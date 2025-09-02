Pakistan to boost naval training, joint maritime operations with Bahrain
Pakistan to boost naval training, joint maritime operations with Bahrain
Bahrain’s Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al-Nuaimi’s meeting with Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf (R) at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan on Aeptember 2, 2025. (ISPR)
KARACHI: Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to boost cooperation in naval training and regional maritime security operations, the Pakistan Navy said on Tuesday.
The statement came after Bahrain’s Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al-Nuaimi’s meeting with Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.
During the meeting, Admiral Ashraf underscored Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime stability through initiatives such as the regional maritime security patrols to safeguard sea routes, deter piracy, curb smuggling and protect commercial shipping.
“Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional maritime security and prospects for deepening cooperation in defense, training and joint maritime security operations,” the navy’s directorate general of public relations (DGPR) said in a statement.
“Both leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defense relationship.”
The Bahraini general praised Pakistan Navy’s “professional capabilities and steadfast commitment” to ensure maritime security in the region, according to the statement.
“The visit will further deepen bilateral defense ties and enhance collaboration in regional security initiatives,” the DGPR added.
Pakistan and Bahrain have maintained close diplomatic, security, trade and defense ties through training, joint security initiatives and regular high-level exchanges.
On Monday, the Bahraini chief of defense staff met Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and expressed Bahrain’s interest in learning from the experience of PAF in multi-domain operations.
The meeting followed a four-day Pakistan-India military standoff in May, during which officials said the PAF successfully conducted multi-domain operations to down six Indian fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale jets. While India has acknowledged losses in the air, it has not specified the number of aircraft lost.
“Underscoring the significance of knowledge-sharing in Multi Domain operations to augment the operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force, he (Al-Nuaimi) conveyed his earnest desire to gain deeper insight into PAF’s complete methodology of multi-domain warfare, with the aim of learning from its rich operational experience,” the PAF said in a statement.
“The visiting dignitary also expressed interest in initiating joint training programs for Bahraini pilots and engineers at all levels.”
In July, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met his Bahraini counterpart General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa to further strengthen security collaboration between both countries in various fields.
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet China’s Premier Li Qiang and the Minister of Information Technology and Industry Li Licheng today, Thursday, as he continues his six-day visit during which he will hold a string of meetings with Chinese political and business leaders.
Sharif started his visit to China over the weekend, where he attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and held talks with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.
He also witnessed a major Victory Day military parade in Tiananmen Square — China’s largest in years — held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The display featured cutting-edge systems, including hypersonic missiles, sea drones and laser air defenses. The event was widely viewed as a show of Chinese military might, with a number of world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in attendance.
“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will meet with His Excellency Premier Li Qiang of China today,” his office said in a statement while circulating his agenda for the day. “The Prime Minister will also hold talks with His Excellency Li Lie-cheng, China’s Minister of Information Technology and Industry.”
Pakistan considers China a major investor and regional ally.
Over the years, Beijing has emerged as Islamabad’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $25 billion in recent years, and Chinese companies have already invested heavily in power, transport, infrastructure and telecom projects across the country as part of the multi-billion-dollar China–Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
Sharif will also preside over the second edition of the Pakistan–China Business-to-Business Investment Conference in Beijing during the day. The meeting will review outcomes from the first conference held in Shenzhen in June 2024 and set a future roadmap.
A day earlier, Sharif also invited top Chinese business executives and companies to expand their investments in Pakistan, citing his government’s investor-friendly policies and the country’s push for sustainable economic growth.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed Pakistan’s disaster agency to ensure timely flood alerts and coordinate with provincial authorities as the country witnessed fresh surges in its eastern rivers, with the Chenab reaching near critical levels overnight, according to official data.
The government announced on Wednesday floods had killed at least 43 people in the last 10 days and displaced more than 1.3 million in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, where hundreds of relief camps have been set up across inundated districts.
Nationwide, 883 people have died since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as officials warn of further inundations, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges that submerged a third of the country and caused over $35 billion in losses.
