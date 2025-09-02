You are here

Pakistan assures Afghanistan of full assistance after earthquake kills over 1,400

Pakistan assures Afghanistan of full assistance after earthquake kills over 1,400
Afghans walk past damaged houses, after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan, on September 1, 2025.(AFP)
  • Sunday night’s powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck several provinces, causing extensive damage
  • Rescuers were racing against time to reach the mountainous and remote quake-hit areas on Tuesday
Hasaan Ali Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday assured all possible assistance to Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi after a deadly earthquake killed more than 1,400 people in Afghanistan, the Pakistani foreign office said.

Sunday night’s powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck several provinces, causing extensive damage. It flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood that were unable to withstand the shock.

The rough terrain was hampering rescue and relief efforts, forcing Taliban authorities to air drop dozens of commandos to evacuate the injured persons from places where helicopters could not land.

Dar telephoned his Afghan counterpart on Tuesday to convey condolences on the tragic loss of lives, with thousands injured in last week’s earthquake, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

“He offered prayers for the victims and bereaved families, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Afghan people, and assured readiness to extend all possible support as required by the Afghan side,” it said.

The earthquake, which leveled homes made of mud and stone in Afghanistan’s areas bordering Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was the deadliest since June 2022, when tremors of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 1,000 people in the country.

The Taliban government, which is only recognized by Russia, has appealed for assistance from the international community and the humanitarian sector. However, help for Afghanistan is in short supply due to competing global crises and reduced aid budgets in donor countries.

In a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s resident coordinator for Afghanistan, warned of a surge in casualty numbers and said rescuers were scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the mountainous and remote area hit.

“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” Ratwatte said, while urging the international community to step forward. “These are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people.”

India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880

India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880
India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880

India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding as monsoon death toll tops 880
  • Pakistan is facing a flood emergency, with more than 2.4 million affected in Punjab province in the last 10 days
  • The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan on Wednesday
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: India has warned Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding for the second time in as many weeks, Pakistani disaster management authorities announced on Tuesday, as the nationwide monsoon death toll surged past 880.

Pakistan has been facing a flood emergency, with at least 41 people killed and more than 2.4 million affected in its breadbasket province of Punjab over the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Nationwide, rains, floods, landslides and similar incidents have killed 881 people since June 26, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of Pakistan was submerged, more than 1,700 people were killed, 30 million displaced and damages topped $35 billion.

An Indian government official told AP news agency that New Delhi shared the warning with Pakistan on ‘humanitarian grounds’ through its high commission in Islamabad as Pakistan’s national disaster management authority (NDMA) warned of further rains in flood-hit Punjab.

“These rains may increase problems in flood-affected areas in Punjab,” the NDMA said on Tuesday evening. “Stay away from rivers, streams and drains. Residents of low-lying areas should take precautionary measures. Follow the instructions of the administration.”

Widespread heavy rains are expected in Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Sargodha and adjoining areas in the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the authority.

Intermittent rain is also likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur and adjoining areas during the same period.

Punjab’s Disaster Management Authority said the Indian high commission conveyed the warning to Pakistan through the Ministry of Water Resources rather than the water-sharing Indus Waters Treaty, which India has said remains suspended, according to the AP report.

The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan on Wednesday. Raging torrents already have devastated border communities in Kasur, Okara, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.

Monsoon season brings South Asia 70 to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, arriving in early June in India and late June in Pakistan, and lasting through until September. The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. But increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns are turning the rains into a destructive force.

The NDMA said on Tuesday evening that the flow of 885,000 cusecs in Chenab has been reduced to 550,000 cusecs after authorities breached the river bank at two locations.

“Since there is a capacity of only 650,000 cusecs to pass through the Panjnad headworks, there will be no need to breach the dyke at any other place,” it said.

“This stream from Panjnad is likely to reach Guddu Barrage by the afternoon of September 6, where the total flow is expected to be 450,000 to 500,000 cusecs.”

Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia earlier said a flood wave from the Chenab would reach Multan in southern Punjab via the Trimmu headworks by Tuesday night.

“The situation in Multan could become critical,” Kathia said in a statement. “The total number of villages affected so far [in Punjab] is 3,243 and approximately, 2.4 million population have been affected in some form or the other.”

Over one million people had been rescued with both government and private agencies participating in operations, Kathia added. 

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2025 Monsoon Floods Indus Waters Treaty Chenab River Ravi River

Pakistan to boost naval training, joint maritime operations with Bahrain

Pakistan to boost naval training, joint maritime operations with Bahrain
Pakistan to boost naval training, joint maritime operations with Bahrain

Pakistan to boost naval training, joint maritime operations with Bahrain
  • The statement comes after Bahrain’s defense staff chief calls on Pakistani naval chief to discuss bilateral cooperation
  • Pakistan, Bahrain maintain close diplomatic, trade and defense ties through various trainings, regular high-level exchanges
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to boost cooperation in naval training and regional maritime security operations, the Pakistan Navy said on Tuesday.

