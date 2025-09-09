You are here

Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy

Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy
Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the Jordanian chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in Amman. (Petra)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy

Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy
  • Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti emphasized Jordan’s strong stance against extremism
  • Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Moghed commended Jordanian efforts against terrorism
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the Jordanian chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed military and security cooperation on Tuesday with Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in Amman.

The meeting, attended by senior officers of the Jordanian Armed Forces, focused on training, coordination, and knowledge exchange to enhance capabilities in addressing security and terrorist threats, the Petra news agency reported.

Huneiti emphasized Jordan’s strong stance against terrorism and extremism, highlighting the forces’ crucial role in protecting national security and regional stability. He asserted that the Jordanian Armed Forces decisively confront terrorism on military, security, intellectual, and media fronts.

Moghedi commended Jordanian efforts against terrorism, highlighting the country’s strategic role as a key partner in the coalition and the importance of cooperation in tackling transnational threats, Petra added.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia established the coalition, which comprises 41 countries from the Muslim world, aimed at combating terrorist groups and violent extremism.

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Updated 09 September 2025
LONDON: The Islamic-Christian Commission for the Support of Jerusalem and Holy Sites condemned on Tuesday the Israeli municipality’s decision this week to rename the Buraq Wall as the Wailing Wall.

The Palestinian government commission established in 2008 said that the Israeli action was an attempt to erase the religious and historical identity of this significant Islamic site in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“Changing the name of the Buraq Wall on buses is a distortion of the facts, a blatant assault on religious and cultural heritage, and a flagrant violation of UNESCO resolutions, which clearly recognized the Islamic identity of the Buraq Wall as an integral part of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it said in a statement.

The commission said it rejects the “fabricated Israeli terminology” and warned against the imposition of new realities in the occupied East Jerusalem, repeated attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, and policies aimed at altering the religious and historical identity of the city.

It added that the renaming of the Buraq Wall “does not establish any religious or historical right for Jews … nor will it undermine the Islamic identity of this ancient historical site,” according to Wafa news agency.

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Updated 09 September 2025
LONDON: Campaigners have condemned a claim by the UK’s outgoing foreign secretary that there does not appear to be a genocide taking place in Gaza.

David Lammy was responding to Sarah Champion MP, chair of the international development committee, who had asked him how the UK’s policy on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts complies with a duty to prevent genocide, given that the planes are used by the Israeli military.

In a letter, Lammy replied: “As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’ The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

He said the war has been “utterly appalling,” but the government has “carefully considered” the question of whether genocide is taking place.

Lammy condemned the actions of the Israeli military, and said it “must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”

His reply prompted an outcry from campaigners and experts. Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity campaign, told Arab News: “At the heart of the government’s statement is something really quite grotesque. It’s effectively saying until this is definitively shown to be a genocide — which they know will take years — we don’t have to act on the basis of seeking to prevent the genocide.” 

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, called the wording of Lammy’s letter “a spurious piece of legalese.”

He told Arab News that “the wording is very important here,” saying Lammy had stopped short of stating definitively that no genocide is taking place, which is “quite important because it allows them that wiggle room” to place the burden on courts to make a final determination.

In May, Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer told MPs: “It is the UK government’s long-standing position that any formal determination as to whether genocide has occurred is a matter for a competent court, not for governments or non-judicial bodies.”

Lammy added to Falconer’s statement: “This government is not an international court. We have not — and could not — arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law.”

However, Doyle said: “The evidence is overwhelming. Starvation, denial of food, drink, water, power, and the military actions (by Israel) in Gaza … It’s really an appalling position from the government.”

Lammy’s letter marks the first time that the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly suggested that it may not consider the war in Gaza to constitute genocide.

Jamal said this could harm Starmer’s credibility on the issue of Gaza. “He’s a former international human rights lawyer who gave evidence to the ICJ (International Court of Justice) trying to get them to accept the reality of another genocide (committed by Serbia against Croatia in the 1990s). So one must presume he does indeed know what the definition of genocide is,” Jamal added.

“It’s not ignorance on Keir Starmer’s part. One has to assume he knows full well what the Genocide Convection says, how it operates.

“But it’s akin to his grotesque remarks as a former human rights lawyer in the first week after Oct. 7 — when Israel had declared a full siege on Gaza — that Israel did have the right to cut off food, water and essential supplies to the people of Gaza.

“He knew damn well they didn’t have that right under international law, but at that moment his political imperative was not to have any sense of accusation that he wasn’t wholly, fully gung-ho in his support for Israel.”

Doyle warned that Lammy’s claim will have further implications for the domestic debate around Gaza.

“It’s going to wind up public opinion, MPs, and many others who see this as evidence that the government isn’t being serious about what’s going on in Gaza,” he said.

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Updated 09 September 2025
LONDON: Syrian and Russian officials met on Tuesday at the Tishreen Palace to discuss energy, defence and how to strengthen ties with the new leadership in Damascus following the ousting of former president Bashar Assad, Moscow’s longstanding ally.

The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is the key figure for energy issues under President Vladimir Putin.

Novak met with Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, who chaired the meeting attended by several Syrian and Russian ministers.

Shaibani indirectly referred to Russia’s backing for Assad, to whom it provided substantial military support.

“Our relationship with Russia is deep and has witnessed periods of friendship and cooperation, but there has never been a balance. Any foreign presence on our soil must be aimed at helping the Syrian people build their future,” Shaibani said.

