Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
A road is flooded follwoing a heavy rain in Nagasu town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
  The torrential rain that began late last week left one person missing and four others injured in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima
  Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government was supporting search and rescue operations for the missing and helping others in affected areas
AP
TOKYO: Downpours on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu caused flooding and mudslides, injuring a number of people and impacting travel during a Buddhist holiday week. Several people were reported missing.

The torrential rain that began late last week left one person missing and four others injured in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. The low-pressure system stuck over the region has since dumped more rain in the northern parts of Kyushu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency early Monday issued the highest-level warning in Kumamoto. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued evacuation adviseries to tens of thousands of people in Kumamoto and six other prefectures in the region.

Rescue workers in the region were searching for several people.

In Kumamoto, they were looking for three people. A family of three was hit by a mudslide while driving to an evacuation center. Two were dug out alive but a third person was still missing. Two others were missing elsewhere in the prefecture.

Several other people were also reported missing after falling into swollen rivers in Kumamoto and nearby Fukuoka prefecture.

Television footage showed muddy water gushing down, carrying broken trees and branches, and residents wading through knee-deep floodwater.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government was supporting search and rescue operations for the missing and helping others in affected areas. He urged residents “to use maximum caution,” encouraging them to “please prioritize actions to save your lives.”

Heavy rain also impacted people traveling during Japan’s Buddhist “bon” holiday week.

Bullet trains connecting Kagoshima and Hakata in northern Kyushu, as well as local train services, were suspended Monday morning. Services were partially resumed in areas where the rain subsided. About 6,000 households were out of power in Kumamoto, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Related

Italy's defense minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza

Updated 20 sec ago
Follow

Italy's defense minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza

Italy's defense minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza
Updated 20 sec ago
ROME: Italy’s defense minister said in an interview published Monday that Israel’s government had “lost its reason and humanity” over Gaza and signalled an openness to potential sanctions.
“What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilization,” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Stampa daily.
“We are committed to humanitarian aid, but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation.”
Asked about possible international sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said that “the occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap, in the face of which decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think.”
“And it wouldn’t be a move against Israel, but a way to save that people from a government which has lost reason and humanity.
“We must always distinguish governments from states and peoples, as well as from the religions they profess. This applies for Netanyahu, and it applies to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, whose methods, by now, have become dangerously similar.”
He was speaking after Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza City and target the remaining Hamas strongholds, a plan which has sparked criticism from across the world.
Italy has declined to join other nations in saying it would recognize a Palestinian state — a decision Crosetto defended, saying that “recognizing a state that doesn’t exist risks turning into nothing but a political provocation in a world dying of provocations.”

Four days left to square the circle on global plastic pollution treaty

Four days left to square the circle on global plastic pollution treaty
Updated 38 min 45 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Four days left to square the circle on global plastic pollution treaty

Four days left to square the circle on global plastic pollution treaty
  The 184 countries meeting at the United Nations to sculpt a first international accord setting out the way forward return to the negotiating table after a day off Sunday to reflect on their differences
Updated 38 min 45 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Countries remained at loggerheads Monday over how to tackle plastic pollution, with only four days left to craft a landmark global treaty on reining in the ever-growing scourge.
While plastic has transformed modern life, plastic pollution poses an increasing threat to the environment and the human body — and every day the garbage accumulates on land and in the oceans.
The 184 countries meeting at the United Nations to sculpt a first international accord setting out the way forward return to the negotiating table after a day off Sunday to reflect on their differences.
The first week of talks in Geneva fell behind schedule and failed to produce a clear text, with states still deeply divided at square one: the purpose and scope of the treaty they started negotiating two and a half years ago.
Last week, working groups met on technical topics ranging from the design of plastic to waste management, production, financing for recycling, plastic reuse, and funding waste collection in developing countries.
They also discussed molecules and chemical additives that pose environmental and health risks.


A nebulous cluster of mostly oil-producing states calling themselves the Like-Minded Group want the treaty to focus primarily on waste management.
The United States and India are also close to this club.
At the other end of the spectrum, a growing faction calling themselves the “ambitious” group want radical action written into the treaty, including measures to curb the damage caused by plastic garbage, such as phasing out the most dangerous chemicals.
Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trench and scattered throughout almost every part of the human body.
The ambitious group wants a clause reining in plastic production, which is set to triple by 2060.
The club brings together the European Union, many African and Latin American countries, Australia, Britain, Switzerland and Canada.
It also includes island micro-nations drowning in plastic trash they did little to produce and have little capacity to deal with.
Palau, speaking for 39 small island developing states (SIDS), said the treaty had to deal with removing the plastic garbage “already choking our oceans.”
“SIDS will not stand by while our future is bartered away in a stalemate,” and “this brinkmanship has a real price: a dying ocean,” the Micronesian archipelago said.


