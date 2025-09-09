You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings

Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings

Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings
Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks patrol near Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan on February 25, 2020 (AFP/ File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8wkq

Updated 9 min ago
Follow

Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings

Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings
  • Suspects from Punjab and Sindh detained in Jiwani for trying to travel illegally to Iran and beyond
  • FIA says it has registered cases as Pakistan expands crackdown on human smuggling networks
Updated 9 min ago
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Tuesday it had arrested 14 people, including an Iranian citizen, during raids near the southwestern coastal town of Jiwani for attempting to cross the border illegally.

The arrests follow a series of recent FIA operations aimed at curbing human smuggling. On Saturday, the agency said it had detained 84 people in two separate operations while they were trying to cross into Iran by sea.

The government has tightened overland travel restrictions to Iran this year amid security concerns in Balochistan, where the volatile border province abuts Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan region.

“FIA Composite Circle Gwadar undertook raids, arresting 14 suspects in all,” the agency said in an official statement. “Among those arrested, three were from Gujranwala, three from Mandi Bahauddin, four from Sanghar and three from Sheikhupura. Nine of the suspects had attempted to illegally travel to Iran by sea.”

“Another five people involved in illegally entering Pakistan were also taken into custody,” it added. “The group of illegal entrants included an Iranian citizen.”

The arrests come amid a broader government push against human smuggling, which has led to a series of deadly boat tragedies over the past two years. These included shipwrecks off Greece in mid-2023, a December 2024 disaster near

Greece’s coast, a January 2025 sinking off Morocco and two separate capsizings off Libya in early and mid-2025.

On the Iranian side, authorities have also ramped up action against undocumented people, fueled in part by security concerns tied to their military conflict with Israel. Tehran has cited espionage risks and militant infiltration, particularly in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province.

FIA said all suspects trying to leave Pakistan were planning to travel onward from Iran to other countries illegally.

It added that cases had been registered against those arrested, and more detailed investigations were now underway.

 

Topics: Pakistan Iran border

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash
  • Sept. 14 game will be first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict in May this year
  • Reigning 20-overs world champions India are favorites to retain title, Pakistan are on high having beaten Afghanistan
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha will not tell their teammates to temper aggression when the arch-rivals clash in a geopolitically-charged Asia Cup contest in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in May this year.

While players from both sides have shared cordial relations over the years despite geopolitical realities, both the captains were asked if they would instruct their players to dial down their aggression considering the larger context.

“Aggression (is) always there when we take the field,” a relaxed-looking Suryakumar said at the captains’ pre-tournament media interaction on Tuesday.

“Without (some degree of) aggression, I don’t think you can play the sport. I’m really excited to take the field.”

(L-R) Oman's captain Jatinder Singh, Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza, Pakistan captain Salman Agha, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, India's captain Surya Kumar Yadhav, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, Bangladesh captain Litton Das and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi attend a press conference of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 9, 2025. (AFP)

Opposite number Salman also found it unnecessary to try and curb a player’s natural aggression as long as it did not spill over the game’s confines.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player because every individual is different,” said Salman.

“If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that.

“When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going.

“So from my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays in the ground.”

While reigning 20-overs world champions India are the firm favorites to retain their title, Pakistan are on a high having beaten Afghanistan in the final of a tri-series, also involving hosts United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

India have not played T20 Internationals since the home series against England in February but Suryakumar would not call his team undercooked.

“Well, if your preparations are great then you are certainly confident when you take the field,” he said.

“Yes, we are playing after quite a while but we came here three-four days back and we had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament.” 

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Pakistan v India UAE Dubai international cricket stadium Dubai international cricket stadium

UAE investors explore hotel, real estate and tourism projects in Pakistan’s capital 

UAE investors explore hotel, real estate and tourism projects in Pakistan’s capital 
Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

UAE investors explore hotel, real estate and tourism projects in Pakistan’s capital 

UAE investors explore hotel, real estate and tourism projects in Pakistan’s capital 
  • Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority assures investors it is taking measures to provide incentives to investors
  • Development takes place as Pakistan eyes foreign investment in priority sectors to revive its economic prospects
Updated 09 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of investors from the UAE explored investment opportunities in real estate, tourism and hotels and hospitality industry in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said in a statement this week. 

