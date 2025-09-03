You are here

Maduro says there's no place for colonialism, supremacism

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro addresses a press conference in Caracas. (X)
Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
  • Venezuela will never yield to blackmail or threats of any kind in our historical path, says president
CARACAS: A new global awareness is being consolidated, one that categorically rejects any form of colonialism, supremacism, and hegemonic power dynamics, both in Latin America and worldwide,  Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro told a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, he said his struggle is not that of a single man, but that of a people with a sacred history of revolution, projected through an inclusive humanist socialism.

He said more than 90 percent of Venezuelans reject and repudiate the threats from Washington, and expressed gratitude for the conscious solidarity of social movements and world public opinion — even in the US — where many reject the idea of war against the peoples of the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We have always maintained channels of conversation and diplomatic dialogue with the US, Maduro said, adding: “That is a golden rule.”

However, he lamented that these channels have deteriorated, as attempts have been made to impose gunboat diplomacy.

He said what has been orchestrated against Venezuela can only be described as a farce.

“It is a farce against an entire country. Having failed and been defeated in every form of so-called hybrid warfare, they have simply opted for the worst mistake,” he added.

Maduro said Venezuela has responded by calling for national unity and preparing to safeguard sovereignty, peace, and territorial integrity every day, every month.

“The Caribbean wants peace and opposes any foreign intervention that could unleash armed conflict. The Caribbean broadly supports Venezuela in its struggle for sovereignty and peace.”

Maduro denounced a grave foreign military threat, describing it as the greatest of the past century in the region, and declared that Venezuela responds with the “maximum preparation” for its defense, backed by its people and its armed forces.

He noted: “We have a work plan: the Homeland Plan, with seven strategic lines of action. This was a program debated and consulted by more than 4 million Venezuelan men and women in community and workers’ assemblies.”

Maduro said: “I thank all the citizens of Venezuela for their composure, firmness, patriotic awareness, spirit, and fervor shown in these days of escalating and continuous threats. 

“Venezuela is a pacifist, peaceful country, but we are a people of warriors, and Venezuela will never yield to blackmail or threats of any kind in our historical path.”

He reiterated his commitment to the defense of the country and stressed that the country has overcome economic sanctions and the diplomatic blockade.

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people
A photo from the site showed the tram-like funicular practically destroyed

LISBON: Lisbon’s Gloria funicular, which is popular with tourists, derailed and crashed on Wednesday, leaving an unspecified number of victims, police said, adding that they were not aware of any deaths.
CNN Portugal earlier said there were around 20 people injured.
A photo from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, practically destroyed.
“What we can say at this moment is that there are several victims, we are not aware of any fatalities, but we are only now arriving at the scene,” Paulo Sousa, shift chief of the Lisbon Fire Brigade, told Reuters.

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’
Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers 'violently'

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’
  • Kamla Persad-Bissessar: ‘The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; the US military should kill them all violently’
  • Persad-Bissessar: ‘Our country has been ravaged by bloody violence and addiction because of the greed of the cartels. The slaughter of our people is fueled by evil cartel traffickers’
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad: Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised a US strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in the southern Caribbean and said that all traffickers should be killed “violently.”
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that 11 people were killed aboard the boat that had departed Venezuela, which is located near Trinidad and Tobago.
“I, along with most of the country, am happy that the US naval deployment is having success in their mission,” Persad-Bissessar said in a statement late Tuesday. “The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; the US military should kill them all violently.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the drugs aboard the vessel were likely headed to Trinidad or elsewhere in the Caribbean.
Persad-Bissessar said that restricting illegal guns, drugs and human trafficking would decrease violence in the Caribbean region and the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, which has imposed two state of emergencies in recent months.
“Our country has been ravaged by bloody violence and addiction because of the greed of the cartels,” Persad-Bissessar said. “The slaughter of our people is fueled by evil cartel traffickers.”
US action under scrutiny
Other Caribbean leaders were more reserved in their remarks.
Barbadian Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of Caricom, a regional trade bloc, sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking for an open line of communication on developments, saying they want to avoid being surprised by any US moves against Venezuela.
“What we want really...is a structure where we would be able to have shared information affecting US assets in the region, establishing channels of communication and, importantly where possible, some consultation to maintain practical cooperation for continued mutual confidence and avoidance of misunderstandings,” he said.
Symmonds also said that depending on Rubio’s response, both sides could arrange a face-to-face meeting to discuss fears that the region’s long-desired designation as a zone of peace is maintained.
“What effectively we are trying to do is to work through the diplomatic channels of making sure that there are no surprises,” Symmonds said.
Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday questioned the US operation, saying that it’s possible to conduct maritime interdiction of drug shipments without attacking a vessel’s occupants. He said that Colombia typically captures them, since those transporting the drugs “are not the big drug traffickers,” but rather, “very poor young people” from the region.
“Bombing the boat violates the universal principle of proportionality of force and results in murder,” the leftist president wrote on X.
Juanita Goebertus, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said that while organized crime groups are a “huge threat” to human rights in Latin America, regional governments need to strengthen their judicial capacity to dismantle them.
“If the circumstances around this strike are exactly as the administration describes them, it would amount to an extrajudicial execution, prohibited under international law,” she said.
Tren de Aragua tentacles in Trinidad
Trump has said that the vessel targeted in the strike in international waters was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The White House didn’t immediately explain how the military determined that those aboard the vessel were Tren de Aragua members.
In July, the government of Trinidad and Tobago designated Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organization, meaning that authorities can freeze any property, funds or assets owned or controlled by the gang.
Authorities have confirmed that the gang is active in the Caribbean nation, with its presence mainly in central and east Trinidad.
A high-ranking police official with deep knowledge of gang operations told the AP that Tren de Aragua’s operations are on a small scale in Trinidad. He said the group still has to contend with bigger local gangs and don’t stay in certain areas when they go to Trinidad to collect money or talk business.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared repercussions, said authorities don’t have an estimate of how many Tren de Aragua gang members operate in the twin-island nation given their constant illegal entry and departure. He said they deal mostly in drug, weapons and human trafficking.
The strike came after the US announced last month that it planned to boost its maritime force in waters off Venezuela to fight threats from Latin American drug cartels.

