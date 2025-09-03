You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Battlefield Lebanon
Battlefield Lebanon

Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
An armored vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) moves past destroyed buildings along a road in the village of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon near the border with northern Israel on August 27, 2025. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22quy

Updated 41 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
  • UNIFIL said it was the most serious attack on personnel since the cessation of hostilities last November
Updated 41 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

REUTERS: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said Wednesday that Israeli drones dropped four grenades near peacekeepers in “one of the most serious attacks” on its personnel since a November ceasefire.
“Yesterday morning, Israel Defense Forces drones dropped four grenades close to UNIFIL peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position,” the UN force said, referring to Israel’s military.
“One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles,” it added.
“This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November” which sought to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin.
It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year’s ceasefire.
“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” it said.
The UN Security Council voted last week for UN peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its US ally to end the nearly 50-year-old force.
Israel hailed the upcoming termination of UNIFIL and urged the Lebanese government to exercise its authority throughout its territory after Israel’s military devastated Iran-backed Hezbollah.
With the US administration dangling a veto threat, the Security Council voted unanimously for a resolution that will extend UNIFIL’s mandate “a final time.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Related

Special Lebanese president asks UK to support UNIFIL mandate renewal by UN Security Council
Middle-East
Lebanese president asks UK to support UNIFIL mandate renewal by UN Security Council
Lebanese army soldiers inspect wreckage of a car which was targeted by an Israeli drone attack on a street in southern Lebanon.
Middle-East
Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon as tensions grow with UNIFIL

UN watchdog finds uranium traces at suspected Syrian former nuclear site

UN watchdog finds uranium traces at suspected Syrian former nuclear site
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

UN watchdog finds uranium traces at suspected Syrian former nuclear site

UN watchdog finds uranium traces at suspected Syrian former nuclear site
  • The location is believed to be linked to the suspected clandestine nuclear program under Syria’s former President Bashar Assad
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency took samples last year at three locations related to the Deir Ezzor site that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in 2007
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

VIENNA: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that its inspectors found traces of uranium at a site in Syria believed to be part of a clandestine nuclear program by the former government.
Syria under former President Bashar Assad was believed to have operated an extensive undeclared nuclear program, which included an undeclared nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir Ezzor province.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, previously told The Associated Press that some of Syria’s activities “were, in the judgment of the agency, probably related to nuclear weapons.”
Last year, IAEA inspectors visited and took environmental samples at “three locations that were allegedly functionally related” to the Deir Ezzor site, and “analysis revealed a significant number of anthropogenic natural uranium particles in samples taken at one of the three locations,” IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl said in a statement.
“Some of these uranium particles are consistent with the conversion of uranium ore concentrate to uranium oxide,” he said. This would be typical of a nuclear power reactor.
Grossi reported these findings to the agency’s board of directors Monday in a report on developments in Syria.
The Deir Ezzor site only became public knowledge after Israel — which is believed to be the Middle East’s only state with nuclear weapons, although it has not declared its own program — launched airstrikes in 2007 destroying the facility. Syria later leveled the site and never responded fully to the IAEA’s questions.
An IAEA team in visited some sites of interest last year while Assad was still in power. After Assad’s fall, the new government led by interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa agreed to cooperate with the agency and again provided inspectors access to the site where the uranium particles had been found.
They took more samples there and “will evaluate the results of all of the environmental samples taken at this location and the information acquired from the planned visit to the (Deir Ezzor) site, and may conduct follow-up activities, as necessary,” Dahl said.
In an interview with the AP in June during a visit to Damascus, Grossi said Al-Sharaa had expressed an interest in pursuing nuclear energy for Syria in the future.
A number of other countries in the region are pursuing nuclear energy in some form. Grossi said Syria would most likely be looking into small modular reactors, which are cheaper and easier to deploy than traditional large ones.
He also said that IAEA is prepared to help Syria rebuild the radiotherapy, nuclear medicine and oncology infrastructure in a health system severely weakened by nearly 14 years of civil war.

