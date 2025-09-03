Jordan PM receives Federation of Saudi Chambers president in Amman

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage

JEDDAH: Reem Hazzazi is among a new wave of Saudi women breaking barriers in sports, carving her place not as an athlete, but as one of the Kingdom’s first international weightlifting referees.

Her journey began a little over three years ago at the moment she stepped into a weightlifting hall, drawn not to the cheers of the crowd thrilled by the athletes’ performance, but to the quiet precision of referees.

“I realized I didn’t just want to watch weightlifting; I wanted to be part of it, but from a different angle,” Hazzazi, 40, told Arab News. “That’s when I decided to pursue refereeing.”

For years, weightlifting was seen largely as a men’s sport, with few envisioning women in officiating roles. Hazzazi embraced that challenge.

“The biggest hurdle was breaking the stereotype,” she explained. “At first, people were surprised to see me in this role. But with persistence and hard work, that surprise turned into respect.”

Her curiosity about the sport’s rules drove her deeper. She learned every detail of the snatch and clean-and-jerk and trained alongside senior referees, while facing constant pressure to prove herself.

She learned that refereering is a responsibility that requires “accuracy, discipline and a thorough understanding of the game.”

Support from her family, peers and the Saudi Weightlifting Federation helped her to endure.

“The federation’s backing has been crucial,” Hazzazi said. “Under Mohammed Al-Harbi’s leadership, they provided training programs, workshops and opportunities to gain real experience at local and international tournaments. That support gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Her determination carried her to the Arab Games in Cairo in 2023, a defining moment in her career.

“It was an incredible experience,” she recalled. “It wasn’t just about the competition; it was about learning from referees across the Arab world, adapting to new situations under pressure, and realizing I was representing my country in such a significant event. I felt immense pride.”

Earning her international refereeing badge that same year had symbolized much more than personal achievement.

“On a personal level, it brought me joy and pride, reflecting the result of my efforts in domestic tournaments,” she said. “Professionally, it represented a greater responsibility — an opportunity to participate in global competitions and elevate Saudi Arabia’s presence in prestigious arenas.”

Today, Hazzazi is one of more than a dozen Saudi women certified as referees, marking a cultural shift unthinkable a decade ago.

“Today, the situation is very promising,” she said. “There’s a growing recognition of women’s roles, and the federation’s support has been transformative. Among my colleagues, you can feel the difference — there’s more confidence, excitement and opportunities to participate internationally.”

Her goals now reach beyond her own career. “I want to help develop a new generation of Saudi referees — both men and women — to strengthen our national competitions,” she said.

She also has her eyes on the world stage.

“I hope to represent Saudi Arabia at major events, from world championships to the Olympic Games. I want to show that Saudi women can lead in global sports.”

Her message to aspiring referees is clear: “Believe in yourselves and take the first step, even if it feels difficult. Sports offer vast opportunities. Refereeing, in particular, requires passion, discipline and accuracy. With hard work, success is achievable.”

As Saudi Arabia invests in global sports and nurtures new talent, Hazzazi sees herself as part of a wider movement.

With a smile, she said, “Wait for me at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh this November.”

For Hazzazi, weightlifting is not just about judging lifts, it’s about lifting expectations, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of Saudis to take their place at the heart of the action.

