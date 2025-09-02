You are here

  • Home
  • Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive
War on Gaza

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive

Children write in notebooks by the rubble of destroyed buildings near a tent being used as a make-shift educational center for primary education students in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on September 8, 2024. (AFP/File Photo)
Children write in notebooks by the rubble of destroyed buildings near a tent being used as a make-shift educational center for primary education students in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on September 8, 2024. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4daa

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive
  • Ministry of Education figures reveal 18,651 students dead, 29,114 injured in Gaza and West Bank since October 2023
  • 172 government schools and 63 university buildings destroyed in Gaza, more than 218 other schools bombed or vandalized
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RAMALLAH: Thousands of students and teachers have been killed or wounded in Gaza and the West Bank since the start of the Israeli military offensive in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks, amid the widespread destruction of schools and universities.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education reveal the sheer scale of devastation to the education sector in the territories: 18,651 students have been killed and 29,114 injured, the vast majority of them in Gaza, where more than 18,508 died and 28,142 were wounded. In the West Bank, the death toll among students stands at 143, 972 have been injured, and 792 were detained.

The ministry also recorded the deaths of 972 teachers and administrators, and injuries to 4,538. In addition, 199 were detained in the West Bank.

The damage to infrastructure in Gaza has been severe, with 172 government schools and 63 university buildings completely destroyed, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. A further 118 government schools and more than 100 run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have been bombed or vandalized, and 25 schools were removed entirely from the education registry. In the West Bank, 152 schools have been vandalized, and eight universities and colleges repeatedly raided.

About 46,000 Palestinian refugee children returned to UNRWA schools in the West Bank this week, though about 800 pupils from schools in Jerusalem that remain closed had to transfer to alternative institutions, it was reported on Monday. UNRWA schools also welcomed 5,000 first-year pupils on Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 UNRWA schools in the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps remain closed as a result of Israeli military operations, affecting more than 4,000 children who are now learning remotely or in temporary spaces, Wafa reported.

The displacement of at least 30,000 people in the northern West Bank since January, a third of them children, has compounded the disruptions to education.

UNRWA has warned of unprecedented challenges to the right of Palestinian children to education, citing in particular repeated raids, vandalism and the psychological toll of displacement and violence.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of access to schooling, stressing that all children, including those in East Jerusalem, have the right to continue their education in a safe and dignified environment.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UNRWA Education

Related

52 Gazan students to arrive in Ireland for university study
Middle-East
52 Gazan students to arrive in Ireland for university study
UNRWA schools in Jerusalem stay closed as thousands of Palestinian pupils return to classrooms
Middle-East
UNRWA schools in Jerusalem stay closed as thousands of Palestinian pupils return to classrooms

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit
  • Erdogan said the US decision was “not in line with the raison d’etre” of the United Nations
  • “We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible“
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the United States to “revise” its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority to attend the UN General Assembly this month.

A US official on Saturday said that Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas was among 80 officials from his authority who would be denied visas to attend the UN General Assembly, where France is leading a push to recognize a Palestinian state.

The highly unusual decision further aligns President Donald Trump’s administration with Israel’s government, which is fighting a war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Israel adamantly rejects calls for the creation of a Palestinian state and has sought to lump together the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority with its rival Hamas which rules Gaza.

Speaking to Turkish journalists on the plane back from China after attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Erdogan said the US decision was “not in line with the raison d’etre” of the United Nations.

“We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible,” he added.

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has often slammed Israel for its war on Gaza, accusing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing “genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye Palestinian UN General Assembly

Related

EU urges US to reconsider ban on Palestinian officials attending UN assembly video
World
EU urges US to reconsider ban on Palestinian officials attending UN assembly
Update US sanctions Palestinian Authority officials, PLO members
Middle-East
US sanctions Palestinian Authority officials, PLO members

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Follow

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
  • Lebanese authorities recently introduced a plan offering $100 in aid and exemptions from fines for refugees leaving the country
  • “Since the beginning of this year, we’re looking at about 200,000 Syrians that have gone back,” said Clements
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

BEIRUT: More than 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Lebanon this year following the fall of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, a United Nations official told AFP.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011 with Assad’s brutal repression of anti-government protests, displaced half of the population internally or abroad.

