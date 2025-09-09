You are here

  • Home
  • Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city
Sudanese queue to receive aid in Khartoum on Monday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n26ev

Updated 51 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TAWILA, Sudan: Amid the intensifying siege of El-Fasher, Sudan’s last army-held city in Darfur, thousands are fleeing a 70-km treacherous trail to Tawila, littered with the bodies of those who perished from hunger, thirst, and violence. 

The Rapid Support Forces have encircled the city since May 2024, launching their deadliest assault yet and trapping 260,000 civilians inside.

Nazer Muhana Ali, 20, and his family escaped after an RSF drone strike killed his father. 

Ali drank rainwater to stay alive. For four days, Ali trudged through the scrubland west of El-Fasher, his family at his side, beaten and robbed along the way.

“It was extremely tough because of hunger and thirst,” he said. “We had nothing but ombaz to eat.”

Ombaz, a bitter peanut husk meant for animals, was all that kept them going as they fled Sudan’s last army-held city in Darfur.

El-Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days. The only escape is a 70-km trail west to Tawila, a path littered with the bodies of those who did not make it.

Another survivor Adel Ismail Ahmed, 24, said he was in Abu Shouk camp, a few kilometers north of El-Fasher, when “a shell fell directly on our house.”

“My brother and I were inside. My hand was broken, and it still has shrapnel in it. My brother was hit in the neck and chest.”

With fighting intensifying, Ahmed decided to flee.

Mohammed Siddig, 28, also fled Abu Shouk after weeks of bombardment and hunger. “The pressure became too much,” he said. “Life was so tough.”

Related

‘Tears and pain’ after deadly Sudan landslide
Middle-East
‘Tears and pain’ after deadly Sudan landslide
Analysis How Sudan’s ruinous conflict turned it into Captagon’s suspected new frontier
Middle-East
How Sudan’s ruinous conflict turned it into Captagon’s suspected new frontier

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
Follow

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives
  • The CHP has strongly denied allegations of corruption, saying the accusations are politically motivated and part of a broader effort to undermine the party’s growing influence
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: Police used pepper spray inside the Istanbul headquarters of Turkiye’s main opposition party to disperse dozens of party officials Monday, clearing the way for a court-appointed interim chairman to enter the building amid fierce protests over his appointment, party officials said.
Riot police also scuffled with supporters of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, who had assembled at locations close to the offies in defiance of a temporary ban on public gatherings and a police blockade of its local branch.
The police raid came amid an intensifying crackdown on the CHP, including municipalities run by the party, over alleged corruption, which has led to several arrests, including that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The deposed mayor is widely regarded as the leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule, and his arrest in March sparked the largest protests Turkiye has seen in over a decade.
Last week, an Istanbul court suspended the CHP’s provincial leadership, citing alleged irregularities in the party’s 2023 congress. The court also appointed Gursel Tekin, a former CHP lawmaker aligned with the party’s old guard, as interim chair. Critics have condemned the move as being politically motivated and aimed at weakening the party.
In response, CHP leadership called on supporters to gather at the party’s Istanbul headquarters ahead of Tekin’s scheduled arrival Monday. That prompted the governor’s office to announce a three-day ban on public gatherings late Sunday. Police quickly surrounded the building, erected barricades and restricted access.
Despite the restrictions, supporters began rallying outside the headquarters on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Internet watchdog NetBlocks said several social media platforms, including X, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp, were restricted in Turkiye following the CHP’s call for rallies.
On Monday, Tekin arrived at the party headquarters under heavy police protection. His arrival was met with loud protests from gathered supporters and party members angered that he accepted the position following the court ruling the party had denounced as unjust.
Speaking to journalists outside the building, Tekin said his intent was to help resolve the party’s legal challenges, not escalate tensions.
“We will do everything in our power to put an end to the legal troubles our party has been subjected to in the court corridors,” he said.
Police later used pepper spray inside the building and pushed back party officials opposed to his arrival, senior CHP legislator Gokhan Gunaydin and other officials told the opposition-aligned Halk TV television. Witnesses saw dozens of people exiting the building, visibly affected by the pepper gas.
Tekin was later seen entering the building, where he was filmed taking a phone call in a room reserved for journalists.
In a symbolic rejection of Tekin’s court-appointed leadership, the CHP later announced that it had officially closed its Istanbul provincial headquarters and reassigned another building as its new operational base.
The CHP has strongly denied allegations of corruption, saying the accusations are politically motivated and part of a broader effort to undermine the party’s growing influence. Erdogan’s government maintains that the judiciary operates independently and denies any political interference.
On Monday, Erdogan accused the CHP of defying the rule of law and of threatening public order in Istanbul by calling for street protests.
“We will never allow our streets to be thrown into chaos, nor will we permit the peace of our people — especially our fellow citizens in Istanbul — to be disturbed,” Erdogan said.
He also blamed the standoff on an internal power struggle within the CHP.
“We are against the government (which is) stealing our right to vote and arresting the people we voted for,” said Tulay Ozbay, who took part in Monday’s demonstrations. “We reject this injustice.”
Later this month, a separate court in Ankara is expected to rule on a similar case targeting the CHP’s 2023 main congress, which elected Ozgur Ozel as party leader. A ruling against the party could potentially reinstate its former leader, Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, a figure whose tenure drew widespread criticism.