The press release followed a meeting between CDA officials, including its chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and a delegation of UAE investors at the authority’s headquarters. Both sides discussed potential investment opportunities and projects in Islamabad, the CDA said. 

“The UAE investors were briefed on various sectors and projects, including the hotel and hospitality industry, commercial projects, real estate and tourism,” the CDA said on Monday. “The briefing highlighted that the city of Islamabad offers excellent investment opportunities in the hotel industry, real estate sector and tourism.”

The CDA officials informed the UAE delegation that the authority had developed “robust” financial and operational models to secure investors’ capital in Islamabad’s commercial projects. They said feasibility studies for tourism projects, such as a theme park and a cable car project, have been completed.

Randhawa said the CDA is taking comprehensive measures to provide maximum incentives and facilities for investors. He highlighted that renowned consultancy firms and consultants have already conducted feasibility studies to make these investment projects viable.

The UAE investors expressed deep interest in various investment opportunities in Islamabad, the CDA said.

“The purpose of the meeting was to promote foreign investment in Islamabad and implement international standard projects for the development of the city,” the statement said. 

The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, and a major source of foreign investment valued at over $10 billion in the last 20 years, according to the Gulf country’s foreign ministry.

Topics: Pakistan UAE ties Capital Development Authority

High-level Acumen delegation to visit Pakistan next month amid improving outlook

High-level Acumen delegation to visit Pakistan next month amid improving outlook
Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

High-level Acumen delegation to visit Pakistan next month amid improving outlook

High-level Acumen delegation to visit Pakistan next month amid improving outlook
  • Acumen says board members, global investors to meet stakeholders in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi
  • Visit comes as Pakistan tries to pitch the country as a destination for green and impact capital
Updated 09 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: A high-level Acumen delegation of board members and global investors will visit Pakistan next month to meet government officials and private stakeholders, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, in a move seen as a sign of renewed foreign interest in the South Asian nation’s economy.

Pakistan is seeking to restore investor confidence after a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout approved last September stabilized the rupee, eased fears of default and improved foreign reserves. 

Officials have since been pitching the country as a destination for green and impact capital, hoping visits by international investors and new deals signed can showcase the shift.

“A high-level Acumen delegation of Acumen Board members and global investors will be visiting Pakistan next month to engage with key stakeholders in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, in light of the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators and forward-looking trajectory,” the finance ministry statement said. 

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who met Acumen Pakistan’s leadership this week, including CEO Dr. Ayesha Khan, welcomed the planned visit and assured government support for investment initiatives aligned with the country’s development agenda.

Acumen also briefed the minister on the progress of its $90 million Agriculture Resilience Fund, a blended finance facility designed to channel capital into climate adaptation projects in farming. The fund is focused on strengthening food security, promoting climate-smart farming and supporting rural livelihoods.

Pakistan, among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, has seen its agriculture-dependent economy repeatedly battered by floods, droughts and erratic rainfall. The 2022 super floods submerged a third of the country, devastated crops and livestock, and highlighted the need for long-term adaptation financing.

The agriculture sector makes up nearly 20 percent of GDP and employs about 40 percent of Pakistan’s workforce, underscoring the stakes for policymakers seeking both economic stability and climate resilience.
 

Topics: Acumen Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye agree on closer cooperation in defense, energy, AI at ministerial talks

Pakistan, Turkiye agree on closer cooperation in defense, energy, AI at ministerial talks
Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Turkiye agree on closer cooperation in defense, energy, AI at ministerial talks

Pakistan, Turkiye agree on closer cooperation in defense, energy, AI at ministerial talks
  • Pakistan, Turkiye hold 16th Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Islamabad, discuss cooperation in priority sectors
  • Pakistan’s commerce ministry says Islamabad will facilitate Turkish investors in country’s special economic zones 
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Senior officials of Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday pledged to deepen defense and economic ties, agreeing on new initiatives in energy, technology and agriculture during a ministerial meeting in Islamabad. 

