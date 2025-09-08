You are here

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day

Relatives sit next patients suffering from dengue fever resting under a mosquito net at a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, on September 29, 2021. (AFP/File)
Updated 08 September 2025
  • Seven new dengue cases were detected in rural areas while four have been reported from urban areas, says state media 
  • Administration seals several sites after observing violations of dengue preventive SOPs, takes individuals into custody
Shahjahan Khurram
ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad sprang into action and carried out dengue inspection and prevention steps as the city reported 11 cases of the disease during the last 24 hours, state-run media reported on Monday. 

Dengue is an illness that spreads through vectors, carried by the bite of an infected mosquito. There is currently no cure or vaccine for dengue fever and in its most severe form, it can lead to fatalities. People affected by dengue go through intense flu-like symptoms including high fever, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, and nausea and vomiting, typically persisting for approximately a week.

The district administration carried out 365 inspections across the city in the last 24 hours to identify mosquito larvae, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said. Three sites tested positive while 10 tested negative. 

“The district administration of Islamabad has released its latest dengue surveillance report, confirming 11 new cases across different union councils in the last 24 hours,” APP said in a report. 

It added that seven of the new dengue cases were detected in rural areas, while four were reported from urban localities. The report quoted a district administration spokesperson as saying that areas with confirmed larva presence were immediately treated to curb mosquito breeding. 

The spokesperson said enforcement actions against violations of dengue preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) were carried out across the capital. These included inspection of various residential and commercial properties by magistrates and assistant commissioners, who checked for water accumulation and non-compliance with preventive measures. 

“Several sites were sealed after violations were confirmed,” the report said. “In some cases, individuals were taken into custody for negligence in implementing dengue control measures.”

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Ifran Nawaz Memon advised residents to ensure stagnant water is not left uncovered in their homes, workplaces or surroundings as it provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The report said inspections are being conducted in high-risk zones including construction sites, junkyards, water storage areas and commercial outlets.

“Furthermore, awareness campaigns are also being carried out to inform citizens about preventive practices, including covering water containers, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper waste disposal,” the report said. 

Dengue fever is endemic to Pakistan, which experiences year-round transmission with seasonal peaks. This year’s first dengue-related death was reported in the country’s southern Sindh province on Jun. 3.

The development takes place exactly a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Pakistan’s flood-hit Punjab province has been witnessing an increase in vector-borne diseases. 

Punjab authorities have relocated thousands to relief camps across the province, where the WHO says unsafe drinking water and mosquitoes pose the main epidemic risks, making displaced people vulnerable to diarrhea, typhoid, malaria, dengue and skin infections.

“Although no major outbreak has been reported so far, an upsurge has been detected for vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, water-borne diseases like acute watery diarrhea, and skin diseases like scabies and eye infections,” Dr. Jose Ignacio Martin Galan, head of communications at the WHO Pakistan Country Office, told Arab News on Sept. 1.

