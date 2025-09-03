You are here

Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates defeating Cristina Bucsa of Spain after their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
  • Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
NEW YORK: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover into the US Open semifinals on Tuesday after Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw from their last eight showdown due to a knee injury, organizers said on Tuesday.
Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, had impressed in New York with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina, but her run came to a painful end after she pulled up in practice earlier on Tuesday.
ESPN showed footage of the 26-year-old bending over in pain after hitting a forehand, before leaving practice in tears, and she later confirmed the injury.
“I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury,” Vondrousova said in a statement.
“I appreciate all the support ... and apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can’t wait to be back next year.”
It marked another cruel blow for Vondrousova, who has endured long spells away from the tour due to shoulder problems, missing last year’s US Open and January’s Australian Open.
She was one of three Czech women to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.
“It’s so tough to see,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.
“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her.”
Sabalenka became only the third woman in the professional era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam semifinal, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004).
Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
  • The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz powered into the US Open semifinals to set up a potential showdown with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday as Jessica Pegula punched her ticket to the last four.
Alcaraz needed just one hour and 56 minutes to seal a convincing 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who takes on American fourth seed Taylor Fritz in Tuesday’s other quarter-final.
Alcaraz could reclaim the world number one ranking with a victorious campaign in New York, a fact he is trying not to dwell on.
“Every time I step onto the court I try not to think about it,” he said. “If I think about the number one spot too much I think I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that.”
Alcaraz has not dropped a set during a relentless march into the semifinals and was once again in complete control against Lehecka.
The 22-year-old — who won the first of his five Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows in 2022 — broke Lehecka in the opening game before wrapping up the first set with ease.
Alcaraz, efficient on his own serve in the first set, then raced away with the second set, breaking Lehecka to take a 5-2 lead before holding to take a 2-0 advantage.
The third set went with serve until the ninth game, when Lehecka smacked a straightforward forehand long at 30-40 down and was broken for the fourth time in the match.
That left Alcaraz serving for the match, and he duly held to love, sealing his win with a scorching forehand into the corner.
In the women’s draw on Tuesday, American fourth seed Pegula — beaten in the final last year — advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
Pegula entered the US Open on the back of a dismal run of form that had seen her make early exits at WTA tournaments in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.
But she has rediscovered her confidence while moving stealthily through the rounds at New York, albeit against a series of unseeded opponents.
“I think I’ve been playing some really good tennis,” Pegula said after completing a 1hr 26min victory.
“It’s crazy to feel this comfortable on the biggest court in the world with the craziest crowd and the best players. It’s something that 10 years ago I never thought I’d be good at this but I guess I am.”
Pegula will play reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a place in the final.
World number one Sabalenka, who defeated Pegula in last year’s US Open final, faces Vondrousova in Tuesday’s late women’s quarter-final.
Pegula said she would welcome the chance to avenge last year’s final defeat to Sabalenka.
“I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously,” she said.

Updated 02 September 2025
AP
  • The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray
  • “Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City’s announcement
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

MANCHESTER: Ilkay Gundogan completed a move from Manchester City to Galatasaray on Tuesday, bringing an end to his second spell with the Premier League club.
The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray and is the Istanbul club’s latest high-profile recruit during this transfer window after Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.
Gundogan helped City win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and the Champions League in his first spell with the club before leaving to join Barcelona in 2023. He returned a year later but was unable to prevent City from enduring their first trophyless season in eight years.


“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City’s announcement. “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so unforgettable moments not least being captain for the treble-winning season.”
His departure — on a free transfer — comes after Pep Guardiola embarked on an overhaul of his once dominant squad, with nine players recruited since January.
The 34-year-old Gundogan did not play in any of City’s three Premier League matches this season and was pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in recent months.