Topics: Fall of Assad

Related

Lebanon and Syria to form committees on prisoners, missing persons, and border issues
Middle-East
Lebanon and Syria to form committees on prisoners, missing persons, and border issues
UN watchdog says no increase in radiation off sites that the US hit
World
UN watchdog says no increase in radiation off sites that the US hit

UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19

UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19

UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19
  • The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of Sanaa and most of northern Yemen
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

UNITED NATIONS: At least 19 UN employees were detained by Iranian-backed Houthis during raids on UN offices in Yemen’s capital, the United Nations said Tuesday, a higher number than originally reported.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said 18 of those being held are Yemeni staffers and one is an international employee. He called for all to be released immediately.
Sunday’s raids on offices of the United Nations’ food, health and children’s agencies in Sanaa followed Israel’s killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi and several Cabinet ministers in an airstrike on Thursday.
The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.
Hopes for peace talks vanished after the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to Israel’s retaliatory war in Hamas-run Gaza. The Houthis started attacking ships in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza. That sparked US and Israeli retaliatory strikes in areas the rebels control in Yemen.
The raids were the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown on the UN and other international organizations as well as diplomats working in rebel-held areas. Dujarric said the Houthis previously had detained 23 UN employees, holding some since 2021.
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg just ended a visit to Oman’s capital, Muscat, where he met Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam and representatives of the diplomatic community, the UN spokesman said.
Dujarric said the envoy reiterated the UN’s strong condemnation of the detentions and forced entry into its offices, warning that the Houthi action seriously endangers the UN’s ability to deliver aid to the people of Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country.

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis UN

Related

Update Houthis raid UN offices in Yemen and detain at least 11 employees
Middle-East
Houthis raid UN offices in Yemen and detain at least 11 employees
Yemen’s Houthis launch missile that lands near oil tanker in Red Sea
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis launch missile that lands near oil tanker in Red Sea

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet
  • The United Nations said El-Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an “epicenter of child suffering”
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

AL-FASHIR, Sudan: In a Sudanese city long besieged by paramilitary forces, the war has taken an even more violent and terrifying turn, leaving residents facing hunger and death with little chance of escaping.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the regular army since April 2023, has launched its fiercest assault to date on El-Fasher, the only major city in the western Darfur region still in army hands.
Witnesses, volunteer groups and aid workers have reported in recent weeks intensifying RSF bombardment of El-Fasher and a nearby displacement camp, with relentless artillery fire, drone strikes and ground incursions.
The United Nations said El-Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an “epicenter of child suffering.”
Those able to escape the increasingly unlivable city have said the road out is lined with dead bodies.
Mohamed Khamis Douda, a humanitarian worker who fled to El-Fasher in April from the Zamzam displacement camp, said the city faces “famine and other disasters.”
He told AFP that disease is rampant, clean water is gone and medicine is unavailable, especially impacting the many wounded by shrapnel or gunfire.
“We’re pleading with all parties to intervene, stop the fighting and help save the lives of those still left.”

El-Fasher, which the RSF has besieged since May 2024, is effectively sealed off — no aid, no trade and hardly any way out.
Constant bombardment and restricted communications make it nearly impossible to share images of life inside the city, and residents say filming certain areas exposes them to attacks.
Rare footage obtained by AFP shows children crouched around a single pot of food in a smoke-filled communal kitchen, their faces gaunt and expressionless.
Women swirl long wooden paddles through a simmering mass of brown paste as families, silent and sunken-eyed, wait for whatever comes next.
The high-pitched shriek of incoming mortars or the crack of gunfire are ever-present as RSF fighters push to capture the city and the adjacent Abu Shouk camp, pressing a campaign that in April brought Zamzam under their control.
Famine was declared last year in Abu Shouk, Zamzam and a third camp near El-Fasher, with the United Nations warning it could spread to the city.
Most residents rely on communal kitchens to eat, but even these lifelines are vanishing as supplies dry up.
In one crowded kitchen, the traditional Sudanese dish assida is nearly unrecognizable — its usual grain base replaced with ombaz, a foul animal feed made from peanut shells that can be deadly for humans.
Last week a volunteer-run aid group said a mother, her three children and their two grandmothers had died after weeks of surviving on ombaz.
According to UN estimates, nearly 40 percent of children under five in El-Fasher are either acutely or severely malnourished.
Community leader Adam Essa told AFP last month that at least five children die daily in Abu Shouk alone.

Since losing the capital Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has shifted west to tighten its hold on Darfur, aiming to establish a rival authority and risking Sudan’s territorial fragmentation.
The latest offensive has targeted El-Fasher’s airport, some neighborhoods and the Abu Shouk camp, which is now largely under RSF control, as is the local police headquarters.
In just 10 days last month, the UN reported at least 89 people killed in El-Fasher and Abu Shouk.
Zamzam’s capture has triggered massive displacement toward El-Fasher and further west to towns like Tawila.
Now the violence at Abu Shouk raises fears of another mass exodus.
But the only escape route from El-Fasher, a 70-kilometer (45-mile) rugged road westward, has become a graveyard, strewn with dozens of unburied bodies.
Local activists said many have died from hunger, thirst or violence.
An AFP correspondent in Tawila said many arrivals are traumatized and exhausted, often bearing gunshot wounds from attacks along the route.