The statement came after Bahrain’s Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al-Nuaimi’s meeting with Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Admiral Ashraf underscored Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime stability through initiatives such as the regional maritime security patrols to safeguard sea routes, deter piracy, curb smuggling and protect commercial shipping.

“Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional maritime security and prospects for deepening cooperation in defense, training and joint maritime security operations,” the navy’s directorate general of public relations (DGPR) said in a statement.

“Both leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defense relationship.”

The Bahraini general praised Pakistan Navy’s “professional capabilities and steadfast commitment” to ensure maritime security in the region, according to the statement.

“The visit will further deepen bilateral defense ties and enhance collaboration in regional security initiatives,” the DGPR added.

Pakistan and Bahrain have maintained close diplomatic, security, trade and defense ties through training, joint security initiatives and regular high-level exchanges.

On Monday, the Bahraini chief of defense staff met Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and expressed Bahrain’s interest in learning from the experience of PAF in multi-domain operations.

The meeting followed a four-day Pakistan-India military standoff in May, during which officials said the PAF successfully conducted multi-domain operations to down six Indian fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale jets. While India has acknowledged losses in the air, it has not specified the number of aircraft lost.

“Underscoring the significance of knowledge-sharing in Multi Domain operations to augment the operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force, he (Al-Nuaimi) conveyed his earnest desire to gain deeper insight into PAF’s complete methodology of multi-domain warfare, with the aim of learning from its rich operational experience,” the PAF said in a statement.

“The visiting dignitary also expressed interest in initiating joint training programs for Bahraini pilots and engineers at all levels.”

In July, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met his Bahraini counterpart General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa to further strengthen security collaboration between both countries in various fields.

Topics: Pakistan Bahrain Ties

Pakistan ‘keen’ to strengthen ties with Russia in trade and energy, Sharif tells Putin

Pakistan ‘keen’ to strengthen ties with Russia in trade and energy, Sharif tells Putin
Pakistan ‘keen’ to strengthen ties with Russia in trade and energy, Sharif tells Putin

Pakistan ‘keen’ to strengthen ties with Russia in trade and energy, Sharif tells Putin
  • Pakistan and Russia, once Cold War rivals, have strengthened ties in recent years through increased dialogue and trade
  • The Sharif-Putin meeting came on sidelines of a summit of SCO, which China presents as counterweight to Western-led blocs
Usama Iqbal Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “very keen” to strengthen its bilateral relations with Russia in trade, energy and other key sectors, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday, as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Head of States, which was attended by Putin and Sharif among more than a dozen other leaders.

Pakistan and Russia, once Cold War rivals, have strengthened ties in recent years through increased dialogue and trade. In 2023, Islamabad began purchasing discounted Russian crude oil banned from European markets due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and also received its first shipment of liquefied petroleum gas from Moscow.

Speaking at the meeting televised from Beijing, Sharif said the existing cooperation between the two countries showed their commitment and he believed that they were heading “in the right direction.”

“We have signed protocols in terms of how to promote our cooperation in the field of agriculture, in the field of iron and steel, energy, transport, corridor from Belarus and then [to] Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan [and to] Pakistan. I think this is a very important corridor,” he told Putin.

“I have been very keen to strengthen our bilateral relations. I think we are in the right direction.”

The development comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to leverage its strategic geopolitical position to enhance its role as a pivotal trade and transit hub connecting landlocked Central Asia with the rest of the world, thereby trying to ensure a sustainable economic recovery following a prolonged economic meltdown.

In December last year, Russia and Pakistan held intergovernmental meetings in Moscow and discussed cooperation on oil and gas offshore exploration and refining, according to a Reuters news agency report. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev this year announced cooperation with Pakistan in the energy and industrial sectors, including the modernization of a state-owned steel mill.

President Putin pointed out that Pakistan has always been and remains Moscow’s “traditional partner” in Asia.

“We cherish the relations we’ve built between our countries,” he said, inviting Sharif to an SCO meeting in Russia in Nov.

“Distinguished Prime Minister, Excellency, in November, Russia is planning an event within the framework of the SCO. It’s going to be the meeting of the heads of government. If you have the time, if you think it possible, we will be very glad to have you in Moscow.”

Sharif thanked Putin for the invite, saying he would be glad to visit Moscow.

Sharif arrived in China on Saturday on a six-day visit that included attending the SCO summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines, he has met leaders from China, Russia, Malaysia, Turkiye and Central Asian republics.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharif met President Xi Jinping and discussed with him the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other aspects of Pakistan-China bilateral partnership.

Since 2013, Beijing has invested tens of billions of dollars in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan as part of CPEC, a major segment of China’s Belt and Road Initiative that aims to build land and maritime trade routes linking Asia with Africa and Europe.

