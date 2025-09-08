You are here

War on Gaza

Spain intensifies criticism of Israeli offensive in Gaza, Israel responds with travel bans

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures during a press conference following the cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, on November 5, 2024. (AFP)
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures during a press conference following the cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, on November 5, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
Spain intensifies criticism of Israeli offensive in Gaza, Israel responds with travel bans

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures during a press conference following the cabinet meeting. (File/AFP)
  • Sánchez announced a raft of measures he said his government was taking to pressure Netanyahu's government to address humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday ratcheted up his criticism of Israel’s actions in the 23-month Israel-Hamas war, to which Israel responded by banning two left-wing Spanish ministers from the country.
Sánchez made the comments while announcing a raft of measures he said his government was taking to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to address the humanitarian crisis caused by its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
“This is not self-defense, it’s not even an attack — it’s the extermination of a defenseless people. It is a violation of all humanitarian laws, and despite that, the international community is failing to stop this tragedy,” Sánchez said.
Besides formalizing an arms embargo, which the Spanish government says has been de facto in effect since October 2023, Spain will ban ships carrying fuel for Israel’s armed forces from passing through Spanish ports, and increase its humanitarian aid toward Gaza in 2026 to reach 150 million euros ($176 million), he said.
The measures would need to be approved in Parliament.
Other steps included a pledge to increase aid for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, and to impose an embargo on goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Additionally, anyone who directly participates in what Sánchez termed the “genocide” in Gaza would not be allowed to enter Spanish territory, he said.
“We know that all these measures will not be enough to stop the invasion or the war crimes, but we hope that they will serve to add pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government to alleviate some of the suffering that the Palestinian population is enduring,” Sánchez said.
In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sánchez was trying to divert attention from the corruption scandals affecting his Socialist Party, and characterized the Spanish government’s actions as “antisemitic.”
Saar said on X Israel had banned Spain’s Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz and Youth Minister Sira Rego from traveling to the country. Both belong to the government’s left-wing coalition partner Sumar. Saar said the ministers would be prohibited from entering Israel because they had made statements calling Israel a “genocidal state” and supported efforts to sanction or boycott Israel.
Spain’s government has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023, and abducted 251 hostages. Israel’s offensive has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.
Last year, Spain joined Norway and Ireland to formally recognize a Palestinian state and was the first European country to ask a UN court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.
On Monday, Saar downplayed the effect the Spanish government’s actions would have on Israel.
“If they want to hold or halt defense connections with Israel,” Saar told reporters, “who do you think will lose from that? We don’t need Spain to protect the land of Israel.”

Topics: War on Gaza Spain

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge
  • Chas Corrigan, 21, denied murder at the city's crown court on Monday, claiming self defense
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A man charged with murdering a Saudi student who was in the UK on a 10-week placement in August has pled not guilty.

Mohammed Al-Qasim, 20, was stabbed near Cambridge’s main railway station on Aug. 1 and died in the early hours of the following morning.

Chas Corrigan, 21, denied murder at the city’s crown court on Monday, claiming self defense. A trial has been set for Feb. 2 next year.

Peter Corrigan, 50, admitted assisting an offender. Both men have been remanded in custody.

In a tribute following his death, Al-Qasim’s family described him as “a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. Over time, he became the family’s charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.”

EF International Language Campus, the Cambridge-based school that teaches English to overseas students where Al-Qasim was on a placement, said it was “deeply saddened” by his death.

Topics: Mohammed Al-Qasim UK Saudi Arabia

Filipinos kick off world's longest Christmas season with 'ber months'

Filipinos buy Christmas lanterns from a street vendor in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Sept. 4, 2025. (AN photo)
Filipinos buy Christmas lanterns from a street vendor in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Sept. 4, 2025. (AN photo)
Updated 08 September 2025
Ellie Aben
Filipinos kick off world's longest Christmas season with 'ber months'

Filipinos buy Christmas lanterns from a street vendor in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Sept. 4, 2025. (AN photo)
  • Official countdown begins on Sept. 16 and runs until Christmas Day
  • Many in the Philippines start buying festive decorations in August
Updated 08 September 2025
Ellie Aben

MANILA: As soon as September comes around, music segments on Philippine radio channels fill with Christmas songs, which echo throughout public spaces — from malls to filling stations.