Ibrahim Essa, 47, had tried to flee El-Fasher with his family in May but was forced to turn back amid clashes.
Now the family hide in a makeshift bomb shelter carved into the earth behind their home.
“If there’s shelling, we all go into the bunker,” he told AFP.
Civil servant Saleh Essa, 42, had walked for three days with his family, traveling under cover of darkness to avoid checkpoints until they finally reached Tawila.
“It is safe here, but water and food are scarce,” he said.
For some, escape is not an option.
“We have no money,” said 37-year-old Halima Hashim, a schoolteacher and mother of four.
Staying behind is like a slow death, she said, but “leaving is dangerous.”
 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Related

People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000
Update Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000 video
Middle-East
Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000

Algeria president replaces prime minister

Algeria president replaces prime minister
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Algeria president replaces prime minister

Algeria president replaces prime minister
  • The presidency statement said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday removed his prime minister, Nadir Larbaoui, according to a statement that provided no reason for the decision.
Larbaoui, a former lawyer, held the post since November 2023 following a diplomatic career that saw him represent Algeria as ambassador to several countries as well as to the United Nations.
His absence from a recent meeting to discuss a bus accident that had killed 18 people in the North African country has drawn attention and criticism on social media.
The presidency statement said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister.
Ghrieb, who will keep his ministerial portfolio, has served in various senior positions including as board chairman at the Algerian Qatari Steel company.
 

 

Topics: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Nadir Larbaoui

Related

French sports journalist ‘isolated’ in Algeria prison video
Middle-East
French sports journalist ‘isolated’ in Algeria prison
Bus plunges into river in Algeria capital, killing 18 video
Middle-East
Bus plunges into river in Algeria capital, killing 18

UN ‘gravely alarmed’ by military mobilization in Libya’s capital

Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

UN ‘gravely alarmed’ by military mobilization in Libya’s capital

Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
  • Libya is split between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

TRIPOLI: The UN Support Mission in Libya said Tuesday that it was “gravely alarmed” over new military mobilizations by rival groups in the Libyan capital.
In recent days, armed vehicles have reportedly moved into Tripoli from Misrata, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) away, and on Monday night gunfire was heard in the capital, according to witnesses and videos circulated online.
UNSMIL said the recent “rapidly escalating tensions and military mobilization” in Tripoli “could lead to armed confrontation.”
Sabiha Mohamad, a resident in western Tripoli, told AFP she had heard the gunshots but said “there was more fear than harm.”
There were no official reports of casualties, and it remained unclear who fired the shots.
“We stay cautious when going out, because anything could break out at any moment,” Mohamad said.
Libya is split between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east.
The North African country has remained divided since a NATO-backed revolt toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
UNSMIL urged “all actors to cease any preparations for violence,” warning they could spiral into a “’lose-lose’ war.”
In May, Tripoli was rocked by days of deadly fighting between rival armed groups that left at least eight people dead, according to the UN.
The fighting came after Dbeibah announced a string of executive orders seeking to dismantle armed groups that he said had “become stronger than the state.”
Tensions have been flaring between government-aligned groups and Radaa, a powerful rival faction that controls Mitiga airport and other parts of eastern Tripoli.
Last month, UNSMIL chief Hanna Tetteh proposed a roadmap for “general elections and the unification of institutions” in the divided country.
The plan looks to implement a “politically viable electoral framework” and “a new unified government,” the UN said.
 

 

Topics: Libya The United Nations

Related

Libya’s coast guard shoots at a vessel seeking to rescue migrants in distress, group says
Middle-East
Libya’s coast guard shoots at a vessel seeking to rescue migrants in distress, group says
UN Libya mission reports attempted rocket attack on HQ
Middle-East
UN Libya mission reports attempted rocket attack on HQ

Latest updates

Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors
Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors
Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
A suicide bombing near a political rally in southwestern Pakistan kills 13 and wounds 30
A suicide bombing near a political rally in southwestern Pakistan kills 13 and wounds 30
Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
UN watchdog finds uranium traces at suspected Syrian former nuclear site
UN watchdog finds uranium traces at suspected Syrian former nuclear site

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.