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation
Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation
  • When asked by a reporter whether the US planned to continue placing troops in Poland, Trump said the US would and that “we’ll put more there if they want“
  • Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support and in a nod to the bonds between their countries, gave a particular hello to the millions of Polish Americans in the US
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States will keep a robust military presence in Poland as he had a warm meeting Wednesday with Karol Nawrocki, the new president of the American ally in Europe.
Trump had taken the unusual step of endorsing Nawrocki in the Polish elections earlier this year, and as the leaders sat side by side in the White House, Trump said the US-Polish relationship has always been strong but “now it’s better than ever.”
When asked by a reporter whether the US planned to continue placing troops in Poland, Trump said the US would and that “we’ll put more there if they want.”
“We’ll be staying in Poland. We’re very much aligned with Poland,” Trump said.
The visit to Washington is Nawrocki’s first overseas trip since taking office last month. The former amateur boxer and historian, who was backed by the conservative Law and Justice party, was hoping to deepen his relationship with Trump at a fraught moment for Warsaw.
Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support and in a nod to the bonds between their countries, gave a particular hello to the millions of Polish Americans in the US
“Those relations for me, for Poland, for Poles, are very important,” Nawrocki said.
He added that those bonds are based on shared values of independence and democracy.
Trump said he was proud to have endorsed Nawrocki and lauded him for winning his election.
“It was a pretty tough race, pretty nasty race, and he beat them all. And he beat them all very easily, and now he’s become even more popular as they got to know him and know him better,” Trump said.
Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sit down for direct talks aimed at ending the war between Poland’s neighbors.
Trump last month met with Putin in Alaska and then with Zelensky and several European leaders at the White House. The Republican president emerged from those engagements confident that he would be able to quickly arrange direct talks between Putin and Zelensky and perhaps three-way talks in which he would participate.
But his optimism in hatching an agreement to end the war has dimmed as Putin has yet to signal an interest in sitting down with Zelensky.
“Maybe they have to fight a little longer,” Trump said in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller published over the weekend. “You know, just keep fighting — stupidly, keep fighting.”
There is also heightened anxiety in Poland, and across Europe, about Trump’s long-term commitment to a strong US force posture on the continent — an essential deterrent to Russia.
Some key advisers in his administration have advocated for shifting US troops and military from Europe to the Indo-Pacific with China’s lock as the United States’ most significant strategic and economic competitor. Currently, there are about 8,200 American troops stationed in Poland, but the force level regularly fluctuates, according to the Pentagon.
“The stakes are very high for President Nawrocki’s visit,” said Peter Doran, an analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. “Trump will have an opportunity to size up Poland’s new president, and Nawrocki also will have the chance to do the same. Failure in this meeting would mean a pullback of American force posture in Poland, and success would mean a clear endorsement of Poland as one of America’s most important allies on the front line.”
When Nawrocki arrived at the White House, Trump gave him a hearty slap on the shoulder and stood with him as they watched US military jets soaring over the South Lawn.
A group of F-16s flew in a missing man formation as a tribute to a Polish Air Force F-16 pilot, Maj. Maciej “Slab” Krakowian, who died in a crash in Poland on Aug. 28.
“Thank you for this gesture,” Nawrocki later told Trump.
Trump made clear before Poland’s election this spring he wanted Nawrocki to win, dangling the prospect of closer military ties if the Poles elected Nawrocki. Trump even hosted him at the White House before the vote.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also traveled to Poland shortly before Poland’s May election to tell Poles if they elected Nawrocki and other conservatives they would have a strong ally in Trump who would “ensure that you will be able to fight off enemies that do not share your values.”
Ultimately, Polish voters went with Nawrocki in a tight election over liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.
Most of the power in Poland’s parliamentary system rests with an elected parliament and a government chosen by the parliament. The president can veto legislation and represents the country abroad. Nawrocki has tense relations with the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, an ally of Trzaskowski.
Nawrocki has echoed some of Trump’s language on Ukraine.
He promises to continue Poland’s support for Ukraine but has been critical of Zelensky, accusing him of taking advantage of allies. Nawrocki has accused Ukrainian refugees of taking advantage of Polish generosity and vowed to prioritize Poles for social services such as health care and schooling.
At the same time, Nawrocki will be looking to stress to Trump that Russia aggression in Ukraine underscores that Putin can’t be trusted and that a strong US presence in Poland remains an essential deterrent, said Heather Conley, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on trans-Atlantic security and geopolitics.
Russia and its ally Belarus are set to hold joint military exercises this month in Belarus, unnerving Poland as well as fellow NATO members Latvia and Lithuania.
“The message Nawrocki ultimately wants to give President Trump is how dangerous Putin’s revisionism is, and that it does not necessarily end with Ukraine,” Conley said.

