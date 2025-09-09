Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite ‘drone attack’

You are here

War on Gaza

Update People chant in support of the the Global Sumud Flotilla as it arrives at the port of Sidi Bou SaÃ¯d in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP)
People chant in support of the the Global Sumud Flotilla as it arrives at the port of Sidi Bou SaÃ¯d in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP)
AFP
  • Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla “have no basis in truth,” adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel
  • The United Nations declared a state of famine in parts of Gaza, warning that 500,000 people face “catastrophic” conditions
  • The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries
AFP
TUNIS: Activists on a Gaza aid flotilla that alleged it was targeted by a “drone attack” off Tunisia overnight said Tuesday they remained “determined” to reach the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The flotilla organizers had said late Monday that one of their boats was hit by a suspected UAV off the coast of Tunisia, but authorities there said “no drones” had been detected.

“Our will is stronger and we are more determined (than ever) to break the blockade against Gaza,” Tunisian organizer Ghassen Henchiri told a crowd in Tunis.

Nadir Al-Nuri, a member of the steering committee, told AFP that the flotilla was set to depart the Tunisian capital on Wednesday as scheduled.

The flotilla, which aims to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, arrived in Tunisia at the weekend and was anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said when it reported the incident.

Some members of the flotilla said they saw the drone, adding that the boat’s bow caught fire immediately after.

Authorities dismissed reports of a drone strike as “completely unfounded,” suggesting the fire may have been caused by a cigarette butt.

But security footage posted by the flotilla organizers later showed a burning mass falling from a distance onto the ship.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla confirms that one of the main boats... was struck by what is suspected to be a drone,” the organizers had said on social media, adding that none of the six people aboard the boat at the time was hurt.

The vessel was in Tunisian waters when a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished, according to an AFP journalist who arrived shortly after the flames had been doused.

‘100 percent drone’ 

Tunisian national guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP “no drones have been detected.”

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila posted a video on Instagram featuring testimony from another member of the flotilla who claimed to have seen a drone.

“It was 100 percent a drone that dropped a bomb,” the member says in the video.

The flotilla denounced the incident as “acts of aggression aiming to derail (its) mission.”

An AFP journalist who arrived at the port of Sidi Bou Said overnight said the vessel was surrounded by other boats but that flames were no longer visible.

Hundreds of people gathered at the port, chanting “Free, free Palestine.”

The Sidi Bou Said port lies some two kilometers away from the Tunisian presidential palace in Carthage, which can be seen from its harbor.

‘Assault against Tunisia’ 

“If it’s confirmed that this is a drone strike, it will be an assault, an aggression against Tunisia and Tunisian sovereignty,” Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories who lives in Tunis, told reporters at the port.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

The incident comes as Gaza endures a war sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

The United Nations declared a state of famine last month in parts of Gaza, warning that 500,000 people face “catastrophic” conditions.

The Global Sumud Flotilla — “sumud” meaning steadfastness in Arabic — describes itself as an independent group not linked to any government or political party.

Its stated aim is to reach Gaza by mid-September to deliver humanitarian aid, after two previous attempts in June and July were blocked by Israel.

Among its high-profile participants is Greta Thunberg, who addressed pro-Palestinian campaigners in Tunisia on Sunday.

The Tunisian flotilla is due to depart for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after being delayed multiple times by weather conditions and other issues including the late arrival of boats from Barcelona.

Imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah on list for presidential pardon and release

Updated 14 sec ago
Follow

Imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah on list for presidential pardon and release

Imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah on list for presidential pardon and release
Updated 14 sec ago
The British-Egyptian dual national has been imprisoned in Egypt since September 2019
“This is really promising, we hope these authorities follow through with urgency and that Alaa will be reunited with us soon,” his sister, Sanaa Souief, said