Colorful decorations with the parol — a star-shaped lantern representing the Star of Bethlehem and one of the most iconic symbols of Filipino Christmas — begin to pop up outside homes, in streets and public buildings.

Early Christmas sales and special promotions draw crowds to shopping centers, as people in one of the largest Catholic-majority countries embark on their four-month-long preparations to commemorate the birth of Jesus.

Br. Clifford Sorita, sociology lecturer at the University of the City of Manila, links the tradition to the official countdown, which starts on Sept. 16 and covers the months ending in “ber” until Christmas Day.

“Filipinos start the Christmas Celebration during the ‘ber’ months because the 100-day Christmas countdown normally occurs during this time and, as such, is part of our psycho-social preparations for the Christmas season,” he told Arab News.

“Many Filipinos would use the Christmas season to gather as a family separated by either temporary or permanent migration ... The extra money we receive during the season — e.g. Christmas bonus and 13th month pay — is used to share moments of togetherness.”

In San Fernando, Pampanga province, which is famous for colorful parol lanterns, decorations go on sale even before the countdown starts.

“Even in August, many already start buying. They want their lanterns up early so they can enjoy them longer at home and make their Christmas more festive,” said Carol Cayanan, a parol seller in the city that is known as the country’s Christmas capital.

“It makes things feel lighter when you put your decorations up early.”

For a fellow lantern vendor, Jethro Pineda, the early Christmas setup is part of the Filipino lifestyle.

“It’s part of what we’ve grown up with,” he said. “We start setting up in August, then around September customers already start coming. But the peak is really after All Saints’ Day.”

One of the early shoppers, Shirley Reyes, was buying decorations to feel the Christmas vibes sooner.

“Things look brighter, lighter, more cheerful. It’s like inviting good luck. And of course, it’s just beautiful to see,” she said.

“It’s already a tradition for us Filipinos. Just hearing Christmas songs already gives you a sense of joy. Once you see memes of Jose Mari Chan, you know already it’s Christmas.”

Chan, one of the country’s most popular balladeers and best-selling Filipino recording artists of all time, is popularly known as the “King of Philippine Christmas Carols.”

During the Christmas season, his voice is present everywhere, becoming a part of celebration and commercial activity, as sellers — from small vendors to big shops — prepare for increased sales.

“For retail and business, the ‘ber months’ are a peak period as Filipinos go all out in terms of shopping for gifts, decorating their homes, and celebrating with loved ones,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin, executive vice president of marketing at SM Supermalls, one of the largest shopping mall chains in the Philippines.

“As soon as the ‘ber months’ arrive, we want Filipinos to instantly feel the magic of the season in our malls, which is why we put our hearts into creating the best Christmas experience every year.”

Displays, deals, and Christmas-themed activities for children turn malls into “must-visit destinations,” San Agustin said.

“We hold regular masses, invite choirs to fill our spaces with carols, and create festive yet meaningful experiences for families ... The extended Christmas season drives economic activity as people shop, dine, and celebrate.”

While linking the commercial activity with holidays has become a widespread tradition, it has its critics as well.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, head of the Apostolic Vicariate Taytay in Palawan province, was not in favor of the long Christmas season, which he calls a “social phenomenon,” not a religious one.

“The early celebration of Christmas in the Philippines has nothing to do with our Christian faith. For us, Christian Christmas is a season to celebrate the coming of the Lord. The celebration of Christmas, which starts from September, is promoted by consumerism to make people ready to buy goods for Christmas,” he told Arab News.

“I do not know of any Catholic country which has such a long Christmas celebration. This long celebration is not being promoted by the church and it does not promote spirituality at all.”

Topics: Christmas 2025 Philippines

Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 

Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 

Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 
  • Legal document compiled by human rights lawyers will be submitted to government
  • ‘Britain owes a debt to the Palestinian people,’ says former UN special rapporteur
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is to receive a petition calling on it to take responsibility for crimes committed from the time of the Balfour Declaration in 1917 to the end of the British Mandate for Palestine in 1948.

The declaration was a public statement made by the British government expressing support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

The petition, compiled by human rights lawyers on behalf of 14 Palestinians, accuses the state of “serial international law violations” and contains more than 400 pages of “incontrovertible evidence.”

Part of a broader campaign called Britain Owes Palestine, it says the UK bears unique responsibility for the situation in the region today.

