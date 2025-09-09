Campaigners slam UK govt claim genocide not taking place in Gaza

LONDON: Campaigners have condemned a claim by the UK’s outgoing foreign secretary that there does not appear to be a genocide taking place in Gaza.
David Lammy was responding to Sarah Champion MP, chair of the international development committee, who had asked him how the UK’s policy on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts complies with a duty to prevent genocide, given that the planes are used by the Israeli military.
In a letter, Lammy replied: “As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’ The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”
He said the war has been “utterly appalling,” but the government has “carefully considered” the question of whether genocide is taking place.
Lammy condemned the actions of the Israeli military, and said it “must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”
His reply prompted an outcry from campaigners and experts. Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity campaign, told Arab News: “At the heart of the government’s statement is something really quite grotesque. It’s effectively saying until this is definitively shown to be a genocide — which they know will take years — we don’t have to act on the basis of seeking to prevent the genocide.”
Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, called the wording of Lammy’s letter “a spurious piece of legalese.”
He told Arab News that “the wording is very important here,” saying Lammy had stopped short of stating definitively that no genocide is taking place, which is “quite important because it allows them that wiggle room” to place the burden on courts to make a final determination.
In May, Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer told MPs: “It is the UK government’s long-standing position that any formal determination as to whether genocide has occurred is a matter for a competent court, not for governments or non-judicial bodies.”
Lammy added to Falconer’s statement: “This government is not an international court. We have not — and could not — arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law.”
However, Doyle said: “The evidence is overwhelming. Starvation, denial of food, drink, water, power, and the military actions (by Israel) in Gaza … It’s really an appalling position from the government.”
Lammy’s letter marks the first time that the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly suggested that it may not consider the war in Gaza to constitute genocide.
Jamal said this could harm Starmer’s credibility on the issue of Gaza. “He’s a former international human rights lawyer who gave evidence to the ICJ (International Court of Justice) trying to get them to accept the reality of another genocide (committed by Serbia against Croatia in the 1990s). So one must presume he does indeed know what the definition of genocide is,” Jamal added.
“It’s not ignorance on Keir Starmer’s part. One has to assume he knows full well what the Genocide Convection says, how it operates.
“But it’s akin to his grotesque remarks as a former human rights lawyer in the first week after Oct. 7 — when Israel had declared a full siege on Gaza — that Israel did have the right to cut off food, water and essential supplies to the people of Gaza.
“He knew damn well they didn’t have that right under international law, but at that moment his political imperative was not to have any sense of accusation that he wasn’t wholly, fully gung-ho in his support for Israel.”
Doyle warned that Lammy’s claim will have further implications for the domestic debate around Gaza.
“It’s going to wind up public opinion, MPs, and many others who see this as evidence that the government isn’t being serious about what’s going on in Gaza,” he said.
NEW YORK: “Have you seen a state attack negotiators like that?” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani asked the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, following an Israeli airstrike on a diplomatic compound in Doha that killed several people, including a Qatari security officer.
Addressing an emergency meeting convened at the request of Algeria, Somalia, and Pakistan, the Qatari Prime Minister described the September 9 strike as a “criminal assault” and a “clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty,” warning that it threatened to derail ongoing ceasefire negotiations and peace efforts in Gaza.
The airstrike hit a residential complex in Doha housing members of Hamas’s political bureau and their families. The location, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized, was widely known to diplomats, journalists, and others involved in the mediation process.
The Prime Minister said the Hamas delegation had been meeting to discuss the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal when the missiles struck at approximately 15:45 local time. “This was no accident,” he told Council members. “This was a targeted effort to sabotage diplomacy, to perpetuate suffering, and to silence those seeking a way out of the bloodshed.”
Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, delivering the Secretary-General’s message, described the Israeli action as “an alarming escalation” and a direct violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity.
“This strike potentially opens a new and perilous chapter in this devastating conflict,” she said. “Any action that undermines mediation weakens confidence in the very mechanisms we rely on to resolve conflicts.”
Israel took responsibility for the attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it “a wholly independent Israeli operation” in response to a deadly Hamas-claimed attack in Jerusalem the day prior. Hamas confirmed that the son of its chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, was among those killed, though the senior leadership reportedly survived.