But the December 8 ouster of the former Syrian president at the hands of Islamist forces sparked hopes of return.

Lebanese authorities recently introduced a plan offering $100 in aid and exemptions from fines for refugees leaving the country, provided they pledge not to return as asylum seekers.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’re looking at about 200,000 Syrians that have gone back, most of them on their own,” said Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner at the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

“That number is increasing very quickly,” she told AFP in an interview.

While many Syrians are heading back to Hama, Homs and Aleppo, most refugees remain in Lebanon where humanitarian needs remain high amid shrinking aid budgets.

Clements stressed the UNHCR was not encouraging returns, describing it as “an individual choice for each family to make.”

Lebanese authorities estimate that the country hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees. The United Nations says it has registered more than 755,000.

UNHCR support for returnees includes small-scale housing repairs, cash assistance and core relief items, though more intensive reconstruction is beyond the agency’s capacity.

About 80 percent of Syrian housing was damaged during the civil war, with one in three families needing housing support, according to Clement.

The majority of Syrians who fled the 14-year civil war to Lebanon remain there, she noted, with needs remaining high as humanitarian aid decreases.

“You see the Lebanon budget decreasing, you see the Syrian budget increasing,” she said, pointing out however that the UNHCR’s 2025 plan only reached a fifth of its needed funds.

The agency is unable to determine whether Syria as a whole was safe to return to, she said, as parts of Syria were “safe and peaceful” while other parts were “less secure.”

According to the UN, over two million Syrian refugees and internally displaced people returned to their areas of origin since the Islamist-led offensive toppled Assad.

However, around 13.5 million Syrians remain displaced internally or abroad.

The new authorities are dealing with a devastated economy and destroyed infrastructure, with the majority of citizens living below the poverty line, according to the UN.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Syrian refugees in Lebanon UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

850,000 Syrian refugees have returned home since Assad’s fall, UN says
Middle-East
850,000 Syrian refugees have returned home since Assad’s fall, UN says
Lebanon’s UN refugee agency chief hopes at least 200,000 Syrian refugees return under new plan
Middle-East
Lebanon’s UN refugee agency chief hopes at least 200,000 Syrian refugees return under new plan

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail
  • Abdulwahid was arrested on August 12 at his home in Sulaimaniyah, the second largest city in Kurdistan and a PUK stronghold, in a defamation case filed by a former MP
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

SULAIMANIYAH: A court in Iraqi Kurdistan sentenced opposition leader Shaswar Abdulwahid to five months in prison on Tuesday, his lawyer and party said.
The businessman-turned-politician heads the New Generation party, which holds 15 of the 100 seats in the northern region’s parliament, and nine of 329 seats in Iraq’s parliament.
His party serves as the main opposition to the autonomous Kurdish region’s two historic parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
The court sentenced Abdulwahid to “five months in prison,” his lawyer Bashdar Hasan told AFP, adding that his team would appeal.
New Generation vowed in a statement to intensify its efforts against the KDP and the PUK, and expressed readiness for Iraq’s legislative elections in November.
The party is part of the electoral alliance led by Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for the elections, which are often marked by heated political wrangling.
Abdulwahid was arrested on August 12 at his home in Sulaimaniyah, the second-largest city in Kurdistan and a PUK stronghold, in a defamation case filed by a former MP.
He has been arrested several times since he launched his party in 2017. He was also wounded in an assassination attempt.
Iraqi Kurdistan portrays itself as a haven of stability, but activists and opponents frequently denounce corruption, arbitrary arrests and violations of press freedom and the right to protest.
Ten days after Abdulwahid was detained, clashes erupted in Sulaimaniyah during the arrest of another opposition figure, former PUK senior leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

Topics: Iraq KRG

Related

Iraq reopens historic mosque in Mosul 8 years after destruction video
Middle-East
Iraq reopens historic mosque in Mosul 8 years after destruction
More than 800 Iraqis repatriated from notorious Syria camp
Middle-East
More than 800 Iraqis repatriated from notorious Syria camp

Israel mobilizes reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive

Israel mobilizes reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel mobilizes reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive

Israel mobilizes reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive
  • Reservist call up will be gradual and include 60,000, Israel’s military said last month
  • At least 86 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, and scores more were wounded in the past 24 hours
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

DEIR AL BALAH: Tens of thousands of reservists started to report for duty on Tuesday ahead of a new Israeli offensive in Gaza City, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to speed up, despite warnings from senior ranks.

