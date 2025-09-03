You are here

Mobile lab to advance greening efforts in Kingdom

Mobile lab to advance greening efforts in Kingdom
The lab conducts on-site analyses of soil, water, and plants, while monitoring environmental factors such as humidity and plant health (SPA)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Mobile lab to advance greening efforts in Kingdom

Mobile lab to advance greening efforts in Kingdom
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh: The National Greening Program is making significant progress in environmental sustainability, aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal of planting 10 billion trees.

To achieve this, the program has introduced a mobile lab, a key tool that improves the efficiency and quality of afforestation efforts, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The lab conducts on-site analyses of soil, water, and plants, while monitoring environmental factors such as humidity and plant health.

By providing real-time data, it enables faster, more accurate decisions, improving seedling success rates, reducing losses, and lowering costs.

The data is instantly linked to the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification databases, the SPA reported.

This technology is a vital step toward rehabilitating 40 million hectares of land and combating desertification, reinforcing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to advance AlUla’s biodiversity goals

Deal signed to advance AlUla’s biodiversity goals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Deal signed to advance AlUla's biodiversity goals

Deal signed to advance AlUla’s biodiversity goals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla signed a memorandum of understanding with the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority to strengthen collaboration on environmental issues.

The partnership will focus on advancing best practices in public development, biodiversity conservation, environmental sustainability and community engagement in AlUla, contributing to a strong national framework for natural resource protection, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The MoU promotes the exchange of institutional expertise in biodiversity conservation and social affairs management, supporting national development and reflecting both parties’ commitment to local and national progress.

It covers collaboration among specialized government entities and supports frameworks for biodiversity protection and integrated sustainability, aligned with AlUla’s vision and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to host over 150 business events at Osaka Expo

Saudi Arabia to host over 150 business events at Osaka Expo
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to host over 150 business events at Osaka Expo

Saudi Arabia to host over 150 business events at Osaka Expo
  • Talks on investment, sports, sustainability, development
  • Aim to forge global partnerships, say pavilion organizers
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

TOKYO: The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host over 150 business events to foster collaboration and forge global partnerships with organizations and countries.

These events, from Sept. 4 until Oct. 7, are expected to facilitate dialogue among stakeholders on investment, sports, sustainability, and development, according to a statement released by the organizers on Wednesday.

Each event is designed to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government representatives and business leaders.

By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

This month, many events center around Saudi Arabia’s national identity and ambitious goals for development under Vision 2030, the organizers said.

From Sept. 19 to the 24, events and activations hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will heighten the overall impact of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day.

From Sept. 4, the pavilion will host the business events supported with live Japanese translation.

Qiddiya is presenting several panels from Sept. 4 to 12 including “The Rise of esports as a Top Sport,” “Saudi Women as Gaming Leaders,” “The Future of Art Cities,” and a lecture about the Qiddiya Performing Arts Center.

There are other panels including “Redefining Play: How Qiddiya is Shaping the Future of Sports Through Innovation,” “When mobility is an enabler for human connections,” and “The Power of International IPs in Shaping Qiddiya City.”

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts will present a panel “Promoting Sustainable Practices Through Traditional Saudi Mudbrick Building” on Sept. 27.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Osaka Expo

Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue

Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue
Updated 14 min ago
Arab News Japan
Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue

Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue
Updated 14 min ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held a telephone talk with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday and agreed that a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue should be achieved through dialogue, Japan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Iwaya noted the importance of the Gulf countries’ calls for restraint and dialogue by both parties during the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran in June. He also stated that Japan would continue its diplomatic efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue. 

Prince Faisal said both countries agree on seeking a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue. He also welcomed Japan’s proactive role in stabilizing the region and expressed his desire to continue close cooperation.

On other matters, Iwaya emphasized the need to address the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as reiterating Japan’s support for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue. Prince Faisal expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support for Gaza and its consistent support for the two-state solution.

Iwaya was speaking from Kuwait, where he attended the Japan-GCC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and other events. The two ministers held a candid exchange of views on recent regional developments, including Iran, Gaza and Syria. Prince Faisal was unable to attend the GCC-Japan meeting due to other obligations.

On Syria, Iwaya said Japan appreciated the Syrian government’s move toward a peaceful transition and stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s independence and sovereignty. Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of encouraging the Syrian government’s efforts toward political resolution and national reconciliation through dialogue.

Japan’s foreign minister expressed his pleasure at the high-level exchanges between the two countries on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year and stated his intention to continue close ties. 

In response, Prince Faisal said that the two ministers had had meaningful exchanges of views during their two meetings earlier this year on bilateral relations and regional affairs and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing close communication between them.

They agreed to continue communicating to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in the international arena.

 

Topics: Iran

Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide

Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide

Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide
  • UN and aid groups mobilize after landslide caused by heavy rain kills over 1,000 people
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences early on Wednesday to the people of Sudan after a landslide in the country reportedly killed over 1,000 people.

Sudanese authorities, the UN and aid groups rushed to the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, in Darfur, to support humanitarian efforts.

The landslide hit the village on Sunday after heavy rain, according to the armed group that controls the area.

The king and crown prince extended their deepest sympathies to the President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, which has long governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the UN and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of the victims, including men, women and children.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Luca Renda said in a statement on Tuesday that her organization “and our humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide support to the affected population.”

(With AFP)

Topics: Sudan

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss dire Palestine situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss dire Palestine situation
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss dire Palestine situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss dire Palestine situation
  • Two-state solution is key to peace, say the leaders
  • Macron warns that Israel cannot ‘derail momentum’
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and France’s President Emmanuel Macron held discussions on Tuesday on the dire situation in Palestine.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the crown prince, who received a call from Macron, reiterated the Kingdom’s position for an immediate end to Israel’s war on Gaza and the Occupied Territories.

The crown prince also condemned any measures aimed at undermining a two-state solution to the situation, the SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia and France have led an initiative to recognize a Palestinian state. In July, Macron announced France would formally recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly later this month, becoming the first G7 country to make the commitment.

The move was welcomed by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom “commends this historic decision, which reaffirms the international community’s consensus on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to establish their independent state.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and France co-chaired a key conference to encourage major world powers to accept that Palestinian statehood is now needed to ensure long-term peace in the Middle East.

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Malta, Portugal and the UK have all promised to recognize Palestine this month.

Israel has threatened to take over Gaza City after nearly two years of war on the occupied territory, and also annex the West Bank if Western nations follow through with promises of recognizing a Palestinian state.

“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum,” Macron wrote on X, after his call with the crown prince.

Israel has killed over 62,000 people, mostly civilians, in Gaza and has been starving the population as a weapon of war, according to health officials and rights groups.

Experts have described Israel’s actions as genocide. Tel Aviv currently faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

In addition, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes that include deliberate starvation.

This week, the 500-member International Association of Genocide Scholars, stated that Israel’s action amount to genocide.

Eighty-six percent of the scholars voted for the resolution declaring: “Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide in Article II of the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948).”

The latest Israeli war on the Palestinians began in October 2023 after Hamas raided Israeli settlements resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of around 250.

Israel’s government has vowed to eradicate the group and free their citizens.

US President Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House last week to discuss the situation.

The meeting was attended by Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and former adviser, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and a top Israeli official, according to US media.

A 38-page prospectus circulating within the Trump administration envisions the relocation of all of Gaza’s 2 million people. The US wants to take over the enclave for 10 years while it is transformed into a tourist resort and tech hub, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Trump announced in February that he wants the Palestinian territory to be turned into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

