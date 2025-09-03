You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation
Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhi gestures during a meeting with Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, commander of the Turkish Air Force, at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on September 3, 2025. (Handout/Pakistan Air Force)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vhr3

Updated 1 min 58 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation
  • Turkish Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu meets Pakistan Air Force chief in Islamabad, says Pakistan military
  • Says Kadıoğlu lauded Pakistan Air Force’s “outstanding operational performance” against India during recent standoff
Updated 1 min 58 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Senior air force officials of Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in joint training, mutual exercises and multi-domain operations, the Pakistani military media’s wing said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a meeting between Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, commander of the Turkish Air Force, and Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhi. Kadıoğlu was leading a Turkish delegation during a visit to the Air Headquarters in Islamabad to discuss the regional security environment and progress in ongoing defense collaboration, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military media’s wing, said.

“Both commanders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple spheres, with particular emphasis on joint training, mutual exercises and multi domain operations,” the ISPR said.

Kadıoğlu commended the Pakistan Air Force for its “outstanding operational performance” during Pakistan’s military conflict with India in May, praising its state of operational readiness, the ISPR said.

“The Turkish Air Force leadership also expressed its earnest desire in studying the operational lessons derived from the military standoff between Pakistan and India, with the aim to further strengthening its own doctrine and enhancing overall preparedness,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan said it downed six Indian fighter jets after India attacked several locations in the country with missiles in May. Indian officials have accepted the country lost fighter jets during the standoff but reject Islamabad’s claims that six were shot down.

Turkiye, along with China and Azerbaijan, publicly supported Pakistan during its conflict with India. Islamabad and Ankara have grown closer in recent months, stressing the need to increase trade, defense and economic cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler arrived in Pakistan in July for high-level discussions with political and military leaders.

The visit was described by Pakistan’s foreign office as a sign of “deepening strategic ties” with Ankara. It said the visit included consultations on regional stability, trade expansion, and defense modernization.

Topics: pakistan air force

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference
  • Four-member delegation led by Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash
  • Annual conference features discussions on life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A four-member Palestinian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to attend the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference slated to be held on Sept. 6, Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry said.

The Seerat-un-Nabi Conference is Pakistan’s largest annual religious gathering dedicated to discussions on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is organized each year by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and coincides with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which Muslims commemorate as the month of the Prophet’s birth.

This conference’s theme for this year focuses on the state’s responsibilities in teaching the beneficial use of social media in light of the Prophet’s teachings. This year’s edition will be the 50th conference and part of nationwide observances to mark the 1500th year since the Prophet’s birth.

“A high-level Palestinian delegation led by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine and Adviser to the President on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, arrived in Islamabad today as state guests of the Government of Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) said in a statement.

It said the delegation includes Ahmad Hussein, a judge and scholar of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque; Ghassan Al-Rajabi, a judge and scholar of the Ibrahimi Mosque; and Hamza Dana, director general of the Office of the Chief Islamic Justice.

The Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan as Israel presses on with its military operations in Gaza. Israel has killed over 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, prompting growing international calls for a ceasefire and for Israel to be held accountable for war crimes.

Topics: Pakistan Palestine 50th International Seerat Conference

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake
  • Pakistan launched deportation drive to expel “illegal” immigrants in 2023, citing uptick in violent attacks
  • More than 1.2 million Afghans have since returned from Pakistan, including over 443,000, according to UN
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

PESHAWAR: Thousands of Afghans who were registered as refugees have surged over the border from Pakistan in recent days, with officials telling AFP returns have escalated despite the weekend’s deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans fleeing violence for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion to the 2021 Taliban takeover.

Various cohorts of Afghans have found differing degrees of stability, including access to work and education, in neighboring Pakistan. Some were born and raised there, while others transited en route to resettlement in the West.

However, Pakistan’s government, citing an uptick in violent attacks and insurgent campaigns, launched a crackdown in 2023 to evict them, painting the population as “terrorists and criminals.”

More than 1.2 million Afghans have since been forced to return from Pakistan, including more than 443,000 this year alone, according to the United Nations.

The crackdown has most recently targeted an estimated 1.3 million refugees with UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, with Islamabad setting a deadline of September 1 for them to leave or face arrest and deportation.

At the Chaman border crossing, “more than 4,000 people have left ever since the deadline ended,” local administrator Habib Bangulzai told AFP.

In Spin Boldak on the Afghan side, migrant registration official Abdul Latif Hakimi estimated that “250 to 300 families are returning” daily since August 31.

At the Torkham crossing further north, more than 6,300 PoR holders returned on Tuesday alone, according to authorities managing the terminal. They estimated that nearly 63,000 PoR cardholders have entered Afghanistan since April.

Afghan refugees, some awaiting relocation overseas, reported police raids as well as extortion and harassment by authorities in the lead-up to the latest deadline.

Convoys of Afghan families, fearing arrest, detention and separation, headed to the border.

The most recent data from the UNHCR shows an uptick of crossings in August, with a surge between August 24 and 30 of 25,490 Afghan returnees, of which 13,525 were PoR holders.