Pakistan floods kill 43, displaces 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further

Pakistan floods kill 43, displaces 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further
Pakistan floods kill 43, displaces 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further

Pakistan floods kill 43, displaces 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further
  • More than 3.6 million affected in breadbasket Punjab region, official says
  • 1.29 million evacuated, hundreds of camps set up across Punjab province
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday that floods had killed at least 43 people in the past 10 days and displaced more than 1.3 million in the breadbasket Punjab province, as swollen rivers carried some of the heaviest volumes in years and officials warned the threat of further inundations remained.

Authorities said that more than 3.6 million people had been affected across 3,363 villages after days of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from upstream India. Nearly 1.29 million people had been moved to safer areas, with hundreds of relief camps set up across inundated districts.

Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed more than 880 people since late June, reviving memories of Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million displaced and losses topped $35 billion.

“Severe flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 3.63 million people across 3,363 villages,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said in a statement.

“Around 1.29 million people trapped in floodwaters have been moved to safe places. Forty-three citizens have died in the recent flooding.”

The latest monitoring of river flows showed the Chenab carrying 549,000 cusecs at Marala Headworks, with levels at Khanki reaching 478,000 cusecs and Qadirabad 348,000 cusecs. At Trimmu, the river was flowing at nearly 294,000 cusecs. The Ravi at Jassar had climbed to almost 89,000 cusecs, while the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was steady at 269,000 cusecs.

Punjab’s disaster authority said that the Chenab had swelled by more than 400,000 cusecs in the past eight hours, warning that flows in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej were expected to increase further through Sept. 5 due to continued rainfall in upstream catchments. Officials said that the situation remained critical for downstream districts, where embankments were being reinforced and evacuation teams pre-deployed.

“Lives and livelihoods are being protected through timely evacuations and relief efforts, but the situation remains critical,” Javed said.

Authorities said 405 relief camps had been established for displaced families, alongside 425 medical camps and 385 veterinary centers. Nearly 800,000 livestock have been shifted to higher ground.

Floodwaters have battered electricity distribution networks across Punjab, leaving tens of thousands without power in districts such as Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Restoration work is continuing, with officials saying most repairs should be completed later this week if waters recede.

In Sialkot, a major export hub, the city’s international airport said that all flight operations had resumed after precautionary measures were taken.

“The airport is fully operational, and a new shuttle service has been launched for passengers,” spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan said.

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, where scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asian monsoon rains heavier and more erratic. Seasonal downpours provide up to 80 percent of the country’s annual rainfall but also cause regular devastation.

Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as ‘weak’ after move to recognize Palestinian state

Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as ‘weak’ after move to recognize Palestinian state
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state

Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as ‘weak’ after move to recognize Palestinian state
  • Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Belgian PM (Bart) de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel’
  • Netanyahu: ‘He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium’
JERUASALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Belgian counterpart a “weak leader” on Wednesday, slamming his decision to recognize Palestine as a state.
“Belgian Prime Minister (Bart) de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel. He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium,” Netanyahu’s office said in a post on its official X account.
Belgium on Tuesday became the latest Western country to say it will recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month, following similar announcements by Australia, Canada and France.
In a post on X, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the decision came “in view of the humanitarian tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, adding that “firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government.”
Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Wednesday for the annexation of swathes of the occupied West Bank following the international moves to recognize a Palestinian state.
Despite mounting pressure at home and abroad to end its nearly two-year campaign in Gaza, Israel has recently been stepping up operations as it lays the groundwork for seizing Gaza City, where the UN has declared a famine.
The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,746 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

