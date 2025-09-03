Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz dazzled at the US Open to make the semifinals on Tuesday before Novak Djokovic danced his way through to book a New York showdown with the Spaniard that will mark the latest chapter in their generational rivalry.

Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing his place in the last four without dropping a set this year.

“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, who is two wins away from taking the world number one spot from Italian rival Jannik Sinner, told Sky Sports.

“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot — or a hot shot let’s say — why not?

“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”

Djokovic topped the bill in a truncated evening session after women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury.

The Belarusian will face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday.

Fritz has now lost 11 straight to the 38-year-old Serb, who became the oldest player in the professional era — since 1968 — to reach the semis of all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Tough test

Alcaraz is 16 years Djokovic’s junior but could face a tough test in his pursuit of a sixth Grand Slam title having lost five of his eight matches against the Serb.

The Spaniard has lost his last two to Djokovic — in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and in last year’s Paris Olympics final, a clash that left both players in tears for different reasons.

“I’d love to be fit enough to play and to play potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion,” Djokovic said.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But I’m going to do my best with my team to be fit for that.”

The top ranking is also on the line for Alcaraz at the end of the tournament but he was trying not to dwell on it.

“If I think about the world number one spot too much, I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that,” Alcaraz said.

“I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can.”

Sabalenka moved ahead as Vondrousova was forced to withdraw after sparkling with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

The 26-year-old has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines in recent years and was one of three Czech women to advance into the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals.

It was a bitter blow for Czech fans who had hoped for a major upset in New York but were left stunned when she pulled up injured in a practice session.

“We saw her crying,” said Helena Plavcova, 54, a fan from Connecticut with Czech roots.

“I’m so sorry for her.”

Sabalenka, who had defeated the 60th-ranked Czech in their most recent clash in the Cincinnati second round last month, now meets Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final.

The American dispatched Czech twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3 to get the day’s action underway.

Her compatriot Venus Williams bowed out of the tournament after she and Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez were outclassed by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-2 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.