‘Untamed’ — Strong performances lift this stunningly scenic thriller above the crowd

DUBAI: Another week, another Netflix murder-mystery. And yes, its star Kyle Turner (a suitably stony-faced Eric Bana) is a maverick cop (OK, not a cop, but a National Park Service Investigative Services Branch special agent) with an alcohol problem and limited interpersonal skills grudgingly working with rookie park ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago, giving what should be a breakout performance) to solve a murder. A murder that turns out to have links to past events that Turner would rather didn’t come to light. So far, so pretty-sure-I’ve-seen-this-all-before.
But “Untamed” has plenty under its trope-y façade to deserve your attention. First off, there’s the astonishingly beautiful scenery — a constant joy throughout. The show is set in California’s Yosemite National Park, but was shot in British Columbia, Canada (with some shots of Yosemite included). As in several of the best Nordic thrillers, the landscape is as central to the show as any of its characters — as one of the latter points out, it’s easy to forget that civilization and laws exist in the midst of all that wilderness.
Secondly, the cast — almost without exception — are pitch-perfect. Bana avoids the pitfalls of a role that could’ve easily turned into a surly-tough-guy-by-numbers performance, imbuing Turner with an empathy and insightfulness that draws you in. Santiago, similarly, eschews the temptation to make Vasquez a goofy, one-dimensional sidekick, sparking off Bana’s flintiness impressively and showing plenty of steeliness of her own. Sam Neill is typically solid as chief park ranger Paul Souter, Turner’s friend and mentor and Vasquez’s boss. Rosemarie DeWitt is excellent as Turner’s ex-wife Jill Bodwin, a teacher-turned-realtor struggling with the same grief responsible for Turner’s drinking issues. Their marriage may be over, but there’s clearly still an unbreakable bond between them.
And third, the plot twists actually work. Or, at least, some of them do; certainly more than most in the genre. Turner — though clearly a gifted detective — allows his hunches to lead him (and the audience) down a few blind alleys before the whole truth comes out. And creators Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith (Mark’s daughter) make sure there are consequences to his errors, giving his choices a feeling of jeopardy often lacking in crime dramas.
“Untamed” isn’t quite must-see television, but it is an accomplished, confident and engaging thriller that will keep you hooked throughout its six episodes.
Recipes for success: Vladimir Chistyakov offers advice and a tasty stir-fried noodles recipe
Updated 20 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: By the time Vladimir Chistyakov stepped into a professional kitchen for the first time at age 30, he was told it was already too late.
“A lot of people said: ‘If you want to be a chef, you should’ve started 10 years ago,’” Chistyakov tells Arab News. Happily, he didn’t listen to them.
Now 40, the Serbian is the brand chef for Dubai-based Metafoodies, a group that includes ALBA Street (Asian street food), ALBA (upscale pan-Asian), Himitsu (a speakeasy bar) and Bisou (Mediterranean fusion).
Before entering the culinary world, Chistyakov explored careers in journalism, marketing and even mobile repair. But it was not until he enrolled in a short culinary course that everything changed. “Our chef showed us how to make a really nice chicken stock,” he says. “In that moment, I knew this was my future.”
He continues: “Don’t listen to people who say you’re too late. If you love it, do it. Every day. And one day, it could change your life.”
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
It was difficult to make something simple. I was trying to impress, you know? Too many textures, a lot of sauce, a ton of ingredients... But now I understand what simplicity is.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Cooking is like a form of meditation. Don’t stress. It won’t be perfect, and that’s OK. They key is to enjoy the process and do your best. It’s an art. It’s about emotion. It’s a way to disconnect from the world. It doesn’t matter if you are cooking at home or in a professional kitchen, you have to enjoy the process and immerse yourself in it.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Oils. They are the cheat code for almost all food. But, also, don’t forget about love. If you’re not cooking it with love and with respect for your people or yourself, it will not taste nice. There’s a lot of different hacks for food, but oils and love are the main ones.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I try to never think about it, but it’s a professional habit. I’m not a harsh critic, but I hate when everything in the place is made without soul, you know? Like, when you feel there is no life to anything. That’s really terrible. The food can taste really good, but if it is made without life, you feel it.
