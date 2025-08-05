You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish parliamentary committee begins work on PKK peace initiative

Turkish parliamentary committee begins work on PKK peace initiative

Turkish parliamentary committee begins work on PKK peace initiative
Supporters attend a rally airing a televised statement by the jailed leader and founder of Turkey's Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Abdullah Ocalan in Syria's predominantly-Kurdish northeastern city of Qamishli on July 9, 2025. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44z7z

Updated 59 min 56 sec ago
AP
Follow

Turkish parliamentary committee begins work on PKK peace initiative

Turkish parliamentary committee begins work on PKK peace initiative
  • Fighters from the group began laying down their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq last month
  • The PKK announced in May that it would disband and renounce armed conflict, ending four decades of hostilities
Updated 59 min 56 sec ago
AP
Follow

ANKARA: A newly formed parliamentary committee tasked with overseeing a peace initiative with a Kurdish militant group held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, marking a further significant step toward ending a decades-long insurgency.
The 51-member committee, comprised of legislators from most major parties, has been charged with proposing and supervising legal and political reforms aimed at advancing the peace process, following the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK’s, decision to disband and lay down arms.
Fighters from the group began laying down their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq last month, the first concrete step toward disarmament.
In his opening remarks, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus called the committee’s launch a “historic turning point.”
“The commission gathered here is no ordinary delegation; it is a historic one, demonstrating the courage to repair our future and the will to strengthen social integration,” he said.
“In this hall, we are witnessing the beginning of a new era, representing the will of the nation,” he said, before the proceedings were closed to journalists.
The committee was on Tuesday expected to decide on how to proceed and to select an official name.
The PKK announced in May that it would disband and renounce armed conflict, ending four decades of hostilities. The move came after PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group in February to convene a congress and formally disband and disarm.
The PKK has waged an armed insurgency against Turkiye since 1984, initially with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in the southeast of the country. Over time, the objective evolved into a campaign for autonomy and rights for Kurds within Turkiye.
The conflict between militants and state forces, which has spread beyond Turkiye’s borders into Iraq and Syria, has killed tens of thousands of people. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.
Previous peace efforts between Turkiye and the PKK have ended in failure — most recently in 2015.

Topics: Turkiye PKK

Related

Kurdish farmers return to mountains in peace as PKK tensions calm photos
Middle-East
Kurdish farmers return to mountains in peace as PKK tensions calm
Turkiye’s Erdogan risks alienating voters as PKK peace advances
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan risks alienating voters as PKK peace advances

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
  • “It is necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza,” Netanyahu said
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday Israel must “complete” the defeat of Hamas to free hostages held in Gaza, a day after Israeli media reported the army could occupy the entire territory.

“It is necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, to free all our hostages and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said during a visit to an army training facility.

Topics: War on Gaza Hostages Hamas Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Security Council to meet on Gaza hostages: Israeli ambassador
Middle-East
Security Council to meet on Gaza hostages: Israeli ambassador
Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages
Middle-East
Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages

US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit

US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
Updated 15 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit

US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
  • Mike Johnson tells Israeli settlers their country is ‘rightful owner’ of Palestinian territory
  • Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Trip ‘undermines Arab and American efforts to stop cycle of violence’
Updated 15 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican officials visited the occupied West Bank on Monday in support of Israeli settlements, The Guardian reported.

Johnson met Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar before his visit to the Palestinian territory.

The last high-profile American visit to the West Bank was in 2020, when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Psagot, an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Johnson’s private trip was hosted by a pro-Israel organization and was not part of an official delegation from Congress, Axios reported.

He was joined by Republicans Michael McCaul, Nathaniel Moran and Michael Cloud of Texas, as well as Claudia Tenney of New York.

Johnson told settlers that their country is the “rightful owner” of the Palestinian territory, which “must remain an integral part” of Israel. “Even if the world thinks otherwise, we stand with you.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Johnson’s visit, and said Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is a “blatant violation of international law.”

The trip “undermines Arab and American efforts to stop the war and cycle of violence, while flagrantly contradicting the declared US position on settlements and settler violence,” it added.