The petition is a legal mechanism to prompt the government to engage with the campaign, which is calling for acknowledgment of crimes, a formal apology and reparations, following the precedent set by five previous apologies issued by the UK, most recently for the Batang Kali massacre in Malaya in 1948.

The Balfour Declaration is included in the petition as an example of wrongdoing, as well as numerous other examples of “systematic abuse” of the Palestinian people.

The petition also says Britain is responsible for the destruction of the unitary state of Palestine, for having failed to recognize an Arab Palestinian state despite promising to do so between 1915 and 1916, and for having repressed the local population during the revolt of 1936-1939 through the use of arbitrary detention, torture and murder, among other crimes.

Petitioner Saeed Husain Ahmad Haj gave testimony to the document that he witnessed Israeli Haganah paramilitaries enter his village of Tireh Dandan when he was 14, prior to his family’s expulsion to the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in 1948, where he still lives today.

Another petitioner, 91-year-old Munib Al-Masri, was shot in the leg by British soldiers aged 13 and witnessed troops rounding up civilians and keeping them bound in cages before they were executed. His testimony is also included in the petition.

Al-Masri, a friend of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, said: “The current crisis in Palestine was ‘made in Britain’ through a catalogue of neglect and abuse of the Palestinian people. Together we have suffered more than a century of oppression.

“Britain can only play its part in building a just peace in the region today if it acknowledges its defining role in the horrors of the past. An apology would be a just start to what Palestinians expect from the British government.”

Ben Emmerson KC, a former UN special rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism who helped draft the petition, said it “demonstrates, by reference to a comprehensive analysis of contemporary evidence, the extent of British responsibility for the terrible suffering in Palestine, which can be traced back to Britain’s violations of international law during its occupation and subsequent withdrawal.

“These historic injustices continue to shape the realities on the ground today. Britain owes a debt to the Palestinian people. Today’s petition is based upon the international obligations of the UK to make amends.”

Topics: Balfour Declaration Palestine

As Ethiopia launches Africa's biggest dam, citizens are hopeful despite concerns by Egypt and Sudan

As Ethiopia launches Africa’s biggest dam, citizens are hopeful despite concerns by Egypt and Sudan
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
As Ethiopia launches Africa's biggest dam, citizens are hopeful despite concerns by Egypt and Sudan

As Ethiopia launches Africa’s biggest dam, citizens are hopeful despite concerns by Egypt and Sudan
  • Water experts in downstream Egypt say the dam has reduced the amount of water the country receives
  • Sudanese experts say seasonal flooding has decreased during the dam’s filling
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

ADDIS ABABA: Fanuse Adete is among those Ethiopians looking forward to finally getting connected to the national electricity grid when the Grand Renaissance Dam, which will be inaugurated Tuesday, becomes fully operational.
The 38-year-old widowed mother of seven, who lives in the Menabichu district just 10 kilometers (6 miles) outside the capital, Addis Ababa, currently survives on kerosene lamps and candles to light up her mud-walled hut at night.
“Previously, our daily lives relied on kerosene lamps and charcoal, which posed significant challenges. We would transport firewood to the market, selling it to buy kerosene and bread for our children. However, with the completion of the dam, our entire community is now happy,” she said, while lighting up firewood to make Ethiopian coffee.
Ethiopia will inaugurate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam along the Blue Nile on Tuesday. It is expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts, doubling Ethiopia’s current output, part of which will be exported to neighboring countries.
The dam, whose construction began in 2011, has raised concerns from neighboring Egypt and Sudan over the potential reduction of water levels downstream.
Despite the formation of a joint panel to discuss the sharing of the Blue Nile water, tensions remain high and some, like Egypt, have termed the move a security risk, saying it could lead to drought downstream.
But Ethiopia insists that the towering dam will not only benefit its more than 100 million people, but also its neighbors, and sees it as an opportunity to become Africa’s leading electricity exporter.
Ethiopian Water Minister Habtamu Itefa said his country has no intention of harming any of the neighboring countries.
“So the way forward is: let’s work together for more investment. Let’s join hands to propose more projects that can benefit all of us, wherever they may be. This can be scaled up to Nile Basin countries— to Uganda, to Tanzania, to Rwanda, to D.R.C., to South Sudan, to Kenya, to Ethiopia, to Egypt as well,” he said.
Water experts in downstream Egypt say the dam has reduced the amount of water the country receives, and the government had to come up with short-term solutions such as reducing annual consumption and recycling irrigation water.
“Egypt was able to overcome this shortage through Egypt’s High Dam, which has a water reserve that is used to replace what was lost due to the GERD. But we can’t always rely on this reserve for water supply,” said Abbas Sharaky, a professor of geology and water resources at Cairo University.
Sudanese experts say seasonal flooding has decreased during the dam’s filling, but they warn that uncoordinated water releases could lead to sudden flooding or extended dry periods.
But Itefa said that so far, the water levels recorded downstream during the dry season were “three to four-fold what they used to get before the dam.”
“This means, at the expense of the dam we built, they can have their irrigation land. Three to four-fold, they can increase that, because we are providing more water during the dry months. It is a blessing for them,” said the minister.
Yacob Arsano, who teaches hydro politics in the Nile Basin at Addis Ababa University, said Ethiopia was “very careful” with the design and planning of the dam to ensure water flows downstream throughout the year.
“Egypt continues to receive the water. Ethiopia continues to send water. So that is the remaining fact and for which how to organize such a shared use of water resources depends on the two sides. All of the upstream and downstream countries need to sit down properly and soberly,” he said.
For Ethiopians, the prospect of increased electricity supply to enhance development is welcome news. Amakelech Debalke Gebre-Giorgis, a mother of two in Addis Ababa, is looking forward to it.
“We want to see more development, and we want to see more electricity become part of our daily life, and we’re all excited,” said the mother of two.

