Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation
Pakistani policemen cordon the area near the military checkpost following an attack by militants in the Sari Norang area of Lakki Marwat district, around 240 kilometers (149 miles) south of Peshawar on February 2, 2013. (AFP/FILE)
PESHAWAR: A suspected militant commander wanted for bomb attacks and targeted killings of policemen was killed on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched the raid in Nawar Khel, Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after intelligence indicated suspected militant Kifayatullah, alias Kifayati, was hiding in a compound and plotting new assaults.
Lakki Marwat, on the edge of Pakistan’s tribal belt bordering Afghanistan, has seen frequent assaults by Pakistani Taliban militants, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“The police and CTD teams launched the operation under the supervision of District Police Officer Nazir Khan,” police said in a statement.
“During the raid, the militants opened fire on the police party and injured Constable Rizwan. The police retaliated bravely and an intense exchange of fire ensued.”
Police said a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition were recovered from the suspect, while a search and clearance operation was ongoing.
The raid came a day after six Pakistani security personnel and six militants were killed in an hours-long gunbattle at a paramilitary compound in Bannu district, underscoring the scale of violence sweeping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
At least 75 policemen were killed in ambushes and targeted attacks in the province last year, according to police data.
Earlier on Wednesday, six passengers were shot dead by gunmen in Kurram district, another flashpoint near the Afghan border where sectarian violence has flared in recent months.
Militant attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the TTP and the Pakistani government collapsed.
Islamabad has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of sheltering Pakistani militants and India of backing insurgents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, allegations both Kabul and New Delhi deny.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed Pakistan’s disaster agency to ensure timely flood alerts and coordinate with provincial authorities as the country witnessed fresh surges in its eastern rivers, with the Chenab reaching near critical levels overnight, according to official data.
The government announced on Wednesday floods had killed at least 43 people in the last 10 days and displaced more than 1.3 million in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, where hundreds of relief camps have been set up across inundated districts.
Nationwide, 883 people have died since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as officials warn of further inundations, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges that submerged a third of the country and caused over $35 billion in losses.
The present situation has been fueled by days of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from upstream India. Embankments are being reinforced across downstream districts, where evacuation teams have been pre-deployed.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete preparations for rescue and relief operations, considering the rise of water levels in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers,” the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency said.
“The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to China, telephoned the NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, and directed him to issue early warnings to the public regarding the rising water levels in the said rivers,” it added.
Sharif instructed the authority to fully cooperate with provincial governments to expedite safety measures and relief operations.
The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported in the early hours of Thursday flows above 550,000 cusecs at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks on the Chenab, among the highest levels in years.
Downstream gauges at Sher Shah and Head Muhammad Wala were also rising, within a few feet of danger marks, while Chiniot Bridge recorded 304,220 cusecs and climbing.
The Ravi was flowing at elevated levels, with 114,130 cusecs at Balloki and 152,480 cusecs at Sidhnai headworks, though steady for now.
The Sutlej was also carrying significant volumes, with 319,295 cusecs at G.S. Wala and 159,662 cusecs at Punjnad, where steady but high flows posed a threat to downstream settlements.
SINDH ‘SUPER FLOOD’
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in an interview to a private news channel the province was preparing for a potential “super flood” scenario of up to 900,000 cusecs, according to his office, warning that while Punjab bore the brunt of the current disaster, Sindh would face the cumulative inflows within days.
“The real danger lies in the possibility of all these rivers’ flood peaks synchronizing at the same time,” Shah said. “We expect this won’t happen and instead the peaks will reach Sindh in phases, reducing pressure.”
He noted that Punjab was experiencing around 160,000 cusecs at Panjnad with the peak expected today, Thursday, after which Sindh would have two days to carry out further evacuation and preparations.
Shah said Sindh had drawn up village-level evacuation plans for different flood levels but persuading riverine communities to leave their homes remained the greatest challenge.
He stressed that embankments were being closely monitored, provincial ministers deployed at barrages and the irrigation department placed on high alert.
“Our preparations are complete, and we pray this time passes without major damage,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan reels from floods that have killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 1.3 million in Punjab this month, a surprise call by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to build the long-stalled Kalabagh Dam has reignited one of the country’s fiercest water disputes.
The Kalabagh Dam, proposed in 1984 on the Indus River in Punjab’s Mianwali district, is designed to generate 3,600 megawatts of electricity, irrigate farmland and store water to help manage floods. But the $10 billion project has never moved forward because of fierce opposition from the provinces of Sindh and KP, where leaders fear it would divert water southward, submerge districts like Nowshera, and displace thousands of families. Assemblies in the two provinces have passed multiple resolutions against the dam, while successive governments in Islamabad have avoided pushing it for fear of inflaming regional tensions.
