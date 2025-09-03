You are here

Salah slams fan 'disrespect' to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah called out a popular fan account on Wednesday for “disrespecting” former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez after a social media post mocked their close-season departures. (Reuters/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Salah slams fan 'disrespect' to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz
  • “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?” Salah fired back on X
  • The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologized
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah called out a popular fan account on Wednesday for “disrespecting” former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez after a social media post mocked their close-season departures.
Salah took exception to a post on X featuring images of the departed duo in black-and-white over new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak with the caption: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

“How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?” Salah fired back on X, defending his fellow strikers who helped Liverpool claim their 20th league title.
The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologized.
“It wasn’t the intention to disrespect, more to highlight the incredible transfers this summer. But we’re sorry,” it posted with a picture of Salah on a throne.

The social media spat came after a summer of big-money moves that saw Colombian winger Diaz head to Bayern Munich for 75 million euros ($87.80 million), while Nunez joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for a reported 53 million euros.
Liverpool then splashed the cash on replacements, signing Wirtz for 116 million pounds ($156.70 million) with add-ons before smashing the British transfer record to bring in Isak for 125 million pounds.
While Diaz made a significant contribution to Liverpool’s title triumph with 13 goals and seven assists from 36 games, Nunez struggled to make his mark, netting only five times in 30 games.
Though he remained popular at Anfield for his work rate, Nunez faced harsh mockery on social media for missed chances.
Last month, Salah also took to social media to criticize UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European soccer’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances surrounding his death.
“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” Salah wrote.
According to Obeid’s family, he was killed by an Israeli tank shell while queuing to collect food in Gaza.

Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Championship expected to attract 2,000 elite athletes from around the world in the masters, professional, youth and junior divisions
  • Zayd Eagleton said that Abu Dhabi has a comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organizational system that meets the highest global standards
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro has announced that it is ready to host the 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship from Sept. 5 to 7 at Mubadala Arena in the capital.

The championship grants participants 1,400 ranking points within the system. It is expected to attract 2,000 elite athletes from around the world in the masters, professional, youth and junior divisions.

Zayd Eagleton, operations manager at International Vision Sports Management, said in a recent statement that the championship “reflects Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role” in developing the sport in the region and globally.

“It represents a key milestone in athletes’ careers by providing unique opportunities to gain experience and improve rankings, contributing to the preparation of champions capable of competing in the world’s biggest tournaments.”

He said Abu Dhabi has a “comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organizational system that meets the highest global standards.”

The championship “continues the legacy of successes that have cemented the capital’s reputation in hosting and organizing major sporting events.”

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
  • Rohan Mustafa stars as Warriorz defeat Gulf Giants by 86 runs in last-four clash
  • Desert Vipers bowlers hold their nerve to squeeze past Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in second semifinal
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: In the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, Sharjah Warriorz Development will face Desert Vipers Development in the final.

The Warriorz advanced after defeating Gulf Giants Development, while the Vipers overcame Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development in the semifinals.

The title decider is on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. 

On Tuesday evening, Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five runs to reach the final. The Vipers posted an imposing 201/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Tanish Suri (34 off 26) and Usman Pandit (46 off 29) built a 73-run partnership for the second wicket to set the foundation before Basil Hameed (53 off 26) top scored with six fours and two sixes. Shahid Iqbal (2/29), Ibrar Ahmed (2/38) and Sanchit Sharma (2/37) led the Knight Riders’ endeavours with the ball.  

Despite losing Ronak Panoly early (13 off 6), Tariq Ahmed (89 off 48) and Sagar Kalyan (49 off 36) put on 99 runs in just 58 balls to ensure Knight Riders were on course throughout the innings. Tariq found boundaries at will, thumping nine fours and four sixes.  

Even after both batters had been dismissed, the Knight Riders needed only 15 runs in the final two overs with five wickets in hand. Khuzaima Tanveer (3/28) then turned the tide with a shrewd 19th over in which two wickets fell and only two runs were conceded.  

Hafiz Almas Ayub (4/18) who had been lethal throughout the innings then defended 13 runs in the final over, giving away only six runs.  

Earlier in the day, Sharjah Warriorz Development romped into the final with an 86-run victory against Gulf Giants.

Skipper Rohan Mustafa’s spectacular knock of 93 runs off 45 balls propelled the Warriorz to 197/9. Rohan combined with fellow opener Adeeb Usmani (24 off 20) to put on 101 runs inside nine overs. Mustafa eventually perished in the 14th over after he had struck nine fours and five sixes. Yasir Kaleem (22 off 13) also chipped in while Muhammed Uzair Khan (3/38), Zahid Ali (2/37), and Nawodya Wijayakumara (2/20) were among the wickets for the Giants. 

In response, Gulf Giants were bundled out for 111 in just 13.1 overs.

New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America

New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America

New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America
  • In September, first BAA NPH Showcase League will connect Middle Eastern players to North American prep, college, and NBA opportunities
  • Standfirst 2: NPH’s system paved the way for Canadian superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Basketball players in the UAE and the wider Middle East will soon benefit from a rare opportunity as Ball Above All Sports, a premier youth basketball platform in the UAE, partners with North Pole Hoops to launch the inaugural BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai for the autumn 2025-2026 season.

BAA, whose leagues are approved by the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Basketball Federation, provides leagues, tournaments, and coaching for players of all ages and backgrounds, while NPH is Canada’s leading scouting and exposure organisation with a track record of guiding athletes from grassroots through North American prep schools, colleges, universities, and ultimately to the NBA.

The Showcase League aligns with the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031, which focuses on nurturing elite talent, strengthening the country’s global presence, and preparing Olympic basketball athletes for 2030 while further developing the UAE national team.