What’s the most-common issue that you find in other restaurants?
The most important thing: service. The people on the floor are the first to welcome you. Ninety-nine percent of your happiness at a restaurant is not about the food, it’s about service.
What’s your favorite cuisine to eat?
I love Italian food. It’s really simple. But it’s difficult to find a good Italian place. There are a lot of different really expensive places (in the UAE), but a restaurant like one you would find in Rome and Milan, where you can eat for 10 Euros and, like, the portion of pasta is good, is almost impossible to find here.
I also like Japanese food. I am from Siberia — part of Asia. We have a culture code from the Asian countries. We eat a lot of raw fish, but it’s not sea fish, it’s river fish.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I like pasta with parmigiano or tomatoes. Or, if it’s a really lazy day, noodles or dumplings. If you come to our home, you’ll find boxes of instant noodles in the kitchen — a lot of different types.
What’s your favorite dish to cook ?
When I have time, I like to make something from my childhood. I really love Laghman — it’s like ramen, from the family of this same soup, but from Uzbekistan. It’s amazing. I love it. It’s difficult to make. You need a lot of time, but really nice. I also like braised potatoes with meat. That reminds me of my childhood and my family in Russia.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
An omelet. It’s difficult to make it light and fluffy without overcooking it. It’s an art, and it depends on your mood and your emotions. Early in my career, I went on vacation to France and found a great place for an internship. When I arrived, the head chef, a really old, funny guy, looked at me and said, “Make me an omelet.” So I did. And for me, that moment was really meaningful — like a test of who I was as a chef. But the thing is, sometimes your emotions affect your cooking. If you’re not in the right state of mind, it shows in the food. You might still make a decent omelet, but it won’t be the same. You have to control everything: the temperature of the pan, the heat of the butter, the timing. You have to feel it all.
As a head chef, what are you like?
Five years ago, I was like a devil in the kitchen, but I’ve changed a lot since then. It’s hard to be honest all the time, to really lead with intention and stay in control. I don’t yell at everyone like I used to. I really make an effort. Of course, there are moments, if something goes wrong during a really important service, that I might lose my temper. But it’s rare — maybe once a year. I like when the kitchen runs like an orchestra. Everyone knows their role, the rhythm is right, and the energy flows between the team, not just with the guests, but with the kitchen staff. I want the team to feel the emotion of the moment, to feel the pace, but without stress. You can’t cook good food when you’re stressed. If someone’s out of sync, you can sense it immediately. That’s why I always come back to one thing: balance. I try to stay balanced in everything.
Chef Vladimir’s stir fried spicy noodles
Ingredients:
White onion 30 g
Mixed mushrooms (shiitake, enoki, champignons, etc.) 30 g
Bell pepper 65 g
Wagyu beef 80 g
Ramen noodles 150 g
Sunflower oil 10 g
Spring onion 10 g
Chives 10 g
Red chili (long) 1 g
Ramen sauce 50 g
Preparation:
Slice the white onion into half rings, mushrooms into thin slices, and bell pepper into strips. Cut the beef into thin strips. Boil the ramen noodles until al dente, according to package instructions.
Stir-fry:
Heat sunflower oil in a wok or deep skillet over high heat.
Add the onion and sauté until translucent.
Add mushrooms and bell pepper, stir-fry for 1–2 minutes.
Add the beef and stir-fry until nicely seared.
Combine:
Add the ramen noodles and mix with the other ingredients.
Pour in the ramen sauce and stir-fry for another 1–2 minutes.
Finish with chives, spring onion, and finely sliced red chili.
Serve:
Plate the noodles and garnish with herbs or sesame seeds, if desired.
