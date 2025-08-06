You are here

Death of a delta: Pakistan's Indus sinks and shrinks

Death of a delta: Pakistan’s Indus sinks and shrinks
In this aerial photograph taken on June 25, 2025, abandoned houses are pictured in one of the villages of Kharo Chan town, in the Indus delta, south of Pakistan. (AFP/File)
Death of a delta: Pakistan’s Indus sinks and shrinks

Death of a delta: Pakistan’s Indus sinks and shrinks
  • As seawater swallows villages, over 1.2 million people have been displaced from the Indus delta region
  • India’s move to revoke 1960 Indus treaty raises fears of further water cuts to Pakistan’s lifeline river
Updated 10 August 2025
AFP
Follow

KHARO CHAN, Sindh: Salt crusts crackle underfoot as Habibullah Khatti walks to his mother’s grave to say a final goodbye before he abandons his parched island village on Pakistan’s Indus delta.

Seawater intrusion into the delta, where the Indus River meets the Arabian Sea in the south of the country, has triggered the collapse of farming and fishing communities.

“The saline water has surrounded us from all four sides,” Khatti told AFP from Abdullah Mirbahar village in the town of Kharo Chan, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) from where the river empties into the sea.

As fish stocks fell, the 54-year-old turned to tailoring until that too became impossible with only four of the 150 households remaining.

“In the evening, an eerie silence takes over the area,” he said, as stray dogs wandered through the deserted wooden and bamboo houses.

Kharo Chan once comprised around 40 villages, but most have disappeared under rising seawater.

The town’s population fell from 26,000 in 1981 to 11,000 in 2023, according to census data.

Khatti is preparing to move his family to nearby Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and one swelling with economic migrants, including from the Indus delta.




In this aerial photograph taken on June 25, 2025, abandoned houses are pictured in one of the villages of Kharo Chan town, in the Indus delta, south of Pakistan. (AFP/File)

The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, which advocates for fishing communities, estimates that tens of thousands of people have been displaced from the delta’s coastal districts.

However, more than 1.2 million people have been displaced from the overall Indus delta region in the last two decades, according to a study published in March by the Jinnah Institute, a think tank led by a former climate change minister.

The downstream flow of water into the delta has decreased by 80 percent since the 1950s as a result of irrigation canals, hydropower dams and the impacts of climate change on glacial and snow melt, according to a 2018 study by the US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water.

That has led to devastating seawater intrusion.

The salinity of the water has risen by around 70 percent since 1990, making it impossible to grow crops and severely affecting the shrimp and crab populations.




In this photograph taken on June 25, 2025, Haji Karam Jat (L), a fisherman, uses bamboo sticks to build his new house in Keti Bandar town of Thatta district near the Indus delta, in the south of Pakistan. (AFP/File)

“The delta is both sinking and shrinking,” said Muhammad Ali Anjum, a local WWF conservationist.

Beginning in Tibet, the Indus River flows through disputed Kashmir before traversing the entire length of Pakistan.

The river and its tributaries irrigate about 80 percent of the country’s farmland, supporting millions of livelihoods.

The delta, formed by rich sediment deposited by the river as it meets the sea, was once ideal for farming, fishing, mangroves and wildlife.

But more than 16 percent of fertile land has become unproductive due to encroaching seawater, a government water agency study in 2019 found.

In the town of Keti Bandar, which spreads inland from the water’s edge, a white layer of salt crystals covers the ground.

Boats carry in drinkable water from miles away and villagers cart it home via donkeys.

“Who leaves their homeland willingly?” said Hajji Karam Jat, whose house was swallowed by the rising water level.

He rebuilt farther inland, anticipating more families would join him.

“A person only leaves their motherland when they have no other choice,” he told AFP.




n this photograph taken on June 25, 2025, Habibullah Khatti, a local resident, walks over the salt crusts deposited in Abdullah Mirbahar village in Kharo Chan town, in the Indus delta, south of Pakistan. (AFP/File)

British colonial rulers were the first to alter the course of the Indus River with canals and dams, followed more recently by dozens of hydropower projects.

Earlier this year, several military-led canal projects on the Indus River were halted when farmers in the low-lying riverine areas of Sindh province protested.

To combat the degradation of the Indus River Basin, the government and the United Nations launched the ‘Living Indus Initiative’ in 2021.

One intervention focuses on restoring the delta by addressing soil salinity and protecting local agriculture and ecosystems.

The Sindh government is currently running its own mangrove restoration project, aiming to revive forests that serve as a natural barrier against saltwater intrusion.

Even as mangroves are restored in some parts of the coastline, land grabbing and residential development projects drive clearing in other areas.

