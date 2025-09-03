You are here

Pakistan floods kill 43, displace 1.3 million in Punjab as Chenab flood surge looms
Women wade through a flooded field in Muza Islam Wala, in Jhang district, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP)
  • More than 3.6 million affected in Punjab, disaster agency says
  • Officials warn Chenab surge could reach Guddu by Sept. 13
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday floods had killed at least 43 people in the last 10 days and displaced over 1.3 million in the breadbasket province of Punjab, as swollen rivers carried some of the heaviest volumes in years and officials warned the threat of further inundations remained.

More than 3.6 million people have been affected across 3,363 villages after days of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from upstream India, according to official figures released by the government. Nearly 1.29 million people have been moved to safer areas, with hundreds of relief camps set up across inundated districts in Punjab, Pakistan’s most prosperous province and agricultural heartland. 

Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed more than 880 people since late June, reviving memories of Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million displaced and losses topped $35 billion.

“Severe flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 3.63 million people across 3,363 villages,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said in a statement. 

“Lives and livelihoods are being protected through timely evacuations and relief efforts, but the situation remains critical.” 

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that a second flood surge was traveling through the Chenab, with peak flows of 548,237 cusecs recorded at Marala Headworks at noon on Sept. 3. 

“The wave is expected to reach Khanki at 20:00 hours with 558,237 cusecs, and Qadirabad at 03:00 hours on Sept. 4 with 550,237 cusecs,” the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Center said.

The surge is forecast to reach Trimmu by Sept. 8 with 330,226 cusecs, Panjnad by Sept. 11 with 264,980 cusecs, and Guddu Barrage by Sept. 13 at 217,283 cusecs. Administrations in all vulnerable districts have been directed to prepare large-scale evacuations, reinforce embankments and keep emergency services on standby.

Punjab’s disaster authority said the Chenab had swelled by more than 400,000 cusecs in the past eight hours, warning that flows in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej were expected to increase further through Sept. 5 due to continued rainfall in upstream catchments. 

Officials said the situation remained critical for downstream districts, where embankments were being reinforced and evacuation teams pre-deployed.

Around 655 relief camps have been established in Punjab, sheltering over 11,000 people, alongside 404 medical camps that have treated 26,441 patients. 

Floodwaters have battered electricity distribution networks across Punjab, leaving tens of thousands without power in districts such as Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Restoration work is continuing, with officials saying most repairs should be completed later this week if waters recede.

In Sialkot, a major export hub, the city’s international airport said all flight operations had resumed after precautionary measures were taken. 

“The airport is fully operational, and a new shuttle service has been launched for passengers,” spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan said.

The NDMA said it was working “round the clock under the prime minister’s instructions” in coordination with civil and military institutions, with the National Emergencies Operations Center fully active.

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, where scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asian monsoon rains heavier and more erratic. 

Seasonal downpours provide up to 80 percent of the country’s annual rainfall but also cause regular devastation.

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE from January-March— report 

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE from January-March— report 

  • Financial assistance given to overseas nationals as death compensations, recovery of dues, claims settlement
  • UAE missions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi provided over $70,891 in assistance, handled more than 250 death cases
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government provided Rs21.9 million [$77,600] in legal and financial assistance to its overseas nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the first quarter of 2025, state-run media reported on Wednesday. 

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the government provided a total of Rs49.2 million [$174,358] in legal and financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis around the world during the first three months of 2025. 

The report said Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) appointed by the government in various countries provided this assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.

The government disbursed $174,358 in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with the repatriation of deceased individuals. It said a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main channel for relief. 

“In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.9 [$6,730] million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses,” APP reported. 

“The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million [$70,891], handling more than 250 death-related cases,” it added. 

The report said Pakistan’s government provided financial assistance exceeding Rs10 million [$35,454] to bereaved families in Malaysia, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million [$6,730] for similar purposes.

“Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are two of the most preferred destinations for Pakistani laborers across the world. The two Gulf countries are the top sources of foreign remittances for Pakistan, where millions of expatriates reside. 

Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops

Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops

  • Textile mills warn of severe cotton crop loss, urge government to declare national emergency
  • Analysts project up to five million bales lost, threatening $6 billion in damages for the industry
KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile manufacturers expect cotton imports to surge to as much as $3 billion this year, double last year’s bill, after floods devastated key growing areas in Punjab and now threaten Sindh, industry officials and analysts said.

The monsoon deluges, which have already swamped central Punjab, the nation’s breadbasket, are moving south toward Sindh, the country’s second-largest cotton belt, raising fears that further damage to fields will deepen losses in the days ahead. Agriculture makes up nearly a quarter of GDP and employs almost half of the labor force, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

“Probably, our cotton import can exceed $2.5 to $3 billion this year alone,” said Kamran Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), adding that millers imported $1.5 billion worth of cotton last year from Brazil, the United States, Africa and Australia.

Arshad said cotton-growing areas in central Punjab such as Vehari, Mailsi, Chichawatni and Burewala had been “negatively affected,” while some genetically modified Bt cotton crops were also under water. 

“This can lead to a crisis, because a lot of people will be losing their livelihoods. Their crops will be at stake,” he said, urging the government to declare a national emergency and curb luxury imports to conserve foreign exchange.

He also blamed record water releases from upstream India for compounding the devastation. Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India controls the eastern rivers but is required to notify Pakistan of dam discharges that can cause downstream flooding.

Flood damage has also undermined projections for Pakistan’s top export industry, which earned $18 billion last year.