Writers demand boycott of Israel until Gaza receives sufficient aid
More than 200 prominent writers in the UK demand release of hostages ‘on both sides,’ an end to settler violence in West Bank
Signatories include Zadie Smith, Michael Rosen, Hanif Kureishi and Elif Shafak
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
LONDON: A group of more than 200 writers in the UK have signed an open letter calling for a boycott of Israel.
The letter, which demands ties be severed with Israel until sufficient aid supplies are delivered to Gaza, comes after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warned that famine was gripping the Palestinian enclave.
Israel imposed a blockade in Gaza in March following the collapse of a ceasefire between the Israeli government and Hamas. Shipments of aid restarted in May, but 197 people have now died in Gaza of hunger-related conditions since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct. 7, 2023.
Signatories include Zadie Smith, Michael Rosen, Irvine Welsh, Hanif Kureishi, Brian Eno, Elif Shafak, George Monbiot and Geoff Dyer, among others.
In the letter, the writers “call on all people, institutions, governments and states to observe an immediate and complete boycott of all forms of trade, exchange and business with the state of Israel until the people of Gaza are adequately provided with drinking water, food and medical supplies, and until all other forms of relief and necessity are restored to the people of Gaza under the aegis of the United Nations.”
The letter was co-organized by Horatio Clare, who was also behind another letter in March signed by writers accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
In the new letter, the signatories said: “We make this call because the words and feelings of millions of people and thousands of politicians worldwide have failed to bring about the feeding of the people of Gaza, the protection of civilians or their supply with humanitarian and medical aid.
“We regret that this boycott affects a great many individuals and groups in Israel and other countries who share our rejection of the policies of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu; individuals and groups whose pain and compassion for the people of Gaza we share.”
The signatories said that the boycott should stay in place until the civilian population of Gaza is judged to be “safe and in receipt of adequate food and aid” by the UN.
They called for the “return of all hostages and those imprisoned without charge or trial on all sides,” an “end to settler violence against Palestinians on the West Bank” and “the immediate and permanent ceasefire and cessation of violence by Hamas and Israel.
“We stand in solidarity with the resistance of Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli people to the genocidal policies of the current Israeli government,” the writers added.
“We note that prominent and respected Israeli and Jewish groups in Israel and other countries, including many of our fellow writers, have recently called for serious and impactful sanctions on Israeli institutions, to which we add, on, and only on, objectively culpable individuals. A boycott is the only sanction an individual can apply.
“In calling for and observing this boycott, we assert without reservation our absolute opposition to and loathing of antisemitism, of anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli prejudice.
“We reject and abhor attacks, hate and violence — in writing, speech and action — against Palestinian, Israeli, and Jewish people in all and any form.”
Arab News writers select some of their favorite books
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
Arab News writers select some of their favorite books to add to your summer reading list.
‘Cannery Row’
John Steinbeck
Critics haven’t always been kind to Steinbeck’s short 1945 novel. “Sentimental” and “trivial” are two accusations sometimes thrown at it. The first it may be. The second it definitely isn’t; the seeming simplicity of the language and the book’s nostalgia and humor shouldn’t obscure its depths. The book, Steinbeck said, was written in response to a request from soldiers to “write something funny that isn’t about the war.” The setting he chose was the titular street in Monterey, California during the Great Depression, home to a host of sardine canneries (hence the name), a group of homeless men led by Mack, a few storekeepers, a bordello, and Doc, a marine biologist whose kind-heartedness has made him beloved by the locals. To show their appreciation, Mack and his boys decide to throw Doc a party. It gets wildly out of control, and much of Doc’s home — and his lab — is ruined. So Mac and the boys throw him another party to cheer him up. The book is written with such brilliant economy. The characters are so vividly realized, so specific and singular, yet instantly recognizable — and Steinbeck’s love and respect for them shines through on every page. You’ll come to love them too.
Adam Grundey
‘The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old’
Peter de Smet
This might sound mundane — even more so when you learn that it’s the diary of a man living in a care home in the Netherlands — and it is. But beautifully so.
