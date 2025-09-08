Islamabad orders probe into online data leak concerning thousands of Pakistanis

Met Office warns of flooding risks as monsoon currents penetrate Pakistan’s southern parts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned of urban and coastal flooding in several parts of Pakistan from Sept. 7 till Sept. 10 as monsoon currents continue to penetrate southern parts of the country, with the nationwide death toll from monsoon rains and deluges rising to 910.

Heavy rains and excess water released by India have caused Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers to swell, triggering floods in the province that have killed at least 56 people, affected 4,100 villages and over 4.1 million people since late August, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The southern Sindh province is bracing for peak floods early next week as floodwaters move downstream to reach the Indus river. Authorities say the floodwaters are likely to affect more than 320,000 people in the province, with nearly 128,000 already evacuated from riverine areas of the region.

In its advisory on Sunday evening, the PMD said a deep depression over northern Gujarat, India is likely to move westwards along adjoining areas of Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours, bringing torrential rains to Sindh, south-eastern Balochistan and southern parts of Punjab.

“Torrential rains may cause urban flooding/coastal flooding/water logging in low lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu and Karachi from today (Night) to 10th September,” it said on Sunday.

“Water level may rise in Hub dam. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab and Sindh may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period.”

Flash floods may hit Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining parts of Balochistan and the Kirthar mountain range in Sindh’s Dadu on Sept. 8-10, while landslides may cause roads closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir, according to the PMD.

Heavy falls, windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period.

“Public, travelers and tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about latest weather conditions,” the PMD said.

In his meeting with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed special vigilance to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products in view of flood situation in various parts of the country, Sharif’s office said.

President Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rules the Sindh province, urged all institutions to make preparations for the possible floods.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situation,” he said in a statement issued from his office.

“Preparations should be ensured in urban areas, especially low-lying and coastal areas. Water levels in Hub Dam and other water bodies should be constantly monitored.”

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said district commissioners have been asking residents of riverine areas to vacate their homes and move to safer locations as the flood in Indus river is likely to reach its peak on Sept. 9, bring flows of up to 800,000 cusecs.

“Our preparations are complete. The rain in Sindh is manageable... But we remain cautious,” he said. “At this time, the real need for support is in Punjab. Our health minister has already offered medical assistance to them.”

Punjab is home to half of the country’s 240 million people and accounts for much of its wheat and rice production, with initial estimates suggesting 1.3 million acres of agricultural land have been inundated in the province amid flooding of the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Punjab PDMA chief Irfan Ali Kathia said there is a “very high flood situation” Chenab and Sutlej river near Multan in southern Punjab.

“All resources should be used for the evacuation of citizens,” he urged local administration. “Inform citizens about the situation through announcements in mosques.”

Over 4.1 million people have been impacted by floods in Punjab since late August and authorities have set up more than 400 temporary relief camps, according to Kathia.

Authorities have rescued a total of over 2,073,048 people, while 1,522,452 animals have been shifted to safer places across the province.

“Around 500 medical camps have served approximately 175,000 individuals,” Kathia said. “Rescue operations in Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur continue vigorously.”

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) earlier warned a 10th spell of monsoon season is likely to trigger heavy rains in Punjab and other parts of the country till Sept. 9.

“Due to rains in upper regions, there is a risk of unusual increases in river flows,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed was quoted as saying by the PDMA.

“By Sept.9, there is a risk of extremely high flooding in rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab.”