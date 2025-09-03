You are here

  • Home
  • Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival

Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival

Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival
US actor Joaquin Phoenix, US actress and producer Odessa Rae, Producer Jim Wilson, Israelian actor Amer Hlehel, actress Clara Khoury, Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, actor Motaz Malhees, actress Saja Kilani and US actress and producer Rooney Mara with (1st row) Tunisian producer Nadim Cheikhrouha attend the photocall of the movie "The Voice of Hind Rajab." (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/56msa

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival

Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

VENICE: A gut-wrenching film premiering at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday about a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last year gives a “voice” to Palestinian victims of the war, its director said

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” shook audiences in its first press screenings in Venice on Wednesday, leaving some critics in tears over the dramatic portrayal of real events from January 2024.

“We see that the narrative all around world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media,” Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania told reporters.




Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania attends the photocall of the movie "The Voice of Hind Rajab" presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. (AFP)

“And I think this is so dehumanising, and that’s why cinema, art and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and face.”

Her film, a strong contender for Venice’s top prize, has support from Brad Pitt and Joachin Phoenix as well as Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”) and Mexico’s Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”). All of them are credited as executive producers.

“I’m very happy, and I never in my life thought that can be possible,” Ben Hania said of her A-list Hollywood backers, whom she said had joined her after the film’s editing was completed.

True story dramatized

Hind Rajab Hamada was fleeing an Israeli offensive in Gaza City with six relatives in January 2024 when their car came under fire.

Left as the sole survivor in the badly damaged vehicle, her desperate pleas for help by phone — recorded by the Red Crescent rescue service and later released — caused brief international outrage.

She was later found dead along with two Red Crescent workers who had gone to rescue her.




Actress Saja Kilani attends the photocall of the movie "The Voice of Hind Rajab" presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. (AFP)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” reproduces the real phone recordings in the film but tells the story through the eyes and ears of a dramatized Red Crescent team which is trying to coordinate her rescue.

“It is dramatization but very close to what they experienced,” Ben Hania added.

“Please come to me, please come. I’m scared,” Hind Rajab can be heard sobbing repeatedly in the film while bullets fly in the background.

Hind Rajab is described as six years old in the film, but a death certificate viewed by AFP in Gaza shows her age as five.

‘Stop the war’ 

The Gaza conflict has been a major talking point at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Thousands of protesters marched to the entrance to the event on Saturday, shouting: “Stop the genocide!”

An open letter calling on festival organisers to denounce the Israeli government has gone unheeded, but has been signed by around 2,000 cinema insiders, according to the organisers.

Hind Rajab’s mother, Wissam Hamada, said she hoped the film would help end the war.

“The whole world has left us to die, to go hungry, to live in fear and to be forcibly displaced without doing anything,” Hamada told AFP by phone from famine-hit Gaza City where she lives with her five-year-old son.

“It’s a huge betrayal.”




US actor and producer Joaquin Phoenix attends the photocall of the movie "The Voice of Hind Rajab" presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. (AFP)

The conflict has cost the lives of at least 63,633 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza the United Nations deems reliable.

Tunisia has already announced it will be entering “The Voice of Hind Rajab” in the foreign film category of the Oscars.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said the circumstances of Hind Rajab’s death were “still being reviewed,” without giving further details.

It has never announced a formal investigation into the case.

Tensions 

The war in Gaza has regularly caused tension in the cinema world since Israel launched its offensive in October 2023 in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas which left 1,219 people dead, most of them civilians.

Around 370 actors and directors signed an open letter during the Cannes film festival in May saying they were “ashamed” of their industry’s “passivity” about the war. They included Cannes jury president Juliette Binoche.

Cannes began under the shadow of the killing of Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, the subject of a documentary, “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”, which was picked for a sidebar section of the festival.

A day after Hassouna was told the documentary had been selected, an Israeli air strike on her home in northern Gaza killed her and 10 relatives.

Other movies premiering on Wednesday in Venice include star-packed “In the Hand of Dante” by Julian Schnabel, a gangster story set between New York and Italy about the theft of the original manuscript of Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy.”