Topics: Turkiye Istanbul Republican People’s Party (CHP) Gursel Tekin

Related

Turkiye’s main opposition calls for rallies after police barricade Istanbul office video
Middle-East
Turkiye’s main opposition calls for rallies after police barricade Istanbul office
Turkiye detains Istanbul district mayor in corruption probe, state media says
Middle-East
Turkiye detains Istanbul district mayor in corruption probe, state media says

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians
  • They condemn uprooting of population through military campaign in Gaza, use of siege and starvation as methods of war, and deliberate targeting of civilians
  • Israeli actions in West Bank, including settlement expansions, settler violence, demolitions and land confiscations, are flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, they add
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Foreign Ministers of the Arab-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Committee on Gaza on Monday rejected all statements made by Israeli authorities about displacement, under any pretext, of the Palestinian people from their territories, which have been occupied since 1967.

The ministers condemned Israel’s policy of uprooting Palestinians through military operations in Gaza, the use of siege and starvation as methods of war, and the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. They warned that such practices risk prolonging and widening the conflict, thereby posing “a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.”

The ministers also denounced Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, including settlement expansions, settler violence, home demolitions and land confiscations, describing them as flagrant violations of international humanitarian law. They said those responsible for such actions should be held accountable for crimes that could amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

They reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanded that Israel lift restrictions on humanitarian access via all routes and border crossings.

They also urged the international community to back the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza in support of state-building efforts.

Israel’s practices contravene international law, the UN Charter and the rules-based international order, the ministers added. They called on the UN Security Council to protect Palestinians, guarantee their right to remain in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to end Israel’s “illegal occupation.”

The establishment of a Palestinian state, based on the June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only viable solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians consistent with human rights, the right to self-determination, and international resolutions, they said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes
  • The field hospital treated injured individuals and transferred critical cases to major medical facilities in nearby governorates
  • The eastern region of Afghanistan was shaken last week by three major earthquakes, resulting in 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) established a temporary field hospital in eastern Afghanistan to provide medical support to those affected by the recent earthquakes.

The group said on Monday that the field hospital treated injured individuals and transferred critical cases to major medical facilities in nearby governorates. Additionally, the group set up tents to provide temporary shelters for families affected by the earthquakes, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The eastern region of Afghanistan was shaken last week by three major earthquakes and two powerful aftershocks, resulting in 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries, according to the Taliban administration. The earthquakes destroyed an estimated 6,700 homes in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, which border Pakistan.

Due to the construction of dwellings mainly from dry masonry, stone, and timber, some families chose to stay outdoors as a precaution against aftershocks, as many others left without a home.

The South Asian nation of 42 million people has suffered since the 1980s from political turmoil, civil wars, a weak economy and shrinking aid.

