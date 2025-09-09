You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Moldova's president accuses Russia of conducting 'hybrid war' ahead of key elections

Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu delivers a speech at the EU Parliament, in Strasbourg, north eastern France, on Sept. 9, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections

Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections
  • Sandu reiterated long-held allegations that Moscow is conducting a sprawling ” hybrid war ” against Moldova
  • “The Kremlin’s goal is clear: to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use us against Ukraine”
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
BUCHAREST: Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned Tuesday that her country’s democracy faces a “race against time” from what she said was attempts by Russia to influence parliamentary elections this month.
In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Sandu said the Sep. 28 vote to choose a new 101-seat legislature would be the “most consequential” election in the European Union-candidate country’s history.
Sandu reiterated long-held allegations that Moscow is conducting a sprawling ” hybrid war ” against Moldova — through disinformation, vote-buying, illicit party funding, and myriad other tactics — to try to undermine the upcoming vote and derail Moldova’s path toward EU membership.
“The Kremlin’s goal is clear: to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use us against Ukraine, and to turn us into a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the European Union,” Sandu said. “If our democracy cannot be protected, then no democracy in Europe is safe.”
Sandu said the election outcome will determine whether Moldova becomes a stable democracy or whether alleged Russian destabilization pulls Moldova away from Europe. “Today we face an unlimited hybrid war on a scale unseen before the full invasion of Ukraine,” she added.
Moscow had repeatedly denied meddling in Moldova.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told Sandu before her speech that “we are all deeply impressed by your determination, courage, and steadfast commitment to Moldova’s people,” and that the chamber stands united in support of Moldova’s democratic path toward EU membership.
The EU Parliament will debate later on Tuesday a resolution on strengthening Moldova’s resilience against Russian “hybrid threats and malign interference.” It is expected to vote on it on Wednesday.
Sandu’s remarks on Tuesday come weeks after the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland traveled to Moldova in a show of support to mark the country’s 34 years of independence from the Soviet Union.
Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary election will be pivotal to the country’s geopolitical course: whether it can stay convincingly on its EU path or be dragged back into Russia’s orbit.
“It is a race against time, to anchor our democracy inside the (European) Union, where it will be protected from the greatest threat we face: Russia,” Sandu said.
The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, which Sandu founded in 2016, won a clear majority in the 2021 parliamentary election but risks losing its majority in the Sep. 28 vote, with no clear pro-European alternatives on the ballot.
In the aftermath of Russia’s full invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, Moldova applied for EU membership and was granted candidate status that year. Brussels agreed to open accession negotiations last year.
“Precisely because we have advanced greatly on this path, Russia has unleashed its full arsenal of hybrid attacks against us,” Sandu said. “The battlefield is our elections.”
Last year, Moldovans voted narrowly in favor of securing the country’s EU path, the same day a presidential election was held, which secured Sandu a second term. But those two votes were also overshadowed by widespread claims of Russian interference, which Moscow denied.
Siegfried Muresan, Chair of the European Parliament’s delegation to Moldova, said in a statement that “Moldova is a priority for EU security, not just EU enlargement” and that “a stronger Moldova means a weaker Russia at our borders.”
“This is why, in this week’s plenary, we will vote on a resolution reaffirming strong support for Moldova’s EU path,” he said. “We will also call on the Council to start negotiations on the first cluster of Moldova’s accession process.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Maia Sandu Moldova EU Parliament

At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo

Updated 4 sec ago
At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo

At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo
Updated 4 sec ago
The attack was carried by the Allied Democratic Force in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial
The region is beset by a set of complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF

GOMA: Militants in eastern Congo affiliated with the Daesh group killed at least 60 people in an attack overnight, an official said.
The attack was carried by the Allied Democratic Force in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial.
“The ADF attack caused around 60 deaths, but the final toll will be given later this evening because the territory has just deployed services to the area to count the number of beheaded people,” Col. Alain Kiwewa, local administrator of the Lubero territory where Ntoyo is located, told The Associated Press.
“There were about 10 of them. I saw machetes. They told people to gather in one place and started cutting them. I listened to people screaming and I fainted,” a survivor who was present at the burial told the AP. She requested anonymity out of fear of reprisal.
The region is beset by a set of complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF, which operates in the border region between Congo and Uganda. In July, the group carried out two large-scale attacks in Ituri province — a church attack killing at least 34 in Komanda and an earlier attack that killed 66 people in Irumu.
Despite joint operations by both Congo and Uganda to target the militant group, the ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Daesh group in 2019, has continued to attack civilians.
The attacks worsen the plight of Congolese in the eastern region where several other conflicts are unfolding, including a major conflict between the Rwanda-backed M23 militant groups and the central government. The government is battling multiple armed groups across different fronts, which has taken troops away from border villages, especially to combat the M23.
At a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the ADF had “taken advantage of the security vacuum.”

Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests

Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests

Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
  • Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, who served under 3 presidents, was among those replaced
  • Protests called on government to address economic hardships, introduce fairer taxation
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president has replaced key economic and security ministers in a surprise cabinet reshuffle, following deadly anti-government protests that rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy in recent weeks.  

At least 10 people were killed in mass protests that broke out in Jakarta in late August. Sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers, the demonstrations turned violent and spread across the country after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver.

Posing the biggest challenge yet for the presidency of Prabowo Subianto, who took office less than a year ago, protesters demanded sweeping reforms across various institutions, including the police, military and House of Representatives.