The United Kingdom condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Doha as a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, warning they risk further regional escalation and jeopardize ceasefire negotiations. Ambassador Barbara Woodward praised Qatar’s “resolute commitment” to diplomacy and dialogue, commending the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.in championing peace efforts.
Woodward reiterated that Hamas must release all hostages, agree to a ceasefire, and disarm, but also criticized Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza City, stating, “The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong.” She called for an immediate increase in humanitarian aid and urged Israel to lift all restrictions, reaffirming the UK’s support for a two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace.
The United States expressed concern over the incident while reaffirming its commitment to Israel’s security and the removal of Hamas. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea conveyed condolences to the family of the fallen Qatari officer, calling Qatar a “sovereign nation bravely taking risks to broker peace.” Still, she urged Council members not to use the attack to “question Israel’s commitment to bringing their hostages home.”
President Donald Trump, who spoke to both Netanyahu and Qatar’s Emir after the strike, believes the incident could serve as “an opportunity for peace,” according to Shea. The U.S., she said, remains committed to securing a ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian access, and pushing Hamas to disarm and release all hostages.
But Qatar’s Prime Minister was unequivocal in his condemnation, saying that the strike had “uncovered the true intention of Israel’s extremist leadership,” which he accused of undermining any prospect of peace. Drawing parallels to the U.S.-Taliban talks hosted in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed said the targeting of Hamas negotiators directly contradicted the norms of conflict mediation. “The United States never once struck the Taliban negotiators in Doha,” he said. “On the contrary, it was through those channels that we ended the longest war in U.S. history. Why is Israel trying to destroy the very possibility of a negotiated peace?”
He added that Qatar remains committed to mediation and humanitarian efforts, having helped secure the release of 148 hostages and facilitate aid corridors into Gaza. “This attack is not only on Qatar—it is on every country striving for peace,” he said. “The international community is being tested. If the United Nations remains silent, it legitimizes the law of the jungle.”
DiCarlo said that “durable and just solutions in the Middle East will not emerge from bombs, but from diplomacy,” she said.
Qatar has pledged to continue its efforts in partnership with Egypt and the U.S. to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. “We call for peace, not war,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded. “But we will not condone attacks on our sovereignty. We reserve the right to respond within the framework of international law.”
Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed Prime Minister Al Thani directly and said: “Prime Minister Al Thani, history will not be kind to accomplices. Either Qatar condemns Hamas, expels Hamas, and brings Hamas to justice. Or Israel will.” The ambassador emphasized: “There will be no immunity for terrorists.”
Danon added: “Today, on September 11, the world remembers the brutal and murderous terrorist attack in the United States. When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan, the question asked was not ‘Why was a terrorist attacked on foreign soil?’, but ‘Why was he given sanctuary in the first place?’ There was no immunity for bin Laden and there can be no immunity for Hamas.”
Yemen’s national museum damaged during Israeli airstrikes, death toll rises to 46
The Israeli airstrikes in Yemen that killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 130 others also caused damaged to Yemen’s national museum and other historical sites in its capital city
Updated 12 September 2025
AP Reuters
SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi Health Ministry said on Thursday the number of casualties in Israel’s Wednesday attacks rose to 46 people killed and 165 wounded.
Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of Al-Jawf, the latest in a series of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.
The airstrikes caused damaged to Yemen's national museum and other historical sites in its capital city, the Houthi Ministry of Culture said Thursday.
The status of the artifacts inside the museum is still unclear but thousands of historical artifacts are at risk of damage, according to the ministry. Associated Press photos and video footage from the site of the strike showed damage to the building’s facade.
The ministry called on the UN cultural agency UNESCO to condemn the attack and to intervene to help protect this historical building and its artifacts.
Most of those killed were in Sanaa, the capital, where a military headquarters and a fuel station were hit on Wednesday, the Houthi-run health ministry said.
Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing of missiles and drones at Israel. The Iran-backed Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and on Sunday they sent a drone that breached Israel’s multilayered air defenses and slammed into a southern airport.
It was the latest in a series of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.
The attack followed an August 30 strike on Sanaa that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers, in the first such assault to target senior officials.
“The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel, during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched toward Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two launches from Yemen, a missile and a drone, operations the Houthis claimed responsibility for later.
The group’s military spokesperson said the operation was also “within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression against our country.”
Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
They have also fired missiles toward Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.
DUBAI: When Balsam received an unconditional offer from a UK university to continue her studies in artificial intelligence, it felt as though a door had opened offering a way out of war-torn Gaza to a parallel universe.
Lancaster University waived its usual English-language proficiency test and offered the 27-year-old an unconditional place to pursue a master’s degree in a field she loves.
Her ambition is to design accessible learning tools for children in conflict zones who have lost access to classrooms.
That goal, however, may yet remain out of reach, as Balsam remains trapped in Gaza, where Israel’s blockades and bombardment have sealed nearly every exit.
Speaking to Arab News via WhatsApp, she described her admission as “a beacon of hope amid the devastation.”
“This acceptance means a great deal to me,” she said. “It’s not just an academic opportunity; it’s a light in the darkness we are currently living in.”
Her struggle is far from unique. Balsam is one of many talented young Gazans who earned places at universities in Europe and the US, only to see their futures deferred by closed borders, stalled visas and a grinding war.
With the academic year already underway at many institutions, students risk losing scholarships if they cannot leave soon. Campaigners warn that every delay wastes both money and human potential.
“Evacuations have been challenging and hard-won since the borders have closed, leaving students and scholars with no way to take up opportunities offered abroad,” a spokesperson for Scholars at Risk, an international network that promotes academic freedom, told Arab News.
The organization stressed it is “not directly engaged in evacuation efforts,” but continues to provide assistance to scholars while monitoring academic freedom conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Even so, it notes there have been limited successes, thanks to the “intensive efforts of governments, university leaders, and civil society organizations,” particularly in Ireland, France, Finland and the UK in recent months.
The UK alone has offered about 40 fully funded places, including the prestigious Chevening Scholarships. Nonetheless, all remain stranded in the enclave.
In early August, the British government told nine Gaza students awarded Chevening Scholarships that it was working to facilitate their evacuation, the BBC reported. The former home secretary, Yvette Cooper, also approved plans to help about 30 more students with private, fully funded scholarships.
“This remains a complex and challenging task, but the home secretary has made it crystal clear to her officials that she wants no stone unturned in efforts to ensure there are arrangements in place to allow this cohort of talented students to take up their places at UK universities as soon as possible,” a Home Office source told The Guardian in late August.
On Sept. 1, Cooper told the UK Parliament the Home Office was in the process of putting in place “systems to issue expedited visas with biometric checks” for the 40 Gaza students.
“Later this year, we will set out plans to establish a permanent framework for refugee students to come and study in the UK,” she added.
The breakthrough followed months of lobbying by MPs, academics and campaigners urging the government to defer biometric checks for Gaza students.
IN NUMBERS
• 88,000 University-age students enrolled in Gaza before October 2023.
• 19 Higher education institutions damaged or destroyed by the conflict.
(Source: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics)
Since October 2023, Gaza’s visa application center has been closed. Without biometric data, students cannot secure the visas they need.
But leaving Gaza also requires Israeli approval to exit and for onward travel through Jordan or Egypt to complete visa biometrics. With no end to the conflict in sight, safe passage remains elusive.
Gaza40, a UK-based campaign advocating for the 40 scholarship students, warned that time was running out.
“We emphasize the urgency of our students’ situations, with many who feel they may die before receiving concrete support for evacuation, and some risk losing scholarships if the government does not evacuate them before deadlines,” the group said in a statement.
Scholars at Risk has likewise urged governments to increase efforts “in collaboration with higher education institutions when possible, to facilitate the safe passage of individuals out of Gaza.”
Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed at least 64,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 163,300 others, according to Gaza’s health authority. Urban areas have been destroyed, while ceasefire talks remain fragile and inconclusive.
Israel mounted operations in Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which saw some 1,200 people killed, the majority of them civilians, and around 250 taken hostage, a handful of which are thought to remain alive in Gaza.
Scholars at Risk said Gaza’s academic infrastructure was now “effectively devastated.”
“Palestinian students, scholars, and universities have faced extreme challenges in the context of Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza and raids in the West Bank,” the organization’s spokesperson said.
“By 2024-25, Gaza’s higher education infrastructure had been largely destroyed.”
Before October 2023, about 88,000 students were enrolled in higher education, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Today, all 19 institutions lie in ruins.
