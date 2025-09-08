You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief delivers aid for flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid for flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid for flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab
The screengrab taken from a video shows Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz meets Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki (left) in Lahore, Pakistan, on September 8, 2025. (Facebook/Maryam Nawaz Sharif)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkzs2

Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

KSrelief delivers aid for flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid for flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab
  • Humanitarian consignment includes 10,000 food packages, 10,000 shelter kits, says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
  • Flood relief items to be distributed in Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan and Toba Tek Singh districts 
Updated 08 September 2025
Usama Iqbal Khawaja
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered five trucks of humanitarian assistance for the victims of deadly floods in Pakistan’s Punjab, the province’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said on Monday. 

Floods in Pakistan’s breadbasket province of Punjab, exacerbated by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released by Indian rivers, have killed 60 and affected over 4.1 million people since late August. More than 4,330 areas have been affected by the deluges, as authorities evacuate thousands from high-risk areas in Punjab close to the swelling rivers. 

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Monday, during which the Saudi envoy expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to the floods, the PML-N said in a statement. 

“Five trucks carrying relief goods for flood victims in seven districts of Punjab from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center have arrived,” the PML-N said, adding that Malki handed over the trucks to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab. 

The statement said that the relief items included 10,000 shelter kits and 10,000 food packages. It said the KSrelief shelter kits contain tents, solar panels, LED lights, thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soaps. 

Meanwhile, each 95kg food package contains flour, sugar, chickpea lentils and cooking oil, the PML-N said. 

The party said the relief items will be distributed among flood victims in Punjab’s Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan and Toba Tek Singh areas. The distribution will be carried out through the joint efforts of the PDMA, KSrelief and Hayat Foundation. 

“The relief assistance for flood victims reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued solidarity and brotherhood with Pakistan,” the PML-N said. 

Nawaz paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

“We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for providing 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter/camp kits,” Nawaz was quoted as saying by her party.

Topics: KS relief Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Floods 2025 Pakistan Saudi Arabia ties

Doha summit: Pakistan seeks Arab-Islamic task force, suspension of Israel’s UN membership 

Doha summit: Pakistan seeks Arab-Islamic task force, suspension of Israel’s UN membership 
Updated 15 September 2025
Follow

Doha summit: Pakistan seeks Arab-Islamic task force, suspension of Israel’s UN membership 

Doha summit: Pakistan seeks Arab-Islamic task force, suspension of Israel’s UN membership 
  • Muslim leaders gathered in Doha for unified response to Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar
  • Analysts say only a unified economic boycott by Muslim states could make a difference to Israel
Updated 15 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to keep in check Israeli expansionist designs in the Middle East, demanding the United Nations (UN) suspend Israel’s membership of the global body.

Sharif expressed these views at an Arab‑Islamic summit in Doha in a show of support for Qatar in the wake of a Sept. 9 Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in the Gulf state. The strike, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted Arab Gulf states to forge a united front against the Israeli attack, with Pakistan seeking to leverage its current non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council to push for action.

At the summit, leaders from Muslim nations condemned Israel’s recent actions that they said not only undermined efforts toward coexistence, but also revealed a broader expansionist agenda. Uniting in denunciation of Israeli military actions in the Middle East, they called for coordinated political, legal and economic measures, including the possibility of an economic boycott of Israel, to counter the aggression and to uphold international law. 

Speaking at the summit, PM Sharif voiced Islamabad’s all-out support for Qatar and said the “reckless and provocative” Israeli attack on Doha was a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar and aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East.

“Pakistan reiterates following essential and urgent steps that Israel must be held accountable for its war crimes against humanity, creation of an Arab Islamic task force to adopt effective measures toward Israeli expansionist designs,” Sharif said.

“We reiterate the OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations,” he said, adding that member states should actively consider implementing other appropriate measures against Israel.

Israeli leaders have lately made pronouncements to expand settlement building in the occupied West Bank to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state,” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he felt “very much” connected to the vision of “Greater Israel” and describing it as a “historic and spiritual mission.”

The comments have triggered widespread outrage across the Arab and Muslim world and have been denounced by several nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Pakistan as well as the Palestinian Authority.

Sharif called the Israeli attack on Doha yet another manifestation of its “declared hegemonic ambitions.”

“We deeply appreciate Qatar’s sincere and tireless diplomatic efforts as it has consistently endeavored to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional as well as global peace under the most daunting challenges,” he said.

The Pakistan premier said the injustice in Gaza has reached an “unbearable level,” demanding the UN Security Council ensure an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the territory, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

“Let history record this great moment when we, the leaders of the Arab-Islamic world, have chosen unity, dignity and courage over silence and inaction,” he added.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in Oct. 2023, Pakistan has repeatedly condemned the offensive that has killed nearly 65,000 people, mostly women and children, and called for accountability of Israeli war crimes.

