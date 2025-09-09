MADRID: Spain’s minority left-wing government approved on Tuesday a proposal to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces including bar terraces, parks and outside schools in a move to protect public health.
Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations, the health ministry said in a statement.
The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco as well as preventing the advertising, promotion or sponsoring of tobacco products, which pose severe health risks including cancer.
The proposal must pass a consultation stage before being submitted to a vote in parliament and may never become law.
It is likely to spark a fierce backlash from the important hospitality sector in a country where outdoor dining is popular during searing summer heat.
Around 26 percent of Spain’s adult population smokes daily, according to 2024 data from the health authorities.
Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
https://arab.news/8ez38
Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
- Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations
- The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco
MADRID: Spain’s minority left-wing government approved on Tuesday a proposal to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces including bar terraces, parks and outside schools in a move to protect public health.