Topics: venice film festival The Voice of Hind Rajab

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Submissions in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards are rolling in ahead of the 2026 Oscars, which will be held on March 15.
The shortlist that trims the number to 15 will be revealed on Dec. 16, with the nominations to be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.
So far, several films from the Middle East have been submitted, as well as films by directors of Middle Eastern origin.
Canada: ‘The Things You Kill’


Iranian Canadian director Alireza Khatami’s work premiered at this year’s Sundance Festival, winning the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. The film follows professor Ali (Ekin Koc), who is haunted by the suspicious death of his mother.
Sweden: ‘Eagles of the Republic’


Swedish Egyptian director Tarik Saleh’s Cannes Competition selection follows a film star who finds himself thrown into the inner circle of political power, where he begins a risky affair.
Turkey: ‘One of those Days when Hemme Dies’


Murat Fıratoglu’s debut follows a tomato harvest worker who seeks a radical solution after trying to pay off a mounting debt.
Jordan: ‘All That’s Left of You’


This drama by Cherien Dabis centers on a multi-generational Palestinian family from 1948 to the present day.  
Tunisia: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’
Kaouther Ben Hania’s drama set in Gaza premieres at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The film, which counts Brad Pitt among its executive producers, reconstructs the events surrounding the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by the Israeli military in January 2024. Ben Hania is the first Arab woman to garner two Oscar nominations — her “Four Daughters” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” earned her a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 awards.

Topics: Oscars

Film Commission to launch third Saudi Film Confex in October

The third Saudi Film Confex will be held from Oct. 22-25 in Riyadh. (AN file/Huda Bashatah)
The third Saudi Film Confex will be held from Oct. 22-25 in Riyadh. (AN file/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 31 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Film Commission to launch third Saudi Film Confex in October

The third Saudi Film Confex will be held from Oct. 22-25 in Riyadh. (AN file/Huda Bashatah)
  • Event will attract leading filmmakers, producers, industry specialists
Updated 31 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Film Commission is preparing to launch the third Saudi Film Confex from Oct. 22-25 in Riyadh.

The event, called “A Gathering That Transforms the Scene,” will bring together leading filmmakers, local and international producers, and industry specialists from across the global cinematic sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Building on the momentum of previous events, the confex will strengthen its role as a catalyst for the growth and empowerment of the Saudi film industry.

FASTFACT

This year’s Saudi Film Confex will strengthen its role as a catalyst for the growth and empowerment of the Saudi film industry.

Initiatives include driving investment, fostering strategic partnerships, and aligning with the Kingdom’s National Culture Strategy under Vision 2030, which places cultural development among its top priorities.

Positioned as a dynamic networking platform, the Saudi Film Confex connects all players in the filmmaking ecosystem, from production and distribution companies to technical and logistical service providers, as well as investors and funding institutions.

The event will highlight filming and production opportunities, encourage high-value collaborations, reinforce the nation’s film infrastructure, and support startups and entrepreneurs in the sector.

It will include an international conference featuring more than 30 panel discussions and workshops, and covering topics such as film financing, content development, and regulatory frameworks.

The program will also include side events and specialized workshops designed to introduce audiences and young talent to career paths and professional specializations within the industry.

The confex will host an expanded exhibition with more than 130 local, regional, and international participants, with dedicated areas for stakeholders including production companies, equipment rental and cinematic technology providers, streaming, distribution, and government and strategic partners.

The exhibition will also feature participants from related sectors, including educational institutions, film associations, and funding and investment bodies.

Exhibitor registration for the Saudi Film Confex 2025 is now open to local and global companies as well as government and regulatory entities.

Registered exhibitors will have the opportunity to present their projects, showcase the latest innovations and opportunities across the film industry value chain, and build strategic partnerships that will drive market growth and strengthen the Kingdom’s global presence.

The upcoming confex is expanding its content and activities to highlight the industry’s growing economic impact and elevate Saudi talent on the world stage, supporting the creation of a competitive Saudi film sector.

 

Topics: The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Film Commission Saudi Film Confex Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi film ‘Esaaf’ gets Netflix release
Lifestyle
Saudi film ‘Esaaf’ gets Netflix release
Saudi Film Commission to host pavilion at Berlin Film Festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission to host pavilion at Berlin Film Festival

Film AlUla hosts reception for ‘Hijra’ cast at Venice Film Festival

Film AlUla hosts reception for ‘Hijra’ cast at Venice Film Festival
Updated 31 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Film AlUla hosts reception for ‘Hijra’ cast at Venice Film Festival

Film AlUla hosts reception for ‘Hijra’ cast at Venice Film Festival
Updated 31 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The cast and crew of the Saudi film “Hijra” have attended a reception hosted by Film AlUla at the Venice Film Festival.

The reception took place after the premiere screening of “Hijra,” with guests invited to the St. Regis Venice after the credits rolled.

Saudi director Shahad Ameen was on hand at the event, alongside stars Khairia Nazmi and Lamar Faden.

The film follows a grandmother (Nazmi) and her granddaughter (Faden) as they journey across northern Saudi Arabia to find a missing teenage girl.