He said that Syria welcomes “cooperation with Russia in the field of reconstruction, energy, agriculture and health on a fair and transparent basis,” the SANA news agency reported.

He added that Russian backing for Syria’s “new path” will benefit the entire region.

“Damascus is looking for sincere partners ... Syria and Russia are capable of building relations based on sovereignty, justice and common interest,” Shaibani added.

Novak said that Russia attaches great importance to the upcoming visit of President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to Moscow to participate in the Arab-Russian summit. He added that the relationship between Moscow and Damascus in this “new historical stage” will be grounded in mutual respect.

Before the meeting, Novak said in an interview with a Russian TV channel that Moscow shares the Syrian government’s concerns regarding “destructive” Israeli actions in the country. He mentioned that Russia could leverage its diplomatic relationships with Israel and various ethnic groups to ensure Syria’s stability.

Analysts noted that although Novak did not mention military facilities, Russia’s key priority in Syria is maintaining access to a naval base and an airfield near the warm waters of the Mediterranean, which bolstered its military presence in the region during Assad’s rule.

Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Updated 09 September 2025
CAIRO: Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah may be released through a presidential pardon, the president’s office said.
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to look into an appeal recently petitioned by the National Council for Human Rights-Egypt calling for the release of Abd el-Fattah along with six other convicted individuals, his office said in a statement.
The British-Egyptian dual national has been imprisoned in Egypt since September 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 for spreading false news.
“This is really promising, we hope these authorities follow through with urgency and that Alaa will be reunited with us soon,” his sister, Sanaa Souief, said Tuesday in a post on X.
The National Council for Human Rights submitted a humanitarian appeal to the president Monday urging him to consider releasing Abd el-Fattah and others on humanitarian and health grounds after receiving requests from their families.
“This is in view of the critical family circumstances faced by their relatives,” the group’s appeal said. “Such a decision would represent a deeply significant moral incentive for the families of those mentioned and would substantially contribute to restoring their stability as well as their psychological and social balance.”
Abd el-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most prominent activists, first gained recognition during the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak’s rule. He has spent much of the past decade in prison and is viewed as emblematic of the country’s democratic backslide.
Abd el-Fattah should have been released last year but Egyptian authorities refused to count more than two years he spent in pre-trial detention and ordered him to be held until January 2027.
Tarek el-Awady, a human rights lawyer and member of the presidential pardon committee, told The Associated Press that Abd el-Fattah will be released within days and can instantly walk out of prison without additional release procedures.
“This is the first time the president orders authorities to look into this appeal after multiple local and international calls for his release,” el-Awady said, adding that the order came about a month after a court order removed Abd el-Fattah’s name from a terrorism list.
Abd el-Fattah’s detention prompted his mother, Laila Soueif, to begin a hunger strike on Sept. 29, which has left her seriously ill and frequently receiving treatment at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London. She ended her hunger strike in July after multiple appeals from her family and members of the local and international communities over her deteriorating health.
The activist’s release would send a message that the government is responding to legitimate public demands, which emphasizes the country’s stability and strength, el-Awady said.
“This is the perfect opportunity to rebuild trust between citizens and the state,” el-Awady said. “Similar cases should be among the state’s priorities as this has an impact on Egypt internally and internationally.”

Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Updated 09 September 2025
DOHA: Israel’s military said it conducted air strikes targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital on Tuesday, as Qatar condemned an attack on buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant movement.

Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted the homes of several members of Hamas’s political bureau residing in the Gulf country, where the militant group’s senior leadership is based.

A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP the group’s negotiators had been “targeted” in Doha, though it was not immediately clear whether the attack had caused any casualties.

A video journalist working with AFP in Doha saw a plume of smoke rising from behind a low-rise building.

 

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 (2023) massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“The name of the operation in Doha is Summit of Fire. These were air strikes,” an Israeli military official told AFP.

Qatar condemned the attack, saying it had targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Tuesday’s strikes — Israel’s first attack on the Western-backed Gulf state — come less than two weeks after Israel’s armed forces chief vowed to target the group’s leaders based abroad.

“Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on August 31.

“Flagrant violation”

Along with the United States and Egypt, Qatar has led multiple attempts to end the Israel-Hamas war, which was sparked by the Palestinian militants’ unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.

Despite sealing two temporary truces, the successive rounds of talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.

“May all your enemies perish, Israel,” Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar wrote on X.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel’s targeting of Hamas leaders was a “wholly independent” operation.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said, adding that: “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Washington urged nationals in Doha to shelter in place.

“US citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor @USEmbassyDoha social media for updates,” the US embassy posted.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, affirming its full solidarity with and support for Qatar.

The Kingdom called on the international community to condemn this “heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack, with the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi calling it “an extension of the brutal Israeli aggression that threatens the security and stability of the region.”

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wrote on X his country stood “in full solidarity with dear Qatar.”

Iran, a key backer of Hamas, condemned the attack as a “gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack on Palestinian negotiators.”

Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, also condemned the attack.

The attack came as Israel stepped up a deadly assault on Gaza City, the Palestinian territory’s largest urban center.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement addressing residents of the city: “I say to the residents: you have been warned, leave now!

“All of this is just a prelude, just the opening, to the main intensified operation — the ground maneuver of our forces, who are now organizing and assembling to enter Gaza City,” he said.