During his trophy-laden time at City, Gundogan captained the team that won a treble of trophies in 2023 — the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The previous year, he scored two goals on the final day of the season to secure a comeback 3-2 win against Aston Villa to clinch the title.
City director of football Hugo Viana hailed Gundogan’s time at the Etihad.
“Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City,” he said. “He brought trophy upon trophy back to the Etihad and no one will ever forget the huge role he played in those successes.
“It may now be time for him to say goodbye,” Viana added, “but we will never forget his legacy here at Manchester City. Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City, and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”
Gundogan, who is of Turkish descent, added that “lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever. I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkiye, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”
He was Guardiola’s first signing at City when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
  • No financial details were given in a McLaren Group statement confirming the purchase
  • MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and chairman Jahm Najafi will vacate their seats on the McLaren Racing board
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings took full ownership of McLaren Racing on Tuesday in a deal that reportedly valued the reigning F1 champions at more than $4 billion.
No financial details were given in a McLaren Group statement confirming the purchase of all shares held by MSP Sports Capital, funds managed by O’Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds and Caspian Funds.
Sky News earlier reported the sale of the 30 percent stake would value the team at more than three billion pounds ($4.05 billion).
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat will remain the majority shareholder with CYVN, majority-owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, having a non-controlling stake.
CYVN created McLaren Group Holdings last April after completing its acquisition of sportscar maker McLaren Automotive.
McLaren Racing runs teams in Formula One, US-based IndyCars and will enter the World Endurance Championship from 2027.
US-based investment group MSP and others took a significant minority stake in 2020, when McLaren were in need of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal, for a maximum 33 percent stake by 2022, valued the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds at the time.
Since then, McLaren have emerged as a dominant force in the sport, winning the constructors’ title last year for the first time since 1998 and on course to win both titles this season.
“Our suite of minority investors came on board in 2020, and we thank them for their tremendous support over the past few years as we set McLaren Racing on a path to commercial growth and financial stability,” said McLaren Group Executive Chairman Paul Walsh.
He said the simplified ownership structure “strengthens our ability to future-proof the business and capture new growth opportunities.”
MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and chairman Jahm Najafi will vacate their seats on the McLaren Racing board.
Ares Management said in a statement the proceeds from the transaction “will be used to return capital to investors and further strengthen its position as an experienced investor across the sports ecosystem.”

Updated 02 September 2025
AP
  • The previous single-window record spend was $3.2 billion in 2023
  • An attempt by Europe’s top clubs to launch a Super League in 2021 collapsed within 48 hours
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

LONDON: English soccer — and Liverpool, in particular — flexed their financial muscles in unprecedented fashion in a summer transfer window that highlighted the growing imbalance in the European game as well as the effect player power can have in securing a move.
Here’s what we learned from the last two months in the transfer market:
English dominance
The raw facts are that the 20 clubs in the Premier League — fueled by unrivaled spending power because of the competition’s huge domestic and international broadcasting deals — splashed out a record total of $4 billion on players in the summer window. That outlay is more than Europe’s other four top leagues — Spain, Italy, Germany, France — combined.
The previous single-window record spend was 2.36 billion pounds (now $3.2 billion) in 2023.
More pertinently, the Premier League’s net spend was $1.75 billion, compared to Italy ($100 million) and Spain ($60 million), according to figures by Transfermarkt. France and Germany even returned a profit.
An attempt by Europe’s top clubs to launch a Super League in 2021 collapsed within 48 hours.
Perhaps there already is one — it’s called the Premier League.
Liverpool go big
Leading the unprecedented spending in the Premier League were Liverpool, whose outlay of $570 million was the biggest ever by one club in single window.
The English champions broke the British transfer record twice — first for Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz and then on deadline day when Sweden striker Alexander Isak joined from Newcastle for $170 million, making him the fourth most expensive player in soccer history.
Liverpool could afford such outrageous spending because the club bought only one player last summer — Federico Chiesa for 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) — while making a net profit of more than $50 million as Arne Slot leaned on the squad bequeathed by Jurgen Klopp to win the Premier League in his first season in charge.
This summer, the Reds have received about $250 million from sales, too. While their signings look strong on paper, their ability to recoup money for players is equally as impressive. For that, they’ve often looked to Saudi Arabia for a bail-out, with Darwin Nunez the latest to move there.
Player power
It was a summer when some players went on the front foot in pushing for moves, using Instagram Stories — rather than making an old-fashioned transfer request — to demonstrate their unhappiness at their clubs
That was exactly the tactic of Isak, who effectively went on strike at Newcastle while he agitated for a move to Liverpool. Newcastle confronted Isak, going public itself with a bold and rare statement challenging one of its star players, but eventually gave in.
Wissa used the same approach, posting about his disgruntlement with Brentford just a day before the transfer window shut having not trained with the squad for weeks. He got his move late on deadline day, too, as a replacement for Isak at Newcastle.
Contrast that, for example, with the attitude of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who reportedly had his heart set on a move to Liverpool and kept playing for his team while the subject of a bid from the Reds. Palace couldn’t find a replacement and Guehi stayed — likely earning respect from fans in the process.
England vs. Europe
English soccer’s runaway revenue is a trend that’s set to accelerate in European club competitions.
The Premier League has a record six teams in the Champions League’s 36-team lineup helped by 17th-place Tottenham winning the Europa League last season.
Those six teams can realistically expect to earn collective UEFA prize money of about 600 million euros ($698 million) — more than the entire prize fund of the second-tier Europa League which will be shared among 36 clubs from 23 different countries. They include Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest taking more UEFA cash back to England.
The wealth gap within the Champions League is already huge.
Liverpool’s sixth-highest transfer fee paid this offseason — 31 million euros ($36 million) for Italian teenager Giovanni Leoni as a back-up defender — is more than the entire reported revenue last year of one of their Champions League opponents, Qarabag of Azerbaijan.
Union Saint-Gilloise and Slavia Prague qualified direct to the Champions League by winning their domestic league titles and could plan their offseason business accordingly.
Still, Union have turned a profit of 50 million euros ($58 million) on player trading and their biggest buy was just 5 million euros ($5.8 million), for Austria winger Raul Florucz from Olimpija Ljubljana.
Slavia Prague have made a profit of 25 million euros ($29 million) with the biggest fee paid 3.5 million euros ($4 million) for Czech midfielder Michal Sadílek from Dutch club Twente.
Same competition, different financial world.
And what about Wrexham?
Wrexham’s march to the Premier League shows no sign of slowing — their dealings in the transfer window is proof of that.
The Welsh club spent $40 million this summer on new players, repeatedly breaking their transfer record in a ruthless spree overseen by their Hollywood celebrity owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The squad for this season’s campaign in the second-tier Championship looks unrecognizable compared to the one they had three years ago, when the team were playing in the fifth tier.
Wrexham may have had a tough start to their Championship campaign, winning one of their first four games, but a fourth straight promotion still seems possible.

Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
  • South Africa, who admit their mistake, erroneously fielded midfielder Tebeho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over neighbors Lesotho
  • South Africa were severely embarrassed when they belatedly discovered the mistake
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: FIFA’s reticence to dock World Cup points from South Africa for using a defaulter in a March fixture is casting a cloud and creating confusion ahead of this week’s potentially decisive round of African qualifiers.

South Africa, who admit their mistake, erroneously fielded midfielder Tebeho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over neighbors Lesotho when he should have sat out the World Cup qualifier after two cautions in previous fixtures in Group C.

South Africa were severely embarrassed when they belatedly discovered the mistake but insist because their opponents did not protest, they will not lose the three points.

“We did something bad, we did something we shouldn’t do, but there was no complaint,” said South Africa coach Hugo Broos this week when again questioned on the matter.

But FIFA’s Disciplinary Code makes provisions for proceedings to be instigated by the administration of world football’s governing body, not only via protest, and they have previously sanctioned countries which have committed the same offense.

The rules state: “If a person receives a caution in two separate matches of the same FIFA competition, they are automatically suspended from the next match in that competition.”

The disciplinary code also adds: “If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc.), the match is automatically forfeited. The default result is a 3–0 loss, unless the actual result was even more disadvantageous to the offending team.”

“It is not normal that we don’t know the situation about the points on the log table before our games this week,” said Gernot Rohr, coach of Benin, which is second behind South Africa in the standings.

“It is very, very strange. Normally, South Africa should lose three points, and they should go to Lesotho. But nobody knows why they (FIFA) did not take this decision,” he told Reuters.

UNANSWERED
Repeated queries to world football’s governing body in Zurich have gone unanswered in the five months since the incident.

Rohr would know better than most the ramifications of fielding an ineligible player. In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, when he was Nigeria’s coach, they forfeited the point from a 1-1 draw in Algeria for fielding Shehu Abdullahi, who was suspended.

“We didn’t know he was suspended, and we lost the points in the disciplinary committee,” added Rohr.

With their win still intact, South Africa lead the standings with 13 points, five ahead of Rwanda and Benin and six ahead of Nigeria, whom they host in a crunch game in Bloemfontein next Tuesday. Lesotho have six points and Zimbabwe sit last on four.

Losing three points would see South Africa’s advantage reduced to only two points with four qualifiers to play and put Lesotho into second place, setting up a nervy round of matches when the six protagonists play on Friday and again next Tuesday.

The teams tussling for qualification want clarity. “The world still awaits FIFA’s decision,” said the Nigerian Football Federation on their website this week and Rohr added: “FIFA should now very quickly give the decision.”