For now, Gandapur’s comments appear unlikely to break the deadlock. But the fresh debate underscores Pakistan’s deepening struggle to balance water, energy and climate security — with storage dams seen by some as salvation and by others as relics of a bygone era.
“Future generations will benefit from this project,” Gandapur said this week, urging provinces to set aside reservations.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan’s largest opposition party, which rules KP, has quickly distanced itself from the remarks, while the Pakistan Peoples Party, which governs Sindh, insisted the dam was unacceptable. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the only major party backing the plan.
“We need consensus first on Kalabagh Dam,” Nadeem Afzal Chan, information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News. “There are provincial resolutions against the project. At a time when Pakistan is busy with flood rehabilitation, we should not lose focus.”
The Awami National Party, a long-time PTI opponent in KP, also rejected Gandapur’s statement.
“It’s a non-starter. People of this area will not allow its construction,” ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak said, warning it would submerge the Peshawar valley.
While opposition remains entrenched, official reports prepared by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have long sought to dismiss objections as misconceptions.
One such report reviewed by Arab News argues that KP’s fear of flooding in Nowshera and drainage problems in Mardan, Pabbi and Swabi are unfounded, citing engineering studies showing water levels would remain below critical thresholds.
It also downplays displacement risks, saying only about 14,500 of KP’s 82,500 potentially affected residents would need relocation.
Sindh’s concerns over desertification, reduced flows to the Indus delta, damage to mangroves and fisheries are countered by data showing canal withdrawals from the Indus have historically risen, with sufficient volumes still expected to flow downstream of Kotri Barrage to sustain ecology.
The report further notes that fish populations in Sindh have grown despite other major dams on the Indus, suggesting Kalabagh would not devastate aquatic life.
A senior WAPDA official, declining to be named because the issue is politically sensitive, said the project had been thoroughly studied:
“From an engineering perspective, the design addresses safety and water distribution concerns. The real obstacle is political consensus, not technical feasibility.”
“OLD TECHNIQUE”
Independent experts say the Kalabagh project reflects outdated thinking in the face of climate change.
“Flood control dams are always left empty so that they can break the wave of floods,” said Dr. Hassan Abbas, a hydrology specialist.
“Storage dams can only absorb the first wave of a flood. When they are full, the next wave can only be countered by opening spillways, an act that causes flooding in lower areas. This is an old technique.”
Muhammad Abdullah Deol, a flood-risk management scientist at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, agreed, warning that Kalabagh’s capacity of 5–7.5 million acre-feet would be minuscule compared to the Indus River’s 145 million acre-feet flow.
“Storage of Kalabagh will only increase hydraulic pressure along the Indus, leading to more destructive releases downstream,” he said.
Other specialists stress that Pakistan’s flood challenges are rooted not in storage capacity but in poor planning and weak adaptation.
“You can’t engineer your way out of climate change with a single mega-dam,” said environmental planner Saira Rehman. “What Pakistan needs is zoning to stop construction on floodplains, stronger embankments, and restoring wetlands that absorb excess water.”
Experts also point to the Himalayan glaciers feeding the Indus, which ensure massive seasonal flows regardless of dam infrastructure.
“Glaciers will melt, and water will flow into the Arabian Sea,” Dr. Abbas said. “The modern mindset is to adapt — recharge groundwater, strengthen defenses, and live with floods rather than try to block them.”
KARACHI: While Pakistan’s southern Sindh province remains busy with safety precautions as it braces for floods heading downstream from Punjab, farmers in the province’s coastal district await the arrival of river water, saying it would prevent the sea from swallowing their lands and provide better catch for fishers.
Devastating floods in Punjab have killed 43 and displaced more than 1.3 million people in the last 10 days, authorities have said. Excess releases from Indian dams and heavy monsoon showers have destroyed crops in Punjab, caused rivers to swell and affected more than 3.6 million people.
But as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns that floods heading downstream may cause similar devastation in Sindh, Gulab Shah, a 52-year-old farmer from Jhaloo village near the coastal town of Keti Bunder in Thatta district, waits for the river water to arrive.
Seawater intrusion into the delta, where the Indus River meets the Arabian Sea in Sindh, has triggered the collapse of farming and fishing communities.
“Our ancestors have lived here for centuries,” Shah told Arab News. “There was a time when we owned thousands of acres of land, but due to the drying up of the delta, the sea has swallowed it all.”
