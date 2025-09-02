Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators’ summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is driving efforts to close the $2.8 trillion global connectivity gap and shape artificial intelligence governance as it hosts the 25th Global Symposium for Regulators.

The event, organized with the International Telecommunication Union, opened Sept. 1 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development.”

It convenes regulators and industry leaders from 190 countries, reinforcing the Kingdom’s push to advance digital inclusion under Vision 2030.

The summit follows a UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025 showing digital infrastructure investments remain heavily concentrated in advanced economies, leaving developing nations struggling with access and affordability gaps.

At the opening, Haytham Al-Ohali, acting governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, said the event marks a milestone as the GSR turns 25 and the ITU celebrates its 160th anniversary, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ohali described Saudi Arabia as “a hub for dialogue and innovative digital regulation.”

“Today we are in the era of artificial intelligence, and we have a golden opportunity to shape the future of humanity for the next 160 years and beyond, building on our successes and joint efforts that have culminated in connecting more than two-thirds of humanity to date,” SPA quoted him as saying.

Despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain unconnected, Al-Ohali said, noting a joint CST-ITU study estimates $2.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion is required to close the digital divide — including $1.7 trillion for connectivity and infrastructure alone, triple the 2020 projection.

The Kingdom, he added, has already made strides, with the digital economy contributing 15 percent of gross domestic product, over 380,000 technology jobs created, and women’s participation in the sector climbing from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent, surpassing G20 and EU benchmarks.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said, “This 25th GSR is both a celebration and a recommitment — to put people and planet at the heart of digital frameworks, to ensure technology bridges divides, and to make our digital future safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all.”

She noted that the next 25 years will be determined by the frameworks “we establish, the trust we build, and the decisions we make together.”

On X, Bogdan-Martin highlighted the urgency of regulatory innovation, writing: “The question before us — how regulators can act as digital ecosystem builders — could not be timelier. Because with digital tech transforming every part of life, regulators need to keep pace. They must shift mindsets, adopt new tools, and deepen collaboration.”

Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecom Development Bureau, praised the Kingdom for hosting the event, noting that it will enhance the resilience of digital infrastructure, attract long-term investments, and provide advanced economic analysis tools aligned with global best practices.

On the sidelines, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Bogdan-Martin to discuss joint efforts to expand digital inclusion, boost entrepreneurship, and build AI-driven growth models.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the digital economy, fostering digital skills, empowering digital entrepreneurship, and boosting partnership in connectivity and inclusion, alongside the Kingdom’s leading initiatives aimed at empowering people and safeguarding the planet,” SPA reported.

Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.

The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.

It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.

GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.

The GSR, held annually, is the world’s leading forum for regulators and industry leaders to exchange insights on digital innovation and regulatory frameworks.