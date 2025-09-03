You are here

  • Home
  • Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine

Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference, at the end of his visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit and the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2025. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gux7a

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine

Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine
  • Putin’s troops have kept up their strikes across the country, firing more than 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight and killing nine in attacks on a frontline town
  • The Russian leader hailed his forces’ progress, saying they were advancing on “all fronts“
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would carry on fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached, as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for a meeting with allies in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who will co-host the meeting of European leaders on Thursday, said that Europe was ready to offer Ukraine security guarantees as soon as a peace deal was agreed.
Progress toward settling the three-and-a-half-year war appears to have stalled despite a flurry of diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump, who met both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts last month.
Putin’s troops have kept up their strikes across the country, firing more than 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight and killing nine in attacks on a frontline town.
The Russian leader hailed his forces’ progress, saying they were advancing on “all fronts” and had hobbled Ukraine’s army so much it could no longer mount an offensive.
“Let’s see how the situation develops,” Putin told reporters in Beijing, where he had earlier attended a grand military parade alongside China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
If there was no peace deal, he said, “then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily.”
Zelensky will meet European leaders on Thursday who have been trying to frame security guarantees and agree a peacekeeping force to protect Ukraine in the event a peace deal.
The Ukrainian president said as he arrived in Paris he had not yet seen any signs from Russia that they wanted to end the war.
Nevertheless, Macron said preparations had been completed for security guarantees during a meeting of defense ministers but added that the details were “extremely confidential.”
Trump said he would be speaking to Zelensky on Thursday.
“I’m having a conversation with him very shortly and I’ll know pretty much what we’re going to be doing,” Trump told an AFP reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
- ‘Aggressive goals’ -

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier Wednesday he was still seeking international recognition that the parts of Ukraine annexed and occupied by its forces belong to Moscow.
Russia claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the Crimean peninsula, which it seized in 2014.
“In order for a durable peace, the new territorial realities that arose... must be recognized and formalized in accordance with international law,” Lavrov said in remarks published by Moscow on Wednesday.
Who gets control of land captured by Russia in its offensive is a key sticking point in stalled peace talks.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga blasted Russia for tabling “old ultimatums.”
“Russia has not changed its aggressive goals and shows no signs of readiness for meaningful negotiations,” he said, adding: “It’s time to hit the Russian war machine with severe new sanctions and sober Moscow up.”
Ukraine’s industrial east has been decimated by more than a decade of fighting that erupted when armed Russian-backed separatists began a push to break away from Kyiv following the country’s pro-European revolution in 2014.

Frontline attacks

Ukraine has been calling for Putin to meet Zelensky for face-to-face talks for months, saying it is the only way to break the deadlock.
But Putin again ruled out an immediate meeting and said he had invited Zelensky to come to Moscow if he wanted to speak.
“Donald (Trump) asked me for such a meeting, I said: ‘Yes, it’s possible, let Zelensky come to Moscow’,” Putin said.
Kyiv has dismissed the invitation as cynical.
“Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals,” Sybiga said, adding that at least seven countries had made genuine offers to host such a meeting.
Russia has kept up its deadly attacks on Kyiv despite Trump’s pressure to end the three-and-a-half-year war, strikes killing nine civilians in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka on Wednesday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US video
World
Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Xi, Putin, and Kim gather at Beijing landmark for a grand military parade video
World
Xi, Putin, and Kim gather at Beijing landmark for a grand military parade

UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest

UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest

UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest
  • The international retailer said it displayed signs reading “stop starving Gaza — we are closed in solidarity” across shuttered shop windows
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British cosmetics chain Lush on Wednesday shut down its UK shops, factories and online sales for the day to protest the devastating humanitarian effects of Israel’s war in Gaza.
The international retailer said it displayed signs reading “stop starving Gaza — we are closed in solidarity” across shuttered shop windows.
“Whilst Lush is losing a day of takings, this also means that the UK government is losing a day of tax contributions from Lush and our customers,” the company, which sells its products in over 50 countries, said on its website.
Lush said it “shares the anguish that millions of people feel seeing the images of starving people in Gaza” and called for the UK government to end arms sales to Israel.
London has in recent months suspended some export licenses to Israel for arms used in Gaza, but some UK-made parts, such as components for Israeli F-35 jets, are still exported there.
Lush, which has over 100 shops in Britain, faced a backlash in 2023 after a Dublin store displayed a sign urging “boycott Israel,” which the company called an “isolated” incident.
It has since launched a “Watermelon Slice” soap resembling the fruit which has come to represent solidarity with Palestinians, with the profits going to mental health services for children in Gaza and Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Topics: War on Gaza UK Lush