Shah said his family of 100 people, comprising 12 brothers and two sisters, now makes do with only 350 acres.
“Even on this land, rice no longer grows as it used to, and the banana crop has completely vanished,” he rued.
Shah says flood upstream sometimes translates into survival for areas downstream.
“We feel sorrow for those affected by floods in other regions, but whenever floods come, they bring water into the Indus River,” he said.
DYING RIVERS, INFERTILE PLAINS
Dr. Hassan Abbas, a hydrologist who earned his doctorate in water resources at Michigan State University, agrees the Indus Delta has shrunk and “almost died because the water did not reach there.”
“It’s just as important for the rivers to reach the sea as it is for the water to flow from your body,” Dr. Abbas explained.
The hydrologist said Pakistan’s rivers have gotten smaller due to dams, saying that they have almost become almost dry. He said due to this, ecological services and environmental systems are “dying and under extreme stress.”
Dr. Abbas added that when floods halt upstream, salts that once washed into the sea remain on farmland, damaging the soil.
“An estimated 60 million tons of salt, every year, used to be washed by the river into the sea,” he said. “Now, not even 10 million tons make it there.”
He noted that while floods cause destruction, they also make Pakistan’s plains fertile.
“You have to adapt to the floods,” he said. “This system of floods, if it doesn’t exist, then your food basket will collapse.”
‘MAJOR THREAT FROM THE SEA’
Along the coast, residents describe how the sea has encroached over the years as freshwater declines. Younus Khaskheli, chairman of the Sindh-based fisherfolk association MaHajjiri Samaji Sangat, recalled how dams built on rivers since 1960 have led to a decline in the mud and silt that flowed downstream.
“So many islands have been cut off [now] that the sea is four to six kilometers ahead,” Khaskheli said. “From 1960 till now, about 1.2 million people migrated from there and came here.”
Khaskheli said 80 percent of the people who migrated were from the fishing communities. Mangrove forests, once spread over a million hectares in the province, had now shrunk to around 70,000 hectares due to the drying riverbed.
“The people who say that the water of the river Sindh is wasted in the sea are not aware of the ecosystem,” he explained. “This is a natural process. The river brings silage and soil with it. The ecosystem circulates in this way.”
For others like Manzoor Ali Rind, who resides in Sindh’s Dadu district hundreds of kilometers away from the sea, previous floods wreaked havoc. Rind cultivates around 10 acres of farmland in Bux Ali Rind village in Dadu.
“When I hear the word flood, it takes me 15 years back when it wiped out my rice crops,” Rind told Arab News, recalling the devastation of the 2010 floods.
“It took me years to stand on my feet again.”
But for farmers like Shah, who reside in coastal areas, the approaching sea serves as a stark reminder. He said his village used to be 25 kilometers away from the sea.
Now, it is only three kilometers away.
“We don’t know when the sea will swallow the little land we have left,” Shah said. “We want to be protected from the sea, and for that, it is essential that water flows in the river.”
After monsoon rains lashed Sindh in June, Shah saw something he hadn’t in a decade: the hilsa fish.
“Now, whenever water comes, whether from rains or floods, we feel happy,” Shah said. “Because it brings prosperity for us and also protects us from a major threat from the sea.”
KILLA ABDULLAH, Pakistan: On a sweltering August morning earlier this month, 30-year-old Bibi Hajjira pulled a scarf tightly around her head, slipped on gloves, and covered her face with an embroidered mask before setting out from her small village in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.
Perched on the back of a motorbike driven by her husband, their two-year-old son wedged between them, she began the 40-kilometer ride across rocky tracks and water-cut ditches toward the District Emergency Operations Center in Killa Abdullah, one of Pakistan’s most high-risk polio districts, with chronic vaccine refusals, logistical challenges, and proximity to cross-border virus transmission from Afghanistan.
Hajjira has her job cut out for her: to convince reluctant mothers to let their children swallow two drops of the oral polio vaccine — a mission that makes her both a lifeline for the community and vulnerable to resistance, and sometimes even attacks, in one of Pakistan’s most polio-affected districts.”
“This work is very challenging because we have to move from village to village and house to house despite extreme heat and sunlight,” Hajjira told Arab News.
“It is a challenging task to convince the resisting families of polio drops, like trying to convert a non-Muslim to Islam.”
Pakistan launched its fourth nationwide polio vaccination drive of the year on Sept. 1, aiming to immunize 28.7 million children under five by Sept. 9. Officials say the country has reported 24 cases so far in 2025, compared with 74 in all of last year, suggesting progress even as challenges remain.
