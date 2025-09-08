You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh
The ninth session of the Saudi-Egyptian Technical Committee for Maritime Transport and Ports has concluded in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvnf4

Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh
  • Session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport
  • Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The ninth session of the Saudi-Egyptian Technical Committee for Maritime Transport and Ports has concluded in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport.

Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba.

The meeting addressed challenges in the Red Sea and explored ways to improve Port State Control procedures for ships. These measures aim to boost maritime safety and ensure compliance with international standards, the SPA added.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to assess Red Sea navigation challenges and propose solutions, and to form a separate team to oversee the implementation of agreements and memorandums between the two countries.

The Egyptian side announced its joining of the Riyadh memorandum of understanding on Port State Control, which aims to unify regional efforts, support sustainable maritime transport, and enhance competitiveness.

The meeting included representatives from the relevant authorities of both countries.

Topics: Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) Egypt

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan gives a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Egyptian cooperation continues to maintain stability in the region, FM says
Saudi Transport General Authority approves conditions for international classification bodies working in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Transport General Authority approves conditions for international classification bodies working in Kingdom

Riyadh launches platform for citizens to buy residential land

Riyadh launches platform for citizens to buy residential land
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh launches platform for citizens to buy residential land

Riyadh launches platform for citizens to buy residential land
  • Initiative follows directives announced earlier in the year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to stabilize the property sector
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City on Thursday launched the Real Estate Balance Platform to receive applications from citizens seeking residential land in the capital.

The initiative follows directives announced earlier in the year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to stabilize the property sector by making land available at affordable prices.

The RCRC said it aimed to provide between 10,000 and 40,000 plots annually over the next five years, priced at no more than 1,500 riyals ($400) per sq. meter, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Applicants must be Saudi citizens who are either married or over the age of 25, have lived in Riyadh for at least three years and own no other property. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 23.

Successful applicants will be required to build on their land within 10 years or risk forfeiture, with resale and transfer prohibited during that period except for mortgages used to finance construction.

The commission said that registering on the platform did not guarantee allocation. It also stressed that the platform, available at tawazoun.rcrc.gov.sa, was the sole channel for applications and that it was not represented by any intermediary.

Details and updates will be issued through official RCRC channels, with inquiries handled via its call center.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC)

Related

RCRC warns public against intermediaries offering assistance in applying for land use in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
RCRC warns public against intermediaries offering assistance in applying for land use in Riyadh
Royal Commission for Riyadh City launches Accessibility Program for People with Disabilities
Saudi Arabia
Royal Commission for Riyadh City launches Accessibility Program for People with Disabilities

Madinah governor launches dates market, industry forum

Madinah governor launches dates market, industry forum
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Madinah governor launches dates market, industry forum

Madinah governor launches dates market, industry forum
  • Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz said the palm and date sector was “one of the strategic pillars of the national economy”
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News

MADINAH: The governor of Madinah region on Thursday inaugurated the city’s new Central Dates Market and opened the “That Nakhl” luxury date forum, highlighting the sector’s growing importance to the nation’s economy.

Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who also chairs the Madinah Region Development Authority, said the palm and date sector was “one of the strategic pillars of the national economy,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new market, located within the Food City project, covers more than 37,000 sq. meters in its first phase. It aims to provide a modern platform for farmers and producers, improve marketing opportunities and align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, the report said.

Food City spans 1 million sq. meters and will eventually include markets for vegetables, fruit, meat and poultry. Work on the second phase of the date market is already underway.

The governor also toured the “Dhat Nakhl: History and Civilization” exhibition, which showcases Madinah’s heritage through photographs, inscriptions and interactive displays.

At the forum, Prince Salman honored the winners of the “Tamrathon” hackathon, which encourages entrepreneurs to develop tech solutions for the date sector. He also oversaw the signing of several public-private partnerships, including agreements to expand Food City’s facilities and improve operations at the new market.

