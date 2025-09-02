Online travel portal eDreams blocks accommodation listings in Israeli-occupied West Bank

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign

RIYADH: Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the face of a new Saudi Tourism campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s packed events calendar as the country grows into a major sporting and cultural destination for foreign and domestic travelers.

Branded “Unreal Calendar,” the marketing campaign launched on Tuesday features a short video narrated by Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh’s Al-Nassr.

The 60-second clip shows the football legend enjoying several top sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, mixed with scenes of him playing for Al-Nassr.

The video wraps up with several non-sporting events for visitors to enjoy, including cultural and heritage activities, as Ronaldo declares: “I came for football, I stayed for more.”

The marketing push comes at the start of the Kingdom’s extended season of sports, entertainment, film, fashion and cultural events.

The Saudi Tourism Authority said the campaign will be launched in several key markets in Europe, as well as India and China.

It aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages making it easier to visit.

As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, Saudi Arabia is bringing sport home.

The Kingdom’s regular calendar has major international events including the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, tennis, and the Saudi Pro League — cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events.”

“In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Ronaldo has become the face of sports in the Kingdom since he joined Al-Nassr in 2022 ahead of a flood of big names from top European teams into the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese legend, who recently extended his contract to stay in Riyadh until 2027, said: “Being part of Saudi Arabia’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago.

“Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition — this is where the future of sport is being written.”

“What I admire most about Saudi is how it honors its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium — this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”

The Kingdom is investing to become a global hub for sporting and cultural attractions, as a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and expand the tourism sector.

It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5 billion to gross domestic product by 2030, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings.”