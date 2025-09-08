Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push

Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from floods in Pakistan’s Punjab has increased to 60, provincial information minister Azma Bokhari announced on Monday, as authorities continue to evacuate citizens from high-risk areas.

The provincial government has had its hands full with rescue and relief activities since late August, when heavy monsoon showers and releases from Indian dams caused water levels in Punjab’s rivers to rise. The resulting floods have affected over 4,335 areas, 4.2 million people, while the provincial government has shifted 2.147 million people and 1.549 million animals to safer locations, Bokhari said.

“Unfortunately, the total deaths are 60 and there are eight injured,” the minister told reporters at a news conference, adding that around 1,543 livestock have been killed.

She said fields of sugarcane, rice, cotton and vegetables have been affected by the floods, adding that 1.841 million acres of fields have been adversely impacted by the floods.

Bokhari urged people to take the flood crisis seriously and heed warnings by government officials to shift to safer locations from their homes.

“Our people maybe aren’t taking the flood seriously,” she said. “This is a very serious matter. I have requested before, flood is not something to watch and have fun with.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said in a separate post on social media platform X on Sunday night that Jalalpur Pirwala city in Multan district is at risk of flooding as water levels have risen.

“The situation and ongoing operations are being minutely monitored through thermal imaging drones to ensure rapid response and prevent any loss of precious life,” she wrote.

Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan is at risk of flooding tonight as water levels have risen. PDMA, Rescue 1122, and the entire district administration are on-site, actively managing the situation. Nearly 2,000 people have been safely evacuated so far, and rescue operations will continue… pic.twitter.com/kJsH2Ugf5D — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 7, 2025

In a separate statement, Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad said during the past 24 hours, 2,343 people have been rescued from Multan’s flood-affected areas, taking the total number of people rescued to 10,810 in the district.

“The district management of Multan has already carried out advance evacuation of 350,000 people and over 300,000 animals,” Ahmad said in a statement.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson urged the people of Muzaffargarh and Alipur Jatoi areas to cooperate with authorities and evacuate from high-risk areas.

WATER LEVELS

Meanwhile, the PDMA issued an update of the water levels in Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers. It said the water level at Head Muhammad Wala in Chenab was rising at 417.50 feet while the water level at Marala Headworks was at a steady level at 84,753 cusecs. The water level in river Chenab at Khanki Headworks was recorded at a steady level of 147,294 cusecs while the water level at Qadirabad Headworks was recorded at 147,039 cusecs at a steady level, it said. At Trimmu Headworks, the water level was recorded at 543,579 cusecs at a steady level.

Meanwhile, the river Ravi’s water level at Jassar was recorded at 45,720 cusecs at a steady level while at Ravi Syphon and Shahdara, it was noted that the water level was falling at 88,380 cusecs and 87,640 cusecs, respectively. At Balloki, the water level was recorded at a steady level of 139,030 cusecs and at Sidhani, at a steady level of 123,168 cusecs.

The water levels of river Sutlej were recorded at 319,295 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala village at a steady level while at Sulemanki Headworks, it was recorded at 135,832 cusecs at a steady level. The water level at Panjnad Headworks was recorded at 564,604 cusecs at a steady level, while the PDMA said it was rising at Mailsi Syphon at 112,014 cusecs.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods have caused power outages in several districts of Punjab. The Power Division shared an update of the restoration work, saying that 515 feeders had been affected out of which 269 have been fully restored and 242 have been temporarily restored.

“Thus, out of a total of 1,659,716 affected consumers, electricity has been restored for 1,404,486,” the division wrote. “For the remaining 255,230 affected consumers, restoration remains a top priority.”

FLOODING RISKS, MONSOON SHOWERS

Pakistan has been bracing for more rains and floods, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned of urban and coastal flooding in several parts of Pakistan from Sept. 7 till Sept. 10, as monsoon currents continue to penetrate southern parts of the country.

The nationwide death toll from monsoon rains and deluges across the country since Jun. 26 has risen to 910, according to the latest situation reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Floods in Punjab are expected to flow downstream into the southern Sindh province now. Sindh said it was anticipating for floods to reach their peak level this week. Authorities say the floodwaters are likely to affect more than 320,000 people in the province, with nearly 128,000 already evacuated from riverine areas.

President Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rules the Sindh province, urged all institutions to make preparations for the possible floods on Sunday.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situation,” he said in a statement issued from his office.