The treaty is set to be settled by universal consensus; but with countries far apart, the lowest-ambition countries are quite comfortable not budging, observers said.
“We risk having a meaningless treaty without any binding global rules like bans and phase-outs. This is unacceptable,” Eirik Lindebjerg, global plastics adviser for the World Wide Fund for Nature, told AFP.
“Expecting any meaningful outcome to this process through consensus is a delusion. With the time remaining, the ambitious governments must come together as a majority to finalize the treaty text and prepare to agree it through a vote.”
Without touching on whether ambitious countries would ultimately abandon consensus and go for a vote, the EU’s environment commissioner Jessika Roswall, due in Geneva on Monday, urged countries to speed up negotiations and not “miss this historic opportunity.”
The draft treaty has ballooned from 22 to 35 pages — with the number of brackets in the text going up near five-fold to almost 1,500 as countries insert a blizzard of conflicting wishes and ideas.
“With four more days to go, we have more square brackets in the text than plastic in the sea. It’s time to get results,” Roswall said.
In total, 70 ministers and around 30 senior government officials are expected in Geneva from Tuesday onwards and could perhaps help break the deadlock.

Related

EU to hold urgent Ukraine talks before Trump-Putin meeting

EU to hold urgent Ukraine talks before Trump-Putin meeting
Updated 30 min 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

EU to hold urgent Ukraine talks before Trump-Putin meeting

EU to hold urgent Ukraine talks before Trump-Putin meeting
  Saturday's statement by top European leaders came after the White House confirmed the US president was willing to grant Putin the one on one meeting Russia has long pushed for
Updated 30 min 47 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on Monday to discuss their next steps before talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as Europe fears any deal made without Ukraine could force unacceptable compromises.

The two leaders will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year war but the European Union has insisted that Kyiv and European powers should be part of any deal to end the conflict.

The idea of a US-Russia meeting without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised concerns that a deal would require Kyiv to cede swathes of territory, which the EU has rejected.

EU foreign ministers will discuss their next steps in a meeting by video link on Monday at 1400 GMT, joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

European leaders pushed hard over the weekend for Ukraine to be a part of the talks.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain and Finland, and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement, urging Trump to put more pressure on Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday he hoped and assumed that Zelensky would attend the leaders’ summit.

Leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden – also said no decisions should be taken without Kyiv’s involvement.

Talks on ending the war could only take place during a ceasefire, they added in a joint statement.

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said the United States is working to “schedule” a meeting between Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Asked on CNN if Zelensky could be present, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker responded that “yes, I certainly think it’s possible.”

“Certainly, there can’t be a deal that everybody that’s involved in it doesn’t agree to. And, I mean, obviously, it’s a high priority to get this war to end.”

The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said any deal between the United States and Russia to end the war had to include Ukraine and the bloc.

“The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security,” she added.

As a prerequisite to any peace settlement, Moscow has demanded Kyiv pull its forces out of the regions and commit to being a neutral state, shun US and EU military support and be excluded from joining NATO.

Kyiv said it would never recognize Russian control over its sovereign territory, though it acknowledged that getting land captured by Russia back would have to come through diplomacy, not on the battlefield.

Zelensky thanked those countries backing Kyiv’s position in his Sunday evening address.

“Clear support for the fact that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Just as it should be with every other independent state.”

Related

Massive mudslide kills 7 volunteers repairing flood damage in northern Pakistan

Massive mudslide kills 7 volunteers repairing flood damage in northern Pakistan
Updated 11 August 2025
AP
Follow

Massive mudslide kills 7 volunteers repairing flood damage in northern Pakistan

Massive mudslide kills 7 volunteers repairing flood damage in northern Pakistan
  A massive mudslide has killed seven volunteers in northern Pakistan as they repaired a drainage channel damaged by flash floods
  The incident happened early Monday in the town of Danyor in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rescuers recovered the bodies and transported three injured to a hospital
Updated 11 August 2025
AP