The South Asian country does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and calls for a two-state solution to resolve the crisis. Islamabad supports an independent Palestinian state as per the aspirations of the Palestinian people, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital and according to the pre-1967 borders.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and conveyed his deep appreciation for his bold leadership in unifying the Muslim world at this critical time.

“The Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince of Pakistan’s all out diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member, as well as at all other diplomatic multilateral fora, including the OIC,” the Prime Minister Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

In his opening remarks as chair of the summit, Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said there was no room to deal with a cowardly and torturous country like Israel.

“We, according to the international law, are entitled to preserve our sovereignty and face up to the Israeli aggression,” he said, adding that Israel really wanted to ensure that Gaza was no longer livable.

“They [Israeli] believe in what they term as the ‘Greater Israel,’ and they take advantage of the war to expand the settlements and to achieve and undertake aggressions and incursions.”

Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General, urged the UNSC to bear its responsibility to deter Israel against the various aggressions.

“We would like to review the need to implement the decisions of the United Nations, particularly with regard to the ceasefire [in Gaza], and to allow free access of aid to the Gaza Strip,” the OIC chief said at the summit.

As Israel continues to press forward with its expansionist agenda, analysts emphasize that a symbolic show of unity at the summit would do little to influence Israel and only a unified economic boycott could give the summit “real weight.”

“The number one punitive measure could be to have a complete economic boycott of Israel,” former Pakistani ambassador Asif Durrani told Arab News. “The oil embargo was used in 1974 and that did work which was in the backdrop of 1973 Egypt war.”

Durrani said Arab countries should also close their airspace for Israel to give a strong message of unity.

“Diplomatic unity has been shown by the summit but concrete steps [are] needed so that the United States and Israel should take this gathering seriously,” he added.

Amina Khan, director of the Center for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, said this summit could only be impactful if concrete actions are taken by the participants collectively.

“So far, economic tools have not been used and the trade route has not been blocked,” she said, urging Muslim countries which have diplomatic relations with Israel to call back their ambassadors. “This conference will only make a difference if it delivers in terms of concrete and practical steps to harm Israel in terms of economic and political clout.”

Javed Hafeez, another former Pakistani ambassador who served in the Middle East, said the decisions made at the summit must be implemented in both letter and spirit.

“Whether a task force or to do an economic boycott... whatever it is must be implemented,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Qatar Doha Israel

Flood-hit Pakistan bets on high-tech tools to protect farms and forests

Flood-hit Pakistan bets on high-tech tools to protect farms and forests
Updated 15 September 2025
Follow

Flood-hit Pakistan bets on high-tech tools to protect farms and forests

Flood-hit Pakistan bets on high-tech tools to protect farms and forests
  • Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions but remains one of the most vulnerable countries to climate disasters
  • Since late June, nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives to abnormally high rains, floods and cloudbursts, with swathes of land submerged
Updated 15 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is turning to advanced technologies and innovative agricultural practices to fight back climate change, a parliamentary panel was informed on Monday, amid widespread death and destruction from monsoon rains, glacial bursts, floods and other similar incidents.

Since late June, nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives in these incidents, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) accounts for 504 of these deaths, while floods have caused widescale economic losses in the breadbasket Punjab province. While Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains one of the most vulnerable countries to climate-related disasters. The

South Asian country suffers around $4 billion due to climate change and this year’s flooding could deepen that blow, according to NDMA chief Lt. Gen. Inam Malik.

On Monday, top officials from Pakistan’s KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Kashmir regions briefed a National Assembly’s standing committee on climate change about the steps being taken to mitigate the impacts of climate change on local communities. The committee was informed that deforestation in northern Gilgit-Baltistan has reached “alarming levels,” with approximately 4 million cubic feet of timber cut down in the Diamer district alone over the past three decades, which has disrupted the ecological balance and directly impacted livelihoods of local people, economy and natural resources.

“We are trying to reverse this trend through administrative measures and the use of modern technology to stop illegal forest cutting and timber smuggling in the area,” Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Ali Asghar said, adding the GB administration was monitoring forested areas through drones and CCTV cameras.

The official said the region has suffered Rs50 billion ($176 million) losses this monsoon season due to rains and glacier melts that destroyed thousands of homes, roads and bridges.

Officials from KP’s forest department said the province has made significant strides in combating deforestation and its total forested areas has increased to 1.45 million hectares from 1.37 million hectares over the last two decades.

“We are now using surveillance cameras at all KP check-posts to monitor and prevent illegal smuggling. These cameras are linked to cloud servers so that local officials cannot tamper with video evidence,” KP Secretary of Climate Change Shahid Zaman told the panel, noting that a new project was underway to use satellite technology to monitor and control deforestation.

The official cited poverty as a major driver of deforestation, explaining that many locals rely on wood for fuel and building materials as they cannot afford alternatives.