Topics: Ethiopia Sudan Egypt Nile Dam Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes
  • WHO requests Taliban to make formal exemption to restrictions on Afghan female aid workers
  • Restrictions, male guardian requirements hampering humanitarian response for women, WHO says
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization has asked Taliban authorities to lift restrictions on Afghan female aid workers, allowing them to travel without male guardians and help women struggling to access care after a powerful earthquake killed 2,200 people in eastern Afghanistan.
“A very big issue now is the increasing paucity of female staff in these places,” Dr. Mukta Sharma, the deputy representative of WHO’s Afghanistan office, told Reuters.
She estimated around 90 percent of medical staff in the area were male, and the remaining 10 percent were often midwives and nurses, rather than doctors, who could treat severe wounds. This was hampering care as women were uncomfortable or afraid to interact with male staff and travel alone to receive care. The September 1 magnitude 6 quake and its aftershocks injured more than 3,600 people and left thousands homeless in a country already dealing with severe aid cuts and a slew of humanitarian crises since the Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces left.
The Afghan health ministry and a spokesperson for the Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Taliban says it respects women’s rights in line with its interpretation of Islamic law and have previously said they would ensure women could receive aid. Its administration in 2022 ordered Afghan female NGO staff to stop working outside the home. Humanitarian officials say there have been exemptions, particularly in the health and education sectors, but many said these were patchwork and not sufficient to allow a surge of female staff, particularly in an emergency situation that required travel.
That meant aid organizations and female staff faced uncertainty, Sharma said, and in some cases were not able to take the risk.
“The restrictions are huge, the mahram (male guardian requirements) issue continues and no formal exemption has been provided by the de facto authorities,” she said, adding her team had raised the issue with authorities last week.
“That’s why we felt we had to advocate with (authorities) to say, this is the time you really need to have more female health workers present, let us bring them in, and let us search from other places where they’re available.”
Sharma said she was extremely concerned about women in the future being able to access mental health care to deal with trauma as well as for those whose male family members had been killed, leaving them to navigate restrictions on women without a male guardian.
Peer Gul from Somai district in Kunar province, which was severely hit by the quakes, said many women from his village had experienced trauma and high blood pressure after the earthquake and were struggling to reach medical care.
“There is no female doctor for examinations; only one male doctor is available,” he said.
Sharma noted the growing shortage of Afghan female doctors as the Taliban have barred female students from high school and university, meaning a pipeline of women doctors was not being replenished.
The UN estimates around 11,600 pregnant women were also impacted by the quakes in a country with some of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia.
Funding cuts, including by the US administration this year, had already left the health system reeling. Around 80 health facilities had already closed in the affected areas this year due to US aid cuts and another 16 health posts had to be shuttered due to damage from the earthquake, Sharma said.

Topics: Taliban WHO

