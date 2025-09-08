Where We Are Going Today: Inspiration cafe and concept store in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: Lusin – Armenian restaurant in Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 07 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Lusin, an Armenian restaurant with branches in Riyadh and Jeddah, offers a culinary journey into Armenia’s rich and diverse flavors.
Known for its elegant ambiance and carefully curated menu, Lusin is a great option for those seeking a unique dining experience in the Kingdom.
For our takeout order, the appetizers were the standout. The Lusin special muhammara, a red pepper paste with walnuts, had a tangy, nutty depth that lingered pleasantly.
It is the kind of dish that feels right at home on any mezze table. The Lusin hummus, with its basil and dried tomatoes, added a fresh and herbaceous twist to the classic recipe.
However, the signature eggplant rolls, stuffed with walnuts and cream and topped with pomegranate seeds, did not quite hit the mark for me. While beautifully presented, the dish was underwhelming. It is something I can do without.
The mains were hearty and satisfying. The authentic Armenian manti — tender dumplings filled with spiced meat and paired with a tangy yogurt and tomato sauce — was comforting and flavorful; a true highlight.
The lamb stuffed with spiced rice was aromatic and cooked well, while the ghapama, a pumpkin stuffed with rice, veal, and nuts, was both visually stunning and delicious.
Not everything was perfect — the pumpkin soup was unimpressive and the eggplant rolls fell short — but my family and I had a good experience overall.
The food was flavorful, the packaging thoughtful, and the portions generous. We would happily try Lusin again, especially for its standout mains and appetizers.
Where We Are Going Today: Fitt Pub restaurant in Riyadh
Offerings such as high-protein shakes, colorful salads, creative desserts, and hearty rice dishes are prepared with attention to flavor
Updated 06 September 2025
Nada Alturki
Tucked away in a plaza in Riyadh, Fitt Pub offers a refreshing alternative for those craving bold flavors without compromising on nutrition.
This health-conscious eatery serves dishes that are indulgent, yet calorie-aware, proving that “eating clean” does not have to be bland.
The restaurant’s decor is fresh and modern, with a sleek interior that is welcoming to both solo diners and groups. From light breakfasts to satisfying lunches or filling dinners, the menu has something for every craving and macro count.
Offerings such as high-protein shakes, colorful salads, creative desserts, and hearty rice dishes are prepared with attention to flavor. Every item includes calorie counts, helping diners stay on track with fitness goals.
We recommend the lime thyme chicken, fruity salmon, and creamy mushroom chicken.
However, one downside is the slow service. Even with only a few diners, our meals took a considerable time to arrive, and the mojito came almost at the end of the meal.
That said, the staff are polite and attentive, and the kitchen clearly prioritizes quality.
It is rare to find an outlet where you can enjoy a protein-packed breakfast, nutrient-rich lunch, or guilt-free dessert. The menu’s variety impresses, appealing not only to fitness enthusiasts but also those seeking flavorful, well-balanced meals.
For those wanting a spot that supports their health goals without sacrificing flavor, Fitt Pub is worth a visit — and it delivers via HungerStation.
Snuggled between cafes, small shops and nearby hotels, SUGARHIVE, a cozy spot for people looking for comfort in the middle of the vibrant life of the Olaya Street of the Saudi capital.
Rated four stars on Google on all of its branches in Riyadh, this coffee shop is one of the local go-to spots in the city.
With its inviting atmosphere, mixed sweet treats and a mellow vibe, this place is a great option for people who want to enjoy a cup of coffee solo or even have a relaxed gathering with friends and loved ones.
Being located close to the metro, the calm morning ambiance at SUGARHIVE gives it a high advantage.
One of the best-selling items on the menu is their French toast. This delicious dessert is available with different toppings depending on the customer’s taste. You may try the salted caramel topping. But avoid consuming a lot of it, as it is too sweet.
Another item on the menu that you will enjoyed is their honey cake.
The only disadvantage you might find in this place is that it does not have a WiFi connection. The coffee and the desert, even the food options they have, such as sandwiches and salad, are good, but it is still not a top choice as a workplace. A book would be better company in this cafe than a laptop.
Overall, SUGARHIVE is a sweet spot, definitely worth visiting whether having a casual meet up with a friend, or treating yourself to a comforting brunch.
Recipes for success: Chef Wai Mon offers advice and a tasty wagyu mushroom kamameshi recipe
Updated 04 September 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Chef Wai Mon has led kitchens at some of the region’s most talked-about restaurants, including Zuma, LPM and Bungalow 34. Now, as head chef of the Michelin-listed CÉ LA VI Dubai, his focus is on refining modern Asian cuisine, he told Arab News. Mon brings a clear vision to the table: create food that is “bold, balanced and memorable.”
