Artist showcases Qur’anic verses with intricate papercutting creations

JEDDAH: Australia-based Pakistani artist Tusif Ahmad visited Jeddah this week to showcase his intricate and colorful papercutting representations of Qur’anic verses.

Ahmad, who has lived in Australia since 2006, presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts during a talk at the Layla Design Gallery.

Over the past 12 years, he has produced more than 500 pieces, exhibited globally, and won recognition for an art form he describes as “an invitation to reflect on the Qur’an.”







His journey began by chance when his 5-year-old daughter said to him: “Baba, I’m bored.”

To keep her entertained, he folded a sheet of paper and cut it into the shape of a sunflower, sparking an artistic path that would merge his faith with a love for calligraphy, geometry, and storytelling.

“My purpose is to connect people with the spiritual and artistic beauty of the Qur’an through exhibitions, artist talks, and private viewings in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News about his visit.

He explained that his work uses layered patterns and light to represent the depth of the Qur’an’s message.

“Each artwork aims to create a bridge between tradition and modern expression, inspiring both Muslims and non-Muslims to connect with the spiritual essence of Islamic art,” he said.







He wants to create a sense of wonder while building cultural understanding and dispelling misconceptions about Islam through his art.

“It’s about sharing something beautiful, making a connection, and leaving a positive mark on the world,” he said.

“During the (New Zealand) Christchurch mosque tragedy (in 2019), where many Muslims lost their lives, I felt a deep responsibility to promote peace and understanding.







“I exhibited my Islamic papercutting artworks in a Catholic church as a gesture of harmony between faiths. Alhamdulillah, this action was widely appreciated around the world, and many people saw it as a symbol of unity and respect.”

During his Jeddah talk, Ahmad showcased works from a series inspired by the surahs Ar-Rahman, Yaseen, and Yusuf. He explained that small pieces may take weeks while larger ones require months of patience and spiritual focus.

Though not a native Arabic speaker, he has begun learning the language and studying the Qur’an in depth.

“I am very keen to understand the message in each Qur’anic verse that I work on. To understand the background, I take leads from scholars’ lectures and attend Arabic-language classes,” he explained.

Now, Ahmad is in discussions with art and cultural organizations in Jeddah and Riyadh to stage his first solo exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

“A solo exhibition would be a great opportunity to present my complete body of work and engage with a wider audience in Saudi Arabia,” he said.