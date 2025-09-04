Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue

You are here

An aerial view Kupiansk district in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, on December 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file photo)
  • Ukraine’s 10th army corps, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, described the Russian report as staged propaganda
  • Kupiansk has been the focus of months of increased Russian military activity and heavy fighting
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that its troops had captured “about half” of the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, but Ukraine’s military denied any such advance.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports from either side.
Kupiansk has been the focus of months of increased Russian military activity and heavy fighting. Russian troops captured the city in the early weeks of their February 2022 invasion and Ukrainian forces took it back later that same year.
Much of the city has been destroyed as Moscow tries to seize it back as part of a slow advance westward along parts of the 1,000-km (620-mile) long frontline.
The Russian Defense Ministry released a drone video showing a soldier holding a Russian flag while standing on a road in the town.
Ukraine’s 10th army corps, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, described the Russian report as staged propaganda.
“All such attempts are pointless,” it said alongside a video of its own, which it said showed a Russian unit being destroyed. “All such attempts by the Russian occupiers to use localities as a decoration for propaganda videos are doomed to fail.”
Ukraine’s official Center Against Disinformation said any notion that Russian forces had advanced into Kupiansk was untrue and a propaganda exercise.
Ukraine’s popular Deepstate war blog, which uses open source maps of the conflict, said the incident with the flag occurred on the city’s southern outskirts where control is disputed.
In a late evening report, the General Staff of Ukraine’s military said one armed clash was raging in the Kupiansk sector.
The report listed nearly 50 attempts by Russian forces to break through Ukrainian defenses near Pokrovsk, one of the focal points of Moscow’s drive through Donetsk region.

Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies

DIKWA: Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are finding nutrition centers closed or running low on food as a result of a collapse in aid funding from the United States and other Western countries.
Africa’s most populous nation has 31 million people facing food shortages, more than any other country, according to the UN The worst crisis is in the northeast, where 2.3 million people have been forced from their homes and farmlands during 15 years of war between Islamist insurgents and the army.
Hadiza Ibrahim has been displaced for 10 years. She and her husband and their eight children are sheltering at a camp in Dikwa, in Borno State, the center of the conflict. They rely on a local nutrition center where supplies are dwindling.
“I may not be able to eat tomorrow,” said Ibrahim as she lined up at the site to receive meagre rations.
Ali Abani, who oversees security at the site, said many beneficiaries who had received food for over a decade came this month and found there was nothing left for them.
Until this year, the United States was providing 60 percent of funding for humanitarian operations in Nigeria. That came to an abrupt halt when President Donald Trump froze aid in January, saying other countries should step up.
But Britain, France and Germany, also important donors, have instead cut their own aid budgets and others have also announced cuts.
The results on the ground in Nigeria have been devastating. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has closed 150 nutrition centers in the northeast during the lean season between harvests, which runs from June to November, while other aid agencies have shut altogether.
“It meant that hundreds of thousands of children stopped receiving essential treatment, and the number of children who needed hospitalization skyrocketed,” said Chi Lael, the WFP spokesperson in Nigeria.

TURNING AWAY MALNOURISHED CHILDREN
At the Dikwa site, run by multiple agencies, Reuters reporters saw mothers and emaciated children lying on mats on the floor of a health center because its 15 beds were occupied.
A health worker was feeding one of the children a packet of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a highly nutritious paste typically made from peanuts, sugar, milk powder, oil, vitamins and minerals. But stocks were too low to treat all the children being brought to the center.
“We’re turning away patients,” said Bukar Tijjani, a doctor with humanitarian group InterSOS.
The aid group Save the Children last week estimated that 3.5 million children across Nigeria required treatment for severe acute malnutrition, but said only 64 percent of the 629,000 cartons of RUTF needed to get through the lean season had been secured.
The WFP said the severity of the crisis facing children was unprecedented. Acutely malnourished children are far more likely to die from common infections than well-nourished children.
“We know that 600,000 children are at risk of mortality — a figure we’ve never experienced before,” said Lael.
The US embassy in Nigeria said on Wednesday the US government would contribute $32.5 million to the WFP to provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced people in conflict-affected areas.
It did not say what had prompted the decision to provide the funds, a fraction of US contributions in previous years and of the overall amounts required.
The WFP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The UN had initially budgeted $910 million to cover Nigeria’s humanitarian needs this year but, following the suspension of US aid, the figure was revised down to around $300 million as there was no realistic prospect of other donors making up for the shortfall.
Only about half of the lower figure had been raised by August, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

