China accuses Philippines of 'playing with fire' on Taiwan

China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier told Indian media outlet Firstpost, “If there is an all-out war, then we will be drawn into it,” referring to the conflict between China and Taiwan. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan
  • “‘Geographical proximity’ and ‘large overseas populations’ are not excuses for a country to interfere in the internal affairs of others”
  • Philippine president’s remarks came amid heightened tension between Beijing and Manila
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: China accused the Philippines on Friday of “playing with fire” after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Southeast Asian nation would be drawn into any conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan.

It was responding to remarks by Marcos during a state visit to India that the Philippines’ closeness to Taiwan and the large Filipino community there would make involvement necessary in such a conflict.

“’Geographical proximity’ and ‘large overseas populations’ are not excuses for a country to interfere in the internal affairs of others,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We urge the Philippines to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle ... and refrain from playing with fire on issues concerning China’s core interests.”

Marcos’ remarks came amid heightened tension between Beijing and Manila over territorial disputes in the busy waterway of the South China Sea.

Both countries have traded accusations of aggressive maneuvers and sovereignty violations there, prompting the United States to reaffirm its commitment to defend the Philippines.

Beijing views democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, Marcos told Indian media outlet Firstpost, “If there is an all-out war, then we will be drawn into it.”

He added, “There are many, many Filipino nationals in Taiwan and that would be immediately a humanitarian problem.

“We will have to go in there, find a way to go in there, and find a way to bring our people home.”

China said such arguments “not only violate international law and the ASEAN charter, but also undermine regional peace and stability and the fundamental interests of (the Philippines’) own people.”

Topics: China Taiwan Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Australian mushroom murderer accused of poisoning husband

Australian mushroom murderer accused of poisoning husband
Updated 2 sec ago
AFP
Australian mushroom murderer accused of poisoning husband

Australian mushroom murderer accused of poisoning husband
  • Erin Patterson tried to kill her estranged husband Simon on three occasions between 2021 and 2022
  • She hosted an intimate meal in July 2023 that started with good-natured banter and earnest prayer – but ended with three guests dead
Updated 2 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia’s recently convicted mushroom murderer also tried to poison her husband with a chicken korma curry, according to accusations aired Friday after a suppression order lapsed.
Home cook Erin Patterson was found guilty in July of murdering her husband’s parents and elderly aunt in 2023 by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with lethal death cap mushrooms.
A series of potentially damning allegations about Patterson’s behavior in the lead-up to the meal were withheld from the jury to give the mother-of-two a fair trial.
Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale on Friday rejected an application to keep these allegations suppressed.
Patterson tried to kill her estranged husband Simon on three occasions between 2021 and 2022, police alleged in one of the major claims not heard during the trial.
She was accused of serving him poisoned dishes of pasta bolognese, chicken curry and a vegetable wrap, according to freshly released evidence.
Simon told a pre-trial hearing in October last year how Patterson had asked him to taste test a batch of curries she had made.
“I remember Erin saying that the purpose of the taste test was so she could, I guess, customise future curry production for our respective tastes,” he said.
He later fell ill after eating a mild chicken korma served by Patterson on a camping trip in 2022.
“At first I felt hot, especially in my head, and that led to feeling nauseous and then that led to me quite suddenly needing to vomit,” he said.
He later fell into a coma before surgeons operated to remove a section of his bowel.
Simon later told doctor Christopher Ford that he had come to suspect Patterson might be deliberately poisoning him.
He became worried when Patterson offered him a batch of homemade cookies, Ford said.
“Simon was apprehensive about eating the cookies, as he felt they may be poisoned,” the doctor told a pre-trial hearing last year.
“He reported to me that while they were away, Erin called several times and enquired about whether he had eaten any of the cookies.”
Prosecutors dropped those charges before the start of Patterson’s trial, with tight restrictions preventing media from revealing any details.
Patterson hosted an intimate meal in July 2023 that started with good-natured banter and earnest prayer – but ended with three guests dead.
A 12-person jury found the 50-year-old guilty of murdering Simon’s parents Don and Gail Patterson, as well as his aunt Heather Wilkinson.
She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Heather’s husband Ian, a well-known pastor at the local Baptist church.
Patterson’s trial drew podcasters, film crews and true crime fans to the rural town of Morwell, a sedate hamlet in the state of Victoria better known for prize-winning roses.
Newspapers from New York to New Delhi followed every twist of what many now simply call the “mushroom murders.”
Throughout a trial lasting more than two months, Patterson maintained the beef-and-pastry dish was accidentally poisoned with death cap mushrooms, the world’s most-lethal fungus.
Death cap mushrooms are easily mistaken for other edible varieties, and reportedly possess a sweet taste that belies their potent toxicity.
Patterson will return to court on August 25 for hearings that will determine how long she spends behind bars.
Her legal team has 28 days after sentencing to appeal both her criminal convictions and her sentence.