Johnson also appealed to religious sensibilities in the US, saying his country should use its 250th independence anniversary next year “to remind the American people of its Judeo-Christian foundations that were formed here in the land of Israel.”

He is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before returning to the US on Sunday.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank US Israel

Related

Gaza war deepens Israel’s divides
Middle-East
Gaza war deepens Israel’s divides
UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza
Lifestyle
UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
  • The men and their three trucks disappeared in January while crossing without an escort from Dori in Burkina Faso to Tera in Niger
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

BAMAKO: Islamic State-affiliated militants have released four Moroccan truck drivers kidnapped in January, Mali said late on Monday, according to state media, highlighting growing intelligence cooperation between the two countries.
The men and their three trucks disappeared in January while crossing without an escort from Dori in Burkina Faso to Tera in Niger, an area known for jihadist threats, a diplomatic source said at the time.
They were shown alongside Mali junta leader Assimi Goita in footage broadcast on Monday night by state media, which reported that they had been freed on Sunday.
Junta-led Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are battling militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that have been destabilising West Africa’s Sahel region for more than a decade.
All three countries have halted defense cooperation with France and other Western forces and turned toward Russia for military support. And last year they announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), raising the risk of diplomatic isolation.
Morocco has meanwhile drawn closer to the three landlocked countries.
In April, the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali endorsed an initiative offering them access to global trade through Morocco’s Atlantic ports. Morocco also mediated to secure the release in December of four French nationals who had been held in Burkina Faso for a year.
The release on Sunday of the four truck drivers came as a result of cooperation between the security and intelligence services of Mali and Morocco, Malian state media reported.

Topics: Islamic Jihad Morocco

Related

Morocco’s king calls for addressing regional inequalities
Middle-East
Morocco’s king calls for addressing regional inequalities
Suicide blast kills 20 anti-jihadist fighters in Nigeria: militia leader
World
Suicide blast kills 20 anti-jihadist fighters in Nigeria: militia leader

Funding cuts drive Sudan’s children to the brink of irreversible harm, UNICEF says

Funding cuts drive Sudan’s children to the brink of irreversible harm, UNICEF says
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Funding cuts drive Sudan’s children to the brink of irreversible harm, UNICEF says

Funding cuts drive Sudan’s children to the brink of irreversible harm, UNICEF says
  • UNHCR and other UN agencies face one of the worst funding crises in decades, compounded by US and other donor states’ decisions to slash foreign aid funding
  • Children were being cut off from life-saving services due to funding cuts, while the scale of need is staggering, UNICEF said
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters

GENEVA: Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases persist across the country, the UN children’s agency said on Tuesday.
UNHCR and other UN agencies face one of the worst funding crises in decades, compounded by US and other donor states’ decisions to slash foreign aid funding.
“Children have limited access to safe water, food, health care. Malnutrition is rife, and many good children are reduced to just skin, bones,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s Representative in Sudan, speaking via video link from Port Sudan.
Sudan’s conflict between the army and rival Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and split the country into rival zones of control with the RSF still deeply embedded in western Sudan.
Several areas to the south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum are at risk of famine, the World Food Programme said in July.
Children were being cut off from life-saving services due to funding cuts, while the scale of need is staggering, UNICEF said.
“With recent funding cuts, many of our partners in Khartoum and elsewhere have been forced to scale back... We are being stretched to the limit across Sudan, with children dying of hunger,” Yett said.
“We on the verge of irreversible damage being done to an entire generation of children in Sudan.”
Only 23 percent of the 4.6 billion dollar global humanitarian response plan for Sudan has been funded, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Access to areas in need also continues to be a challenge, with some roads rendered inaccessible due to the rainy season, hampering aid delivery efforts, UNICEF said. Other areas continue to be under siege, such as Al-Fashir.
“It has been one year since famine was confirmed in ZamZam camp and no food has reached this area. Al-Fashir remains under siege. We need that access now,” said Jens Laerke of OCHA.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged Al-Fashir video
Middle-East
Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged Al-Fashir
Sudan paramilitaries kill 14 civilians fleeing besieged city: monitor
Middle-East
Sudan paramilitaries kill 14 civilians fleeing besieged city: monitor