Afghan returnee Khan Wali told AFP he was unable to work in the eastern city of Lahore and faced constant harassment.

“Police used to detain us repeatedly. They seized our belongings,” he said from the Spin Boldak crossing.

An Afghan PoR holder in Peshawar told AFP the situation was easier in that city, which borders Afghanistan and is held by Pakistan’s political opposition.

However, she said “people are facing hell” in the capital Islamabad.

The latest expulsions come as already impoverished Afghanistan responds to a devastating 6.0 earthquake that wiped out villages along the border that were home to many recently expelled migrants.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the disaster.

Analysts say the evictions are designed to pressure neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, which Islamabad blames for fueling a rise in border attacks.

The Afghan Taliban denies involvement.

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties
  • Pakistan’s prominent chamber of commerce meets Omani counterpart in Muscat
  • Pakistan has recently sought closer trade and investment relations with Gulf nations
Updated 03 September 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The commerce bodies of Pakistan and Oman have agreed to jointly organize a single-country exhibition to boost trade ties, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has been eyeing enhanced economic relations with Gulf nations in its bid to attract foreign investment in key sectors. With Oman seen as a key regional player, Islamabad’s focus on expanding trade ties underscores its intentions to access new markets and build long-term economic partnerships.

The development came during a meeting between the FPCCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) officials at the Pakistan Business Forum in Muscat, which also included members of the Pakistani community.

“In a landmark development, FPCCI and OCCI have agreed to jointly organize Pakistan – Oman Single Country exhibition to further cement trade, economic and investment relations between the two countries,” the FPCCI said in a statement.

During the meeting and a networking lunch, participants discussed new trade and investment opportunities, stressing the need to activate the Pakistan–Oman Joint Business Council.

“The evening provided a warm atmosphere for networking, strengthening business ties and celebration of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Oman.” FPCCI added.

Pakistan and Oman maintain steady trade relations, focused on oil, gas, textiles, food products, and fisheries. Oman is a key supplier of energy to Pakistan, while Pakistan exports rice, textiles and agricultural goods.

Both sides have long sought to expand investment and connectivity recently, especially via the ports in Pakistan’s Gwadar and Oman. Islamabad also invited Oman in August 2024 to invest in its agriculture and mineral sectors.

Topics: Pakistan Oman ties Pakistan Oman trade

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll
  • Relief includes food, tents, medicines for survivors in Afghanistan’s quake-hit eastern provinces
  • Over 1,400 people killed, more than 3,000 injured and thousands of homes destroyed
Updated 03 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief to Afghanistan on Wednesday, including food, medicines, tents, blankets and bubble mats, to assist victims of recent earthquakes in the country’s east.

The earthquakes — one measuring magnitude 6.0 on Aug. 31 and a magnitude 5.5 aftershock two days later — have killed at least 1,400 people, injured over 3,000, and flattened more than 5,400 homes in provinces including Kunar and Nangarhar, officials said. Rescue efforts are hampered by remote, mountainous terrain and landslides.

“Following my telephone call with Foreign Minister Muttaqi, the Government of Pakistan today dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief assistance to Afghanistan,” Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said in a statement. 

“The consignment includes essential food items, medicines, tents, blankets, and bubble mats, aimed at supporting those affected by the recent earthquakes in the country,” he added.

International organizations, including the United Nations and Médecins Sans Frontières, have called for urgent humanitarian support, citing thousands trapped under rubble, stretched medical facilities and rising aftershocks amid the cold, rugged landscape.

This earthquake is among the worst to strike the region in recent years, underscoring Afghanistan’s vulnerability, driven by its location along active fault lines, fragile infrastructure, and limited emergency response capacity.

Topics: Afghanistan

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025
  • Financial assistance given to overseas nationals as death compensations, recovery of dues, claims settlement
  • UAE missions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi provided over $70,891 in assistance, handled more than 250 death cases
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government provided Rs21.9 million [$77,600] in legal and financial assistance to its overseas nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the first quarter of 2025, state-run media reported on Wednesday. 

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the government provided a total of Rs49.2 million [$174,358] in legal and financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis around the world during the first three months of 2025. 

The report said Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) appointed by the government in various countries provided this assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.

The government disbursed $174,358 in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with the repatriation of deceased individuals. It said a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main channel for relief. 

“In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.9 [$6,730] million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses,” APP reported. 

“The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million [$70,891], handling more than 250 death-related cases,” it added. 

The report said Pakistan’s government provided financial assistance exceeding Rs10 million [$35,454] to bereaved families in Malaysia, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million [$6,730] for similar purposes.

“Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are two of the most preferred destinations for Pakistani laborers across the world. The two Gulf countries are the top sources of foreign remittances for Pakistan, where millions of expatriates reside. 

Topics: financial assistance overseas pakistanis

Latest updates

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’
Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The First King of England’ by David Woodman
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The First King of England’ by David Woodman
Leading UK school partners with Saudi platform to open Riyadh campus
Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.
Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
Saudi Arabia, UK announce $445m economic partnership
Saudi Arabia, UK announce $445m economic partnership

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.