Israeli Army Radio said that some 40,000 reservists would report for duty on Tuesday for the Gaza City offensive. The military said it was readying logistically for the intake of reservists ahead of the offensive.

Israel’s security cabinet, chaired by Netanyahu, approved a plan last month to expand the campaign in Gaza with the aim of taking Gaza City, where Israeli forces waged fierce urban warfare with Hamas in the early stages of the war. Israel currently holds about 75 percent of the Gaza Strip.

A security cabinet meeting late on Sunday included angry exchanges between Netanyahu and his ministers, who want to push ahead with the Gaza City offensive, and military chief Eyal Zamir, who has urged the politicians to reach a ceasefire deal.

Zamir said the campaign will endanger hostages and put further strain on the already over-stretched army, according to four ministers and two military officials present at the meeting.

This follows similar exchanges between Zamir and Netanyahu’s cabinet last month. Netanyahu said on August 20 that he gave the instruction to speed up the timetable for taking what he describes as Hamas’ last bastion.

But on August 21, in discussions to approve the battle plans, the military again warned against hostages being endangered and said it could not begin the campaign for at least two months, according to a source in Netanyahu’s circle and a defense official.

The military’s main reason was that more time was needed for humanitarian efforts. But surveys have shown a substantial proportion of reservists are unhappy with the cabinet’s plans, with some having taken the unusual step of openly accusing the government of lacking a cohesive strategy for Gaza, a post-war plan for the enclave or clear victory metrics.

“I don’t feel like I’m doing anything that really applies significant pressure to have Hamas release the hostages,” one combat reservist who has been serving in Gaza since October 7 told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Israeli strikes

At least 86 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, and scores more were wounded in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said.

Three separate airstrikes killed 26 people in total in houses in the Gaza City suburbs, where the Israeli forces stepped up aerial and ground bombardment in preparation for expanding the fighting.

Outside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, white plastic body bags with corpses were laid out on the street spattered with blood. Crowds wailed for slain relatives.

“We fled (our homes) with nothing. They went to get clothes and food from their homes, to bring clothes for their children and food for themselves... and Look now! They came back as martyrs!” said Nasr Nasr, a relative of some of the dead.

Hundreds of mourners carried bodies through the streets. Others stood and prayed around a group of five bodies in shrouds, including three tiny children.

The Israeli army’s Arabic service spokesperson told residents of Gaza there would be better humanitarian services in the south, as the army prepared to expand the Gaza City offensive.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment but it has stated that its forces are combating fighters on the outskirts of Gaza City, destroying tunnels and militant infrastructure and seizing weapons.

Other deaths reported on Tuesday included five people killed while waiting in a food line in the south, nine killed in a strike on an apartment, and seven killed by Israeli tank fire.

Thirteen more Palestinians, including three children, died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory’s health ministry said on Tuesday, raising officially reported deaths from such causes to at least 361, including 130 children, the vast majority in recent weeks.

Israel disputes the hunger fatality figures given by the health ministry of Gaza’s government, arguing that deaths were due to other medical causes.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities near the border, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages including children into Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Over 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air and ground war in Gaza since then, according to Gaza health officials, who do not say how many were militants but have said most of those killed have been women and children.

Ceasefire talks that would see a pause in the fighting ended in a deadlock in July.

Israeli authorities believe that of the 48 remaining captives, 20 hostages are still alive.