Related

Watermelon soap from cosmetics firm Lush will support Palestinian children’s mental health
Offbeat
Watermelon soap from cosmetics firm Lush will support Palestinian children’s mental health
Director of ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ tells Venice that Gaza film gives ‘voice’ to victims
Lifestyle
Director of ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ tells Venice that Gaza film gives ‘voice’ to victims

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
  • Venezuela will never yield to blackmail or threats of any kind in our historical path, says president
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

CARACAS: A new global awareness is being consolidated, one that categorically rejects any form of colonialism, supremacism, and hegemonic power dynamics, both in Latin America and worldwide,  Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro told a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, he said his struggle is not that of a single man, but that of a people with a sacred history of revolution, projected through an inclusive humanist socialism.

He said more than 90 percent of Venezuelans reject and repudiate the threats from Washington, and expressed gratitude for the conscious solidarity of social movements and world public opinion — even in the US — where many reject the idea of war against the peoples of the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We have always maintained channels of conversation and diplomatic dialogue with the US, Maduro said, adding: “That is a golden rule.”

However, he lamented that these channels have deteriorated, as attempts have been made to impose gunboat diplomacy.

He said what has been orchestrated against Venezuela can only be described as a farce.

“It is a farce against an entire country. Having failed and been defeated in every form of so-called hybrid warfare, they have simply opted for the worst mistake,” he added.

Maduro said Venezuela has responded by calling for national unity and preparing to safeguard sovereignty, peace, and territorial integrity every day, every month.

“The Caribbean wants peace and opposes any foreign intervention that could unleash armed conflict. The Caribbean broadly supports Venezuela in its struggle for sovereignty and peace.”

Maduro denounced a grave foreign military threat, describing it as the greatest of the past century in the region, and declared that Venezuela responds with the “maximum preparation” for its defense, backed by its people and its armed forces.

He noted: “We have a work plan: the Homeland Plan, with seven strategic lines of action. This was a program debated and consulted by more than 4 million Venezuelan men and women in community and workers’ assemblies.”

Maduro said: “I thank all the citizens of Venezuela for their composure, firmness, patriotic awareness, spirit, and fervor shown in these days of escalating and continuous threats. 

“Venezuela is a pacifist, peaceful country, but we are a people of warriors, and Venezuela will never yield to blackmail or threats of any kind in our historical path.”

He reiterated his commitment to the defense of the country and stressed that the country has overcome economic sanctions and the diplomatic blockade.

Topics: Nicolas Maduro Colonialism Supremacism

Related

Maduro says US warships with 1,200 missiles targeting Venezuela
World
Maduro says US warships with 1,200 missiles targeting Venezuela
Fleeing Maduro then Trump, Venezuelans seek refuge in Spain video
World
Fleeing Maduro then Trump, Venezuelans seek refuge in Spain

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people

Lisbon funicular derails, injuring some people
  • A photo from the site showed the tram-like funicular practically destroyed
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

LISBON: Lisbon’s Gloria funicular, which is popular with tourists, derailed and crashed on Wednesday, leaving an unspecified number of victims, police said, adding that they were not aware of any deaths.
CNN Portugal earlier said there were around 20 people injured.
A photo from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, practically destroyed.
“What we can say at this moment is that there are several victims, we are not aware of any fatalities, but we are only now arriving at the scene,” Paulo Sousa, shift chief of the Lisbon Fire Brigade, told Reuters.

Topics: Lisbon Gloria funicular tourists

Related

Passenger train derails in Egypt, killing at least 3 and injuring 94 video
Middle-East
Passenger train derails in Egypt, killing at least 3 and injuring 94
One dead, 21 injured as train derails in eastern Pakistan 
Pakistan
One dead, 21 injured as train derails in eastern Pakistan 

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’
Updated 40 min 56 sec ago
AP
Follow

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’

Trinidad and Tobago leader praises strike and says US should kill all drug traffickers ‘violently’
  • Kamla Persad-Bissessar: ‘The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; the US military should kill them all violently’
  • Persad-Bissessar: ‘Our country has been ravaged by bloody violence and addiction because of the greed of the cartels. The slaughter of our people is fueled by evil cartel traffickers’
Updated 40 min 56 sec ago
AP

