India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880

India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880
Motorcyclists drive through Trimmu Barrage on the River Chenab, which overflowed after torrential rains and water releases from Indian dams, in Jhang district, Pakistan, on September 1, 2025. (AP)
Updated 02 September 2025
India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880

India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880
  • Pakistan is facing a flood emergency, with more than 2.4 million affected in Punjab province in the last 10 days
  • The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan on Wednesday
Updated 02 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: India has warned Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding for the second time in as many weeks, Pakistani disaster management authorities announced on Tuesday, as the nationwide monsoon death toll surged past 880.

Pakistan has been facing a flood emergency, with at least 41 people killed and more than 2.4 million affected in its breadbasket province of Punjab over the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Nationwide, rains, floods, landslides and similar incidents have killed 881 people since June 26, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of Pakistan was submerged, more than 1,700 people were killed, 30 million displaced and damages topped $35 billion.

An Indian government official told AP news agency that New Delhi shared the warning with Pakistan on ‘humanitarian grounds’ through its high commission in Islamabad as Pakistan’s national disaster management authority (NDMA) warned of further rains in flood-hit Punjab.

“These rains may increase problems in flood-affected areas in Punjab,” the NDMA said on Tuesday evening. “Stay away from rivers, streams and drains. Residents of low-lying areas should take precautionary measures. Follow the instructions of the administration.”

Widespread heavy rains are expected in Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Sargodha and adjoining areas in the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the authority.

Intermittent rain is also likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur and adjoining areas during the same period.

Punjab’s Disaster Management Authority said the Indian high commission conveyed the warning to Pakistan through the Ministry of Water Resources rather than the water-sharing Indus Waters Treaty, which India has said remains suspended, according to the AP report.

The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan on Wednesday. Raging torrents already have devastated border communities in Kasur, Okara, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.

Monsoon season brings South Asia 70 to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, arriving in early June in India and late June in Pakistan, and lasting through until September. The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. But increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns are turning the rains into a destructive force.

The NDMA said on Tuesday evening that the flow of 885,000 cusecs in Chenab has been reduced to 550,000 cusecs after authorities breached the river bank at two locations.

“Since there is a capacity of only 650,000 cusecs to pass through the Panjnad headworks, there will be no need to breach the dyke at any other place,” it said.

“This stream from Panjnad is likely to reach Guddu Barrage by the afternoon of September 6, where the total flow is expected to be 450,000 to 500,000 cusecs.”

Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia earlier said a flood wave from the Chenab would reach Multan in southern Punjab via the Trimmu headworks by Tuesday night.

“The situation in Multan could become critical,” Kathia said in a statement. “The total number of villages affected so far [in Punjab] is 3,243 and approximately, 2.4 million population have been affected in some form or the other.”

Over one million people had been rescued with both government and private agencies participating in operations, Kathia added. 

Pakistan, Qatar hold second round of Higher Military Cooperation talks

Pakistan, Qatar hold second round of Higher Military Cooperation talks
Updated 6 sec ago
Pakistan, Qatar hold second round of Higher Military Cooperation talks

Pakistan, Qatar hold second round of Higher Military Cooperation talks
  • CJCSC Gen. Mirza meets Qatar’s deputy PM, armed forces chief in Doha
  • Two sides discuss evolving regional security dynamics, defense partnership
Updated 6 sec ago
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top military official, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, held talks with Qatari leaders on Thursday as part of the second round of the Higher Military Cooperation Committee (HMCC), a bilateral platform for defense and security dialogue, the military said.

Mirza, who serves as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), met Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Qatar’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannal during his official visit to Doha.

“Both sides discussed the evolving regional security dynamics and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability at regional and global level,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that Mirza “highlighted historic brotherly ties between both nations and discussed the future dimensions of cooperation in defense and security domains within the ambit of HMCC.”

Qatar’s civil and military leadership, according to ISPR, “acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal and responsible role in ensuring regional stability and appreciated professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.”

Pakistan and Qatar share close defense ties, including military training, joint exercises and strategic cooperation. 

The visit follows regular high-level exchanges, including the 2023 meeting between Qatar’s then armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir to discuss regional security.

Pakistan, China agree on CPEC upgrade, Sharif unveils Panda Bond plan

Pakistan, China agree on CPEC upgrade, Sharif unveils Panda Bond plan
Updated 46 min 6 sec ago
Pakistan, China agree on CPEC upgrade, Sharif unveils Panda Bond plan

Pakistan, China agree on CPEC upgrade, Sharif unveils Panda Bond plan
  • Sharif highlights economic reforms, thanks China for backing Pakistan’s sovereignty and development
  • The PM also discusses the next CPEC phase with Premier Li, new B2B investments in various sectors
Updated 46 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday Pakistan planned to float Panda Bonds in China’s capital market as he met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, where the two leaders discussed stronger economic cooperation including the next phase of the multibillion-dollar China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Panda Bonds are yuan-denominated bonds issued in China by foreign governments or entities. Islamabad plans to issue them to raise financing from Chinese investors and ease pressure on its foreign exchange reserves.