Dutch writer Peter de Smet created this light, funny and deeply emotive book (published as Hendrik Groen) about a perfectly ordinary man living in a retirement home. We join Groen on Jan. 1, 2013, as he professes: “Another year, and I still don’t like old people.” He is bored, so decides to write a secret expose, revealing the antics of day-to-day life in his retirement home where he and his friends refuse to take their lives — or those of the other “inmates” — too seriously. Instead they create the “Old-But-Not-Dead Club” and stir up trouble.
This is an easy, and thoroughly lovely, read. By the end you will crave more time with Hendrik and his friends. Luckily, there is a second diary.
Peter Harrison
‘The Let Them Theory’
Mel Robbins
This has become a personal guide to peace of mind for me. It taught me to stop worrying about how others act or react, and to detach from the kinds of frustrating behaviors that used to ruin my day.
One of the reasons I love this book is because it helped me become more patient, especially with the people closest to me. It introduced me to the idea of surrender, to observing instead of controlling, and to simply let things unfold. Not every action deserves a reaction. Sometimes, no reaction is the best reaction. Robbins challenges you to embrace a new — healthier — mindset, one that saves your energy for what really matters and encourages you to lower your expectations. Or, better yet, let go of expectations altogether.
If you’re someone who gets triggered easily or feels the need to control how others behave, the philosophy in this book offers a refreshing shift: Detach from attachment; let others be who they are; and release the urge to change or correct them. Just let them!
Nada Hameed
‘The Way of Kings’
Brandon Sanderson
Come for the epic worldbuilding, stay for the crushing character studies. Brandon Sanderson’s first book in his planned 10-book “Stormlight Archive” (five are now out), is epic fantasy at its finest. While Sanderson more than proved his worldbuilding skills in his beloved “Mistborn” series, he kicks it up a notch here with the fascinating world of Roshar, introducing us to ancient oaths, magical highstorms and dueling kingdoms. But beyond its breathtaking scope lies the true magic of the series: its characters. Sanderson goes far beyond the trope-y caricatures that litter fantasy fiction and digs deep to create well-rounded, relatable characters, whether that’s Kaladin’s struggle with depression, Shallan’s deeply fractured identity, or Dalinar’s journey from bloodthirsty warlord to peacemaker. And then there’s the magic system. While I won’t spoil the details, Sanderson’s approach to Surgebinding is like nothing else in the genre. So, if you’re looking to go on an epic and inspiring journey with characters who fight hard to persevere against all odds, try “The Way of Kings.”
Shyama Krishna Kumar
‘Five Quarters of the Orange’
Joanne Harris
A beautifully written, multi-layered novel by Joanne Harris (of “Chocolat” fame) “Five Quarters of the Orange” blends the concepts of memory, mystery and the complexities of family relationships.
Set during and after the Nazi occupation of France, it follows Framboise, a reclusive woman who returns to her childhood village where her family was once disgraced. As she restores her late mother’s farmhouse and opens a small restaurant, Framboise begins to piece together the secrets of the past, guided in part by her mother’s cryptic recipe book. The story delicately explores the bonds and tensions that often exist between mothers and daughters, the legacy of guilt and the fragility of memory to weave an evocative, atmospheric and quietly powerful tale. Harris writes with sensuality and depth, especially in the way she uses food as both a narrative device and emotional touchstone.
If you enjoy literary fiction with heart, flavor and just a hint of darkness, then this is for you.
Rebecca Parsley
‘Butter’
Asako Yuzuki
It is difficult to fit “Butter” neatly into a genre — and that’s what makes this Japanese bestseller by Asako Yuzuki so quietly compelling. Inspired by an actual serial-killer case in Japan, the novel follows a Tokyo-based journalist who starts interviewing a woman accused of killing men by seducing them with her cooking. So far, so murder-mystery, right? Wrong. “Butter” offers the reader the opportunity to sink their teeth into extraordinarily delicious food writing, with Yuzuki describing tastes and textures that will leave you craving dishes you’ve never tried. Adding weight to the story is an insightful, sometimes uncomfortable, exploration of sexism, self-image and relationships in Japanese culture — the real reason this book will stay on your mind long after the last chapter. It’s a refreshing read for women from any cultural background, and I’m willing to bet my last bite readers will connect with its themes of fatphobia, seeking pleasure in food, and the many, many contradictions of what is expected of women the world over.