Tariq Sbiet, CEO and founder of North Pole Hoops, said: “We are thrilled to announce Dubai as the first stop for NPH in the Middle East. This marks a historic milestone as we open a direct pathway for prospects in the region to be seen, ranked, and recruited at a level that has never existed before.

“Through NPH Scouting we will identify, evaluate, and rank talent from the BAA NPH Showcase League, and with International Prep Placement we will ensure these prospects are matched with the right North American programmes to continue their journey to the next level.”

Kicking off on Sept. 13, 2025, the league is a milestone for basketball in the region, introducing a structured pathway for local prospects to connect directly with North American programs.

The BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai is now part of North Pole Hoops’ global ecosystem, which includes the National Preparatory Association and the NPH Showcase League in Canada. Powered by NPH Scouting and the International Prep Placement programme, the league will offer athletes professional evaluations, verified rankings, and tailored placement support, creating pathways to prep schools and post-secondary basketball opportunities in North America.

The league forms the first stage of NPH’s three-tier global development system. Level one begins in the Middle East with the BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai, level two continues with the NPA and NPH Showcase League in Canada, and level three culminates in opportunities at top post-secondary programmes in North America, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association, U Sports (Canadian university system), JUCO (United States junior colleges), the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with proven pathways to professional leagues such as the NBA.

NPH’s model has paved the way for 14 of the 25 Canadian players to have reached the NBA, including current NBA champion and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets. As a proven pathway to the league, NPH has also facilitated the recruitment of countless Canadian athletes into prestigious prep schools and college basketball programmes in the United States and Canada.

Belal Abiad, founder of Ball Above All, added: “For the first time, Middle Eastern athletes will have access to a real stage supported by NPH’s proven scouting platform. We are not simply running a league, we are building a bridge between continents and creating opportunities that were once out of reach.”

This launch builds on the commitment of BAA and NPH to introduce North American-style player development to the UAE while creating international exposure for emerging Middle Eastern talent.

Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch

Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch

Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch
  • Portuguese star targets success alongside teammate and compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Debut treble from the 25-year-old led Al-Nassr to the top of the Roshn Saudi League with a 5-0 opening weekend win
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: New Al-Nassr star Joao Felix last week got off to a flying start in the Roshn Saudi League with an emphatic hat-trick on his league debut for the club. The Riyadh side emerged with a thumping 5-0 victory in their opening game of the season against Al-Taawoun to sit at the top of the table.

The Portuguese international, signed from Chelsea this summer, is enjoying a busy start to life in the Kingdom, as new-look Al Nassr began their campaign with a statement win under new boss Jorge Jesus on Friday.

Speaking on his move to the RSL, the 25-year-old said he was attracted not only by playing alongside fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, but also the challenge that awaits this season in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel that this league is increasing (in quality) a lot,” Felix said. “Every year, more and more players are coming to play here. The project here at Al-Nassr is good and exciting. Of course, I want to help the team and the club as much as I can, by scoring goals, giving assists and helping us win games. The most important thing is I want to help us win titles.” 

On linking up with his international captain in Riyadh, he said: “You can see he is building here, doing his part to grow something. He was one of the first to speak with me about coming here and when he spoke to me, it was a great moment and feeling so that helped to convince me.”

After making his official debut for the club in Hong Kong in the Saudi Super Cup, Felix has already experienced the strong competition he was expecting.

“We played against Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in the Super Cup. What I can say is the truth is they have amazing players, good coaches. They’re well organized, play good football. Those matches were very difficult.”

It seems the former Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan star is quickly settling into life on and off the pitch in Riyadh.

“For me, it’s been easy to adjust as I’ve lived already in many cities, many countries. In Riyadh, this city is huge, and it has everything. The place I live is top for me, and this is one more place for me to live my life.”

Topics: Al-Nassr Joao Felix Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal
  • Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz dazzled at the US Open to make the semifinals on Tuesday before Novak Djokovic danced his way through to book a New York showdown with the Spaniard that will mark the latest chapter in their generational rivalry.

Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing his place in the last four without dropping a set this year.

“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, who is two wins away from taking the world number one spot from Italian rival Jannik Sinner, told Sky Sports.

“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot — or a hot shot let’s say — why not?

“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”

Djokovic topped the bill in a truncated evening session after women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury.

The Belarusian will face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday.

Fritz has now lost 11 straight to the 38-year-old Serb, who became the oldest player in the professional era — since 1968 — to reach the semis of all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Tough test

Alcaraz is 16 years Djokovic’s junior but could face a tough test in his pursuit of a sixth Grand Slam title having lost five of his eight matches against the Serb.

The Spaniard has lost his last two to Djokovic — in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and in last year’s Paris Olympics final, a clash that left both players in tears for different reasons.

“I’d love to be fit enough to play and to play potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion,” Djokovic said.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But I’m going to do my best with my team to be fit for that.”

The top ranking is also on the line for Alcaraz at the end of the tournament but he was trying not to dwell on it.

“If I think about the world number one spot too much, I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that,” Alcaraz said.

“I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can.”

Sabalenka moved ahead as Vondrousova was forced to withdraw after sparkling with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

The 26-year-old has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines in recent years and was one of three Czech women to advance into the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals.

It was a bitter blow for Czech fans who had hoped for a major upset in New York but were left stunned when she pulled up injured in a practice session.

“We saw her crying,” said Helena Plavcova, 54, a fan from Connecticut with Czech roots.

“I’m so sorry for her.”

Sabalenka, who had defeated the 60th-ranked Czech in their most recent clash in the Cincinnati second round last month, now meets Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final.

The American dispatched Czech twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3 to get the day’s action underway.

Her compatriot Venus Williams bowed out of the tournament after she and Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez were outclassed by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-2 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