Shot over about 55 days in eight Saudi cities — Taif, Jeddah, Madinah, Wadi Al-Faraa, AlUla, Tabuk, Neom, and Duba — the story unfolds against the backdrop of Hajj.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation has returned to the 82nd edition of the world’s longest running film festival to present a strong lineup of films and industry initiatives to reinforce its commitment to nurturing emerging talent from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, Africa and Asia.

“Hijra” is among the highlights, while Lebanese filmmaker Cyril Aris’ “A Sad and Beautiful World” — a drama developed with the support of the Red Sea Labs, Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Souk — is also being featured.

Algerian director Yanis Koussim’s “Roqia” and Sudanese filmmaker Suzannah Mirghani’s “Cotton Queen” are both being screened in the Venice Critics’ Week section, offering urgent narratives that reflect the complexity of contemporary Arab identity. Completing the lineup is Damien Hauser’s “Memory of Princess Mumbi.”

 

 

May Calamawy joins cast of new Netflix series ‘Extraction’

May Calamawy joins cast of new Netflix series ‘Extraction’
Updated 31 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

May Calamawy joins cast of new Netflix series ‘Extraction’

May Calamawy joins cast of new Netflix series ‘Extraction’
Updated 31 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Palestinian actress May Calamawy has joined the cast of Netflix’s new series “Extraction” alongside Waleed Zuaiter, Ed Speleers, Omar Sy, Boyd Holbrook and Natalie Dormer.

From showrunner, writer, and executive producer Glen Mazzara, “Extraction” is set in the world of the 2020 action thriller movie franchise starring Chris Hemsworth.

The eight-episode first season follows a mercenary (Omar Sy) who attempts to rescue hostages in Libya.

According to Deadline, Calamawy will play Priscilla Ragab, an “intelligent and empathetic executive who remains calm while under pressure.”

Meanwhile, Zuaiter will play Hamza Najjar, a former soldier with a desire for justice, and Speleers will play Alford Griff, an engineer.

The 2020 action thriller was directed by Sam Hargrave and based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks. Hemsworth starred as a black ops mercenary whose mission to save a kidnapped person in Dhaka, Bangladesh, goes wrong when he is double crossed.

Netflix has form for extending successful original movie franchises into TV series. The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film trilogy spawned the hit comedy series “XO, Kitty,” which was recently renewed for a third season.

Calamawy is known for her roles in US Netflix series “Ramy” and “Moon Knight” (2022), where she plays dual characters Layla El-Faouly and the Scarlet Scarab.

She made headlines in late 2024 when almost all her scenes were cut from Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” with fans taking to social media to complain.

Her casting in the film was first announced in May 2023.

At the time, Deadline reported that Scott had cast Calamawy after a lengthy search, writing: “While many of the leading roles were straight offers, Scott wanted to do a similar search he did for the (Paul) Mescal part for the role that Calamawy ultimately landed.”

But fans noticed that in the final cut, which hit cinemas in November, Calamawy is only seen in passing and she has no dialogue.

Recommended viewing: Arab News writers pick some of their favorite comedy movies 

Recommended viewing: Arab News writers pick some of their favorite comedy movies 
Updated 29 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Recommended viewing: Arab News writers pick some of their favorite comedy movies 

Recommended viewing: Arab News writers pick some of their favorite comedy movies 
  • From hapless vampires to a classic crime caper, here are our tips for a fun evening in 
Updated 29 August 2025
Arab News

‘This is Spinal Tap’ 

Rob Reiner’s 1984 mockumentary about a middle-aged heavy metal band desperately trying to stay relevant is so crammed with gags — visual and spoken — that you can watch it repeatedly and still not catch them all. Even more impressive is the fact that those gags were mostly improvised by Reiner (playing filmmaker Marty Di Bergi) and the rest of the cast, including the band members — frontman David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), lead guitarist Nigel Tufnell (Christopher Guest) and bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer). The chemistry between those three — childhood friends who’ve never really progressed beyond adolescence — is utterly believable and the film nails the ego battles, highs and lows, and camaraderie of any long-term creative collaboration. It’s also a supremely confident takedown of the inherent ludicrousness of fame, muso pretentiousness, the monetization of music, and music documentaries. The numerous quotable lines and scenarios have become part of the vocabulary of bands around the world.  

Adam Grundey 

‘What We Do in the Shadows’  

No, “What We Do in the Shadows” is not some kind of gritty, explicit cinema verité. It’s a mashup of “The Office” and “The Blair Witch Project.” A mocumentary that follows four vampires sharing a flat together in New Zealand, and their day-to-day (or night-to-night, to be more accurate) activities. From feasting on after-hours club dwellers to stalking their octogenarian former lovers — all while steering clear of the werewolves (not scarewolves). Each of these eccentric bloodsuckers comes with their own personal baggage, from dreams lost to lovers killed, but you can’t help but laugh at the mundanity of their lives. 

