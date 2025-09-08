Where We Are Going Today: Inspiration cafe and concept store in Riyadh

Recipes for success: Chef Wai Mon offers advice and a tasty wagyu mushroom kamameshi recipe

DUBAI: Chef Wai Mon has led kitchens at some of the region’s most talked-about restaurants, including Zuma, LPM and Bungalow 34. Now, as head chef of the Michelin-listed CÉ LA VI Dubai, his focus is on refining modern Asian cuisine, he told Arab News. Mon brings a clear vision to the table: create food that is “bold, balanced and memorable.”

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?

Managing my time effectively while maintaining consistent quality. In the beginning, I was very focused on creating creative dishes and presenting them with fine, artistic plating. But I soon realized that mastering the fundamentals, like core techniques and consistency, is more important. I think many young chefs get caught up in trying to impress with new ideas before they’ve really built a solid foundation.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

A sharp knife is not just safer, but it also makes the cooking process smoother and more enjoyable. Second, keep it simple — try not to overload your dish with too many ingredients. Simplicity often brings out the best flavors. Also, learn the importance of “mise en place” — prepping and organizing all your ingredients before you start cooking. It saves a lot of time and stress.

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?

It’s hard to choose just one, so I’ll go with two essentials: salt and garlic. Salt is a powerful flavor enhancer. It helps balance a dish and brings out the natural flavors of ingredients. It also plays a role in texture and the overall mouthfeel. Garlic, on the other hand, adds aroma, depth and umami. It’s incredibly versatile and can completely transform the flavor profile of a dish, whether it’s roasted, sautéed or raw.

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?

I do, especially when it comes to flavor, seasoning and presentation. But I always try to keep my feedback fair. I understand the pressures that come with running a busy kitchen.

CÉ LA VI Dubai is Michelin-listed. (Supplied)

What’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?

Poor seasoning is a big one. Dishes are often under-salted because chefs are afraid of going too far, but this usually results in food that tastes bland. I also see inconsistent cooking, where the same dish can vary in quality depending on who’s preparing it. And I’ve noticed a lack of cohesion in some dishes, where the elements don’t really come together in a balanced way.

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?

One of my favorites is warm prawns. It’s very simple — just prawns with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and fresh basil. It’s light, healthy and full of flavor.

What customer behavior most annoys you?

Something that can be frustrating is when customers (demand quick service). Good cooking takes time. It’s about quality, not just speed.

CÉ LA VI Dubai is Michelin-listed. (Supplied)

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

Fishcake curry. It’s very nostalgic for me. It reminds me of home and family meals. The dish is beautifully balanced — savory, spicy, aromatic and packed with texture. Every bite feels like a flavor explosion, and it really takes me back to street markets and home kitchens in Southeast Asia. It’s comfort food with depth.

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?

There was a dish I used to make called trio chicken. It had three different styles of chicken on one plate. It tasted amazing, but the preparation was incredibly detailed and the challenge was in keeping the consistency high every time. It really tested my skill and my patience.

As a head chef, what are you like?

I try to be firm but fair. I’m very disciplined, but I also believe in leading with patience and persistence. I see my role as someone who educates and inspires, I want to help my team grow into strong, confident chefs and future leaders. I focus on creating a respectful and focused environment — I value communication, calmness under pressure and mutual respect. But I have zero tolerance for laziness.

Chef Wai’s wagyu mushroom kamameshi recipe

Wagyu mushroom kamameshi. (Supplied)

Ingredients:

Wagyu flap steak or striploin 80 g

Kamameshi rice 200 g

Sauteed shimeji mushroom 20 g

Furikake (Japanese rice topping) 5 g

Fried onion 5 g

Spring onion 5 g

First, portion the wagyu beef into 80 g pieces and marinate in galbi sauce. Season with one teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of pepper, then grill to 62 °C (medium-well).

Place 200g of mushroom rice (see instructions below) into a bowl, add sautéed mushrooms, and top with the grilled Wagyu. Finish with furikake, fried onions, and spring onions.

Serve with mixed pickles (see instructions below) made from cucumber, white radish, and carrot — cut into small bite-sized chunks and pickle for 24 hours.

Kamameshi rice base:

Sushi rice (raw) 500 g

Vegetable stock 250 g

Mushroom stock (mushroom soaked water) 250 g

Tamari soy (light soy sauce) 70 g

Chopped shiitake mushroom (soaked one) 50 g

Sesame oil 10 g

Method:

First, wash the rice until the water runs clear, then soak it for 15 minutes. Cook the rice with vegetable stock (see instructions below) and mushroom stock, along with tamari soy sauce and salt to taste. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for 15–20 minutes, checking occasionally. Once the rice is cooked, immediately add sesame oil.

Ingredients:

Pickle juice:

Rice vinegar 100 ml

Sugar 100 g

Water 100 ml

Method:

Mix rice vinegar and water in a pan and heat gently. Add the sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Let it cool down before using.

Vegetable stock:

Water 150 ml

Parsley 5 gm

Leek 20 gm

Carrot 30 gm

Celery 20 gm

Onion 40 gm

Method:

First, cut the vegetables into chunks and place them in a pot, except for the parsley. Start cooking on high heat, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Add the parsley, cover with cling film, and let it sit for 2 hours. After that, discard all the vegetables.