CAIRO: Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah may be released through a presidential pardon, the president’s office said.
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to look into an appeal recently petitioned by the National Council for Human Rights-Egypt calling for the release of Abd el-Fattah along with six other convicted individuals, his office said in a statement.
The British-Egyptian dual national has been imprisoned in Egypt since September 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 for spreading false news.
“This is really promising, we hope these authorities follow through with urgency and that Alaa will be reunited with us soon,” his sister, Sanaa Souief, said Tuesday in a post on X.
The National Council for Human Rights submitted a humanitarian appeal to the president Monday urging him to consider releasing Abd el-Fattah and others on humanitarian and health grounds after receiving requests from their families.
“This is in view of the critical family circumstances faced by their relatives,” the group’s appeal said. “Such a decision would represent a deeply significant moral incentive for the families of those mentioned and would substantially contribute to restoring their stability as well as their psychological and social balance.”
Abd el-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most prominent activists, first gained recognition during the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak’s rule. He has spent much of the past decade in prison and is viewed as emblematic of the country’s democratic backslide.
Abd el-Fattah should have been released last year but Egyptian authorities refused to count more than two years he spent in pre-trial detention and ordered him to be held until January 2027.
Tarek el-Awady, a human rights lawyer and member of the presidential pardon committee, told The Associated Press that Abd el-Fattah will be released within days and can instantly walk out of prison without additional release procedures.
“This is the first time the president orders authorities to look into this appeal after multiple local and international calls for his release,” el-Awady said, adding that the order came about a month after a court order removed Abd el-Fattah’s name from a terrorism list.
Abd el-Fattah’s detention prompted his mother, Laila Soueif, to begin a hunger strike on Sept. 29, which has left her seriously ill and frequently receiving treatment at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London. She ended her hunger strike in July after multiple appeals from her family and members of the local and international communities over her deteriorating health.
The activist’s release would send a message that the government is responding to legitimate public demands, which emphasizes the country’s stability and strength, el-Awady said.
“This is the perfect opportunity to rebuild trust between citizens and the state,” el-Awady said. “Similar cases should be among the state’s priorities as this has an impact on Egypt internally and internationally.”

Israel military says targeted Hamas leaders, after blasts rock Doha

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025.(Reuters)
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025.(Reuters)
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel military says targeted Hamas leaders, after blasts rock Doha

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025.(Reuters)
  • Al Jazeera has linked an explosion in Doha to an Israeli announcement that it targeted Hamas’ leadership in a strike
  • Qatar condemned the “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas headquarters in Doha, and called it a violation of international law
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it targeted senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, after AFP journalists in Doha reported explosions in the Qatari capital, where the Palestinian group’s political bureau is based.
“The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said, without specifying where the strike took place.
An AFP journalist in Doha reported explosions rocking a Hamas compound in the city.
“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 (2023) massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the military said.

Qatar condemned what it described as a “cowardly” Israeli strike, and called it a violation of international law.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a post on X.
Tuesday’s strikes come less than two weeks after armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowed to targed the group’s leaders based abroad.
“Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Zamir said on August 31.
Hamas and Israel have held multiple rounds of indirect ceasefire negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States throughout the nearly two-year Gaza war.
Despite two temporary truces, the talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.
Hamas said Sunday it was ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” following what it described as “some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.”
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, insisting it accept a deal to release the hostages seized during the October 2023 attack which sparked the war.

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: minister

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: minister
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: minister

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: minister
  • Raggi said army chief Rodolphe Haykal had presented the government with a five-stage plan
  • The first stage should take “three months... during which the removal of weapons will be completed south of the Litani River“
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army is set to fully disarm Hezbollah near the border with Israel within three months, Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi told AFP on Tuesday.
In August, the Lebanese government ordered the military to draw up plans to disarm the once-dominant militant group by the end of the year, having come under pressure from the United States and Israeli strikes.
The cabinet said last week that the army would begin implementing the plan, without disclosing details.
Raggi said army chief Rodolphe Haykal had presented the government with a five-stage plan last week to ensure all weapons are held by the Lebanese state.
The first stage should take “three months... during which the removal of weapons will be completed south of the Litani River,” around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Israel, by the end of November.
“There will be no warehouses, no weapons, no weapons transfers, no fighters, and no display of arms” in the area, Raggi said, describing the army’s plan.
In parallel with the first phase, the army’s plan stipulates that “security measures” will be implemented across the country.
The army will “tighten and increase the number of checkpoints, prevent the movement and carrying of weapons... but without conducting raids, arresting individuals, or confiscating weapons from warehouses,” Raggi added.
“At the very least, the movement of weapons from one area to another will be prohibited.”
Raggi said the next four phases of the plan will see disarmament in other regions, including Beirut and the eastern Bekaa, “but without timelines.”
Hezbollah has been severely weakened by a year-long conflict with Israel, including two months of open war, that destroyed part of its arsenal and decimated its leadership.
Beirut has characterised the disarmament push, which Hezbollah opposes, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire deal that ended the war in November last year.
The agreement also called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon and an end to strikes on the country, but Israel has repeatedly bombed its neighbor since then and kept soldiers deployed in five border points it deemed strategic.