The president’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday also followed calls for the government to address economic hardships, mass layoffs and declining purchasing power, and implement a fairer taxation system.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters that the president “has decided to make changes” in the cabinet.

“After some evaluation, he decided on a formation change,” Hadi said, as he announced the removal of five ministers.

Among the removed cabinet members are Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Budi Gunawan, the coordinating minister for politics and security. The ministers of cooperatives, youth and sport, and migrant workers protection were also replaced.

While Prabowo has yet to name a new chief security minister, Indrawati’s removal followed days of speculation after her home was among those looted by a mob at the height of recent protests.

She was one of Indonesia’s longest-serving ministers and has served under three presidents. The former World Bank executive was first appointed by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2005, and then by President Joko Widodo in 2016, with Prabowo retaining her in the post last October. 

Some experts, including Bhima Yudhistira of the Center of Economic and Law Studies, see Indrawati’s exit as a “positive development” for the Indonesian economy.

“The demand to remove Sri Mulyani has long been voiced by various think tanks and civil societies as a criticism of her inability to push for a fair taxation system, careful spending, and rising debt burdens that increasingly narrow fiscal space,” he told Arab News.

Yudhistira said that the new finance minister has a list of “urgent tasks” to restore public trust, such as lowering value-added tax and restructuring government debt.

Indrawati is being replaced by economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who previously served as chairman of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corp.

An alliance of at least 383 Indonesian economists is now urging the government to adopt a comprehensive economic policy that will ensure inclusive growth, create quality jobs and guarantee decent living for the country’s over 280 million population.

“The wave of protests … is a blaring alarm for our economic and social conditions today. This situation did not come suddenly. What happened was results accumulated from economic policies, decision-making processes and governance that were far from responsible,” Lili Yan Ing, economist and spokesperson of the Alliance of Indonesian Economists, said in a press conference on Tuesday. 

“Indonesian economists are of the view that the direction our country is headed is getting further away from our dream as a nation, which is to achieve social justice for all the people.”

Topics: Indonesia

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show
  • The British government excluded the officials from the four-day event, but 51 Israeli defense companies are set to attend
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered Tuesday outside a major arms fair in London as it opened without the presence of Israeli government officials because of tension between Britain and Israel over the Gaza conflict.
Police watched as around 300 protesters waved Palestinian flags and held up placards including one reading “UK: Stop arming Israel. Stop the Gaza Genocide.”
The British government excluded the officials from the four-day event, but 51 Israeli defense companies are set to attend, including major arms manufacturer Elbit.
Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, both government-owned, will also have exhibitions, making Israel the fifth-largest national contingent at the fair at the Excel London exhibition center.
The Israeli companies “should be investigated for crimes against humanity, not invited to profit from the unspeakable devastation they have caused in Gaza,” Campaign Against Arms Trade spokesperson Emily Apple said in a statement.
Britain’s defense ministry announced at the end of August that no Israeli government delegation had been invited, citing Israel’s “decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza.”
Israel labelled the exclusion of its officials from the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) fair as “discrimination.”
At the same time, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is due in London on Tuesday for a three-day official visit.
 ‘Offensive weapons’ 
The arms fair “includes unrivalled access to international governments, ministries of defense... alongside all UK front line commands,” according to the DSEI UK website.
A record number of exhibitors and visitors are expected at the event, as global conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine war have prompted European and other governments to ramp up military spending.
France, which is also represented at the show, had in June blocked access to the stands of several Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying what it termed “offensive weapons.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said Britain will formally recognize a Palestinian state later this month if Israel does not take steps, including agreeing to a ceasefire in the Gaza war, which was sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.
London has suspended trade talks with Israel over the conflict, as well as some export licenses for arms used in Gaza, but some UK-made parts, such as components for Israeli F-35 jets, are still exported.

Topics: War on Gaza UK

Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests

Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
AFP
Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests

Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests
  • At least 19 people were killed on Monday, and Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Katmandu: Nepal’s prime minister resigned on Tuesday, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns on protesters in years saw at least 19 people killed.
“I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps toward a political solution and resolution of the problems,” KP Sharma Oli said in a letter to the president.
The protests, which began on Monday with demands that the government lifts a ban on social media and tackles corruption, reignited despite the apps going back online.
At least 19 people were killed on Monday, and Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters.
Oli, 73, began his fourth term last year after his Communist Party forged a coalition government with the center-left Nepali Congress in the often-volatile parliament.
Dissatisfaction has grown with political instability, corruption, and slow economic development in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.
People aged 15-40 make up nearly 43 percent of the population, according to government statistics — while unemployment hovers around 10 percent and GDP per capita is just $1,447, according to the World Bank.
The country became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government, and the abolishment of the monarchy.
Since then, a revolving door of aging prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fueled public perceptions that the government is out of touch.
Since Friday, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which was not blocked.

Topics: nepal

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir
  • Gunbattle started Monday in Kulgam territory when soldiers launched search for armed militants
  • Rebel groups have waged insurgency against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir territory since 1989
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Two suspected rebels and as many soldiers were killed during a two-day clash in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said Tuesday.

The gunbattle started Monday in forests in southern Kulgam in the disputed territory when soldiers launched a search for armed militants after receiving a tip-off.

It triggered a “fierce exchange of gunfire” over two days leading to the deaths, the army’s Chinar Corps said on social media.

“#IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families” of the slain soldiers, the statement added.

The identities of the militants was being investigated.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the territory in full.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency against Indian rule since 1989, demanding Kashmir’s independence or its merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians.

Topics: Indian Kashmir Pakistan