Neighboring India meanwhile poses a looming threat to the river and its delta, after revoking a 1960 water treaty with Pakistan which divides control over the Indus basin rivers.

It has threatened to never reinstate the treaty and build dams upstream, squeezing the flow of water to Pakistan, which has called it “an act of war.”

Alongside their homes, the communities have lost a way of life tightly bound up in the delta, said climate activist Fatima Majeed, who works with the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum.

Women, in particular, who for generations have stitched nets and packed the day’s catches, struggle to find work when they migrate to cities, said Majeed, whose grandfather relocated the family from Kharo Chan to the outskirts of Karachi.

“We haven’t just lost our land, we’ve lost our culture.”

US trade deal likely to bring huge investments to Pakistan, army chief tells overseas Pakistanis

US trade deal likely to bring huge investments to Pakistan, army chief tells overseas Pakistanis
Updated 15 sec ago
Follow

US trade deal likely to bring huge investments to Pakistan, army chief tells overseas Pakistanis

US trade deal likely to bring huge investments to Pakistan, army chief tells overseas Pakistanis
  • The statement comes during Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to the US in less than two months
  • Field Marshal Munir says his visits aim to take bilateral ties to ‘constructive, sustainable and positive path’
Updated 15 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan’s recent trade deal with the United States (US) is expected to bring huge investments to the South Asian country, Pakistani military sources said on Sunday, citing Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir who is on a visit to the US.

Field Marshal Munir has engaged with senior American military and political leadership during his ongoing visit, after years of strained relations mainly due to disagreements over counter‑terrorism issues.

Pakistan eyes greater collaboration with the US under President Donald Trump and both nations have appeared to be keen to rebuild their military and economic relationship in recent months.

On Sunday, the army chief met a group of overseas Pakistanis and spoke with them about his visits and a host of issues of national significance for Islamabad, according to Pakistani military sources.

“My second visit after a gap of just one and a half months marks a new dimension in Pakistan-US relations,” Field Marshal Munir was quoted as saying.

“The aim of these visits is to take the relationship on a constructive, sustainable and positive path. A possible trade deal with the US is expected to bring in huge investments.”

Both countries last month reached a trade deal according to which the US will charge a 19 percent tariff on imports from Pakistan, compared to a 29 percent reciprocal tariff announced in April that had raised alarm in Islamabad. Separately, President Trump has highlighted a partnership with Pakistan to develop the country’s oil reserves.

Field Marshal Munir said the implementation of various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China was underway to promote economic cooperation and investment.

“Our progress and prosperity are linked to Pakistanis living around the world,” he said, adding the country’s 64 percent young population has immense potential to build a promising future of the country.

Under Trump’s renewed outreach, Washington has praised Pakistan’s leadership and reinstated military cooperation previously curtailed over Afghanistan-related concerns. Islamabad, in turn, seeks to balance its longstanding partnership with China, including arms supply and defense infrastructure, with growing engagement with the US.

Pakistan’s powerful military, which has ruled the country directly for nearly half of its history and holds sway in political matters even when not in power, plays a central role in shaping its foreign and security policies.

This is the Pakistani army chief’s second visit to the US since June, when Trump hosted him for an unprecedented lunch at the White House, signifying growing closeness between the two countries. Both leaders discussed the tensions in the Middle East, particularly the 12-day Iran-Israel military conflict.

During his ongoing visit, Field Marshal Munir also attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla and witnessed the handover of command to Admiral Brad Cooper in Tampa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

Munir lauded General Kurilla’s leadership and his contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan and the US. He extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges. The Pakistani army chief also met US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine and discussed with him matters of professional interest.

“On the sidelines, COAS (chief of army staff) interacted with Chiefs of Defense from friendly nations,” the ISPR said on Sunday, without mentioning the names of the countries.

Topics: Field Marshal Asim Munir Pakistan US Ties overseas pakistanis

Pakistan PM, Azerbaijan president discuss enhanced connectivity after peace deal with Armenia

Pakistan PM, Azerbaijan president discuss enhanced connectivity after peace deal with Armenia
Updated 10 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan PM, Azerbaijan president discuss enhanced connectivity after peace deal with Armenia

Pakistan PM, Azerbaijan president discuss enhanced connectivity after peace deal with Armenia
  • Armenia, Azerbaijan this week committed to peace after decades of conflict over border, ethnic enclaves within each other’s territories
  • Pakistan has close ties with Azerbaijan, which announced in July a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during President Aliyev’s Islamabad visit
Updated 10 August 2025
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and discussed with him enhanced regional connectivity after Baku’s peace deal with Armenia, Sharif’s office said.

US President Donald Trump this week announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan had committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict as he hosted the leaders of the South Caucasus rivals at a White House signing event.