Indeed, despite three decades of eradication efforts, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where poliovirus is still endemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The South Asian nation had reduced cases to just one in 2021, but vaccine refusals, poor routine immunization and security challenges have repeatedly allowed the virus to resurface.
The WHO last year also warned of “fake finger marking,” where vaccinators mark children’s fingers without actually giving drops, hampering eradication efforts.
Attacks on vaccination teams have further undermined progress. Since 2012, militants have killed nearly 100 polio workers and security personnel guarding them, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, viewing the campaign as a Western plot.
Just this year, several police officers protecting vaccination teams were killed in ambushes in the northwest.
WOMEN ON THE FRONTLINES
Hajjira is one of around 225,000 women mobilized in Pakistan during recent nationwide campaigns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).
Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan, where cultural and religious norms often restrict male outsiders from entering private homes. In many conservative households, only women can interact freely with mothers and children, making female vaccinators not just important but essential to the program’s success. Without them, entire pockets of the province would remain inaccessible to immunization teams, officials say.
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, is also among the hardest to reach: vast distances, rugged terrain, and porous borders with Afghanistan complicate campaigns. Resistance to polio drops is often rooted in illiteracy, poverty and mistrust of government initiatives, leaving female health workers on the frontlines of both persuasion and delivery.
“The female polio workers have been providing good support, especially in some hard areas of the province,” said Inam ul Haque, provincial coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center in Balochistan.
“They have access to go inside the houses and rooms to find and vaccinate children with polio drops.”
Gains have been made.
Last year, 27 of Pakistan’s human cases of polio came from Balochistan, but the province has reported none so far in 2025.
Out of 162 samples collected from 23 sites this year, only 77 tested positive, reducing the positivity rate to 48 percent. Additionally, the number of affected districts had dropped from 24 to 19.
The most encouraging development came in July 2025: only one out of 23 samples tested positive, bringing monthly positivity down to just 4 percent, a strong indicator that containment measures and intensified immunization efforts are taking effect.
But Haque said “the threat of the polio virus still looms over us.”
And the struggle to convince families remains fraught.
“Many parents here resist vaccination due to lack of education,” Hajjira said. “Some women even say, ‘Our husbands have sworn that if we give polio drops to the children, they will divorce us’.”
Yet she keeps going.
“This is a struggle, and no work succeeds without struggle, if even one child is vaccinated because of our efforts, it is a great success for us,” she said with a smile.
Her husband, Naimatullah, admitted he initially resisted his wife’s work because of the stigma around the vaccine.
“I have personally seen cases in our village where polio-affected children are now grown up with lifetime disabilities ... that convinced me and now I see this as an act of goodness,” he said.
Local residents say female vaccinators have changed attitudes in a district long marked by refusals.
“Women in remote parts of Killa Abdullah district were outright refusing polio vaccine for their children but since female polio workers started convincing them, now they are aware of the benefits,” said Muhammad Rahim, a villager from Killi Hajji Baqi.
Hajjira said she had managed to vaccinate nearly 800 “hidden children,” those whose parents initially refused. Now, she hopes more women can join this line of work.
“It is very hard to find women in Killa Abdullah who are willing or allowed by their families to join this profession,” Hajjira said.
“We endure negative attitudes, even insults and humiliation, but I keep persuading the families, hoping that once their thinking changes, the attitudes will also be changed.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team will eye a win against the UAE today, Thursday, and secure a place for itself in the ongoing T20 tri-nation series in Sharjah.
Pakistan will take on the UAE after suffering an 18-run defeat against Afghanistan on Tuesday night. The Green Shirts failed in their bid to reach Afghanistan’s 170-run target, falling short by 18 runs in the end.
“In T20 Tri-series, Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Thursday,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.
Pakistan beat the UAE last week in Sharjah, defeating the home side by 31 runs to clinch their second win in the tournament. Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s side had earlier beaten Afghanistan too, becoming the top-ranked side in the series.
In the Aug. 30 match against the UAE, Pakistan had finished at 207 runs from their 20 overs, led by opening batter Saim Ayub who scored a whirlwind 69 runs from 38 balls.
Middle-order aggressive batter Hassan Nawaz scored 56 runs from 26 balls while Mohammad Nawaz made 25 off 15 balls.
In response, the UAE batted aggressively, led by Asif Khan, who smashed 77 runs off 35 balls. Khan smashed six fours and an equal number of sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 220.
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had taken 4/47 from his allotted four overs while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returned with figures of 2-21.
The match between the two sides on Thursday is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.