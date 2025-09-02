You are here

War on Gaza

Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla

Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla

Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla
  The track, which features a chorus in Arabic, takes its title from a book by E. Mark Windle and will raise funds for the Amos Trust's Gaza Appeal
LONDON: British protest singer Billy Bragg has unveiled a new track, titled “Hundred Year Hunger,” in solidarity with the people of Palestine and a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza that includes activist Greta Thunberg, it was reported on Tuesday.

Bragg said on Instagram that the song “looks at the current famine that Israel has created in Gaza through the lens of a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel,” The Guardian reported.

The track, which features a chorus in Arabic, takes its title from a book by E. Mark Windle and will raise funds for the Amos Trust’s Gaza Appeal.

In it, Bragg sings: “Now my children ask me why the watching world is standing by / While Israel creates famine as a weapon in their war.”

Explaining the Arabic chorus, Bragg wrote: “‘Sumud’ translates as ‘steadfastness or perseverance.’ It is used by Palestinians to describe their nonviolent everyday resistance against Israel’s occupation. Sumud emphasises the commitment of the Palestinian people to remain on their land despite hardship and oppression, elevating their everyday existence into a form of resistance.”

He added: “‘Lan narhal’ translates as ‘we will not leave.’ Together ‘Sumud! Sumud! Lan narhal’ conveys the determination of the Palestinian people to refuse to be displaced.”

The song’s release coincided with the flotilla’s departure from Barcelona on Monday, the mission of which organizers said was to “break the illegal siege of Gaza” by delivering aid and establishing a humanitarian corridor.

It is expected to arrive in mid-September, though previous attempts to reach Gaza by sea have been blocked by Israel.

Bragg will also host a benefit concert, “Days Like These,” at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Sept. 20, featuring Jamie Webster, Billy Nomates, Reverend and the Makers, Antony Szmierek and Big Special. Proceeds will go to the Amos Trust’s Gaza Appeal.

The singer has long been outspoken on freedom of expression, backing Irish rap trio Kneecap last year after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence.

“The charging of Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh with a terrorism offence by the Metropolitan Police is the latest development of a disturbing and broader trend over the past few years during which the state has sought to criminalise creative expression,” Bragg said in May.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Billy Bragg

Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania

Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania

Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania
  Event will give the Albanian public the chance to experience Saudi culture and strengthen shared ties
  Week will feature participation from Saudi Arabia's heritage, music, film, libraries, literature, culinary arts, fashion, and theater commissions
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is organizing Saudi Cultural Week which will take place at the Palace of Congresses in Tirana, Albania, from Sept. 16-20.

The event will promote cultural exchange between the two countries, giving the Albanian public the chance to experience Saudi culture and strengthen shared ties, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The week will feature participation from Saudi Arabia’s heritage, music, film, libraries, literature, culinary arts, fashion, and theater commissions.

Also participating are the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy.

These entities will present a program reflecting the richness of Saudi culture, the SPA added.

The program will include musical and performing arts shows, an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, screenings of Saudi films, and displays of traditional fashion.

It will also feature an Arabic calligraphy exhibition and presentations on UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saudi Arabia, along with offering authentic Saudi hospitality with traditional coffee.

Culinary arts presentations, workshops for practitioners and artists from both countries, and panel discussions with intellectuals and authors will also be featured.

The Year of Handicrafts 2025 initiative is participating with an informative pavilion highlighting the historic and cultural significance of handicrafts.