Saffiya Ansari
‘Demian’
Herman Hesse
“I realize today that nothing in the world is more distasteful to a man than to take the path that leads to himself,” Hesse writes in “Demian.” In our world of endless self-help books, where a self-proclaimed expert is always available to lecture us on the best path forward, this brilliantly written 106-year-old novel of self-discovery remains a subtle yet powerful reminder that the greatest guide one has is oneself. It follows outcast teenage protagonist, Emil Sinclair (the name the book was first published under), as he attempts to understand his place in the world, often seeking guidance from his friend Max Demian — a charismatic and self-assured figure quite unlike Emil. Throughout the book, Emil is confronted with the duality of his own personality — torn between his lighter wholesome side and a darker, rebellious, transgressive one. Exploring mysticism, psychology and philosophy, Hesse takes his readers on a thought-provoking ride as Emil is forced to face the difficult conversations necessary to reach self-discovery. “Demian” was written at a time of great social and technological advancement and, despite being more than a century old, it remains as relevant today as ever.
Khaled Al Khawaldeh
‘The Leftovers’
Tom Perrotta
Imagine 18 percent of the global population suddenly vanishes into thin air. Where did they go? And, more importantly, why did they go? This is exactly what Earth’s leftovers (get it?) continue to ponder years later. Perotta takes readers into the lives of residents of Mapleton, a slice of suburban Americana where everyone has been affected by the “sudden departure,” but none more than Nora, who has lost her husband and both children. Inversely, Kevin — the mayor — and his family survived intact. Sort of. His wife Laurie has joined the Guilty Remnant, a cult borne out of the rapture-like event who repent the sin of surviving by chain-smoking cigarettes and not speaking; his son Tom has dropped out of university because he doesn’t see the point anymore and joined self-proclaimed prophet and healer Wayne’s caravan; while his daughter Jill has stuck around.
Perotta gives an intimate view of his main characters through their own eyes within each chapter. And you find yourself wondering what you would do in their position. Join a cult? Carry on as normal? Go travel the world? “The Leftovers” leaves you wanting more, but in the best way possible.
Tarek Ali Ahmed
‘Saturday Night and Sunday Morning’
Alan Sillitoe
Before The Beatles, there was Arthur Seaton, the true working-class hero of Alan Sillitoe’s groundbreaking 1958 novel “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.” Seaton was the spokesman for the British proletariat long before John, Paul, George and Ringo — even if the extent of his philosophy was merely to “have a good time” (the rest being “propaganda”).
The book, set in Sillitoe’s home city of Nottingham, provided the working class with both a voice and a hero in a world seemingly devoid of the spoils of victory after World War II — albeit a hero who drank himself to incoherence and womanized himself to a severe beating. Alongside “Room at the Top” and “This Sporting Life” — other “angry young men” novels of the era — “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning” showed that youngsters were getting their kicks long before the UK began to ‘swing’ — or could afford to — in the Sixties. Pacy and compelling, this is as much a social-history lesson as the rite of passage it proved on publication.
My Birmingham: Saudi researcher Hanadi AlGarni gives us the lowdown on life in the UK’s second-largest city
Updated 07 August 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Hanadi AlGarni is a 27-year-old researcher and innovator in biotechnology. She lived in Birmingham, England, for 18 months while she completed her MSc degree in Molecular Biotechnology at the city’s School of Biosciences.
What’s the best thing about Birmingham?
It’s a big city — the second-biggest in the UK — but it feels cozy. And the city center is small, which gives you the chance to familiarize yourself with places.
What’s the worst thing about Birmingham?
The roads. They’re a mess. It's a random city.
How would you describe the general vibe of Birmingham?