To address this, he said, the government has launched several initiatives, including mass tree plantation drives, new legislation, a dedicated forest protection force, and surveillance through cameras.

Punjab, which accounts for the largest share of the country’s breadbasket, is already adopting climate-smart farming techniques aimed at improving resilience, boosting productivity, and lowering emissions. These include the use of improved seed varieties, drip irrigation systems and tunnel farming method.

“We are working on germplasm (genetic materials of plants) which can resist extreme heat and extreme cold,” Dr. Shoukat Ali from Faisalabad’s University of Agriculture told Arab News, adding that the initial results are “encouraging.”

He clarified that different varieties of crops being used in Punjab and Sindh provinces can improve yield, but those seeds are not tolerant to extreme weather.

In addition to agricultural innovation, Punjab launched in April its first drone-based environmental surveillance system, “Hawk Eye Project,” to monitor industrial activities and identify pollution sources. These drones, equipped with thermal imaging, can detect pollution sources and monitor environmental degradation.

In recent months, the South Asian country has launched electro-optical and remote-sensing satellites from Chinese launch centers to monitor resources and boost disaster management efforts, while it is using drones for crop monitoring, disease detection, and precision agriculture under the government-backed initiatives.

Officials say these technologies help farmers identify areas that need water, fertilizer or pesticides, reducing both waste and environmental damage.

Punjab’s Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique told Arab News last month they would use satellite data to assess flood damages in affected areas.

“We have information on the [damaged] crops through satellite,” he said. “The satellite will tell us that water entered one field and not another. So, on the basis of facts, data and analysis, [people will be] compensated.”

Topics: Monsoon 2025 2025 Floods

Pakistan PM meets Saudi Crown Prince in Doha, pledges all-out diplomatic support after Israeli attack

Pakistan PM meets Saudi Crown Prince in Doha, pledges all-out diplomatic support after Israeli attack
Updated 15 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan PM meets Saudi Crown Prince in Doha, pledges all-out diplomatic support after Israeli attack

Pakistan PM meets Saudi Crown Prince in Doha, pledges all-out diplomatic support after Israeli attack
  • PM assures Crown Prince of Pakistan’s backing at UNSC, OIC against Israel’s “unlawful and reckless aggression”
  • Pakistan had earlier condemned Israeli strikes and expressed solidarity with Qatar during Sept. 11 visit to Doha by Sharif
Updated 15 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of an emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha, vowing Pakistan’s full diplomatic support after Israel’s strike on Qatar.

The emergency summit was convened in the Qatari capital following Israel’s Sept. 9 air strikes on Doha that killed at least six people, including Hamas members, sparking condemnation across the Muslim world. Leaders have gathered in Doha to discuss a collective response, with Pakistan seeking to leverage its current non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council to push for action.

“The Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince of Pakistan’s all out diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council ... as well as at all other diplomatic multilateral foras, including the OIC,” the Sharif’s office said.

During the meeting, the PM conveyed his “deep appreciation for HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s bold and sagacious leadership in unifying the Ummah at this critical time.” 

He said the convening of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha had sent out an “important message that Muslims around the world spoke with one voice against Israel’s unlawful and reckless aggression, that threatened regional peace and security.”

The press release said the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his “appreciation for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts, including at the UNSC and OIC, to express solidarity with Qatar at this critical time.”

Leaders of Arab and Islamic states will warn that Israel’s attack on Qatar and other “hostile acts” threaten coexistence and efforts to normalize ties in the region, Reuters reported on Monday, based on a draft resolution to be put before the Arab-Islamic summit.

An excerpt of the pre-summit draft resolution seen by Reuters said “the brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel’s hostile acts including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies threatens prospects of peace and coexistence in the region.”

These actions threaten “everything that has been achieved on the path of normalizing ties with Israel including current agreements and future ones,” according to the draft, which was drawn up by foreign ministers meeting ahead of the summit.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Ties

Pakistan, Iran agree to improve border infrastructure to boost bilateral trade

Pakistan, Iran agree to improve border infrastructure to boost bilateral trade
Updated 15 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Iran agree to improve border infrastructure to boost bilateral trade

Pakistan, Iran agree to improve border infrastructure to boost bilateral trade
  • The statement comes amid Pakistani commerce minister’s visit to Tehran to lead Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission
  • The visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic, commercial ties, Pakistani commerce ministry says
Updated 15 September 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to improve border infrastructure to improve bilateral trade, the Pakistani commerce ministry said on Monday, ahead of planned trade talks between the two sides in Tehran.

The statement came after Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s minister of road and urban development, on the sidelines of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission.

Khan arrived on Sunday in Tehran on a three-day visit to attend the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC), amid efforts by both countries to forge closer economic, trade and investment relations through border markets and trade links.