GILGIT: A massive mudslide early Monday killed seven volunteers as they repaired a drainage channel damaged by flash floods in northern Pakistan, officials said, leaving three others injured.
Rescuers recovered the bodies after the mudslide hit the town of Danyor in Gilgit-Baltistan at dawn and transported the injured to a hospital, said Faizullah Faraq, a regional government spokesperson.
This came a day after a flash flood triggered by a glacial lake outburst damaged the key Karakoram Highway, which passes through Danyor, disrupting traffic and trade between Pakistan and China. Engineers and workers were deployed along with heavy machinery to start repairs, Faraq said Monday.
Meanwhile, several landslides near the damaged mountainous highway left homes damaged in Danyor and nearby areas as first responders evacuated those affected by the floods to safer areas, said Hassan Ali, a local police chief, adding that essential foods were being provided to those displaced.
Sunday’s glacial lake outburst was huge, Ali said, swelling the Hunza river and triggering flash flooding that battered crops. Authorities were still assessing the damage, he said.
The region’s Chief Minister Gulbar Khan called the seven who died “heroes who sacrificed their lives for the community” in a statement Monday.
Gilgit-Baltistan is known for its scenic glaciers that provide 75 percent of the country’s stored water supply, according to the region’s official website. Last month, it was hit by landslides, killing 18 tourists when flash floods swept away their vehicles.
Experts say glacial lake outburst floods occur when water dammed by a glacier is suddenly released, often because ice or debris barriers collapse. Scientists say rising temperatures linked to climate change are accelerating glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains, increasing both the size and number of these lakes.
A study released last week by World Weather Attribution, a network of international scientists, found rainfall from June 24 to July 23 was 10 percent to 15 percent heavier because of global warming. Pakistan produces less than 1 percent of the world’s greenhouse gases, but research shows it suffers disproportionately from extreme weather.
In 2022, its worst monsoon season on record killed more than 1,700 people and caused an estimated $40 billion in damage.
Rains and floods since June 26 have killed more than 300 people across Pakistan.

Related

In India, Trump's tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

In India, Trump's tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods
Updated 11 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

In India, Trump's tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

In India, Trump's tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods
  Trump recently imposed a 50 percent tariff on goods from India, rattling exporters and damaging ties with New Delhi
  India is a key market for American brands that have rapidly expanded to target growing base of affluent consumers
Updated 11 August 2025
Reuters

NEW DELHI: From McDonald’s and Coca-Cola to Amazon and Apple, US-based multinationals are facing calls for a boycott in India as business executives and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters stoke anti-American sentiment to protest against US tariffs.

India, the world’s most populous nation, is a key market for American brands that have rapidly expanded to target a growing base of affluent consumers, many of whom remain infatuated with international labels seen as symbols of moving up in life. India, for example, is the biggest market by users for Meta’s WhatsApp and Domino’s has more restaurants than any other brand in the country.

Beverages like Pepsi and Coca-Cola often dominate store shelves, and people still queue up when a new Apple store opens or a Starbucks cafe doles out discounts. Although there was no immediate indication of sales being hit, there’s a growing chorus both on social media and offline to buy local and ditch American products after Donald Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on goods from India, rattling exporters and damaging ties between New Delhi and Washington.

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Amazon and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of India’s Wow Skin Science, took to LinkedIn with a video message urging support for farmers and startups to make “Made in India” a “global obsession,” and to learn from South Korea whose food and beauty products are famous worldwide.

“We have lined up for products from thousands of miles away. We have proudly spent on brands that we don’t own, while our own makers fight for attention in their own country,” he said.

Rahm Shastry, CEO of India’s DriveU, which provides a car driver on call service, wrote on LinkedIn: “India should have its own home-grown Twitter/Google/YouTube/WhatsApp/FB — like China has.”

To be fair, Indian retail companies give foreign brands like Starbucks stiff competition in the domestic market, but going global has been a challenge. Indian IT services firms, however, have become deeply entrenched in the global economy, with the likes of TCS and Infosys providing software solutions to clients world over.

On Sunday, Modi made a “special appeal” for becoming self-reliant, telling a gathering in Bengaluru that Indian technology companies made products for the world but “now is the time for us to give more priority to India’s needs.”

He did not name any company.

DON’T DRAG MY MCPUFF INTO IT

Even as anti-American protests simmer, Tesla launched its second showroom in India in New Delhi, with Monday’s opening attended by Indian commerce ministry officials and US embassy officials.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch group, which is linked to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, took out small public rallies across India on Sunday, urging people to boycott American brands.

“People are now looking at Indian products. It will take some time to fructify,” Ashwani MaHajjan, the group’s co-convenor, told Reuters. “This is a call for nationalism, patriotism.”
He also shared with Reuters a table his group is circulating on WhatsApp, listing Indian brands of bath soaps, toothpaste and cold drinks that people could choose over foreign ones.

On social media, one of the group’s campaigns is a graphic titled “Boycott foreign food chains,” with logos of McDonald’s and many other restaurant brands.
In Uttar Pradesh, Rajat Gupta, 37, who was dining at a McDonald’s in Lucknow on Monday, said he wasn’t concerned about the tariff protests and simply enjoyed the 49-rupee ($0.55) coffee he considered good value for money.

“Tariffs are a matter of diplomacy and my McPuff, coffee should not be dragged into it,” he said. 