As I said, it's a big city, but it's not hectic like London. There’s a lot of culture. You see a lot of different people living there, and you can easily find stores and shops from different cultures.
Is the city expensive?
The UK in general is a bit expensive, but it really depends on your lifestyle. It's not that expensive compared to London. You can enjoy life there within a budget.
Would you say it’s a good place to travel to with kids?
It is safe for kids. Birmingham is very family-friendly, but I think it's better suited for teenagers because there are a lot of activities and night life.
How easy is it to get around?
One of the best things about Birmingham is the public transport — they have a great network. You can get everywhere using the tram or the bus. I used to use the train from my place to the university. You don’t need to hire a car in the UK; you can easily find public transport.
What’s the best time of year to visit?
Actually, I had the best time when the Christmas Market was there in December. It’s a German-style Christmas market, so it was something different and there were lots of activities and lots of people. It was really enjoyable.
Would you describe the city as ethnically diverse?
Yes, it’s one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the UK. More than 40 percent of the population comes from minority ethnic backgrounds. You can find Asians, Africans, Arabs… a lot of different ethnicities.
Is it convenient for Muslims?
Yes. There are a lot of mosques, even in the city center. And you’ll find a lot of halal and Arab-speaking shops, restaurants and cafés everywhere. So, yeah, that’s what’s special about Birmingham — there are a lot of Muslims there and a lot of Arab students.
What would you do on your ideal weekend in Birmingham?
Every weekend there’s something to do. Also, because Birmingham is central, you can easily go to Manchester or London, or any other city in England.
Which famous tourist attraction would you recommend people visit?
The Library of Birmingham, for sure. It has a unique design. It has, like, a green area on the top floor and you can see the whole city from there.
Where else would you recommend?
There’s a bakery I found randomly called Levain and Cherry. It’s quite a long way from the city center (it’s in King’s Heath), but you get the best croissant you’ll ever eat in the UK there. I highly recommend it. The second place is Warwick Castle — definitely not to be missed. It’s about 15 minutes away by train. Also, the West Midlands Safari Park is amazing; it feels like you’re in Africa. You can also stay at the lodge there, but it's a bit expensive.
What’s the best hotel in Birmingham?
I think it’s The Hyatt Regency. Even the location is amazing — it’s nearby everything.
Which neighborhoods would you recommend people look for accommodation in?
I’d totally recommend the city center, the Jewellery Quarter and Brindley Place.
Where did you go when you were feeling homesick or nostalgic for Saudi Arabia?
I never felt homesick. There were a lot of Arabs and Saudi people around me. But if I had, then there’s a road called Coventry Road, where, during Ramadan, they had all the Ramadan atmosphere. All the halal shops are there. And they even sell abayas. It really feels like you’re in an Arab country. Even if you’re looking for really specific products made in Saudi, or made in Palestine, say, you can find them.
Zallal workshops in Diriyah celebrate calligraphy art
Running through Aug. 30, the event offers interactive and creative experiences for visitors of all ages
Arabic calligraphy workshops have become a popular attraction, offering visitors a unique opportunity to have their names written in a variety of traditional styles
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Arabic calligraphy is among the highlights of the Summer of Zallal events, held every Thursday and Friday in the Al-Bujairi District of the Diriyah governorate.
Running through Aug. 30, the event offers interactive and creative experiences for visitors of all ages, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
The Arabic calligraphy workshops have become a popular attraction, offering visitors a unique opportunity to have their names written in a variety of traditional styles.
Saudi calligrapher Ayman Al-Khadhra said that he inscribed visitors’ names using various artistic styles of Arabic calligraphy, including Thuluth, Jeli Thuluth, and Diwani, as well as historic scripts such as Kufic.
He noted that the enthusiastic engagement from attendees reflects a growing interest in preserving traditional arts, the SPA reported.
The Zallal project stands as one of Diriyah’s most prominent modern developments, covering a total area of more than 53,000 square meters. It features seven contemporary buildings housing upscale restaurants, cafes, and dedicated venues for cultural events and live performances.