After Pakistan, Cambodia nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Prize

After Pakistan, Cambodia nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Prize
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
After Pakistan, Cambodia nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Prize

After Pakistan, Cambodia nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Prize
  • Trump spoke with leaders of Thailand, Cambodia in July in an attempt to end some of the heaviest fighting between them
  • The two countries agreed on Thursday to ensure no reigniting of hostilities and to allow observers from Southeast Asia
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Cambodia’s prime minister said on Thursday he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, lauding his “extraordinary statesmanship” in halting a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

Hun Manet made the announcement in a Facebook post late on Thursday, accompanied by a letter he said had been sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee hailing Trump’s intervention as an example of his “exceptional achievements in de-escalating tensions in some of the world’s most volatile regions.”

“This timely intervention, which averted a potentially devastating conflict, was vital in preventing a great loss of lives and paved the way toward the restoration of peace,” the Cambodian leader wrote in the letter.

It was a July 26 call by Trump to the leaders of both Thailand and Cambodia that broke the deadlock in efforts to end some of the heaviest fighting between the neighbors in recent history, Reuters has reported. That led to a ceasefire negotiated in Malaysia on July 28.

The two countries agreed on Thursday to ensure no reigniting of hostilities and to allow observers from Southeast Asia.

In total, 43 people were killed and more than 300,000 displaced by a five-day conflict that started with small arms fire and quickly escalated into heavy artillery and rocket fire, then Thailand’s deployment hours later of an F-16 fighter jet for air strikes.

The nomination had been expected after Cambodia’s deputy prime minister last week announced the plan, while thanking Trump for a tariff of 19 percent on Cambodian imports by the United States — sharply reduced from the previously threatened 49 percent that he said would have decimated its vital garment manufacturing sector.

Pakistan said in June that it would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in helping to resolve a conflict with India, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month he had nominated Trump for the award.

Topics: Donald Trump

Judge to consider the fate of an agreement on protecting immigrant children in US custody

Judge to consider the fate of an agreement on protecting immigrant children in US custody
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
AP
Judge to consider the fate of an agreement on protecting immigrant children in US custody

Judge to consider the fate of an agreement on protecting immigrant children in US custody
  • The Flores settlement limits how long Customs and Border Protection can hold immigrant children and requires safe conditions
  • Advocates argue the protections are necessary and have submitted accounts of poor conditions in detention centers
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
AP

McALLEN: A federal judge on Friday will hear a Trump administration request to end a nearly three-decade-old policy on ensuring safe conditions for immigrant children held in federal custody.
US District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles will hold a hearing to consider dissolving a policy that limits how long Customs and Border Protection can hold immigrant children and that requires them to be kept in safe and sanitary conditions. The policy also allows third-party inspections of CBP facilities that hold immigrant children to ensure compliance.
Advocates for immigrant children have asked the judge to keep the protections and oversight in place and have submitted firsthand accounts from immigrants in family detention who described adults fighting children for clean water, despondent toddlers and a child with swollen feet who was denied a medical exam.
In its motion, President Donald Trump’s administration said the government has made substantial changes since the Flores agreement was formalized in 1997. The government said it has created standards and policies governing the custody of immigrant children that conform to legislation and the agreement.
Conditions for immigrant children who enter the US without a parent “have substantially improved from those that precipitated this suit four decades ago,” the government wrote in its motion.
The agreement, named for a teenage plaintiff, governs the conditions for all immigrant children in US custody, including those traveling alone or with their parents. It also limits how long CBP can detain child immigrants to 72 hours. The US Department of Health and Human Services then takes custody of the children.
The Biden administration successfully pushed to partially end the agreement last year. Gee ruled that special court supervision may end when HHS takes custody, but she carved out exceptions for certain types of facilities for children with more acute needs.
Advocates for the children say the government is holding children beyond the time limits set out in the agreement. In March and April, CPB reported that it had 213 children in custody for more than 72 hours and that 14 children, including toddlers, were held for over 20 days in April. As part of their court filings, they included testimony from several families who were held in family detention centers in Texas.
If the judge terminates the settlement, the detention centers would be closed to third-party inspections.
The federal government is looking to expand its immigration detention space, including by building more centers like one in Florida dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” where a lawsuit alleges detainees’ constitutional rights are being violated.

Topics: US ice

JD Vance criticized for getting river level raised as he goes kayaking in Ohio on his birthday

JD Vance criticized for getting river level raised as he goes kayaking in Ohio on his birthday
Updated 08 August 2025
AP
JD Vance criticized for getting river level raised as he goes kayaking in Ohio on his birthday

JD Vance criticized for getting river level raised as he goes kayaking in Ohio on his birthday
  • US Secret Service said it requested the increased waterflow for the Little Miami River so they can operate safely to protect the vice president
  • But critics blasted the action as a sign of the VP’s entitlement, given the Trump administration’s focus on slashing government spending
Updated 08 August 2025
AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Vice President JD Vance’s security detail had an Ohio river’s water level raised last weekend to accommodate a kayaking trip he and his family took to celebrate his 41st birthday.
The US Secret Service said it requested the increased waterflow for the Little Miami River, first reported by The Guardian, to ensure motorized watercraft and emergency personnel “could operate safely” while protecting the Republican vice president, whose home is in Cincinnati.
But critics immediately blasted the action as a sign of the vice president’s entitlement, particularly given the Trump administration’s focus on slashing government spending.
Richard W. Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said on X that “it’s outrageous for the Army corps of engineers to spend taxpayer money to increase water flow in a river so @VP can go canoeing when budget cuts to the National Park Service have severely impacted family vacations for everyone else.”