Topics: Qatar Afghainstan Qatar International Search and Rescue Group earthquake in Afghanistan

Related

Special An Afghan man receives treatment in a corn field, after earthquakes in Mazar Dara village in Noorgal district, Kunar province.
World
Foreign aid cuts, isolation weaken Afghanistan’s earthquake response
Special Third earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan as death toll rises  video
World
Third earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan as death toll rises 

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
  • On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

RABAT: Survivors of Morocco’s 2023 earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people rallied in Rabat on Monday, demanding their houses be rebuilt as part of the government’s reconstruction program.
Marking the disaster’s second anniversary, dozens of protesters gathered outside parliament in the Moroccan capital, protesting what they described as their “exclusion” from the reconstruction program.
Many held signs that read “No to exclusion, no to marginalization” and “A roof for every life, dignity has no price.”
Ibrahim Achkijou, 30, told AFP he was still living in a shipping container south of Marrakech, in what he described as a “big injustice.”
“We lost our home... but we were excluded from the aid without explanation,” he said.
Aicha Ouchane, who traveled with her mother from quake-hit Ouarzazate, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Rabat, to join the protest, said they lived in a garage under “very harsh conditions.”
“They tell us we are not entitled to the aid, which is not normal,” she said.
On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter.
Authorities had said it damaged some 55,000 houses.
So far, some 45,800 homes have been rebuilt in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant and Marrakech, according to the latest official tally, which did not include data on Ouarzazate and Azilal provinces.
Authorities say more than $465 million has so far been allocated for reconstruction and rehabilitation, alongside monthly allowances of $277 for affected families.
Following the earthquake, the Moroccan authorities announced a five-year reconstruction plan with an estimated budget of $11.7 billion.
 

 

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Related

Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water
Middle-East
Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water
Forest fire sweeps through northern Morocco video
Middle-East
Forest fire sweeps through northern Morocco

Some tents enter Gaza but Red Cross says enclave needs many more

Palestinian women and a girl sit while others inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City.
Palestinian women and a girl sit while others inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City.
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Some tents enter Gaza but Red Cross says enclave needs many more

Palestinian women and a girl sit while others inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City.
  • In addition to the 300 tents, more than 1,500 are expected to be delivered in coming days, the Red Cross added
  • Hundreds of thousands of people desperately need new tents or tarpaulins after months of wear and tear on existing supplies, the Red Cross said
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

GENEVA: The Red Cross said on Monday it has distributed over 300 tents to displacement camps in southern Gaza in recent days but warned that the current supply of shelter materials to the enclave falls far short of urgent needs on the ground.
In addition to the 300 tents, more than 1,500 are expected to be delivered in coming days, the Red Cross added, but said hundreds of thousands of people desperately need new tents or tarpaulins after months of wear and tear on existing supplies.
“Many displaced families are living in appalling conditions — some among the rubble of their destroyed homes, others in makeshift tents constructed from tarpaulins and scrap metal,” Sarah Davies, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Reuters.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters separately that humanitarian groups had sent “a limited number of tents” into Gaza in recent weeks, but many more were needed.
Over 1.3 million Gazans currently lack tents, according to the United Nations, and further displacement is anticipated as Israel conducts a major assault on Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of residents are living among the ruins.
COGAT, the Israeli defense agency that deals with humanitarian issues, told Reuters that 5,000 tents had entered Gaza since restrictions on shelter materials were lifted near the end of August.
Aid organizations say Israel effectively blocked deliveries of materials for shelter for nearly six months, and despite the lifting of the restriction last month, international NGOs such as CARE International, ShelterBox, and the Norwegian Refugee Council reported on Monday they have yet to receive authorization to deliver such materials.
COGAT said: “Every organization that wants to enter tents is absolutely allowed to do so.”
The International Organization for Migration told Reuters it still has about 35,000 tents as well as half a million tarpaulins waiting in Jordan pending customs clearance.
“It’s frustrating. We need political solutions and then you can remove things like customs clearance and then we can move quicker,” said Karl Baker, Regional Crisis Coordinator and head of IOM Gaza Response.
Israel’s assault has reduced much of the enclave to rubble and caused a humanitarian catastrophe. More than 64,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, according to health officials in Gaza.
The war began with an assault by Hamas-led fighters on southern Israel in 2023. The attackers killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Cross

Related

A picture taken on August 18, 2025, shows tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (AFP)
Middle-East
UN slams Israel’s block on bringing tents to Gaza
Israel strikes tents near hospitals in Gaza, killing and wounding reporters
Middle-East
Israel strikes tents near hospitals in Gaza, killing and wounding reporters

Latest updates

Democrats release Trump’s alleged birthday note to Epstein
Democrats release Trump’s alleged birthday note to Epstein
Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean
Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean
Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus
Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus
Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives
Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives
Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians
Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.