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestine

Related

Israel moves EU approval for diaspora bond to Luxembourg from Ireland amid Gaza protests
World
Israel moves EU approval for diaspora bond to Luxembourg from Ireland amid Gaza protests
Israel buries slain hostages recovered from Gaza video
Middle-East
Israel buries slain hostages recovered from Gaza

Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000

Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000

Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000
  • “Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated at more than 1,000 individuals, with only one survivor,” the faction led by Abdulwahid Al-Nur said
  • “The disaster is far greater than the resources available to us”
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

KHARTOUM: Rescue teams were struggling to reach a remote mountain village in Sudan’s Darfur region on Tuesday after a devastating landslide buried almost the entire community killing more than 1,000 people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the Jebel Marra range, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM) faction which controls the area said in a statement, adding that there was only one survivor.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated at more than 1,000 individuals, with only one survivor,” the faction led by Abdulwahid Al-Nur said, calling the landslide “massive and devastating.”

The group appealed to the United Nations and other aid organizations for help recovering the dead still buried under mud and debris.

“This is beyond our capacity,” Nur told AFP via a messaging app.

“Masses of mud fell onto the village. Our humanitarian teams and local residents are trying to retrieve the bodies, but the scale of the disaster is far greater than the resources available to us,” he said.

The African Union urged Sudan to “silence the guns” and allow aid delivery to victims of the deadly landslide.

“In these painful circumstances, the chairperson of the Commission... calls on all Sudanese stakeholders to silence the guns and unite in facilitating the swift and effective delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those in need,” the bloc said in a statement.

Images the SLM published on its website appeared to show huge sections of the mountainside collapsed, burying the village under thick mud and uprooted trees.

Footage showed people standing on jagged rocks as they searched for those buried beneath the mud.

The SLM controls parts of the Jebel Marra range and has mostly stayed out of the conflict, but hundreds of thousands of people have fled into SLM-held territory to escape the violence.

Jebel Marra is a rugged volcanic range stretching about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of North Darfur’s besieged state capital El-Fasher, which the RSF is pushing to capture after besieging it for more than a year.

The area is prone to landslides, particularly during the rainy season which peaks in August. A 2018 landslide in nearby Toukoli killed at least 20 people.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been ravaged by a war that erupted from a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The rivals have responded to Sunday’s disaster.

Burhan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, which heads the internationally recognized government based in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, mourned the victims on Tuesday.

It pledged to mobilize all available resources to support those affected by what it described as a “painful disaster.”

The rival government based in South Darfur state capital Nyala also weighed in on the tragedy.

Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayshi, prime minister in the RSF-backed government, expressed deep sorrow and said solidarity must rise above politics.

“This is a profoundly human moment,” he said, adding that “the lives and safety of Sudanese citizens are above any political or military considerations.”

He also said that he had spoken directly with SLM leader Nur to assess needs on the ground.

Much of Darfur — including the area where the landslide occurred — remains inaccessible to international aid organizations due to ongoing fighting, severely limiting the delivery of emergency relief.

The disaster also comes during Sudan’s rainy season, which often renders mountain roads impassable.

In Sudan’s main war zones like Darfur, infrastructure was already fragile after more than two
years of fighting.

Burhan’s forces retook central Sudan in a series of offensives earlier this year, leaving the RSF in control of most of Darfur and parts of Kordofan in the south.

The paramilitaries have moved to set up a rival government in the territories they still control.

This week, RSF commander Dagalo was sworn in as head of its newly-formed presidential council while Taayshi was sworn in as prime minister.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and driven more than 14 million from their homes, according to UN figures.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Landslides rapid support forces (RSF)

Related

Siege tightens on Sudan city with fiercest RSF assault: what we know
Middle-East
Siege tightens on Sudan city with fiercest RSF assault: what we know
Sudanese residents gather to receive free meals in El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Middle-East
Seven dead, 71 wounded as Sudan’s RSF shells besieged city

Latest updates

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive
Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive
Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren
Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren
Online travel portal eDreams blocks accommodation listings in Israeli-occupied West Bank
Online travel portal eDreams blocks accommodation listings in Israeli-occupied West Bank
Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August
Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.