US Vice President JD Vance. (Reuters)

The Corps of Engineers declined to address any financial impact of raising the river. Spokesman Gene Pawlik said the agency’s Louisville District temporarily increased outflows from the Caesar Creek Lake in southwest Ohio into the Little Miami “to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel.” He said the move met operational criteria and fell within normal practice.
“It was determined that the operations would not adversely affect downstream or upstream water levels,” he said in a statement. “Downstream stakeholders were notified in advance of the slight outflow increase, which occurred August 1, 2025.” Vance’s birthday was on Aug. 2.
Vance spokesman Taylor Van Kirk said the vice president was unaware the river had been raised.
“The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend,” she said via text.
The sprawling 2,830-acre Caesar Creek Lake has an unlimited horsepower designation and five launch ramps, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website. A marina, campground and lodge are also located on site. The department provided two natural resources officers to assist the Secret Service with the Vance event, spokesperson Karina Cheung said.

Special treatment

The Vance family has already become accustomed to certain accommodations being made as they move about the world. During a recent trip to Italy, the Roman Colosseum was closed to the public so that his wife, Usha, and their children could take a tour, sparking anger among some tourists. The Taj Mahal also was closed to visitors during the Vance family’s visit to India.
Such special treatment isn’t reserved for one political party.
When Democratic Vice President Al Gore, then a presidential candidate, paddled down the Connecticut River for a photo opportunity in 1999, utility officials had opened a dam and released 4 billion gallons of water to raise the river’s level. That request, too, came after a review of the area by the Secret Service — and Gore also experienced political pushback.
Gore’s campaign said at the time that he did not ask for the water to be released.

Topics: JD Vance US Secret Service

France’s huge wildfire will burn for days: authorities

France’s huge wildfire will burn for days: authorities
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
France's huge wildfire will burn for days: authorities

France’s huge wildfire will burn for days: authorities
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-CABRERISSE, France: France’s biggest wildfire in decades will burn for several more days even though it has been brought under control, authorities said Friday as hundreds of firefighters kept up a battle against the flames.
The giant blaze in the southern department of Aude has burned through more than 17,000 hectares  of land — an area bigger than Paris, killing one person, injuring 13 and destroying dozens of homes.
About 2,000 firefighters are still on duty around the blaze which was declared under control on Thursday night.
The fire will not be “declared extinguished for several days,” said Christian Pouget, the prefect for Aude. “There is still a lot of work to be done.”
Authorities have banned access to the forests that were devastated by the fire until at least Sunday.
They said that roads in the zone were too dangerous because of fallen electricity lines and other hazards.
Pouget said that about 2,000 people forced to flee the flames had still not been allowed back to their homes.
Hundreds of people are sleeping in school gyms and village halls across the region.
The fire is the biggest in France’s Mediterranean region for at least 50 years, according to government monitors. The southern region suffers more than others from wildfires.
At its most intense, the flames were going through around 1,000 hectares of land per hour, according to authorities in the nearby city of Narbonne.
Two days of strong and changing winds made the blaze difficult to predict.
A 65-year-old woman, who had refused to evacuate, was found dead in her scorched house, while 13 people were injured, 11 of them firefighters.
The wildfire is a “catastrophe on an unprecedented scale,” Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said Wednesday during a visit to the affected region.
“What is happening today is linked to global warming and linked to drought,” Bayrou said.
Environment minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher wrote on X Thursday that the fire was the largest in France since 1949.
The country has already seen around 9,000 wildfires this summer, mainly close to its Mediterranean coast.
The Aude department in particular has recorded an increase in areas burned in recent years, aggravated by low rainfall and the uprooting of vineyards, which used to help slow down the advance of fires.
In Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, the village hardest hit by the fire, thick smoke rose Thursday from the pine hills overlooking the vineyards where dry grass was still burning.
With Europe facing new August heatwaves, many areas are on alert for wildfires. Portugal on Thursday extended emergency measures because of the heightened risk of fires.
Near the Spanish town of Tarifa, fire crews secured areas near hotels and other tourist accommodations after controlling a major blaze that also destroyed hundreds of hectares.
Antonio Sanz, interior minister for Andalusia’s regional government, said on X that “the return of all evacuated people” had been authorized after the fire was “stabilized.”
Spanish broadcaster TVE reported that the fire started in a camper van at a beach campsite, and spread quickly in strong winds.
About 1,550 people and 5,500 vehicles were evacuated from camps, hotels and homes, Sanz said.
Spain is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures nearing 40C in many regions, and officials reported 1,060 excess deaths in July that could be attributed to intense heat.
Climate experts say that global warming is driving longer, more intense and more frequent heatwaves around the world, making for more favorable forest fire conditions.
 

Topics: France wildfires