Israa University was the last to be demolished by Israeli forces in January 2024, according to the UN Human Rights Office.
Major campuses, including the Islamic University of Gaza, Al-Azhar University, and Al-Quds Open University, have been bombed, leveled or repurposed as Israeli military sites.
Balsam has been fortunate. Her university offer was initially conditional upon passing English language requirements — a routine step in most countries but nearly impossible in Gaza, where all test centers are shuttered.
“All English test centers have been destroyed, and there is no safe environment to take an exam,” she said. “We lack basic necessities — electricity, a stable internet connection, and even physical safety.”
Her initial attempts to prove her proficiency through prior coursework and professional experience were rejected. Without unconditional admission, she was unable to obtain a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, the document needed for a student visa.
“I was very frustrated and had lost hope of getting an unconditional offer,” she said. “But in the end, after many attempts and with the support of the Gaza40 students organizers, I got it. I want to give hope to many students who have not yet received an unconditional offer.”
Despite the unconditional offer to study in safety, Balsam’s family faces an ongoing ordeal after their house was destroyed on July 28. “We have now lost our home and all our memories,” she said. “My family and I are in the street, trying to comprehend what has happened to us.”
Yet the loss has only hardened her resolve: “I want to go abroad, get an education, and return to lift up my society and prove that a person can rise from under the rubble and build a bright future.
“Hope is my only fuel right now, and I am confident that knowledge will light my path and the path of my generation.”
Her perseverance echoed that of Huthayfa, another Gazan student who received an unconditional offer to study city planning at the UK’s University of Glasgow. However, he cannot leave.
“The crossings, which are the only way out of Gaza, are completely closed under strict control, and no one can leave the Strip,” the 24-year-old told Arab News via WhatsApp. Israel’s bombardment has wiped out the very institutions needed to process travel documents, he added.
For many families stripped of their livelihoods, the financial cost of studying abroad has become almost impossible to meet.
Famine was confirmed in Gaza City on August 22 by UN-backed food security experts, although aid teams had long warned of mass starvation across the enclave under the Israeli blockade. By the end of September, famine is expected to spread into Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis, according to Tom Fletcher, the UN emergency relief coordinator.
Yet, like Balsam, Huthayfa refuses to surrender his dream. “Despite the blockade, the destruction, and the suffering we endure, I am still holding on to my dream,” he said. “Education is the only way to rebuild Gaza and create a better future for our generations to come.”
Huthayfa prepared his applications in hospital corridors, encouraged by doctors and driven by persistence. For him, urban planning is not just a career path but a mission to rebuild Gaza on a human scale.
“Urban planning is not just about designing new buildings, but about designing the future of a city that has lost so many of its essential elements,” he said. “Rebuilding Gaza will not just be a professional task; it will be a humanitarian mission.
“At the end of each session in the corridors, I would stand and tell myself, ‘I will come back here again and again until I get what I want,’ because all of these people deserve life, and they deserve a future,” he said.
While the UK weighs its options, other European countries have moved more decisively. Ireland evacuated 52 Gaza students last month, allowing them to resume studies in Dublin and Cork after completing biometrics in Jordan and Turkiye. France, Italy, and Belgium have adopted similar measures.
For now, the ambitions of Gaza’s brightest minds remain suspended between promise and devastation. Universities lie in rubble, academic deadlines loom, and the few routes out of the enclave are sealed by war and bureaucracy.
Palestinians face new dilemma as Israeli forces advance
Deaths from malnutrition, starvation rise to at least 411
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters
GENEVA: Palestinians in the relatively unscathed Nasser area of Gaza City were having to decide whether to stay or go on Thursday after the Israeli military dropped leaflets warning that troops would take control of the western neighborhood.
Israel has ordered the hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City to leave as it intensifies its all-out war on Hamas, but with little safety, space, and food in the rest of Gaza, people face dire choices.
“It has been almost two years, with no rest, no settling down, not even sleep,” said Ahmed Al-Dayeh, a father, as he and his family prepared to flee the city in a truck pulled by a motorcycle, laden with some of their belongings.
“We can’t sit with our children ... just to sit with them. Our life revolves around war,” he said.
“We have to go from this area to that area. We can’t take it anymore, we are tired.”