The present situation has been fueled by days of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from upstream India. Embankments are being reinforced across downstream districts, where evacuation teams have been pre-deployed.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete preparations for rescue and relief operations, considering the rise of water levels in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers,” the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency said.
“The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to China, telephoned the NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, and directed him to issue early warnings to the public regarding the rising water levels in the said rivers,” it added.
Sharif instructed the authority to fully cooperate with provincial governments to expedite safety measures and relief operations.
The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported in the early hours of Thursday flows above 550,000 cusecs at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks on the Chenab, among the highest levels in years.
Downstream gauges at Sher Shah and Head Muhammad Wala were also rising, within a few feet of danger marks, while Chiniot Bridge recorded 304,220 cusecs and climbing.
The Ravi was flowing at elevated levels, with 114,130 cusecs at Balloki and 152,480 cusecs at Sidhnai headworks, though steady for now.
The Sutlej was also carrying significant volumes, with 319,295 cusecs at G.S. Wala and 159,662 cusecs at Punjnad, where steady but high flows posed a threat to downstream settlements.
SINDH ‘SUPER FLOOD’
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in an interview to a private news channel the province was preparing for a potential “super flood” scenario of up to 900,000 cusecs, according to his office, warning that while Punjab bore the brunt of the current disaster, Sindh would face the cumulative inflows within days.
“The real danger lies in the possibility of all these rivers’ flood peaks synchronizing at the same time,” Shah said. “We expect this won’t happen and instead the peaks will reach Sindh in phases, reducing pressure.”
He noted that Punjab was experiencing around 160,000 cusecs at Panjnad with the peak expected today, Thursday, after which Sindh would have two days to carry out further evacuation and preparations.
Shah said Sindh had drawn up village-level evacuation plans for different flood levels but persuading riverine communities to leave their homes remained the greatest challenge.
He stressed that embankments were being closely monitored, provincial ministers deployed at barrages and the irrigation department placed on high alert.
“Our preparations are complete, and we pray this time passes without major damage,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan reels from floods that have killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 1.3 million in Punjab this month, a surprise call by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to build the long-stalled Kalabagh Dam has reignited one of the country’s fiercest water disputes.
The Kalabagh Dam, proposed in 1984 on the Indus River in Punjab’s Mianwali district, is designed to generate 3,600 megawatts of electricity, irrigate farmland and store water to help manage floods. But the $10 billion project has never moved forward because of fierce opposition from the provinces of Sindh and KP, where leaders fear it would divert water southward, submerge districts like Nowshera, and displace thousands of families. Assemblies in the two provinces have passed multiple resolutions against the dam, while successive governments in Islamabad have avoided pushing it for fear of inflaming regional tensions.
For now, Gandapur’s comments appear unlikely to break the deadlock. But the fresh debate underscores Pakistan’s deepening struggle to balance water, energy and climate security — with storage dams seen by some as salvation and by others as relics of a bygone era.
“Future generations will benefit from this project,” Gandapur said this week, urging provinces to set aside reservations.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan’s largest opposition party, which rules KP, has quickly distanced itself from the remarks, while the Pakistan Peoples Party, which governs Sindh, insisted the dam was unacceptable. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the only major party backing the plan.
“We need consensus first on Kalabagh Dam,” Nadeem Afzal Chan, information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News. “There are provincial resolutions against the project. At a time when Pakistan is busy with flood rehabilitation, we should not lose focus.”
The Awami National Party, a long-time PTI opponent in KP, also rejected Gandapur’s statement.
“It’s a non-starter. People of this area will not allow its construction,” ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak said, warning it would submerge the Peshawar valley.
While opposition remains entrenched, official reports prepared by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have long sought to dismiss objections as misconceptions.
One such report reviewed by Arab News argues that KP’s fear of flooding in Nowshera and drainage problems in Mardan, Pabbi and Swabi are unfounded, citing engineering studies showing water levels would remain below critical thresholds.
