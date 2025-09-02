You are here

14,000 US bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes, UN says

14,000 US bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes, UN says
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
14,000 US bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes, UN says

14,000 US bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes, UN says
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
MEXICO CITY: More than 14,000 mainly Venezuelan migrants who hoped to reach the United States have reversed course and turned south since US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown began, according to a report published Friday by the governments of Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica.
The phenomenon, known as “reverse flow” migration, is largely made up of Venezuelan migrants who fled their country’s long-running economic, social and political crises only to encounter US immigration policy no longer open to asylum-seekers.
Migration through the treacherous Darien Gap on the border of Colombia and Panama peaked in 2023 when more than half a million migrants crossed. That flow slowed somewhat in 2024, but dried up almost completely early this year.
Friday’s report, published with support of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that northward migration had dropped 97 percent this year.
Migrants traveling south interviewed in Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia by those countries’ ombudsmen offices were almost all Venezuelans (97 percent) and about half of them said they planned to return to Venezuela, according to the report. Nearly all said they were returning because they could no longer legally reach the US
Since 2017, around 8 million people have fled the crisis in Venezuela. For years, those migrants flocked to other South American nations, including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and more.
That changed in 2021, when hundreds of thousands of people set out for the US, braving the Darien Gap along the way.
A US government smartphone app became the main way for asylum-seekers to enter the US under the Biden administration. Then thousands of migrants became stranded in Mexico when Trump ended the use of the app on his first day in office.
Now, those migrants who were still trying to reach the US when Trump entered and changed border policies have reversed course, traveling back to South America. Around a quarter of those interviewed planned to go to neighboring Colombia, previously the epicenter of the mass migration from Venezuela. Others said they didn’t know where they were going.
Colombia and other South American nations spent years pleading for aid from the international community to cope with the brunt of Venezuela’s migratory crisis, before many of those same migrants began moving toward the United States. Today, Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil rages on.
Migrants, most of whom trekked days across the Darien Gap on their way north, are even more vulnerable as they make their way back. They have fewer funds to finance their journey and few prospects for work when they get back. Migrants are dropped into regions with a heavy presence of criminal groups that increasingly prey upon them, the report said.
“Most of these people are already victims of human rights abuses,” Scott Campbell, a UN human rights representative in Colombia, said in a statement. “We urge authorities to aid people in this reverse migration to prevent them from being exploited or falling into trafficking networks run by illegal armed groups.”
The shift marks a radical reversal in one of the biggest mass migrations in the world.
Migrants bus south through Mexico and other Central American nations until they arrive in the center of Panama. From there, migrants pay between $260 and $280 to ride on precarious boats packed with people back to Colombia.
They take two different routes. Most island hop north of Panama through the Caribbean Sea, landing in the small town of Necocli, Colombia, where many started their journeys through the Darien.
Others travel south by sea along a jungled swath of Panama and Colombia through the Pacific Ocean, where they are dropped off in remote towns or the Colombian city of Buenaventura. Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office estimates around 450 people have taken the perilous route, and the UN documented migrants getting scammed and stranded, facing boat accidents and arriving beaten down and vulnerable from their journey.
The region is one of the most violent in Colombia, and lack of state presence is filled by warring armed groups.

Madagascar receives three colonial-era human skulls from France

Madagascar receives three colonial-era human skulls from France
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Madagascar receives three colonial-era human skulls from France

Madagascar receives three colonial-era human skulls from France
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar ceremonially received three colonial-era skulls from France on Tuesday, 128 years after they were taken from the Indian Ocean nation, including one believed to be that of a Malagasy king beheaded by French troops.
Public pressure has grown in recent years for former colonial powers such as France and Britain to return artefacts taken from Africa and Asia.
The skulls, presumed to belong to King Toera and two others from the Sakalava ethnic group, were formally handed over to Madagascar at a ceremony held at the French culture ministry in late August.
A military guard of honor raised swords as three men in traditional dress carried the skulls, draped in red cloth, out of the plane that landed in Antananarivo late on Monday.
The skulls were welcomed with a ceremony on Tuesday attended by President Andry Rajoelina at the Mausoleum of Antananarivo, the resting place of Malagasy national heroes.
A police officer, a soldier and a gendarme carried the skulls into the mausoleum, where Rajoelina, wearing a traditional “Lamba Landy” textile draped over a black suit, inspected a guard of honor.
“We are here to pay tribute and honor the heroes and those who fought for the homeland 128 years ago under the leadership of King Toera and his soldiers,” Rajoelina said.
The king’s skull will now be taken to Ambiky, in the Menabe region, where he was killed in 1897, the ministry of communication and culture said, with several stops en route to accommodate ceremonies to mark the occasion.
Descendants and historians say the return of Toera’s skull carries both political and cultural significance and will allow the Sakalava people to carry out the Fitampoha, a traditional ritual of purification and blessing that requires the presence of ancestral royal relics.
“Toera is not only the king of the Sakalava, he is also a martyr of independence,” Piero Kamamy, a descendant of the monarch, told Reuters.
According to Malagasy historians, Toera’s attempt to forge alliances symbolized a rare moment of unity between different Malagasy groups against colonial forces.
His capture and beheading in 1897 were part of a broader French strategy to crush resistance through psychological intimidation, said Jeannot Rasoloarison, a historian at the University of Antananarivo.
“The Sakalava can now grieve with the return of the king’s remains and can constitute his relics.”

Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing

Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing
Updated 31 min 23 sec ago
AFP
Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing

Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing
Updated 31 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Beijing: A train flying North Korea flags, presumed to be carrying leader Kim Jong Un, was seen by AFP journalists approaching Beijing Railway Station on Tuesday ahead of a massive military parade the following day.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency earlier reported Kim’s train had crossed into China over the border with North Korea.

Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says

Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
AP
Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says

Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says
  • WHO projects that the number of people aged 60 and older in sub-Saharan Africa will more than double by 2050, highlighting a major demographic shift
  • Older adults in Uganda and across East Africa are living longer but often face limited pensions, scarce healthcare, and poverty, while simultaneously supporting grandchildren and sustaining households
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
Arab News AP

MAGOGO: In rural Uganda, grandparents increasingly walk children to school and tend family gardens, reflecting a broader trend of longer lives across East Africa.

According to WHO projections, the number of people aged 60 and older in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to more than double by 2050. This creates both pressures and opportunities for families, communities, and governments alike.

Yet, amid hardship, older adults continue to play central roles in holding households together, nurturing the young, and passing on cultural knowledge.

“We used to say old age was a blessing,” says Sarah Nansubuga, who runs an elder-care support group in Kampala. “Now we see it’s a blessing and a responsibility. Families, leaders, and all of us must find ways to make those years dignified.”

From Uganda to South Africa, policymakers and communities are debating how to adapt to a growing older population.

Some warn of strain on families and health services, while others point to opportunities for intergenerational care and learning. 

Across Uganda’s villages, children play, climbing jackfruit trees, racing bicycle tires, and laughing through schoolyards. Their presence is a familiar and celebrated sight. Nearby, however, older adults are quietly navigating a new reality. They are living longer, yet many face limited pensions, scarce healthcare, and ongoing poverty.

Dr. Emmanuel Mugerwa, who shifted from pediatrics to geriatric care at a local clinic run by Reach One Touch One (ROTOM), sees the connections between young and old. “Both of them are suffering,” he says. “Both of them don’t have a lot of things that they need.”

Uganda’s demographics reflect this intersection vividly.

Roughly half the population is under 18, while the elderly, though a smaller share, are growing rapidly.

Government statistics show that children and people 75 and older have the highest poverty rates, and households often combine these age groups.

Around one in six households with older adults is “skipped generation,” with grandparents raising grandchildren.

At a ROTOM campus, a school shares its grounds with a home for seniors. Uniformed children pray in an open-air hall just across from a room where staff care for elders. Among them is 94-year-old Rose Liru, who arrived at ROTOM with bruises reportedly inflicted by a family member. Her grandniece and great-granddaughter, 11-year-old Brenda Mungulu and 9-year-old Parvin Nakawesi, have been left in her care after their parents were unable to provide for them.

Liru describes the dual realities of raising children in old age. “I protect them. I defend them,” she says. “Old people, we are the ones who hold families together. We are the ones who pray for you. We are the ones who do good. We are the ones who are next to God.” She acknowledges the weight of responsibility but also the value of companionship and continuity.

Many elders face these responsibilities while struggling to sustain themselves.

Literacy is low among older Ugandans; more than 80% of people over 85 cannot read or write. Yet education remains a priority, with seniors often investing whatever resources they have into supporting young learners.

Felista Kemitaare, 78, cares for her 11-year-old granddaughter along a steep path lined with lush hills. Her own food production is insufficient, and she sells part of her harvest to cover school fees.

On a recent morning, ROTOM field nurse Winnie Katwesigye visits to check on her health and wellbeing. Despite aches and limited resources, Kemitaare heads to her garden with a walking stick, tending anemic potatoes with careful, deliberate movements.

