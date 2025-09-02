Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window

Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season

DUBAI: Dubai Basketball have welcomed their first major signing of the summer, Dzanan Musa, one of Europe’s brightest basketball stars.

The Bosnian forward arrives in Dubai with a reputation for excellence, spanning two EuroLeague championships and multiple domestic titles in Spain and beyond.

Musa brings with him not only world-class talent but also a winning mentality shaped during his time at Real Madrid, one of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

Speaking on his move, Musa expressed his excitement at joining the Dubai side.

“A lot of motivation. The new team, the chance to make history with one team, it’s a big motivation for me,” he said.

“I feel like the people around the project are very good. I feel like we’re one big family, so it’s like we have a lot of things to be joyful for, and I feel like if we’re going to do the things right, we can make big things.”

Known for his leadership, Musa shared that being entrusted with the role is both an honor and a challenge he is ready to embrace.

“When they called me at the beginning and told me that they want me to be a leader on the court and off the court, that’s something that every player wants to hear,” he said. “Especially now that we’re going to play EuroLeague, to be the face of the team in the EuroLeague is something that every player wants. I feel like we will do great things.”

Musa also acknowledged the passionate support of Dubai’s fans, saying: “I was watching the last two months of the Dubai basketball, every game, especially against Partizan — the fans were unbelievable. The arena is brand new — it looks brand new, something that is very helpful for the players. But at the end of the day, we need them to support us, and we need to build something here. We need to build the culture of basketball here, and I feel like we have an opportunity to do that. We just need the people of Dubai to understand that the big things are coming.”

As he begins his journey in Dubai, Musa has his eyes set on inspiring the next generation and etching his name in the city’s sporting history.

“To win a lot of EuroLeague titles with Dubai, for sure, and to be somebody that the kids continue to look up to and to be the right example for everybody else on the court and off the court, to fight for this jersey like every day is the last day. So I’m very happy to start this journey,” he added.

Musa now joins a growing roster of elite international talent at Dubai Basketball, as the club prepares for its historic debut in the EuroLeague and an awaited return to the ABA League.