At the same time, Pakistan is pushing for an upgraded phase of CPEC, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has already poured billions of dollars into Pakistani infrastructure and energy. “CPEC 2.0” is meant to expand beyond roads and power plants into new areas focused on industry, agriculture, digital technology and livelihoods.

Sharif met with the Chinese premier during which he discussed Pakistan’s economic reforms, saying they were yielding promising results while acknowledging China’s support through his country’s prolonged financial hardships.

“While paying rich tribute to China’s impressive transformation under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan wanted to emulate China’s successes and build a stronger and closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future,” said a statement released by Sharif’s office in Islamabad after the meeting.

“He also shared Pakistan’s intent to float Panda Bonds in the Chinese capital market soon,” it added.The statement said both sides agreed to expedite work on the next CPEC phase, including early implementation of the long-delayed Main Line-1 railway upgrade, Karakoram Highway realignment and full operationalization of Gwadar Port.

They also attended a ceremony for signing agreements covering cooperation in CPEC 2.0, science and technology, agriculture, media and information technology.

Sharif highlighted the outcome of a Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Conference held earlier in the day, attended by more than 300 Pakistani and 500 Chinese companies.

He identified agriculture, mines and minerals, textiles, industry and information technology as priority sectors for new collaboration.

He also thanked Beijing for its “unflinching support” to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development.

The acknowledgment comes months after Pakistan leaned heavily on Chinese military hardware during a brief four-day standoff with India.

Indian officials said Pakistan was fully backed by China in the war, though authorities in Islamabad later insisted their “victory” in that clash was “made in Pakistan.”

Sharif began his China visit over the weekend, attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and meeting President Xi. He also watched a massive Victory Day military parade in Tiananmen Square — China’s largest in years — to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The display showcased hypersonic missiles, sea drones and laser air defenses in a show of strength that drew world leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Pakistan calls support for Palestine 'moral obligation' as fighting intensifies in Gaza

Pakistan calls support for Palestine ‘moral obligation’ as fighting intensifies in Gaza
Updated 04 September 2025
Pakistan calls support for Palestine ‘moral obligation’ as fighting intensifies in Gaza

Pakistan calls support for Palestine ‘moral obligation’ as fighting intensifies in Gaza
  • Pakistan’s religious affairs minister says Islamabad will continue to support Palestine ‘under all circumstances’
  • Palestinian delegation says time is near when Muslim leaders will gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque to offer prayers
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf described support for Palestine as a “moral obligation” as he met a senior Palestinian delegation in Islamabad on Thursday, pledging continued backing at a time when the war in Gaza has intensified.

The four-member delegation, led by Dr. Mahmoud Sidqi Abdul Rahman Al-Habbash, the Supreme Judge of Palestine, also included the imams of Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi Mosques.

Their visit comes as Israeli strikes on Gaza have drawn widespread condemnation across the Muslim world, with Pakistan, which does not recognize Israel, reaffirming its stance of unconditional support for the Palestinian cause.

“Support for the Palestinian nation is a human and moral obligation that transcends religion, race, creed and culture,” the Pakistani minister said.

He condemned the “ongoing massacre in Gaza” and vowed that “Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Palestine under all circumstances.”

In recent weeks, Gaza has faced a worsening humanitarian emergency. Israel’s blockade, imposed since early March, has severely restricted access to food, water and medical supplies. Aid agencies and the United Nations have warned of mass starvation and rising child malnutrition in the enclave, home to around two million people. Only a few humanitarian trucks have been allowed in.

Pakistan has also raised the issue at the United Nations Security Council, saying Israel is using the starvation of civilians as a weapon of war.

Yousaf said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed that relief goods be sent to Gaza, while the Palestinian delegation expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property in Pakistan’s recent floods.

Al-Habbash thanked Islamabad for raising its voice against Israel’s military campaign, adding that “several countries will recognize Palestine as a free and sovereign state in the month of September.”

“The time is near when the leaders of the Islamic world will gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque to offer prayers of thanksgiving,” he added.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is Islam’s third holiest site after Makkah and Madinah, revered as the place where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to heaven during the Night Journey.

It also stands at the heart of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, making it both a spiritual and political symbol for Muslims worldwide.

The meeting also agreed to promote dialogue and exchanges between religious scholars, according to the statement.

Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan's Punjab, threaten city of Multan

Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan
Updated 04 September 2025
Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan

Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan
  • Disaster chief says Sher Shah Bridge near Multan nearly at danger point, 35,000 residents threatened
  • Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s 240 million people and its breadbasket, inundated as major rivers swell
Updated 04 September 2025
Kashaf Rehman & UROOSA JADOON

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management chief in Punjab warned on Thursday that the next 24 hours would be “extremely critical” as floods surged down the Chenab River, threatening the southern city of Multan and dozens of nearby villages after weeks of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from India.

Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s 240 million people, is the country’s most populous and agriculturally vital province, often described as its breadbasket. Officials say 46 people have been killed, nearly 3.9 million people affected, 1.8 million displaced, and thousands of villages inundated as the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers have overflowed since late last month. 

Nationwide, more than 883 people have died in floods, rains and landslides since the monsoon season began in late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The disaster has revived memories of the 2022 deluges, when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million people were displaced and losses exceeded $35 billion.

“This is a critical time for the city and district of Multan,” Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia told reporters at a press conference. 

“The main surge of the Chenab has already reached Head Muhammad Wala at its peak and is now moving downstream.”

Multan, with a population of about 2.6 million, is the largest city in southern Punjab and the region’s economic hub, famous for mango exports, textiles and fertile farmland. 

Kathia said while there was “no danger” yet at Head Muhammad Wala, a barrage point on the Chenab upstream of Multan, the Sher Shah Bridge flood gauge near the city had already reached maximum capacity with only “two to three inches of space” left.

If authorities were forced to operate a breaching section to relieve pressure, he warned, “there are about twenty-seven locations that can be affected by it,” including settlements such as Shershah, Akbarpur and Mirzapur, with 35,000 residents at risk.

Kathia said backwater flows on the Ravi River were worsening the crisis, creating stagnant water in Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal districts. 

“At present, under the backwater effect… there are about two hundred and three villages that have been affected,” he said, adding that more than 1.8 million people and 1.3 million animals had already been evacuated with the help of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said separately in a statement that 46 people had died in Punjab in the latest spell of monsoon rains and floods. He said 410 relief camps, 444 medical camps and 395 veterinary camps had been set up across the province to support those displaced.

RIVER FLOWS AND SINDH THREAT

River flows continued to remain dangerously high on Thursday.

The Chenab was at 217,000 cusecs at Marala, 450,000 at Khanki and 507,000 at Qadirabad, while Chiniot bridge had climbed past 509,000 cusecs and was still rising.

On the Ravi, flows stood at 84,000 cusecs at Jassar and nearly 128,000 at Balloki, both rising. The Sutlej carried 335,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala and 139,500 at Sulemanki, with 169,000 steady at Panjnad. (One cusec equals one cubic foot per second of water flow.)

With reservoirs on both sides of the border near full capacity — Tarbela at 100 percent, Mangla at 87 percent, and India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein all above 90 percent — officials warned of further downstream pressure in the southern province of Sindh. 

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said his province was preparing for a potential “super flood” as inflows from Punjab converged in the coming days.

“Our preparations are complete, and we pray this time passes without major damage,” Shah told reporters, warning that persuading riverine communities to evacuate remained the greatest challenge.

US envoy encourages American firms to invest in Pakistan's minerals, ICT, energy sectors

US envoy encourages American firms to invest in Pakistan’s minerals, ICT, energy sectors
Updated 04 September 2025
US envoy encourages American firms to invest in Pakistan’s minerals, ICT, energy sectors

US envoy encourages American firms to invest in Pakistan’s minerals, ICT, energy sectors
  • Embassy statement says CDA Baker cites Pakistan’s demographics and location as key draws
  • Pakistan is pursuing IMF-backed reforms to stabilize finances, boost reserves and credit ratings
Updated 04 September 2025
UROOSA JADOON

ISLAMABAD: A senior US diplomat has highlighted opportunities for American companies to invest in Pakistan’s critical minerals, information technology, agriculture and energy sectors, calling them key areas for growth and bilateral cooperation, the US Embassy said in a statement this week.

Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker made the remarks at a webinar hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) on Sept. 2, where US and Pakistani business leaders discussed the country’s evolving business environment.

In 2024, total US-Pakistan goods trade amounted to approximately $7.2 billion, with US exports to Pakistan valued at around $2.1 billion and imports at nearly $5.1 billion. On the foreign direct investment front, the United States remains one of Pakistan’s largest investors, with net US FDI inflows estimated at $227.7 million

“The opportunities are significant in critical minerals, ICT, agriculture, energy and infrastructure,” Baker said at the webinar, encouraging American companies to engage with the US Foreign Commercial Service team in Pakistan and pursue partnerships with local counterparts to build “profitable ventures” that could contribute to economic prosperity in both countries.

Baker also underlined Pakistan’s demographic and strategic advantages, noting its location, competitive labor force and vast consumer base. 

“This is the fifth-largest country in the world, home to 250 million people, with 64 percent of the population under the age of 30,” she said. 

“Pakistan’s GDP is about $412 billion, ranking 38th in the world, but Goldman Sachs projects it could reach $3.3 trillion by 2050, putting it among the top 10 to 15 economies globally.”

Her remarks came as Pakistan implements reforms under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program approved in September 2024, focused on tax collection, energy sector restructuring and privatization of state-owned firms.

The measures have helped stabilize public finances, rebuild foreign exchange reserves and improve international credit ratings, with Fitch Ratings upgrading Pakistan’s outlook to positive in mid-2025. Officials say the steps are crucial for restoring investor confidence and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth in the South Asian nation. 