“We were projecting a growth in textile exports from $18 billion to up to $20 billion in the coming year, but I don’t think that level will be achieved because of the unavailability of cotton and the higher cost of production,” said Ahsan Mehanti, chief executive of Arif Habib Commodities.

He estimated the industry could face a $6 billion hit, including about $4 billion in additional import costs and $2 billion in lost export potential. “This flood will have a devastating impact not only on cotton output but the exchange rate will equally be impacted,” Mehanti said.

PRODUCTION LOSSES

Analysts warned Pakistan may lose up to five million bales from this year’s 10.2 million bale production target, with overall output falling below last year’s seven million.

“The government’s target to produce 5.5 million bales in Punjab does not seem achievable now … cotton output may not exceed 4.5 million bales if flooding increases,” said Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum.

Official data confirm the downturn. Pakistan’s cotton production as of Aug. 15 had already contracted by more than 17 percent to 887,401 bales, compared with 1.1 million a year earlier, according to a Sept. 2 report by the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee.

Usman said consumption would remain higher than domestic output, forcing Pakistan to rely heavily on imports that could exceed $2 billion, including raw cotton, seed and oil for animal feed.

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

  • Industry delegation highlights sector revival after exports hit $17.9 billion last fiscal year
  • Consul General says event key for technology transfer and joint ventures with Chinese firms
ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani textile and apparel firms are showcasing at a major Shanghai industry expo this week, as the country’s textile exports jumped 32 percent in July and reached nearly $18 billion in the last fiscal year, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The companies are participating in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn 2025, part of the China Textile Autumn Joint Expo that has drawn 5,200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries. 

The event, which runs September 2–4, is among the world’s leading platforms for fabrics, yarn, and apparel innovation.

“Pakistani companies have a long tradition of participating in Intertextile, which offers two vital segments: one for fabrics and another for apparel,” Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai Shehzad Ahmad Khan told APP. 

“This provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Chinese companies, particularly in acquiring cutting-edge technology for man-made fabrics and exploring joint ventures in high-value apparel using wool, cotton, and specialty materials.”

APP said Pakistan’s textile sector, the backbone of its export economy, recorded 7.39 percent growth in FY2024–25, with shipments rising to $17.89 billion from $16.65 billion the previous year. The industry earned $18 billion in total exports last year, more than half the country’s overall export revenue.

Khan added the Shanghai expo also allowed firms to “form strategic alliances for entering third-party markets,” noting its timing alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China for the SCO summit and the second Pakistan–China Investment B2B Conference in Beijing.

Among the exhibitors is Azgard Nine Ltd, a producer of sustainable denim fabrics and garments, which said participation in earlier editions had generated new business. 

“Our participation in the spring edition yielded positive results, and we are highly confident that this edition will open even more doors for innovation and partnership,” Deputy General Manager Sana Arshad told APP.

The Intertextile fair is part of the 350,000-square-meter China Textile Autumn Joint Expo 2025, which brings together four specialized events, Intertextile, CHIC, Yarn Expo and PH Value, showcasing advances in fashion, technology, sustainability, and wellness.
 

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation

  • Police say commander was wanted for bombings and targeted killings of policemen
  • Militancy surges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as TTP attacks on security forces intensify
PESHAWAR: A suspected militant commander wanted for bomb attacks and targeted killings of policemen was killed on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched the raid in Nawar Khel, Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after intelligence indicated suspected militant Kifayatullah, alias Kifayati, was hiding in a compound and plotting new assaults.

Lakki Marwat, on the edge of Pakistan’s tribal belt bordering Afghanistan, has seen frequent assaults by Pakistani Taliban militants, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The police and CTD teams launched the operation under the supervision of District Police Officer Nazir Khan,” police said in a statement. 

“During the raid, the militants opened fire on the police party and injured Constable Rizwan. The police retaliated bravely and an intense exchange of fire ensued.”

Police said a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition were recovered from the suspect, while a search and clearance operation was ongoing.

The raid came a day after six Pakistani security personnel and six militants were killed in an hours-long gunbattle at a paramilitary compound in Bannu district, underscoring the scale of violence sweeping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 75 policemen were killed in ambushes and targeted attacks in the province last year, according to police data. 

Earlier on Wednesday, six passengers were shot dead by gunmen in Kurram district, another flashpoint near the Afghan border where sectarian violence has flared in recent months.

Militant attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the TTP and the Pakistani government collapsed. 

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of sheltering Pakistani militants and India of backing insurgents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, allegations both Kabul and New Delhi deny.
 

Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region

Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region

  • Incident took place in Kurram district which has witnessed violence in recent months
  • Independent human rights commission urges immediate, impartial inquiry into killings
PESHAWAR: Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle Wednesday in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region killing six civilians, local authorities told AFP.

The attack was in Kurram district on the border with Afghanistan, where sectarian violence has flared in recent months. 

“This morning, armed men targeted a vehicle belonging to a member of the Sunni community from Para Chamkani,” local administrative official Amir Nawaz Khan said.

“Six people inside the vehicle were killed.”

Another official in Kurram, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack, which he said took place in a Shia-majority area.

Kurram has been wracked by sectarian violence for decades.

Around 250 people have been killed in a flare-up of fighting since July, according to local officials.

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country but Shiites make up between 10 and 15 percent of the population.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the country’s leading human rights NGO, urged an “immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident” and referred to the situation in Kurram as a “humanitarian crisis.”

The local government of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and tribal leaders have touted numerous truces between the warring communities, but none have managed to stop the violence, with feuding regularly rekindled over land disputes.

In February, an ambush on a convoy bringing food supplies to the region killed six people.