A deal was also signed between Germany’s Food App and Khairat Takaful Industry to buy dates from farms run by the Takaful Charity Association, which supports care programs for orphans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah Dates

Related

Madinah’s seasonal dates market opens with 54 free vendor stalls for local youth
Saudi Arabia
Madinah’s seasonal dates market opens with 54 free vendor stalls for local youth
Deal to promote Saudi dates industry globally
Saudi Arabia
Deal to promote Saudi dates industry globally

First aid training for Grand Mosque staff

First aid training for Grand Mosque staff
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

First aid training for Grand Mosque staff

First aid training for Grand Mosque staff
  • Workshop benefited more than 3,860 trainees and included theoretical and practical sessions
  • Participants received hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Makkah region has concluded a training workshop on basic first aid skills for staff at the Grand Mosque.

The workshop benefited more than 3,860 trainees and included theoretical and practical sessions on responding to common emergency situations such as fainting, shortness of breath, bleeding, and minor injuries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Participants also received hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators.

The authority ensured that the program was delivered in Arabic and Urdu, communicating essential information to staff of various nationalities to enhance their readiness to respond to emergencies.

Topics: Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) Makkah

Related

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority has deployed 2,540 staff across nearly 100 ambulance centers ahead of Hajj 2024. (@mediasrcaen)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority deploys more than 2,500 staff ahead of Hajj
Saudi Red Crescent Authority responds to over 3,700 emergency calls in Madinah following start of Umrah season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority responds to over 3,700 emergency calls in Madinah following start of Umrah season

Documentary highlights Al-Arma Mountains’ environmental heritage 

Documentary highlights Al-Arma Mountains’ environmental heritage 
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Documentary highlights Al-Arma Mountains’ environmental heritage 

Documentary highlights Al-Arma Mountains’ environmental heritage 
  • Film showcases stunning panoramic footage of the Al-Arma Mountains
  • Film will air on Thaqafiya Channel and be available on the Shahid platform
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority has announced the production of a new documentary film about Al-Arma Mountains, an environmental landmark located within the King Khalid Royal Reserve, northeast Riyadh.

Sami Al-Harbi, director of corporate communications at the authority, said the film showcases stunning panoramic footage of the Al-Arma Mountains, featuring insights from experts and researchers who discuss its particular environmental and historical significance.

He added that the film will air on Thaqafiya Channel and be available on the Shahid platform.

Al-Harbi said that this media production was part of the authority’s efforts to raise environmental awareness and promote sustainable ecotourism, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: King Khalid Royal Reserve Al-Arma Mountains

Related

Geological wonders of Riyadh’s King Khalid Royal Reserve
Saudi Arabia
Geological wonders of Riyadh’s King Khalid Royal Reserve
Saudi wildlife center releases 66 endangered animals in King Khalid Royal Reserve photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife center releases 66 endangered animals in King Khalid Royal Reserve

Rains transform Jazan region into green oasis

Rains transform Jazan region into green oasis
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Rains transform Jazan region into green oasis

Rains transform Jazan region into green oasis
  • Recent heavy rainfall spurred the growth of various trees
  • Rainfall has raised hopes among local farmers for a good harvest
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News

JAZAN: Jazan region has transformed into a breathtaking landscape after the recent heavy rainfall spurred the growth of various trees.

Water cascades from the mountains into the valleys, creating a picturesque scene, the Saudi Press Agency reported

The rainfall has raised hopes among local farmers for a good harvest of the region’s renowned crops, including corn, sesame, and millet.

Many visitors, hikers and nature enthusiasts are flocking to the region to explore its mountain trails and capture moments that highlight its rich biodiversity and unique terrain.

Topics: Jazan

Related

Jazan’s governor meets residents of Al-Darb region
Saudi Arabia
Jazan’s governor meets residents of Al-Darb region
Jazan’s Black Mountain rises to new tourism heights
Saudi Arabia
Jazan’s Black Mountain rises to new tourism heights

Latest updates

Yemen’s national museum damaged during Israeli airstrikes, death toll rises to 46
Yemen’s national museum damaged during Israeli airstrikes, death toll rises to 46
Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 
Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 
Qatar PM says his country will continue to play ‘diplomatic role’ for peace
Qatar PM says his country will continue to play ‘diplomatic role’ for peace
Why Gaza’s brightest students risk losing scholarships at top Western universities
Why Gaza’s brightest students risk losing scholarships at top Western universities
Riyadh launches platform for citizens to buy residential land
Riyadh launches platform for citizens to buy residential land

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.