The development comes as Pakistan, slowly recovering from a macroeconomic crisis under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, looks to capitalize on its geostrategic location to boost transit trade and foreign investment for a sustainable recovery.

During their conversation, Sharif felicitated President Aliyev on the historic peace agreement with Armenia and said the end of the three decades-old conflict would usher in a new era of prosperity for the Caucuses.

“The prime minister particularly appreciated the role played by US President Donald Trump in facilitating this historic deal that would now bring peace and prosperity to the region,” Sharif’s office said in a statement.

“While thanking the Prime Minister, President Aliyev said that peaceful development in the region would create new opportunities for enhanced connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.”

Christian-majority Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan have feuded for decades over their border and the status of ethnic enclaves within each other’s territories. The nations went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region, which

Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in a lightning 2023 offensive, sparking the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

Trump said at the White House event the two former Soviet republics “are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“President Aliyev expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s longstanding and consistent support to Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue,” Sharif’s office said.

“The prime minister responded that ‘it has always been a matter of duty for the people of Pakistan to extend their support to their Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on this core issue and it was heartening to note that, under President Aliyev’s bold leadership and statesmanship, peace had finally been established in this region’.”

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction on the positive trajectory of their bilateral cooperation, according to the statement. The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon. Both leaders are also expected to meet in Tianjin on the margins of an upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan maintain close ties. In July, Sharif met with President Aliyev in Khankendi on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, where the two leaders agreed to boost bilateral trade and investment.

This was Sharif’s third visit to Azerbaijan in 2025. He last traveled to Baku in May as part of a broader push at economic diplomacy with the Central Asian republics, to whom Pakistan has offered access to its southern ports in Karachi and Gwadar.

In July 2024, Azerbaijan announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during a visit by President Aliyev to Islamabad. In September last year, Pakistan signed a contract to supply JF-17 Block III fighter jets to Azerbaijan, marking the deepening of defense cooperation.

Topics: pakistan azerbaijan ties Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

Activists urge environmental restoration projects as seawater threatens Pakistan’s Indus delta

Activists urge environmental restoration projects as seawater threatens Pakistan’s Indus delta
Updated 10 August 2025
Follow

Activists urge environmental restoration projects as seawater threatens Pakistan’s Indus delta

Activists urge environmental restoration projects as seawater threatens Pakistan’s Indus delta
  • The downstream flow of water into the delta has decreased by 80% since 1950s due to irrigation canals, dams and climate change impacts
  • The environmental degradation has displaced more than 1.2 million people from the overall Indus delta region over the last two decades
Updated 10 August 2025
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: A leading rights group in Pakistan has said that seawater intrusion is triggering the collapse of villages and farmlands in the country’s shrinking Indus delta, urging the federal and Sindh provincial governments to launch environmental restoration projects in the region.

The downstream flow of water into the delta has decreased by 80 percent since the 1950s as a result of irrigation canals, hydropower dams and the impacts of climate change on glacial and snow melt, according to a 2018 study by the US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water.

That has led to devastating seawater intrusion. The salinity of the water has risen by around 70 percent since 1990, making it impossible to grow crops and severely affecting the shrimp and crab populations and forcing communities to abandon their parched island.

The Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network (SHRDN), which recently organized a visit of members of the civil society to the delta, described the delta situation as a “slow-motion disaster” and called for urgent national and international action to save its environment and inhabitants.

“Release of 25–27 MAF (million acre-feet) water annually into the Indus Delta to push back seawater intrusion and encroachment,” the rights group stated in a set of recommendations for authorities to address the issue.

“Expansion of mangrove plantations and environmental restoration projects, with independent audits to ensure benefits reach local communities.”

More than 1.2 million people have been displaced from the overall Indus delta region in the last two decades, according to a study published in March by the Jinnah Institute, a think tank led by a former Pakistani climate change minister Sherry Rehman.

To combat the degradation of the Indus River Basin, the government and the United Nations launched the ‘Living Indus Initiative’ in 2021. The Sindh government is currently running its own mangrove restoration project, aiming to revive forests that serve as a natural barrier against saltwater intrusion.

Chacha Ghani Katyar, a resident of Dandho Tar where the Indus meets the Arabian Sea, said the sea had swallowed “vast tracts of land” after upstream dams choked off the delta’s lifeline: the annual release of 25 MAF of freshwater promised under the 1991 Water Accord among Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Katyar called freshwater flows from recent floods “a guest that will soon leave.”

The SHRDN demanded federal and Sindh governments address the water flow issue to protect the delta’s ecology and livelihoods.

