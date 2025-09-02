You are here

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says
Slovakia wants to normalise its relations with Moscow and is increasing imports of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. (AP/File)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says
  • Populist-led Slovakia and Hungary — both EU members — have sought to maintain political ties with Russia
  • “I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in standardization of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation,” Fico said
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Slovakia wants to normalize its relations with Moscow and is increasing imports of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The comments clashed with the position of the European Union, which is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy imports to punish Moscow over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and come at a critical phase in efforts to end the conflict.

Populist-led Slovakia and Hungary — both EU members — have sought to maintain political ties with Russia, which supplies the majority of their oil needs.

“I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in standardization of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation,” Fico said during the meeting with Putin on the sidelines of China’s World War Two anniversary celebrations in Beijing.

“Let’s get back to what used to be typical for countries when it comes to economic cooperation,”
he added.

The EU has vowed to end its decades-old energy relations with former top gas supplier Moscow and is aiming to phase out all Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.

Hungary and Slovakia, however, oppose the plan, arguing that switching to alternatives would increase energy prices.

“I want to thank you for the safe and regular gas supplies that we receive through TurkStream,” Fico told Putin as the two met.

TurkStream remains the only pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe after blasts stopped exports via the Nord Stream 1 pipelines in September 2022 and as transit via Ukraine was halted on January 1.

Slovakia has so far this year imported about 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas through Hungary, which is its most direct link to the TurkStream pipeline, according to data from Slovak transit company EUstream.

A project is currently under way to increase the cross-border capacity for gas flow from Hungary to Slovakia, including gas originating from the Turkstream pipeline, to 4.4 bcm from 3.5 bcm.

Fico, meanwhile, said Slovakia had restarted issuing visas to Russian citizens, a service that was suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said Slovakia was also interested in Russian companies potentially participating in a new nuclear power plant, a project the government aims to grant to US firm Westinghouse.

Fico will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, he said. That meeting had previously been scheduled to take place in eastern Slovakia.

The prime minister said he planned to raise the issue of recent Ukrainian attacks, which temporarily stopped Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary in the last two weeks.

Topics: Slovakia Russia President Vladimir Putin Robert Fico

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

Updated 27 sec ago
Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August
Updated 27 sec ago
A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year
The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration

BERLIN: Asylum applications in Germany fell by almost 60 percent in August compared with the same month last year as the government pursued a crackdown on migration, interior ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year, the ministry said, confirming figures first published by the Bild daily.
The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office in May.
Under Merz, Germany has imposed strict border controls and deported criminals to Afghanistan.
The government has restricted family reunifications for some migrants and plans to toughen the rules for obtaining German citizenship.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the figures were evidence that “our asylum policy change is working, our measures are successful.”
From now on, he said, the political focus would be on “tightening up the common European asylum system in order to further reduce the pressure of migration on Europe.”
The new figures continue a trend that could already be seen in previous months of 2025.
In July, Germany registered 8,293 asylum applications, compared with 18,503 in the same month last year.
A total of 70,011 applications were filed in the first seven months of the year, compared with 140,783 during the same period in 2024, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing

Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing
Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP
Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing

Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing
  • The assailant attacked several people near a drug-trafficking hotspot
  • The victims’ conditions were not immediately known
Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP

MARSEILLE: French police on Tuesday killed a man suspected of stabbing at least four people in the center of the southern port city of Marseille, according to police sources.
The assailant attacked several people near a drug-trafficking hotspot before officers intervened and killed him, said a police source.
The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.
A local resident who saw the incident told AFP the suspect, who has not been identified, tried to stab officers as they attempted to arrest him.
Another eyewitness told AFP the man was holding “two large butcher knives.”
Police cordoned off the area and put up a forensic tent in front of a fast-food restaurant.

Topics: France Marseille stabbing

Son of Norway princess to go on trial in February

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
Updated 48 min 56 sec ago
Son of Norway princess to go on trial in February

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
  • Marius Borg Hoiby was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends
Updated 48 min 56 sec ago

OSLO: The son of Norway’s crown princess will go on trial in February accused of raping four women, an Oslo court said Tuesday, a case that could see him jailed for up to 10 years.
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from another relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends.
It is the biggest scandal to hit the Norwegian royal family.
Seven women are listed as victims in the case, four of them of rapes, including one of Hoiby’s ex-girlfriends, Nora Haukland, and glamor model and pop singer Linni Meister.
The trial will take place in the Oslo district court from February 3 until March 13, it said.
Hoiby, 28, was arrested on August 4, 2024, suspected of having assaulted his then-girlfriend.
He has admitted to acts of violence in that case, but has denied the other charges against him, according to his lawyers.
In a public statement 10 days after his August 2024 arrest, he said he had acted “under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument,” having suffered from “mental troubles” and struggling “for a long time with substance abuse.”
The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began.
No members of the royal family have been called as witnesses in the case.
“Everyone involved in this case undoubtedly finds this all very difficult and trying,” Haakon said on August 19, the day after the charges against his stepson were announced.
“It is now up to the courts to decide on the final outcome,” he said.
Hoiby is not technically a member of the royal family, and therefore has no official public role.
Haakon and Mette-Marit have two children together, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, aged 21 and 19.

