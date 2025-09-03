Leading UK school partners with Saudi platform to open Riyadh campus

LONDON: One of the UK’s leading independent schools is partnering with KSA Education Investment Partners to launch a new school in Saudi Arabia.

Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.

The college is expected to be the first of several schools and nurseries established in tandem with KEIP, giving access to Malvern’s educational experience to pupils across the region.

The partnership between the platform and the boarding school was announced at the Great Future Event in London on Wednesday.

Malvern College, opened in 1865, has a long and storied track record of attaining educational excellence, with pupils regularly attending Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities.

It champions a holistic approach to learning, emphasizing the importance of activities including sport and the arts alongside academia.

It consistently ranks among the world’s top 50 International Baccalaureate schools, with its alumni including Nobel Prize winners, Olympic gold medalists and internationally acclaimed author C.S. Lewis alongside politicians, distinguished military figures and scientists.

“We are proud to be partnering with KEIP to introduce the Malvern College experience to Riyadh,” said Keith Metcalfe, the college’s headmaster.

“This collaboration is about more than opening a new school. It is about sharing our core values of curiosity, kindness, independence, resilience, integrity and ambition across a global community.

“Drawing on 160 years of educational innovation and proven success internationally, our dedicated team will work alongside highly experienced local partners to ensure this school provides the Malvern standard of education in a way that respects local culture,” he added.

“I look forward to welcoming Riyadh pupils into the Malvern family of schools and continuing our mission to prepare young people to thrive in an interconnecting world and grow into thoughtful and confident role models of the future.”

KEIP was founded to bring exceptional early and K-12 education to Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program by helping to raise future Saudi leaders prepared to compete globally while promoting Saudi identity, values and the Arabic language.

KEIP Chairman Naif Alrasheed said: “We are delighted to partner with Malvern College to bring one of the world’s most respected schools to Riyadh.

“KEIP was founded to transform education and to meet the pace of change in Saudi and beyond.

“By combining Malvern’s world class academic heritage with our ambition, we will prepare the next generation of Saudis to thrive as leaders in an increasingly interconnected, digitally driven world.”