The commerce minister appreciated Sadegh for organizing and facilitating the 22nd JEC session and noted that Pakistan attaches “high priority” to expanding partnership with Iran through better connectivity and coordinated institutional support.

“During the meeting, the two sides reviewed progress on key areas of cooperation including road and rail connectivity, facilitation of border markets, customs data sharing, and enhancement of maritime services,” the commerce ministry said.

“They underlined the importance of improving cross-border infrastructure to boost trade and people-to-people linkages.”

Both ministers were accompanied by senior officials and led their respective delegations, according to the ministry. During the visit, Khan will lead the 22nd session of the JEC and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum.

Pakistan and Iran, which have remained at odds over instability along their shared border, plan to raise their bilateral trade to $10 billion from the existing around $3 billion.

The two countries exchanged 12 agreements, memorandums of understanding for bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian visit to Pakistan in Aug.

The agreements aim to facilitate and promote bilateral ties in commercial, cultural, tourism, transportation and scientific and educational exchanges between the two nations.

Commerce Minister Khan is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials during his three-day visit.

“Khan’s visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic and commercial ties,” his ministry said last week.

Topics: Pakistan Iran Ties Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan

Pakistan’s polio fight hit by new cases, kidnapping of vaccinators in northwest

Pakistan’s polio fight hit by new cases, kidnapping of vaccinators in northwest
Updated 15 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan’s polio fight hit by new cases, kidnapping of vaccinators in northwest

Pakistan’s polio fight hit by new cases, kidnapping of vaccinators in northwest
  • Two new polio cases in KP province push Pakistan’s nationwide tally to 26 this year, polio program says
  • Gunmen abduct three vaccinators in Tank district hours after vaccine drive launched in high-risk areas
Updated 15 September 2025
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: Pakistan reported two new cases of polio virus that bring the nationwide tally to 26 this year, the country’s polio program said on Monday, as official said unidentified gunmen had abducted three anti-polio vaccinators in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The kidnapping incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Mulazai police station in the volatile Tank district after armed men intercepted the health team and whisked them into the hills nearby, according to police.

Muhammad Ibrahim, a district police spokesman, told Arab News the abducted officials were identified as Abdullah Kundi, Hikmatullah and District Surveillance Officer Dr. Ihsan.

“A heavy police contingent has been dispatched to the area to launch a search and strike operation to recover kidnapped officials,” Ibrahim said.

Shortly afterwards, Pakistan’s polio program confirmed the virus in two infant girls in KP’s North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts.

“These new detections bring the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 26: 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan,” it said.

The developments came hours after KP provincial health authorities launched a targeted anti-polio drive in high-risk districts, aiming to immunize around 1.29 million children against the crippling virus.

Pakistan last week said it had inoculated over 19 million children nationwide during a polio vaccination campaign. The drives are part of Islamabad’s efforts to stem the spread of the disease, which can only be prevented through repeated oral vaccination and routine immunization.

Amjad Ali, a provincial spokesman at the polio eradication program, confirmed the kidnapping of the three staffers in Tank.

“We have been told by district authorities regarding the kidnapping of our employees who were monitoring the ongoing polio campaign,” he said.

The anti-polio vaccination campaign in KP will continue till Sept. 18, according to the polio eradication program. The drive will target Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lower South Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and Upper Dir districts.

“Polio drops will also be administered in selected areas of Bajaur and Swat districts,” Ali said in an earlier statement. “For this phase of the campaign, 8,928 trained polio worker teams have been formed.”

He said nearly 11,000 security personnel had been deployed to ensure safety of polio teams.

Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate poliovirus have been hampered by parental refusals, widespread misinformation and repeated attacks on polio workers by militant groups. In remote and volatile areas, vaccination teams often operate under police protection, though security personnel themselves have also been targeted in attacks.

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the disease remains an endemic. Pakistan recorded 74 cases in 2024, a sharp rise from six in 2023 and just one in 2021.

Pakistan’s KP province, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a rise in militant attacks since November 2022, when the state’s truce with the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down. The TTP has carried out some of the deadliest attacks against law enforcers and security forces in Pakistan.

Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Waziristan and Dir districts have seen some of the deadliest attacks by militants in recent months.

Topics: Anti polio campaign Polio worker abducted Polio workers in Pakistan

Latest updates

Kyrgyzstan opens first Islamic academy to counter ‘extremism’
Kyrgyzstan opens first Islamic academy to counter ‘extremism’
UN expert says Gaza deadliest conflict ever for journalists
UN expert says Gaza deadliest conflict ever for journalists
Saudi interior minister visits Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base in Kuwait
Saudi interior minister visits Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base in Kuwait
Little daylight between US and Israel evident as Rubio and Netanyahu meet
Little daylight between US and Israel evident as Rubio and Netanyahu meet
Brazilian officials yet to receive US visas for UN assembly
Brazilian officials yet to receive US visas for UN assembly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.