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad: Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised a US strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in the southern Caribbean and said that all traffickers should be killed “violently.”
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that 11 people were killed aboard the boat that had departed Venezuela, which is located near Trinidad and Tobago.
“I, along with most of the country, am happy that the US naval deployment is having success in their mission,” Persad-Bissessar said in a statement late Tuesday. “The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; the US military should kill them all violently.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the drugs aboard the vessel were likely headed to Trinidad or elsewhere in the Caribbean.
Persad-Bissessar said that restricting illegal guns, drugs and human trafficking would decrease violence in the Caribbean region and the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, which has imposed two state of emergencies in recent months.
“Our country has been ravaged by bloody violence and addiction because of the greed of the cartels,” Persad-Bissessar said. “The slaughter of our people is fueled by evil cartel traffickers.”
US action under scrutiny
Other Caribbean leaders were more reserved in their remarks.
Barbadian Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of Caricom, a regional trade bloc, sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking for an open line of communication on developments, saying they want to avoid being surprised by any US moves against Venezuela.
“What we want really...is a structure where we would be able to have shared information affecting US assets in the region, establishing channels of communication and, importantly where possible, some consultation to maintain practical cooperation for continued mutual confidence and avoidance of misunderstandings,” he said.
Symmonds also said that depending on Rubio’s response, both sides could arrange a face-to-face meeting to discuss fears that the region’s long-desired designation as a zone of peace is maintained.
“What effectively we are trying to do is to work through the diplomatic channels of making sure that there are no surprises,” Symmonds said.
Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday questioned the US operation, saying that it’s possible to conduct maritime interdiction of drug shipments without attacking a vessel’s occupants. He said that Colombia typically captures them, since those transporting the drugs “are not the big drug traffickers,” but rather, “very poor young people” from the region.
“Bombing the boat violates the universal principle of proportionality of force and results in murder,” the leftist president wrote on X.
Juanita Goebertus, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said that while organized crime groups are a “huge threat” to human rights in Latin America, regional governments need to strengthen their judicial capacity to dismantle them.
“If the circumstances around this strike are exactly as the administration describes them, it would amount to an extrajudicial execution, prohibited under international law,” she said.
Tren de Aragua tentacles in Trinidad
Trump has said that the vessel targeted in the strike in international waters was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The White House didn’t immediately explain how the military determined that those aboard the vessel were Tren de Aragua members.
In July, the government of Trinidad and Tobago designated Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organization, meaning that authorities can freeze any property, funds or assets owned or controlled by the gang.
Authorities have confirmed that the gang is active in the Caribbean nation, with its presence mainly in central and east Trinidad.
A high-ranking police official with deep knowledge of gang operations told the AP that Tren de Aragua’s operations are on a small scale in Trinidad. He said the group still has to contend with bigger local gangs and don’t stay in certain areas when they go to Trinidad to collect money or talk business.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared repercussions, said authorities don’t have an estimate of how many Tren de Aragua gang members operate in the twin-island nation given their constant illegal entry and departure. He said they deal mostly in drug, weapons and human trafficking.
The strike came after the US announced last month that it planned to boost its maritime force in waters off Venezuela to fight threats from Latin American drug cartels.

Topics: Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar Tren de Aragua Venezuela

Related

Maduro says US warships with 1,200 missiles targeting Venezuela
World
Maduro says US warships with 1,200 missiles targeting Venezuela
US-Venezuela tensions rise as US warships arrive in Southern Caribbean
World
US-Venezuela tensions rise as US warships arrive in Southern Caribbean