It also downplays displacement risks, saying only about 14,500 of KP’s 82,500 potentially affected residents would need relocation.
Sindh’s concerns over desertification, reduced flows to the Indus delta, damage to mangroves and fisheries are countered by data showing canal withdrawals from the Indus have historically risen, with sufficient volumes still expected to flow downstream of Kotri Barrage to sustain ecology.
The report further notes that fish populations in Sindh have grown despite other major dams on the Indus, suggesting Kalabagh would not devastate aquatic life.
A senior WAPDA official, declining to be named because the issue is politically sensitive, said the project had been thoroughly studied:
“From an engineering perspective, the design addresses safety and water distribution concerns. The real obstacle is political consensus, not technical feasibility.”
“OLD TECHNIQUE”
Independent experts say the Kalabagh project reflects outdated thinking in the face of climate change.
“Flood control dams are always left empty so that they can break the wave of floods,” said Dr. Hassan Abbas, a hydrology specialist.
“Storage dams can only absorb the first wave of a flood. When they are full, the next wave can only be countered by opening spillways, an act that causes flooding in lower areas. This is an old technique.”
Muhammad Abdullah Deol, a flood-risk management scientist at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, agreed, warning that Kalabagh’s capacity of 5–7.5 million acre-feet would be minuscule compared to the Indus River’s 145 million acre-feet flow.
“Storage of Kalabagh will only increase hydraulic pressure along the Indus, leading to more destructive releases downstream,” he said.
Other specialists stress that Pakistan’s flood challenges are rooted not in storage capacity but in poor planning and weak adaptation.
“You can’t engineer your way out of climate change with a single mega-dam,” said environmental planner Saira Rehman. “What Pakistan needs is zoning to stop construction on floodplains, stronger embankments, and restoring wetlands that absorb excess water.”
Experts also point to the Himalayan glaciers feeding the Indus, which ensure massive seasonal flows regardless of dam infrastructure.
“Glaciers will melt, and water will flow into the Arabian Sea,” Dr. Abbas said. “The modern mindset is to adapt — recharge groundwater, strengthen defenses, and live with floods rather than try to block them.”
KILLA ABDULLAH, Pakistan: On a sweltering August morning earlier this month, 30-year-old Bibi Hajjira pulled a scarf tightly around her head, slipped on gloves, and covered her face with an embroidered mask before setting out from her small village in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.
Perched on the back of a motorbike driven by her husband, their two-year-old son wedged between them, she began the 40-kilometer ride across rocky tracks and water-cut ditches toward the District Emergency Operations Center in Killa Abdullah, one of Pakistan’s most high-risk polio districts, with chronic vaccine refusals, logistical challenges, and proximity to cross-border virus transmission from Afghanistan.
Hajjira has her job cut out for her: to convince reluctant mothers to let their children swallow two drops of the oral polio vaccine — a mission that makes her both a lifeline for the community and vulnerable to resistance, and sometimes even attacks, in one of Pakistan’s most polio-affected districts.”
“This work is very challenging because we have to move from village to village and house to house despite extreme heat and sunlight,” Hajjira told Arab News.
“It is a challenging task to convince the resisting families of polio drops, like trying to convert a non-Muslim to Islam.”
Pakistan launched its fourth nationwide polio vaccination drive of the year on Sept. 1, aiming to immunize 28.7 million children under five by Sept. 9. Officials say the country has reported 24 cases so far in 2025, compared with 74 in all of last year, suggesting progress even as challenges remain.
Indeed, despite three decades of eradication efforts, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where poliovirus is still endemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The South Asian nation had reduced cases to just one in 2021, but vaccine refusals, poor routine immunization and security challenges have repeatedly allowed the virus to resurface.
The WHO last year also warned of “fake finger marking,” where vaccinators mark children’s fingers without actually giving drops, hampering eradication efforts.
Attacks on vaccination teams have further undermined progress. Since 2012, militants have killed nearly 100 polio workers and security personnel guarding them, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, viewing the campaign as a Western plot.