Topics: Indus river Indus Delta Climate Change in Pakistan

Pakistan warns key ministries of ‘severe’ ransomware attacks, urges security system upgrades

Pakistan warns key ministries of ‘severe’ ransomware attacks, urges security system upgrades
Updated 10 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan warns key ministries of ‘severe’ ransomware attacks, urges security system upgrades

Pakistan warns key ministries of ‘severe’ ransomware attacks, urges security system upgrades
  • The ransomware encrypts victim files, appends extension, and demands ransom in exchange for decryption keys
  • The advisory comes after the ransomware targeted some organizations, including the Pakistan Petroleum Limited
Updated 10 August 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued an advisory to 39 key ministries and institutions and warned them of a “severe risk” posed by the ongoing ‘Blue Locker’ malware attacks, an NCERT spokesperson said on Sunday, confirming that a few Pakistani organizations had already been affected by the ransomware.

NCERT, which handles cybersecurity threats, alerts and coordination for government ministries and institutions, advisory came after the ransomware targeted some organizations in the South Asian country, according NCERT spokesman Imran Haider.

“Pakistan Petroleum has been impacted severely and some other organizations were also attacked, but our deployed system is detecting and blocking it continuously,” he told Arab News.

Blue Locker ransomware can impact Windows-based desktops, laptops and servers as well as network shares, cloud-synced storage and backup systems accessible during the attack, according to an Aug. 9 NCERT advisory seen by Arab News.

“The Blue Locker ransomware encrypts victim files, appends the .blue (dot blue) extension, and demands ransom in exchange for decryption keys,” it said, adding that the attack may initiate through trojanized downloads, phishing emails, unsafe file-sharing platforms and compromised websites.

“It has the potential for severe data loss, operational disruption, and reputational harm.”

Once executed, the ransomware may disable antivirus software, spread laterally across the network, and exfiltrate sensitive information, according to the advisory.

As a precaution, organizations must keep all systems updated with the latest security patches, apply multi-factor authentication, filter malicious emails or web content, avoid downloading software from untrusted sources, train staff on threat detection, and monitor systems and maintain offline backups of critical data.

“Immediate isolation of any infected system and prompt reporting to the cybersecurity team are essential to prevent further spread,” NCERT said.

Independent cybersecurity experts say Pakistani government bodies lack structures, policies and constant vigilance needed to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Tariq Malik, a cybersecurity expert and former Chief Technology Officer with Pakistan’s army, said the country’s ministries and government departments were “ill-prepared” to handle such attacks.

“They do not have such structure and clear policies to deal with such sophisticated attacks,” he told Arab News. “Government departments need to start using the technology as a whole not only as personal computers and need proper safety mechanisms and trainings.”

Ammar Jaffery, president of the Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA), said the nature of cybersecurity has changed from reactive to proactive, and organizations now need to continuously train their staff to deal with daily emerging challenges.

“Hackers are always ahead of experts, so it’s not just about capability but about continuous learning, where organizations must recognize that cyber threats are growing daily, weekly and monthly,” he told Arab News.

“Therefore, organizations should regularly check their systems and create ongoing awareness among their technical and general staff.”

Key ministries and departments should have their own cybersecurity teams, according to Jaffery.

“They should train their Security Operations Center (SOC) teams and ensure up-to-date Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, and especially their own CERT which acts like a watchman guarding your home — are always on alert,” he said.

Topics: National Cyber Emergency Response Team cybercrime in Pakistann

Policeman, three militants killed in Iranian province bordering Pakistan

Policeman, three militants killed in Iranian province bordering Pakistan
Updated 10 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Policeman, three militants killed in Iranian province bordering Pakistan

Policeman, three militants killed in Iranian province bordering Pakistan
  • Sistan-Baluchistan has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents or smugglers
  • On July 26, gunmen had stormed a courthouse in the province’s capital Zahedan, killing at least six people
Updated 10 August 2025
AFP

TEHRAN: Militants killed one policeman in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Iranian media reported Sunday, adding that three assailants also died.

“A policeman from Saravan was killed while terrorists were trying to enter the police station” in that area of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Tasnim news agency said.

The agency said the attackers were members of Jaish Al-Adl (Arabic for ‘Army of Justice’) Baloch militant group, which operates from the borderlands between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, mainly the Sistan-Baluchestan triangle, but active inside Iran.

“Three terrorists were killed and two were arrested,” Tasnim said.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents or smugglers.

The province hosts a significant population from the Baloch ethnic minority, which practices Sunni Islam in Shiite-majority Iran.

On July 26, gunmen stormed a courthouse in the province’s capital Zahedan, killing at least six people, in an attack that was later claimed by Jaish Al-Adl.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the province, 10 police officers were killed in October.

Topics: Pakistan Iran border Sistan-Baluchistan