Topics: Norway Marius Borg Hoiby

In viral campaign, Southeast Asians use apps to support Indonesian delivery drivers

In viral campaign, Southeast Asians use apps to support Indonesian delivery drivers
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
In viral campaign, Southeast Asians use apps to support Indonesian delivery drivers

In viral campaign, Southeast Asians use apps to support Indonesian delivery drivers
  • Online drive to help Indonesian riders has gained more than 57 million views
  • Thousands of app-based drivers joined protests after killing of 21-year-old delivery driver  
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: A new solidarity movement has emerged across Southeast Asia, as people started to place fake orders on delivery apps — not to receive meals, but to support Indonesian app-based drivers, as many have been struggling to stay afloat amid closures following nationwide protests.

The mass protests led by students and workers that broke out in Jakarta last week were sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers. Anger grew further after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver, Affan Kurniawan, at a protest site.

At least nine people have been killed since as mass demonstrations spread to other major cities, with more people joining in — including thousands of Indonesian app-based drivers — to protest police violence, corruption and social inequality.

Constant social media updates and videos shared real-time by protesting Indonesians have sparked a massive show of solidarity in other Southeast Asian countries. One campaign in particular gained massive traction, when an X user suggested a way in which others can support Indonesians by giving delivery riders orders from abroad.

In step-by-step posts that have since gained more than 57 million views, the Thailand-based user, @sighyam, who goes by Yammi, explained how to order food, beverage, first aid kits and give tips through delivery apps.

“What I saw in Indonesia was a gross violation of not just human rights, but of the ability for us as human beings and our rights to demonstrate our voices in public spaces. And for Affan to be run over by a police vehicle was shocking for me. It made me so emotional,” Yammi told Arab News on Tuesday.

He soon figured out a way to act and encouraged others to do the same.

“So many people … hopped on board. I feel really proud of everyone,” he said. “Young people and our generation — I’m talking Generation Z — are really plugged into what’s happening and we’re seeing and we’re connecting with each other’s shared struggles. So, when we show each other solidarity, we’re also validating our own efforts in our own countries, and I think that’s really powerful.”

As Yammi’s call became a trending topic on X over the weekend, thousands from across the region and beyond have been sharing screenshots of their orders for and interactions with Indonesian drivers.

“When the riders received the food, many of them were visibly touched. Some expressed gratitude, while others were quietly surprised because they did not expect anyone to think of their situation,” said Min, who supported the campaign from Malaysia.

“Solidarity is not always about grand gestures, it can also be about empathy, about making sure ordinary people like the riders who kept working despite the risks, feel seen and supported … supporting them, even in a simple way, made me realize how important it is to look beyond the headlines and also care for the individuals who are silently affected by the bigger events.”

Tine, who is based in the Philippines, said she could easily relate to what is happening in Indonesia.

“I sympathize with their situation as someone who also comes from a Southeast Asian country currently facing issues with corruption,” she told Arab News.

“It’s really heartwarming. I’m glad to see SEAblings, as what many call us now, connect and support one another in this way.”

The call for solidarity was also answered by Singaporeans. Among them was Nurul A’ini, who said she felt inspired seeing how many people engaged with the original post.

“As a Singaporean, I know how much we depend on drivers and delivery riders here, too, and I can imagine how tough it must be for those in Indonesia, who are struggling even more,” she said.

“Supporting them is not just about giving food or money. It’s about showing that they’re not alone and that we see their hard work … at the end of the day, we’re all neighbors in this region, and lending a hand, even in small ways, can mean a lot. That’s why I felt it was important to also step up and contribute.”

Topics: Indonesia Affan Kurniawan

UK looks at industrial sites, digital ID cards in overhaul of asylum system

UK looks at industrial sites, digital ID cards in overhaul of asylum system
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
UK looks at industrial sites, digital ID cards in overhaul of asylum system

UK looks at industrial sites, digital ID cards in overhaul of asylum system
  • Immigration is now the dominant political issue in Britain
  • Starmer told his cabinet of ministers on Tuesday that it was “easy to understand the frustration people feel at the level of illegal crossings“
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting on Tuesday on how to tackle illegal immigration, including moving asylum seekers out of hotels to accommodation on industrial sites and introducing digital ID cards.

Immigration is now the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over the economy, as the country faces a record number of both asylum claims and arrivals by migrants in small boats from Europe, including more than 28,000 this year.

Starmer told his cabinet of ministers on Tuesday that it was “easy to understand the frustration people feel at the level of illegal crossings” and the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, his spokesperson told reporters.

At the meeting later on Tuesday, Starmer will look at issues such as “cracking down on pull factors and illegal working, including exploring options around digital ID, accelerating the closure of hotels and looking at better forms of accommodation,” the spokesperson said.

The government will look at options including housing asylum seekers in accommodation on industrial sites and military bases, the spokesperson said.

Under British law, the government must provide accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be homeless.

Hotels were once only used to house asylum seekers in emergencies. But they were increasingly employed as accommodation for asylum seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic when the government imposed social distancing rules.

Currently there are just over 32,000 migrants in more than 200 hotels across the country, according to government figures up to the end of June.

Topics: UK British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asylum