Israeli cabinet may order complete Gaza takeover

Israeli cabinet may order complete Gaza takeover
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Israeli cabinet may order complete Gaza takeover

Israeli cabinet may order complete Gaza takeover
  • Israeli tanks pushed into central Gaza earlier on Tuesday but it was not clear if the move was part of a larger ground offensive
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israel’s cabinet could authorize on Tuesday a complete military takeover of Gaza for the first time in two decades, media reported, despite international pressure for a ceasefire to ease appalling conditions in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leaning toward an expanded offensive and taking control of the entire enclave after 22 months of war against militant group Hamas, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

A senior Israeli source told Reuters on Monday that more force was an option following the collapse of indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas.

Seizing the entire territory would reverse a 2005 decision by Israel to pull settlers and military out of Gaza while retaining control over its borders – a move right-wing parties blame for Hamas gaining power there.

It was unclear, however, whether a potential full takeover of Gaza would entail a prolonged occupation or a short-term operation aimed at dismantling Hamas and freeing hostages.

Israel’s coalition government is regarded as one of the most right-wing in its history, with the cabinet including parties that seek to annex both Gaza and the West Bank and encourage Palestinians to leave their homeland.

The country’s military has throughout the war pushed back against the idea of Israel trying to fully occupy Gaza and establish military rule there, which would require it to take over long-term governance.

The military has also struggled with manpower issues as the war has dragged on, with reservists being repeatedly called up and putting a strain on capabilities.

The conflict was triggered by a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, when gunmen stormed the border from Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people and seizing around 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military campaign has devastated the tiny, crowded enclave, killing more than 60,000 people according to Palestinian health authorities. It has forced nearly all of Gaza’s over 2 million people from their homes and caused what a global hunger monitor called last week an unfolding famine.

That has caused widespread international anger and prompted several European countries to say they would recognize a Palestinian state next month if there was no ceasefire.

Inside Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli gunfire and strikes killed at least 13 Palestinians, local health authorities said, including five people in a tent in Khan Younis and three aid seekers near Rafah in the south.

Tank push

Israeli tanks pushed into central Gaza earlier on Tuesday but it was not clear if the move was part of a larger ground offensive.

Palestinians living in the last fifth of the territory where Israel has not yet taken military control via ground incursions or orders for civilians to leave said any new move to occupy the area would be catastrophic.

“If the tanks pushed through, where would we go, into the sea? This will be like a death sentence to the entire population,” said Abu Jehad, a Gaza wood merchant, who asked not to be named in full.

A Palestinian official close to the talks and mediation said Israeli threats could be a way to pressure Hamas to make concessions at the negotiation table.

“It will only complicate the negotiation further, at the end, the resistance factions will not accept less than an end to the war, and a full withdrawal from Gaza,” he told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Israel said it would allow merchants to import goods. A source in Gaza told Reuters some trucks had already entered carrying chocolates and biscuits for a merchant.

It is hoped that essential items such as children’s milk, fresh meat and fruits, sugar, and rice could be allowed in, which would alleviate scarcity and drive down prices of what is available in the markets.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said last week he was working with the Israeli government on a plan that would effectively end the war in Gaza.

But Israeli officials have also floated ideas including expanding the offensive and annexing parts of Gaza.

The failed ceasefire talks in Doha had aimed to clinch agreements on a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce, during which aid would be flown into Gaza and half of the hostages Hamas is holding would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel.

The Israeli military was expected on Tuesday to present alternatives that include extending into areas of Gaza where it has not yet operated, according to two defense officials.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Jordan sends 38 aid trucks to Gaza, delivers humanitarian airdrops with several countries
Middle-East
Jordan sends 38 aid trucks to Gaza, delivers humanitarian airdrops with several countries
More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply
More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply

Latest updates

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.