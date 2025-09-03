Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years

RIYADH: The Kingdom has emerged as a global leader in data and artificial intelligence in just six years, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The transformation has been spearheaded by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority since its establishment in 2019.

The SDAIA has developed a strategic roadmap to enhance the Kingdom’s global competitiveness by leveraging data and AI to drive economic growth and develop human capabilities, the SPA reported.

“As the primary host of the Kingdom’s national data, the SDAIA is crucial for enabling digital transformation, providing insights for national decision-making, and building a robust digital infrastructure for integrated government services.”

The authority also prioritizes the responsible use of these technologies, creating regulatory frameworks that align with the Personal Data Protection Law to ensure privacy and ethical standards, the SPA reported.

Commenting on the transformation, Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s AI journey is a direct reflection of visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and an unwavering national commitment to technological sovereignty.

“With the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom has positioned AI as a national priority, embedding it at the heart of its economic transformation and modernization agenda.”

“This top-level commitment has empowered Saudi Arabia to build world-class digital infrastructure, advance AI research and innovation, and lay the foundation for long-term self-reliance in advanced and disruptive technologies,” Khan added.

The crown prince provides support for the SDAIA that has enabled the authority to achieve over 70 national and international awards and certifications, positioning the Kingdom at the forefront of global indicators.

“Through institutions like SDAIA, the Kingdom is driving a comprehensive national AI strategy that spans policy development, capability building, ethical governance, and global collaboration,” said Khan.

He added that the Kingdom’s AI leadership is evident through its hosting of global AI summits, and nationwide education initiatives.

Saudi Arabia has also set up Public Investment Fund-backed AI entities including the company Humain, and committed to international standards through policies such as the Saudi AI Qualifications Framework, he said.

“These efforts clearly demonstrate the Kingdom’s ambition to lead the global AI race," he added.

Khan said that equally critical was the Kingdom’s deep investment in human capital.

The SAMAI initiative, which aims to equip 1 million Saudis with AI skills, and the national integration of a curriculum for over 6 million students, represent strategic moves toward long-term self-reliance and talent-driven innovation, he said.

“This is more than a digital shift, it is a nation-scale re-engineering of how technology, talent, and trust are mobilized to shape the future.

“Saudi Arabia’s AI strategy is deeply aligned with Vision 2030, ensuring that AI is not only a driver of economic diversification, but also a tool to elevate human potential, enhance public services, and secure a competitive edge in the global innovation landscape.”

“By embedding AI into its societal fabric and aligning every initiative with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is building a resilient, self-sufficient, and innovation-led economy that is poised to lead the world into the AI era,” he added.

The SDAIA’s initiatives include organizing successful global summits since 2020, attracting over 100,000 participants, and leading to the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics, supervised by UNESCO.

In addition to its global efforts, the SDAIA has contributed significantly to domestic services. The authority’s cybersecurity standards earned it certification from the global CREST organization, making it the first government agency in the Middle East to do so.

The SDAIA has also digitized government services, notably through the Tawakkalna app, which serves over 34 million users with more than 1,000 services.

Furthermore, the SDAIA employs AI technologies to manage crowds and ensure safety during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

The SDAIA’s projects have also yielded significant economic benefits.

The Estishraf platform has generated over SR51 billion ($13.5 billion) in savings for more than 121 government agencies, while the Ehsan platform has facilitated over SR12 billion in donations, the SPA has reported.

These achievements demonstrate the tangible impact of the SDAIA’s work in strengthening the national economy and enhancing government efficiency.