Norah Makubuya, a ROTOM project manager, emphasizes the challenges of older adults assuming parental responsibilities again. “The burden of adult children often becomes their parents’ burden,” she says, underscoring how aging, poverty, and family structures are intertwined.

As Uganda and other sub-Saharan nations confront a rapidly growing elderly population, the stakes are high.

(With AP)

 

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests
  • At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit
  • Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence said 20 were reported missing in the cities of Bandung and Depok on Java island, and the administrative cities of Central Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta that make up the wider capital city
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

JAKARTA: At least 20 people are missing after violent Indonesia protests sparked by lavish perks for lawmakers that have widened to include anger against police, a rights group said Tuesday.
At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit.
“As of September 1, there were 23 reports of missing persons. After the search and verification process, 20 missing persons remain unfound,” the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said in a statement.
The group said the 20 were reported missing in the cities of Bandung and Depok on Java island, and the administrative cities of Central Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta that make up the wider capital city.
One incident took place in an “unknown location,” it said.
The National Police did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Police have arrested 1,240 people in Jakarta since August 25, the city’s Metropolitan Police Inspector General Asep Edi Suheri told reporters Monday, state news agency Antara reported.
On Tuesday Jakarta police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said officers arrested activist Delpedro Marhaen, the director of NGO Lokataru Foundation, which also confirmed the arrest.
He was held “on suspicion of making provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions,” Ade said in comments aired by broadcaster Kompas TV.
The unrest emerged in cities across the country last week, forcing President Prabowo Subianto into a U-turn on lawmaker perks.
They were the worst protests since the ex-general took power last year.
More protests were expected on Tuesday outside parliament in Jakarta by a coalition of women’s groups.
The United Nations called on Monday for an investigation into alleged use of disproportionate force in respondng to the rallies.
“We are following closely the spate of violence in Indonesia in the context of nationwide protests over parliamentary allowances, austerity measures, and alleged use of unnecessary or disproportionate force by security forces,” said UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.


The military was deployed across the capital Jakarta on Monday as hundreds gathered again outside parliament and clashes were reported in several other cities.
Prabowo criticized protesters as he visited injured police at a hospital, and said rallies should end by sundown.
In Bandung, protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at a provincial council building, before police fired tear gas overnight at “suspected... anarchists” who blocked a road.
Officers clashed with protesters who they accused of trying to draw them into a student campus at the Bandung Islamic University and “instigate conflict,” Hendra Rochman, West Java police spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.
On social media some users accused police of firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the campus and storming it.
“Officers maintained a distance of approximately 200 meters from the campus and no shots were directed at the campus,” said Hendra.
The university in a press conference denied its students instigated unrest.
Thousands more rallied in Palembang on Sumatra island and hundreds gathered separately in Banjarmasin on Borneo island, Yogyakarta on Java, and Makassar on Sulawesi.
In Gorontalo city on Sulawesi island protesters clashed with police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said security forces “acted irresponsibly by treating the protests as acts of treason or terrorism” and called for investigations into any officers involved in violence.
In anticipation of further unrest, TikTok on Saturday suspended its live feature for “a few days” in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India's Punjab

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab
  • Flooding across the northwestern state killed at least 29 people and affected over 250,000 last month
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

AMRITSAR, India: A thousand villages in India’s Punjab state are marooned by deadly floods, with thousands forced to seek shelter in relief camps, government authorities say.
Flooding across the northwestern state killed at least 29 people and affected over 250,000 last month, with the state’s chief minister calling it “one of the worst flood disasters in decades.”
The region is often dubbed India’s breadbasket, but more than 940 square kilometers (360 square miles) of farmland are flooded, leading to “devastating crop losses,” Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi on Monday assured him of the federal government’s “full support.”
Authorities have said they fear a “huge loss of livestock,” the full extent of which will only be clear when the waters recede, according to a bulletin issued by the state authorities late Monday.
India’s army and disaster teams have carried out vast rescue operations, deploying more than 1,000 boats and 30 helicopters to rescue the stranded or supply food.
“The most important thing is to save the lives of people and helpless animals trapped in the water,” Mann said in a statement.
Rivers in the region cross into Pakistan, where floodwater has also engulfed swathes of land.
Floods and landslides are common during the June-September monsoon season in the subcontinent, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency, severity and impact.
Northwest India has seen rainfall surge by more than a third on average from June to September, according to the national weather department.
In the capital Delhi, relentless rains have swollen the Yamuna river — which breached its danger mark on Tuesday, inundating several areas and creating traffic snarl-ups lasting for hours.
Deadly floods triggered by record-breaking rain also killed dozens in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region last month.