Paramilitary launches drone strikes on Sudan capital

Paramilitary launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Paramilitary launches drone strikes on Sudan capital

Paramilitary launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
  • RSF’s Tasis administration later said the paramilitaries had launched “precise and successful air strikes” in Khartoum and other areas
  • The assault came months after the military recaptured the capital in March
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

PORT SUDAN: A wave of paramilitary drone strikes hit key infrastructure and military targets in and around Sudan’s army-held capital Tuesday, bringing to an abrupt end a period of relative calm in the area.
The strikes hit a power station, a weapons factory and an oil refinery near Khartoum, witnesses at the sites said on condition of anonymity, while a military source said an air base had also been targeted.
The Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) Tasis administration later said the paramilitaries had launched “precise and successful air strikes” in Khartoum and other areas.
The Tasis administration has declared itself the government in territory held by the RSF, at war with Sudan’s regular army since April 2023.
The assault came months after the military recaptured the capital in March, and as the army-backed government pressed a major reconstruction bid.
The attacks occurred at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), with witnesses telling AFP by phone, on condition of anonymity, that they had seen strikes hit the Al-Jaili oil refinery, the Al-Markhiyat substation in Omdurman and the Yarmuk weapons factory.
Four drones targeted the power station and sparked a fire, the witnesses said, with images posted on social media appearing to show the site in flames.
A source at the national electricity company told AFP that the damage had been minor, but witnesses reported a blackout in some parts of the capital following the attack.
The military source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said a strike on Wadi Seidna air base had been intercepted.
“Our air defense intercepted and shot down the drones that were targeting the base,” the source told AFP.
Another drone strike hit an army building in Kafuri, wounding several troops, another military source said.

- No peace in sight -

The RSF has in recent months been accused of widespread drone attacks in several army-controlled areas of Sudan, striking critical infrastructure and causing blackouts for millions.
Efforts to mediate between Sudan’s de facto leader, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and his deputy-turned-rival, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have failed to yield a sustained ceasefire, with the military vowing to fight until victory.
The army-backed government has launched a vast reconstruction program in Khartoum, with around 600,000 people returning to their homes in recent months, according to the United Nations.
The war has devastated the capital, forcing around half of its nine million residents to flee.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.
Some 10 million people are currently displaced inside the country, with most facing dire hunger, while another four million have sought refuge beyond its borders.
In recent months, Khartoum has seen a return of relative calm, with fighting concentrated in the country’s southern Kordofan and western Darfur regions, where the warring sides have wrestled for territory.
North Darfur state capital El-Fasher, the last major city in Darfur still under army control, has seen some of the fiercest battles, with the RSF pressing an offensive to claim the city, which it has besieged since May 2024.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed in the area in recent months, where the UN said this month that the RSF has committed “myriad crimes against humanity” during its siege.

Israeli drone strike south of Beirut wounds Hezbollah member amid rising tensions

Israeli drone strike south of Beirut wounds Hezbollah member amid rising tensions
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli drone strike south of Beirut wounds Hezbollah member amid rising tensions

Israeli drone strike south of Beirut wounds Hezbollah member amid rising tensions
  • Israeli drone strike hit a car near Jiyeh, 30 km south of Beirut, wounding a Hezbollah member
  • Strike followed Israeli raids in the Bekaa Valley that killed five people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

BEIRUT: An Israeli drone strike targeted a car south of Beirut on Tuesday, wounding a Hezbollah member, according to a Lebanese security source.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that “an enemy drone targeted a car near the mosque of Zarout between the towns of Jiyeh and Barja in Iqlim el-Kharrub,” around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the capital.

A security source told AFP the strike hit a Hezbollah member, who was injured but not killed. An AFP photographer saw a burnt-out vehicle near a mosque, as soldiers secured the scene.

The strike comes a day after the Israeli military said it had carried out raids on Hezbollah positions in the eastern Bekaa Valley, targeting what it described as training compounds used by the group’s elite Radwan force. Lebanon’s health ministry said those strikes killed five people.

Israel has continued to launch air raids in Lebanon despite a November truce aimed at ending more than a year of hostilities, including two months of open war with the Iran-backed group. The agreement stipulated Hezbollah would withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, while Israel would pull its forces from Lebanese territory — though Israeli troops remain in five areas it considers strategic.

In August, Lebanon’s government instructed the army to draft plans to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, amid US pressure and fears of an expanded Israeli campaign.