The joint ministerial commission’s 16th meeting was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler. The engagement is a sign of growing cooperation between both nations, who have resolved recently to enhance defense, economic and investment relations, and announced plans to expand bilateral trade to $5 billion. 

“An agreement has been reached to enhance cooperation in renewable energy, oil, gas, and LNG sectors,” the commerce ministry said in a statement. 

Khan said defense cooperation is the hallmark of Pakistan’s ties with Turkiye, noting that the two sides had held discussions on boosting defense technology, joint production, and capacity building cooperation. 

“Agriculture, food security, and health have been identified as new areas of cooperation,” the statement added. 

The Pakistani commerce ministry said special emphasis was placed on boosting cooperation in IT, e-commerce, fintech, and artificial intelligence. Both sides also announced collaboration in workforce, media, culture, and tourism sectors, while Pakistan said it would facilitate Turkish investors in its special economic zones. 

“Both sides resolved to transform Pakistan–Türkiye ties into a productive economic partnership,” the statement said. 

Pakistan and Turkiye have moved closer since Ankara’s public support for Islamabad during its four-day skirmish with India in May. The military forces of the two Muslim-majority countries have since then resolved to forge stronger ties in defense and trade amid regional tensions. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Güler arrived in Pakistan in July for high-level discussions with political and military leaders. The visit was described by Pakistan’s foreign office as a sign of “deepening strategic ties” with Ankara. It said the visit included consultations on regional stability, trade expansion, and defense modernization.

Topics: Pakistan Turkey Ties

Pakistan seeks overland access to Central Asia, Europe in talks with Kazakh deputy PM

Pakistan seeks overland access to Central Asia, Europe in talks with Kazakh deputy PM
Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan seeks overland access to Central Asia, Europe in talks with Kazakh deputy PM

Pakistan seeks overland access to Central Asia, Europe in talks with Kazakh deputy PM
  • Both sides reaffirm resolve to deepen ties ahead of the Kazakh president’s November visit
  • Pakistan highlights spare port capacity, pitches dedicated Central Asia terminal at Gwadar
Updated 09 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday discussed enhanced economic and regional connectivity with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, saying Islamabad was keen to secure overland access to Central Asia and onward to Europe through road and rail corridors.

Pakistan was among the first nations to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence in December 1991, with formal diplomatic ties established in February 1992 during President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Islamabad.

Relations between the two countries are rooted in shared Islamic heritage and a growing strategic partnership, with Pakistan offering the landlocked Central Asian republics access to southern seaports for global trade.

Nurtleu arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a two-day visit, accompanied by Kazakhstan’s transport and deputy trade ministers, and held meetings with his counterpart, Senator Ishaq Dar, and separately with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi.

“Both countries can benefit from mutual experiences in the communications sector,” Khan said during the meeting, according to an official statement released by his ministry.

“Trade corridors and better transport links are our priority,” he added. “Pakistan is keen to gain access to Central Asia and Europe. Enhanced connectivity through rail and road networks will boost trade.”

Both sides agreed that they can undertake substantial work in the field of transport and communications. They also hoped the visit to Pakistan would be mutually beneficial for the two countries and brighten prospects for expanding future cooperation between them.

MARITIME PUSH

In a separate engagement, officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs briefed the Kazakh delegation on seaport opportunities.

They pointed out Kazakhstan could benefit from container handling, logistics, off-dock terminals, free trade zones and other port facilities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noting that Pakistan’s tariffs were regionally competitive.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) highlighted spare capacity to handle Central Asian cargo, while stressing that a dedicated multipurpose terminal at Gwadar was crucial for long-term trade growth.

Presentations on business opportunities and incentives at Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar were given to the visiting delegation.

Meanwhile, delegation-level talks co-chaired by Dar and Nurtleu were held at the foreign office to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, agriculture, information technology, education, culture, tourism, security and logistics connectivity.

A roadmap for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s planned visit to Pakistan in November was finalized, and the two sides signed an Action Plan of Cooperation between their foreign ministries.

Topics: Pakistan Kazakhstan ties Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Murat Nurtleu

Latest updates

Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests
Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.