Israeli forces killed 18 people across the territory on Thursday, according to medics and local health authorities, including 11 in strikes on various parts of Gaza City, five in a strike on a single location in Beach refugee camp, and two who were searching for food near Rafah in the south.
Israeli ground troops had operated in parts of the Nasser area at the start of the war in October 2023, and the leaflets dropped late on Wednesday left residents fearful that tanks would soon advance to occupy the entire neighborhood.
In the past week, Israeli forces have been operating in three Gaza City neighborhoods further east — Shejaia, Zeitoun, and Tuffah — and sent tanks briefly into Sheikh Radwan, which is adjacent to Nasser. It said last Thursday it controlled 40 percent of the city.
On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it struck 360 targets in Gaza in what it said was an escalation of strikes that targeted “terrorist infrastructure, cameras, reconnaissance operations rooms, sniper positions, anti-tank missile launch sites, and command and control complexes.”
It added that in the coming days, it would intensify attacks in a focused manner to strike Hamas infrastructure, “disrupting its operational readiness, and reducing the threat to our forces in preparation for the next phases of the operation.”
Gaza City families continued to stream out of their homes in areas targeted by Israeli aerial and ground operations, heading either westward toward the center of the city and along the coast, or south toward other parts of the Strip.
But some were either unwilling or unable to leave.
“We don’t have enough money, enough to flee. We don’t have any means to go south like they say,” said Abu Hani, who was attending the funeral of one of the people killed in Thursday’s strikes, who was his friend.
The war was triggered by attacks launched from Gaza on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
Israel’s military assault on Gaza has killed over 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to local health authorities, caused a hunger crisis and wider humanitarian disaster, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.
Seven more Palestinians, including a child, have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Thursday, raising the number of deaths from such causes to at least 411, including 142 children.
Israel says it is taking steps to prevent food shortages in Gaza, letting hundreds of trucks of supplies into the enclave, though international agencies say far more is needed.
Invasive plants and bacteria threaten Iraq’s Euphrates
Updated 12 September 2025
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Euphrates River is running at historically low levels as the drought-stricken country faces its worst water scarcity in living memory.
Its 46 million people face rising temperatures, chronic water shortages, and year-on-year droughts, in a country intensely impacted by climate change.
The impact has been felt most acutely in the south, where reduced flow is fueling water pollution and the rapid spread of algae.
The once-mighty Tigris and Euphrates, which have irrigated the country for millennia, originate in Turkey, and authorities in Iraq have repeatedly blamed upstream Turkish dams for significantly reducing river flows.
“In recent weeks, the Euphrates has seen its lowest water levels in decades,” particularly in the south, said Hasan Al-Khateeb, an expert from the University of Kufa.
Iraq currently receives less than 35 percent of its allocated share of the Tigris and Euphrates, according to authorities.
To maintain the flow of the Euphrates, Iraq is releasing more water from its dwindling reservoirs than it receives, a measure that may not be sustainable.
Khaled Shamal, spokesman of the Water Resources Ministry, said that water reserves in artificial lakes “are at their lowest in the history of the Iraqi state.”
Reserves have fallen from 10 billion cubic meters in late May to less than 8 billion, which is less than 8 percent of their capacity.
BACKGROUND
Iraq’s 46 million people face rising temperatures, chronic water shortages, and year-on-year droughts, in a country intensely impacted by climate change.
Reduced water flow has resulted in poor water quality and poses a threat to the Euphrates ecosystem.
Khateeb said that releasing water from aging reserves to feed the river has led to the spread of algae, which depletes oxygen and endangers aquatic life.
The environment ministry warned Sunday of increased bacterial pollution and large areas of algae in Karbala province.
Authorities have also warned of “very poor” water quality in the neighboring province of Najaf.
In Lake Najaf, a photographer said the once-lush lake has been reduced mainly to stagnant pools scattered across the basin.
In Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, a photographer saw water hyacinth blooming in the Euphrates.
Water hyacinths, present in Iraq since the 1990s, have become more prevalent due to the low water flow, which also worsen their impact, according to Al-Khateeb.
This invasive plant can absorb up to 5 liters of water per plant per day and obstructs sunlight and oxygen, which are vital for aquatic life.
The Environment Ministry said Monday it purifies water to strict standards, and the quality is so far “acceptable” and safe for use in cities in south and central Iraq.