Both leaders “reaffirmed their shared commitment and resolve to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” Sharif’s office said after the meeting.

Topics: Pakistan Russia Ties

Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years

Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years
Reuters
Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years

Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years
  • Over 1,100 people died, thousands were injured in magnitude 6 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday
  • The Afghanistan-Pakistan region, suffers frequent earthquakes as it lies at intersection of Indian, Eurasian tectonic plates
Reuters

More than 1,100 people died and thousands were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the rugged eastern region of Afghanistan, the latest such event following an increase in seismic activity.

Here are previous similar disasters of recent years in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, which lies at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

2025

  • A magnitude 5.6 quake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on August 27.
  • A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on August 19, at a depth of 186 km (115 miles).
  • A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Pakistan on June 29, with its epicenter at a depth of 149 km (93 miles).
  • A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Pakistan on May 10, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
  • Quakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.8 hit the Hindu Kush and Afghanistan-Tajikistan border regions, on April 16 and 19, respectively.
  • A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Pakistan on April 12, at a depth of 39 km (25 miles).
  • Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi has been hit by several moderate or minor tremors in March and June.

2024

  • A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on October 17.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.75 struck Pakistan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on September 11.
  • Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 and 5.8 struck Pakistan between March 19 and March 20.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit northwestern Kashmir on February 19.
  • A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 11.
  • A magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on January 5.

2023

  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 15.
  • At least four earthquakes hit Afghanistan between October 7 and 15, the two deadliest in the western province of Herat, killing about 1,000 people and destroying entire villages.
  • On August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
  • Earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on May 3 and on August 5, respectively.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit northern Afghanistan in late March, killing at least 13.
  • A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 5.

2022

  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit southeastern Afghanistan on December 16.
  • Over September 5 and 6, at least two earthquakes struck Afghanistan, with one killing at least eight.
  • A magnitude 5.6 quake struck Pakistan’s southwestern region on August 1.
  • A magnitude 6 earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people in June.
  • A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on February 5.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.6, at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), hit western Afghanistan on January 17.

2021

  • At least 15 people were killed after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan on October 7.
  • A magnitude 4.6 earthquake, at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles), shook Afghanistan on May 19.
Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan earthquake

Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss joint ventures to increase trade via Karachi, Gwadar ports

Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss joint ventures to increase trade via Karachi, Gwadar ports
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss joint ventures to increase trade via Karachi, Gwadar ports

Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss joint ventures to increase trade via Karachi, Gwadar ports
  • Pakistan has sought to leverage its position to connect landlocked Central Asian states to markets in Asia, Arabian Gulf, Africa
  • Pakistan’s maritime affairs minister highlights potential partnerships within Gwadar’s free zones in meeting with Kazakh envoy
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Officials from Pakistan and Kazakhstan discussed joint venture opportunities to enhance bilateral trade through the Karachi and Gwadar seaports, Pakistan’s maritime affairs ministry said on Tuesday amid Islamabad’s push to enhance its role as a regional transit hub. 

Pakistan has recently sought to leverage its strategic location to connect landlocked Central Asian states to Asia. Islamabad is pursuing a “Vision Central Asia” policy based on improving bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, investment, energy and connectivity, security and people-to-people contact with Central Asian Republics. 

Pakistan’s Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry met Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin in Islamabad, with the two sides expressing interest in promoting bilateral cooperation, the Pakistani ministry said.

“Minister Chaudhry suggested initiating joint ventures at the Karachi and Gwadar ports, highlighting potential partnerships within Gwadar’s free zones,” the maritime affairs ministry said in a statement. “These efforts are intended to utilize Pakistan’s strategic port infrastructure to enhance trade access for Kazakhstan, a landlocked nation seeking wider maritime connectivity.”

Kistafin said Kazakhstan wanted to use Pakistan’s seaports as transit hubs for the Central Asian region, the statement said. The Kazakh official said a ministerial-level delegation led by his country’s communication minister, is scheduled to visit Pakistan “soon.” 

The delegation would conduct in-depth discussions with Chaudhry to explore further cooperation in maritime trade and logistics, the Pakistani ministry said. 

Chaudhry highlighted the role of Pakistani ports as “gateways” providing direct access to Central Asian countries to the Arabian Gulf, African and Southeast Asian markets.

He said these efforts would boost trade connectivity across the continent, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties through maritime channels.

Karachi and Gwadar are Pakistan’s most vital seaports, which Islamabad hopes can serve as gateways for international trade and regional connectivity. 

The southern Karachi city handles the majority of Pakistan’s imports and exports while Gwadar, located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, offers traders direct access to the Arabian Sea. It is central to regional trade routes, including the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. 

Pakistan seeks to enhance the performance of the two crucial ports in its bid to boost its fragile $350 billion economy. 

Topics: Pakistan Kazakhstan ties Pakistan Maritime Affairs Karachi Port Authority