Topics: Albania Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC)

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Submissions in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards are rolling in ahead of the 2026 Oscars, which will be held on March 15.
The shortlist that trims the number to 15 will be revealed on Dec. 16, with the nominations to be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.
So far, several films from the Middle East have been submitted, as well as films by directors of Middle Eastern origin.
Canada: ‘The Things You Kill’


Iranian Canadian director Alireza Khatami’s work premiered at this year’s Sundance Festival, winning the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. The film follows professor Ali (Ekin Koc), who is haunted by the suspicious death of his mother.
Sweden: ‘Eagles of the Republic’


Swedish Egyptian director Tarik Saleh’s Cannes Competition selection follows a film star who finds himself thrown into the inner circle of political power, where he begins a risky affair.
Turkey: ‘One of those Days when Hemme Dies’


Murat Fıratoglu’s debut follows a tomato harvest worker who seeks a radical solution after trying to pay off a mounting debt.
Jordan: ‘All That’s Left of You’


This drama by Cherien Dabis centers on a multi-generational Palestinian family from 1948 to the present day.  
Tunisia: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’
Kaouther Ben Hania’s drama set in Gaza premieres at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The film, which counts Brad Pitt among its executive producers, reconstructs the events surrounding the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by the Israeli military in January 2024. Ben Hania is the first Arab woman to garner two Oscar nominations — her “Four Daughters” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” earned her a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 awards.

Topics: Oscars

Actress Nelly Karim stars in Prada Beauty campaign

Actress Nelly Karim stars in Prada Beauty campaign
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Actress Nelly Karim stars in Prada Beauty campaign

Actress Nelly Karim stars in Prada Beauty campaign
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Russian actress Nelly Karim is the face of Prada Beauty in Egypt, the brand revealed this week. 

The campaign highlights the Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense fragrance. 

The pictures show Karim in two contrasting looks. In one image, she appears in a voluminous pale pink gown while holding the perfume bottle, set against a soft backdrop. Another image presents Karim in a brown dress with flowing sleeves, posing with the perfume against a dark background highlighted by green light beams. 

 

 

Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense is a floral-amber fragrance that features notes of neroli and jasmine combined with amber accords and a vanilla base.

Prada first entered the Egyptian market in July with a summer pop-up activation, before announcing its official debut through the new campaign led by Karim.

Karim, born in Alexandria to an Egyptian father and Russian mother, began her acting career in 2000 with the TV series “Wageh El Amar.” She later appeared in Youssef Chahine’s “Alexandra … New York,” which screened at Cannes.

 

 

Since then, Karim has become one of Egypt’s most prominent actresses, with notable roles in “678,” “A Girl Named Zaat,” “Women’s Prison,” “Clash,” and the box office hit “The Blue Elephant 2.”

She also starred in “Voy! Voy! Voy!,” a satirical drama that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and went on to represent Egypt at the Academy Awards.

Her performances have brought her both regional and international recognition, cementing her status as a leading figure in Arab cinema and television.

Famously, and fittingly, Karim did not begin her career in the spotlight as an actress. From her childhood until her big break, dancing on “Fawazeer Ramadan,” she was a ballerina. She danced in Alexandria and then in the former Soviet Union, where she lived for a time as a child and was so moved by the work of famed Russian choreographer Boris Eifman at the tender age of 5 that she decided her life would be spent on the stage.  

Topics: Nelly Karim Prada Beauty

Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown

Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown

Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown
  Saudi model, actress dons dress from 'L'Eventail' collection
  At premiere of films 'Den Sidste Viking' and 'Frankenstein'
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia model and actress Rahaf Al-Harbi hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival recently ahead of the premiere of the films “Den Sidste Viking” (The Last Viking) and “Frankenstein.”

She turned heads wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Al-Harbi, who was the first Saudi Arabia contestant at the Miss Europe Continental pageant in 2022, wore a gold tulle lurex gown from Kadi’s “L’Eventail” collection.

The look featured asymmetrical pleating across the bodice and waist, with a floor-length skirt and a soft hooded detail that covered her head and shoulders.

She paired the gown with a diamond necklace, bracelet and rings.

The film “Den Sidste Viking” is a Danish drama directed by Anders Thomas Jensen.

The film follows Anker, who is released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for robbery. The stolen money was hidden by his brother Manfred, the only person who knows its location.

However, Manfred has since developed a mental disorder and no longer remembers where he buried it. The brothers set off on an unexpected journey to recover the loot, confronting memory, identity and their fractured relationship.