Tarek Ali Ahmed 

‘Dazed and Confused’  

Richard Linklater’s sophomore feature manages to feel both timeless and effortlessly real. Linklater’s direction, as he captures a group of students on their last day of high school in the Seventies, is so unobtrusive you can hardly feel it. He lets the characters and their ordinary moments of teenage life unfold naturally. That light touch elevates the film and makes the laugh-out-loud moments even funnier. The cast is equally great. Matthew McConaughey’s endlessly quotable turn as Wooderson (“Alright, alright, alright”) has become pop-culture legend, while a young Ben Affleck perfectly embodies the overzealous bully. Even beyond the two (now-) big names, the spectacular ensemble and Linklater perfectly capture the awkward chaos of the teenage school experience, from the carefree freedom to the confusion, the friendships and rivalries, and the way one summer’s night can feel like the center of the universe. 

Shyama Krishna Kumar 

‘Animal House’  

It’s unlikely anyone in my home country, the UK, had heard of a toga party before 1978; by the time I attended university four years later, we were invited to at least one a week. Such was the influence of “Animal House,” the film that arguably launched the “gross-out” genre beloved by undergraduates. Directed by John Landis, written by Harold Ramis, Douglas Kenney and Chris Miller, and starring Tim Matheson, a pre-“Amadeus” Tom Hulse, Donald Sutherland, and the incomparable John Belushi, the film somehow taps into the nostalgia of 1973’s “American Graffiti” — also set in 1962 — while changing film comedy forever. No mean feat.  

Boasting a soundtrack by legendary composer Elmer Bernstein, the whole experience is art disguised as mayhem, or is it the other way round? Like “Airplane,” which came along two years later, “Animal House” changed the world for the better. What’s not to like?  

Nick Wood 

‘The Italian Job’  

The original (1969) version of “The Italian Job” is 96 minutes of sheer brilliance capped by one of the greatest car chases — iconic in the truest sense — in the history of cinema, as a fleet of Mini Coopers tear through the streets of Turin; a triumph for director Peter Collinson. The central character, Charlie (a young Michael Caine) has just come out of prison. He learns of a friend’s (fatal) failed attempt to carry out a gold heist in Italy (he was assassinated by the Mafia, who saw a foreigner’s plan to steal Italian gold as an insult), and is persuaded by his friend’s widow to put a team together and carry out the job himself. The crew’s training scenes are hilarious, prompting Caine’s most-quoted line “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off” in the film’s literal cliffhanger climax. 

Peter Harrison 

‘The Mummy’  

Brendan Fraser stars as a charming ex-soldier who guides a curious scholar and librarian (Rachel Weisz) and her clumsy brother to uncover the lost ancient city of Hamunaptra. What starts as an archaeological dig in Egypt quickly turns chaotic when they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed priest with supernatural powers who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. With a stellar cast and a perfect mix of comedy, action, and just enough horror, “The Mummy” stays endlessly entertaining. The visual effects were cutting-edge for the time and still hold up surprisingly well, especially during those epic mummy battles. The film also offers a light (if Hollywoodized) dive into ancient Egyptian myth and legend. But it’s Fraser’s effortless blend of humor and heroism that make this film a hit. 

Sherouk Maher 

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ 

A wonderfully witty 1988 comedy about two con artists in a battle of charm and trickery. Set on the French Riviera, it follows suave, sophisticated Lawrence (Michael Caine) and brash, over-the-top Freddy (Steve Martin) as rivals competing to swindle an heiress. Their schemes become increasingly elaborate, culminating in a final twist that’s as satisfying as it is surprising. The movie’s strength lies in the perfect contrast of Caine’s refined elegance versus Martin’s manic energy. Their chemistry drives the story, with Glenne Headly as their target providing the perfect foil. The script balances sharp dialogue with physical comedy. Director Frank Oz gives the film a polished, stylish feel that complements the glamorous setting while never losing sight of the humor. The film remains fresh all these decades later thanks to its combination of sophistication and silliness. It’s both smart and laugh-out-loud funny, with a clever payoff that rewards the audience. 

Rebecca Parsley 

Topics: This is Spinal Tap What We Do in the Shadows Dazed and Confused Animal House The Italian Job The Mummy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years
Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 10,619
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 10,619
Kingdom pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo
Kingdom pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo
Saudi office rents surge on tight supply and rising demand: JLL
Saudi office rents surge on tight supply and rising demand: JLL
Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival
Harrowing docu-drama gives ‘voice’ to Gaza victims at Venice Festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.