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation

Trump assures Polish leader of a continued robust US military presence in the European nation
  • When asked by a reporter whether the US planned to continue placing troops in Poland, Trump said the US would and that “we’ll put more there if they want“
  • Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support and in a nod to the bonds between their countries, gave a particular hello to the millions of Polish Americans in the US
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States will keep a robust military presence in Poland as he had a warm meeting Wednesday with Karol Nawrocki, the new president of the American ally in Europe.
Trump had taken the unusual step of endorsing Nawrocki in the Polish elections earlier this year, and as the leaders sat side by side in the White House, Trump said the US-Polish relationship has always been strong but “now it’s better than ever.”
When asked by a reporter whether the US planned to continue placing troops in Poland, Trump said the US would and that “we’ll put more there if they want.”
“We’ll be staying in Poland. We’re very much aligned with Poland,” Trump said.
The visit to Washington is Nawrocki’s first overseas trip since taking office last month. The former amateur boxer and historian, who was backed by the conservative Law and Justice party, was hoping to deepen his relationship with Trump at a fraught moment for Warsaw.
Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support and in a nod to the bonds between their countries, gave a particular hello to the millions of Polish Americans in the US
“Those relations for me, for Poland, for Poles, are very important,” Nawrocki said.
He added that those bonds are based on shared values of independence and democracy.
Trump said he was proud to have endorsed Nawrocki and lauded him for winning his election.
“It was a pretty tough race, pretty nasty race, and he beat them all. And he beat them all very easily, and now he’s become even more popular as they got to know him and know him better,” Trump said.
Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sit down for direct talks aimed at ending the war between Poland’s neighbors.
Trump last month met with Putin in Alaska and then with Zelensky and several European leaders at the White House. The Republican president emerged from those engagements confident that he would be able to quickly arrange direct talks between Putin and Zelensky and perhaps three-way talks in which he would participate.
But his optimism in hatching an agreement to end the war has dimmed as Putin has yet to signal an interest in sitting down with Zelensky.
“Maybe they have to fight a little longer,” Trump said in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller published over the weekend. “You know, just keep fighting — stupidly, keep fighting.”
There is also heightened anxiety in Poland, and across Europe, about Trump’s long-term commitment to a strong US force posture on the continent — an essential deterrent to Russia.
Some key advisers in his administration have advocated for shifting US troops and military from Europe to the Indo-Pacific with China’s lock as the United States’ most significant strategic and economic competitor. Currently, there are about 8,200 American troops stationed in Poland, but the force level regularly fluctuates, according to the Pentagon.
“The stakes are very high for President Nawrocki’s visit,” said Peter Doran, an analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. “Trump will have an opportunity to size up Poland’s new president, and Nawrocki also will have the chance to do the same. Failure in this meeting would mean a pullback of American force posture in Poland, and success would mean a clear endorsement of Poland as one of America’s most important allies on the front line.”
When Nawrocki arrived at the White House, Trump gave him a hearty slap on the shoulder and stood with him as they watched US military jets soaring over the South Lawn.
A group of F-16s flew in a missing man formation as a tribute to a Polish Air Force F-16 pilot, Maj. Maciej “Slab” Krakowian, who died in a crash in Poland on Aug. 28.
“Thank you for this gesture,” Nawrocki later told Trump.
Trump made clear before Poland’s election this spring he wanted Nawrocki to win, dangling the prospect of closer military ties if the Poles elected Nawrocki. Trump even hosted him at the White House before the vote.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also traveled to Poland shortly before Poland’s May election to tell Poles if they elected Nawrocki and other conservatives they would have a strong ally in Trump who would “ensure that you will be able to fight off enemies that do not share your values.”
Ultimately, Polish voters went with Nawrocki in a tight election over liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.
Most of the power in Poland’s parliamentary system rests with an elected parliament and a government chosen by the parliament. The president can veto legislation and represents the country abroad. Nawrocki has tense relations with the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, an ally of Trzaskowski.
Nawrocki has echoed some of Trump’s language on Ukraine.
He promises to continue Poland’s support for Ukraine but has been critical of Zelensky, accusing him of taking advantage of allies. Nawrocki has accused Ukrainian refugees of taking advantage of Polish generosity and vowed to prioritize Poles for social services such as health care and schooling.
At the same time, Nawrocki will be looking to stress to Trump that Russia aggression in Ukraine underscores that Putin can’t be trusted and that a strong US presence in Poland remains an essential deterrent, said Heather Conley, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on trans-Atlantic security and geopolitics.
Russia and its ally Belarus are set to hold joint military exercises this month in Belarus, unnerving Poland as well as fellow NATO members Latvia and Lithuania.
“The message Nawrocki ultimately wants to give President Trump is how dangerous Putin’s revisionism is, and that it does not necessarily end with Ukraine,” Conley said.

Topics: US President Donald Trump Poland Karol Nawrocki

Related

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US video
World
Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin
World
Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince discusses developments in Gaza with Netherlands PM
Saudi crown prince discusses developments in Gaza with Netherlands PM
Where We Are Going Today: Habibi in Jeddah
Where We Are Going Today: Habibi in Jeddah
Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage
Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage
Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine
Putin vows not to back down in Ukraine
UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest
UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.