Meanwhile, “Frankenstein” is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. The film follows Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life through a dangerous experiment.

As the consequences of his actions unfold, both creator and creation are drawn into a tragic spiral, exploring themes of ambition, isolation and the limits of scientific pursuit.

This is not Al-Harbi’s first appearance at a prestigious international film festival.

In May, she attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival wearing a white gown by Qatar-based label Layla Atelier.

The dress, from the brand’s spring/summer 2025 couture collection, featured a structured peplum bodice, long sleeves and a flowing tulle skirt. It was hand-embroidered with luminous off-white beads and delicate pearls.

Al-Harbi, who holds a degree in medicine and comes from a family of doctors, initially began modeling part-time while completing her studies.

She previously told Arab News that she wanted to participate in the Miss Universe beauty pageant after her Miss Europe Continental participation.

The model is now focused on acting. She is famous for her role in the Saudi series “Eyal Nouf,” which was nominated for a Joy Award in 2023.

Topics: Rahaf Al-Harbi venice film festival Rami Kadi

Moscow Fashion Week underscores 'cultural diplomacy' with Middle East

Moscow Fashion Week underscores ‘cultural diplomacy’ with Middle East
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Moscow Fashion Week underscores ‘cultural diplomacy’ with Middle East

Moscow Fashion Week underscores ‘cultural diplomacy’ with Middle East
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

MOSCOW: Industry insiders gathered in Russia this week for Moscow Fashion Week and the parallel BRICS+ Fashion Summit, with an uptick in interest from the Middle East highlighting Moscow's role as a potential alternative to traditional fashion capitals.

Moscow Fashion Week, which wrapped up on Sept. 2, brought together more than 65 designers from the capital and elsewhere in Russia, including participants from the “Made in Moscow” project, an initiative that supports local brands.

Meanwhile, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit played host to delegations from across the Middle East, as panelists focused on finding opportunities for shared growth in the sector.

BRICS+ consists currently of 10 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE. Several other countries and international organizations regularly attend BRICS+ meetings.

“This is where the global conversation is shifting,” Shirene Rifai, CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, told Arab News in Moscow.

“For too long, fashion was centered only in Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Now, platforms like BRICS+ are creating space for non-Western voices to be seen as equal players.

“For me, representing Jordan and the Middle East here means more than showing collections — it’s about cultural diplomacy,” she added.

Rifai said the tandem events provide “real opportunities for Russian designers to expand their awareness in the Middle East. But what’s important to underline is that this platform is not only creative — it’s also about business. The end goal is trade.

“For Russian designers, it means access to one of the fastest-growing fashion markets in the world, where consumers are hungry for fresh talent and open to exploring beyond traditional Western brands.

“For Middle Eastern countries, it means building stronger economic ties, creating new supply chains, and introducing more variety into our retail landscape.”

With key Gulf states investing in the regional fashion ecosystem via Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission and Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia, there is also an opportunity for homegrown brands to find a market in Russia — as Western sanctions continue to affect the Russian market.

In 2021, Russia was the fifth-largest apparel market in Europe, worth $46.4 billion, according to market research firm GlobalData.

However, sanctions have impacted the industry, with Western chains undergoing buyouts. And the likes of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia, which was due in March 2022, being cancelled.

Cue Moscow Fashion Week, which works to provide designers with an international platform.

“What strikes me most is the way Moscow Fashion Week harnesses the unifying power of fashion to create a global stage for its homegrown talent,” Umit Temurcin, a fashion journalist from Turkiye, told Arab News.

“This convergence not only enriches international exchange but also turns the platform into a productive space for everyone involved.”

“For Russian consumers, Arab fashion also speaks to luxury and craftsmanship, whether it’s intricate embroidery, couture-level tailoring, or the blend of tradition and modernity.

“At the same time, this opens trade opportunities for Arab brands to collaborate with Russian retailers, showcase in local boutiques, and even build partnerships with Russian artisans,” Rifai noted.

Topics: Moscow Fashion Week