Just this year, several police officers protecting vaccination teams were killed in ambushes in the northwest.
WOMEN ON THE FRONTLINES
Hajjira is one of around 225,000 women mobilized in Pakistan during recent nationwide campaigns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).
Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan, where cultural and religious norms often restrict male outsiders from entering private homes. In many conservative households, only women can interact freely with mothers and children, making female vaccinators not just important but essential to the program’s success. Without them, entire pockets of the province would remain inaccessible to immunization teams, officials say.
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, is also among the hardest to reach: vast distances, rugged terrain, and porous borders with Afghanistan complicate campaigns. Resistance to polio drops is often rooted in illiteracy, poverty and mistrust of government initiatives, leaving female health workers on the frontlines of both persuasion and delivery.
“The female polio workers have been providing good support, especially in some hard areas of the province,” said Inam ul Haque, provincial coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center in Balochistan.
“They have access to go inside the houses and rooms to find and vaccinate children with polio drops.”
Gains have been made.
Last year, 27 of Pakistan’s human cases of polio came from Balochistan, but the province has reported none so far in 2025.
Out of 162 samples collected from 23 sites this year, only 77 tested positive, reducing the positivity rate to 48 percent. Additionally, the number of affected districts had dropped from 24 to 19.
The most encouraging development came in July 2025: only one out of 23 samples tested positive, bringing monthly positivity down to just 4 percent, a strong indicator that containment measures and intensified immunization efforts are taking effect.
But Haque said “the threat of the polio virus still looms over us.”
And the struggle to convince families remains fraught.
“Many parents here resist vaccination due to lack of education,” Hajjira said. “Some women even say, ‘Our husbands have sworn that if we give polio drops to the children, they will divorce us’.”
Yet she keeps going.
“This is a struggle, and no work succeeds without struggle, if even one child is vaccinated because of our efforts, it is a great success for us,” she said with a smile.
Her husband, Naimatullah, admitted he initially resisted his wife’s work because of the stigma around the vaccine.
“I have personally seen cases in our village where polio-affected children are now grown up with lifetime disabilities ... that convinced me and now I see this as an act of goodness,” he said.
Local residents say female vaccinators have changed attitudes in a district long marked by refusals.
“Women in remote parts of Killa Abdullah district were outright refusing polio vaccine for their children but since female polio workers started convincing them, now they are aware of the benefits,” said Muhammad Rahim, a villager from Killi Hajji Baqi.
Hajjira said she had managed to vaccinate nearly 800 “hidden children,” those whose parents initially refused. Now, she hopes more women can join this line of work.
“It is very hard to find women in Killa Abdullah who are willing or allowed by their families to join this profession,” Hajjira said.
“We endure negative attitudes, even insults and humiliation, but I keep persuading the families, hoping that once their thinking changes, the attitudes will also be changed.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team will eye a win against the UAE today, Thursday, and secure a place for itself in the ongoing T20 tri-nation series in Sharjah.
Pakistan will take on the UAE after suffering an 18-run defeat against Afghanistan on Tuesday night. The Green Shirts failed in their bid to reach Afghanistan’s 170-run target, falling short by 18 runs in the end.
“In T20 Tri-series, Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Thursday,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.
Pakistan beat the UAE last week in Sharjah, defeating the home side by 31 runs to clinch their second win in the tournament. Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s side had earlier beaten Afghanistan too, becoming the top-ranked side in the series.
In the Aug. 30 match against the UAE, Pakistan had finished at 207 runs from their 20 overs, led by opening batter Saim Ayub who scored a whirlwind 69 runs from 38 balls.
Middle-order aggressive batter Hassan Nawaz scored 56 runs from 26 balls while Mohammad Nawaz made 25 off 15 balls.
In response, the UAE batted aggressively, led by Asif Khan, who smashed 77 runs off 35 balls. Khan smashed six fours and an equal number of sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 220.
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had taken 4/47 from his allotted four overs while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returned with figures of 2-21.
The match between the two sides on Thursday is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.