  • Rubio will meet Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, who has deployed troops to combat violence that has transformed the country from one of Latin America’s safest to one of its most dangerous
  • The stop comes two days after US forces said they blew up an alleged drug running boat from a gang tied to Venezuela’s leftist government, in an operation President Donald Trump said killed 11 people
QUITO: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to discuss bolstering security cooperation Thursday in violence-swept Ecuador, as he champions a shoot-first crackdown on the region’s criminal groups.
Rubio will meet Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, who has deployed troops to combat violence that has transformed the country from one of Latin America’s safest to one of its most dangerous.
The stop comes two days after US forces said they blew up an alleged drug-running boat from a gang tied to Venezuela’s leftist government, in an operation President Donald Trump said killed 11 people.
In Noboa, a businessman who has consolidated power since his surprise 2023 victory, Rubio could find a new ally in his campaign to strengthen security-minded right-wing leaders across Latin America.
For Rubio, a Cuban-American and vociferous critic of the region’s leftists, Noboa could follow in the steps of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, whose iron-fisted clampdown on crime has drawn complaints from rights groups but made him popular at home and a darling of the Trump administration.
Rubio, speaking Wednesday in Mexico on the first stop of his two-country tour, vowed no mercy against criminal groups.
He warned of more US attacks like the one in the Caribbean, a dramatic escalation by the United States after decades of routine policing work to seize drugs.
Rubio said that such interdictions did not work as they were not costly enough to gangs.
The United States “blew it up and it’ll happen again. Maybe it’s happening right now,” Rubio told a news conference Wednesday.
AFP has not been able to verify independently the details of the attack presented by the United States.
Trump said the boat belonged to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang he has designated as a terrorist organization, although the group is not known primarily for narcotics trafficking.
Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello accused the United States of committing extrajudicial killings, saying “they murdered 11 people without due process.”

- Ecuador eyes agreements -

Ecuador’s Interior Minister John Reimberg said he expected greater cooperation with the United States on combatting violence.
The United States “is a country that has maintained constant assistance in various issues,” Reimberg told the Teleamazonas channel.
“We will see many more agreements that are fundamental to the security of our country.”
Located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest producers of cocaine, Ecuador is the departure point for 70 percent of the world’s cocaine, nearly half of which goes to the United States, according to official data.
For years, the United States operated a military base at the Pacific port of Manta, and the Drug Enforcement Administration had a sizeable footprint in the country.
The base was closed in 2009, after leftist then-president Rafael Correa refused to renew the lease.
Noboa has moved to allow US forces to return, although a US official downplayed the possibility of any imminent return of a military presence.
The official said that Rubio will also present Ecuador as a cautionary tale after it amassed billions of dollars in debt to China.
The United States sees China as its top global adversary and has moved aggressively to combat its influence, but Beijing has eyed headway as the United States under Trump retreats from global aid.

  • Premier Giorgia Meloni praised police and the interior minister for their swift intervention on Wednesday night.
  • Italian media reported that the men were suspected of planning an attack during the celebration, which was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani
ROME: Two armed Turkish men were arrested in the central Italian city of Viterbo, near Rome, hours before a popular local festival, Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni said Thursday.
Meloni praised police and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi for their “swift intervention” leading to the arrests on Wednesday night, which she said “allowed for the safe celebration of a unique event.”
Italian media reported that the two men were suspected of preparing an attack during Wednesday’s celebration, which was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Police in Viterbo were not immediately available to comment on the motive of the arrests or the media reports of a possible attack.
Thousands of people attend Viterbo’s Macchina di Santa Rosa festival, a religious procession and celebration held every year on Sept. 3 to honor the city’s patron saint, Santa Rosa. The main event involves 100 “Facchini di Santa Rosa,” porters carrying a towering, illuminated structure called the “Macchina,” which weighs nearly 5 tons, through the city’s narrow medieval streets.
In recent months, Turkish authorities have conducted major operations against Turkish crime groups operating abroad in cooperation with European police.
In April, coordinated raids in Turkiye and several European countries led to 234 arrests for drug trafficking and money laundering, and the seizure of over 21 tons of drugs.
In May 2024, a joint task force of Italian law enforcement and Interpol forces raided an apartment in the Viterbo hamlet of Bagnaia and arrested the alleged Turkish mafia boss Bariş Boyun, one of Ankara’s most wanted men.

  • Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he was “very dissatisfied” with TikTok’s efforts to curb harmful content on its platform, but that it would be allowed to work with authorities to resolve the issue
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged the video-sharing platform TikTok to implement age verification for users after summoning the firm’s top management to demand faster action to curb harmful content.
The effect of social media on children’s mental health is a growing global concern; Australia last year banned children under 16 from using them.
Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he was “very dissatisfied” with TikTok’s efforts to curb harmful content on its platform, but that it would be allowed to work with authorities to resolve the issue.
“There needs to be a mechanism for age verification ... we leave it to TikTok as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the police to study this,” he told reporters after meeting TikTok representatives at police headquarters.
TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fahmi said authorities would also summon representatives of X and Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media and messaging platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, for similar discussions.
Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies after finding a sharp rise in harmful online content.
Since January, a new law has required platforms and messaging services with more than 8 million users in Malaysia to obtain a license.
Fahmi said authorities would not hesitate to penalize companies if necessary.
Malaysia’s definition of harmful content includes online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying and content related to race, religion and royalty.
Britain has since July required pornography sites and other platforms hosting harmful content to verify users’ ages to prevent children from accessing them. France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece are jointly testing a template for an age verification app.

  • Disaster chief says Sher Shah Bridge near Multan nearly at danger point, 35,000 residents threatened
  • Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s 240 million people and its breadbasket, inundated as major rivers swell
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management chief in Punjab warned on Thursday that the next 24 hours would be “extremely critical” as floods surged down the Chenab River, threatening the southern city of Multan and dozens of nearby villages after weeks of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from India.

Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s 240 million people, is the country’s most populous and agriculturally vital province, often described as its breadbasket. Officials say 46 people have been killed, nearly 3.9 million people affected, 1.8 million displaced, and thousands of villages inundated as the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers have overflowed since late last month. 

Nationwide, more than 883 people have died in floods, rains and landslides since the monsoon season began in late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The disaster has revived memories of the 2022 deluges, when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million people were displaced and losses exceeded $35 billion.

“This is a critical time for the city and district of Multan,” Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia told reporters at a press conference. 

“The main surge of the Chenab has already reached Head Muhammad Wala at its peak and is now moving downstream.”

Multan, with a population of about 2.6 million, is the largest city in southern Punjab and the region’s economic hub, famous for mango exports, textiles and fertile farmland. 

Kathia said while there was “no danger” yet at Head Muhammad Wala, a barrage point on the Chenab upstream of Multan, the Sher Shah Bridge flood gauge near the city had already reached maximum capacity with only “two to three inches of space” left.

If authorities were forced to operate a breaching section to relieve pressure, he warned, “there are about twenty-seven locations that can be affected by it,” including settlements such as Shershah, Akbarpur and Mirzapur, with 35,000 residents at risk.

Kathia said backwater flows on the Ravi River were worsening the crisis, creating stagnant water in Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal districts. 

“At present, under the backwater effect… there are about two hundred and three villages that have been affected,” he said, adding that more than 1.8 million people and 1.3 million animals had already been evacuated with the help of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said separately in a statement that 46 people had died in Punjab in the latest spell of monsoon rains and floods. He said 410 relief camps, 444 medical camps and 395 veterinary camps had been set up across the province to support those displaced.

RIVER FLOWS AND SINDH THREAT

River flows continued to remain dangerously high on Thursday.

The Chenab was at 217,000 cusecs at Marala, 450,000 at Khanki and 507,000 at Qadirabad, while Chiniot bridge had climbed past 509,000 cusecs and was still rising.

On the Ravi, flows stood at 84,000 cusecs at Jassar and nearly 128,000 at Balloki, both rising. The Sutlej carried 335,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala and 139,500 at Sulemanki, with 169,000 steady at Panjnad. (One cusec equals one cubic foot per second of water flow.)

With reservoirs on both sides of the border near full capacity — Tarbela at 100 percent, Mangla at 87 percent, and India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein all above 90 percent — officials warned of further downstream pressure in the southern province of Sindh. 

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said his province was preparing for a potential “super flood” as inflows from Punjab converged in the coming days.

“Our preparations are complete, and we pray this time passes without major damage,” Shah told reporters, warning that persuading riverine communities to evacuate remained the greatest challenge.

