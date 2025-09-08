Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh

RIYADH: The ninth session of the Saudi-Egyptian Technical Committee for Maritime Transport and Ports has concluded in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport.

Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba.

The meeting addressed challenges in the Red Sea and explored ways to improve Port State Control procedures for ships. These measures aim to boost maritime safety and ensure compliance with international standards, the SPA added.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to assess Red Sea navigation challenges and propose solutions, and to form a separate team to oversee the implementation of agreements and memorandums between the two countries.

The Egyptian side announced its joining of the Riyadh memorandum of understanding on Port State Control, which aims to unify regional efforts, support sustainable maritime transport, and enhance competitiveness.

The meeting included representatives from the relevant authorities of both countries.