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
Managing my time effectively while maintaining consistent quality. In the beginning, I was very focused on creating creative dishes and presenting them with fine, artistic plating. But I soon realized that mastering the fundamentals, like core techniques and consistency, is more important. I think many young chefs get caught up in trying to impress with new ideas before they’ve really built a solid foundation.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A sharp knife is not just safer, but it also makes the cooking process smoother and more enjoyable. Second, keep it simple — try not to overload your dish with too many ingredients. Simplicity often brings out the best flavors. Also, learn the importance of “mise en place” — prepping and organizing all your ingredients before you start cooking. It saves a lot of time and stress.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s hard to choose just one, so I’ll go with two essentials: salt and garlic. Salt is a powerful flavor enhancer. It helps balance a dish and brings out the natural flavors of ingredients. It also plays a role in texture and the overall mouthfeel. Garlic, on the other hand, adds aroma, depth and umami. It’s incredibly versatile and can completely transform the flavor profile of a dish, whether it’s roasted, sautéed or raw.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I do, especially when it comes to flavor, seasoning and presentation. But I always try to keep my feedback fair. I understand the pressures that come with running a busy kitchen.
What’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?
Poor seasoning is a big one. Dishes are often under-salted because chefs are afraid of going too far, but this usually results in food that tastes bland. I also see inconsistent cooking, where the same dish can vary in quality depending on who’s preparing it. And I’ve noticed a lack of cohesion in some dishes, where the elements don’t really come together in a balanced way.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
One of my favorites is warm prawns. It’s very simple — just prawns with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and fresh basil. It’s light, healthy and full of flavor.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Something that can be frustrating is when customers (demand quick service). Good cooking takes time. It’s about quality, not just speed.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Fishcake curry. It’s very nostalgic for me. It reminds me of home and family meals. The dish is beautifully balanced — savory, spicy, aromatic and packed with texture. Every bite feels like a flavor explosion, and it really takes me back to street markets and home kitchens in Southeast Asia. It’s comfort food with depth.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
There was a dish I used to make called trio chicken. It had three different styles of chicken on one plate. It tasted amazing, but the preparation was incredibly detailed and the challenge was in keeping the consistency high every time. It really tested my skill and my patience.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I try to be firm but fair. I’m very disciplined, but I also believe in leading with patience and persistence. I see my role as someone who educates and inspires, I want to help my team grow into strong, confident chefs and future leaders. I focus on creating a respectful and focused environment — I value communication, calmness under pressure and mutual respect. But I have zero tolerance for laziness.
Chef Wai’s wagyu mushroom kamameshi recipe
Ingredients:
Wagyu flap steak or striploin 80 g
Kamameshi rice 200 g
Sauteed shimeji mushroom 20 g
Furikake (Japanese rice topping) 5 g
Fried onion 5 g
Spring onion 5 g
First, portion the wagyu beef into 80 g pieces and marinate in galbi sauce. Season with one teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of pepper, then grill to 62 °C (medium-well).
Place 200g of mushroom rice (see instructions below) into a bowl, add sautéed mushrooms, and top with the grilled Wagyu. Finish with furikake, fried onions, and spring onions.
Serve with mixed pickles (see instructions below) made from cucumber, white radish, and carrot — cut into small bite-sized chunks and pickle for 24 hours.
Kamameshi rice base:
Sushi rice (raw) 500 g
Vegetable stock 250 g
Mushroom stock (mushroom soaked water) 250 g
Tamari soy (light soy sauce) 70 g
Chopped shiitake mushroom (soaked one) 50 g
Sesame oil 10 g
Method:
First, wash the rice until the water runs clear, then soak it for 15 minutes. Cook the rice with vegetable stock (see instructions below) and mushroom stock, along with tamari soy sauce and salt to taste. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for 15–20 minutes, checking occasionally. Once the rice is cooked, immediately add sesame oil.
Pickle juice:
Rice vinegar 100 ml
Sugar 100 g
Water 100 ml
Method:
Mix rice vinegar and water in a pan and heat gently. Add the sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Let it cool down before using.
Vegetable stock:
Water 150 ml
Parsley 5 gm
Leek 20 gm
Carrot 30 gm
Celery 20 gm
Onion 40 gm
Method:
First, cut the vegetables into chunks and place them in a pot, except for the parsley. Start cooking on high heat, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Add the parsley, cover with cling film, and let it sit for 2 hours. After that, discard all the vegetables.
With three locations across Jeddah — in Al-Faisaliyah, Al-Balad and Al-Sulaymaniyah districts — Habibi takes diners back in time with its minimal decor and a menu that is straightforward but flavorful.
The classic shawarma Habibi, with tender meat complemented by tahini, tomatoes and pickled onions, delivers the kind of taste that has made shawarma a staple for generations.
The Habibi special elevates the experience with stuffed meat in samoli bread, enriched by Habibi sauce, tahini, pickled tomatoes and a hint of spicy sauce.
The Habibi taouk dish provides generous portions of shish taouk paired with fries, garlic sauce, pickled cucumbers and bread, all cooked to satisfying perfection.
Vegetable options such as Habibi’s okra in samoli bread with tahini sauce show that the restaurant pays attention to variety. It is a unique dish that many diners may not have tried before.
Dishes like Safehat Al-Muallem, made of minced meat on a bread pie, and tawouk taboulah, add a regional touch.
The focus at Habibi is not on elaborate presentation but on hearty, well-seasoned food that appeals to all palates.
In the beverage section, a must-try is the cocktail juice, which is refreshing and evokes a sense of nostalgia.
With its reasonable pricing, Habibi is worth a shot.