Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
Spain's minority left-wing government approved on Tuesday a proposal to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces including bar terraces, parks and outside schools in a move to protect public health. (Reuters/File)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
  • Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations
  • The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
MADRID: Spain’s minority left-wing government approved on Tuesday a proposal to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces including bar terraces, parks and outside schools in a move to protect public health.
Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations, the health ministry said in a statement.
The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco as well as preventing the advertising, promotion or sponsoring of tobacco products, which pose severe health risks including cancer.
The proposal must pass a consultation stage before being submitted to a vote in parliament and may never become law.
It is likely to spark a fierce backlash from the important hospitality sector in a country where outdoor dining is popular during searing summer heat.
Around 26 percent of Spain’s adult population smokes daily, according to 2024 data from the health authorities.

Topics: Spain smoking ban

UN rights chief 'appalled' by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AFP
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue
  • Turk is “appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal,” his office said in a statement
  • He stressed that “dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people“
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at escalating violence in Nepal, where youth protesters set fire to parliament after a brutal police crackdown that left at least 19 dead.
Protests began in Nepal on Monday with demands that the government lift a ban on social media and tackle corruption, with police trying to crush the rallies — including using live ammunition, according to Amnesty International.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is “appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal,” his office said in a statement.
“I plead with security forces to exercise utmost restraint, and avoid further such bloodshed and harm,” Turk said. “Violence is not the answer.”
Turk stressed that “dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people,” adding that “it is important that the voices of young people are heard.”
He said had the right to peacefully express their frustrations, adding there were “concerning reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by the security forces.”
“I call for urgent, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into such acts.”
Turk stressed that protesters too must refrain from violence.
“I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze,” he said.
“Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials,” he added.
Turk said his office stood “ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help deescalate tensions and restore confidence.”

Topics: nepal UN rights chief Volker Turk

UK govt under pressure over Israeli president's visit

UK govt under pressure over Israeli president’s visit
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
UK govt under pressure over Israeli president’s visit

UK govt under pressure over Israeli president’s visit
  • Isaac Herzog accused of being an ‘architect’ of Gaza genocide
  • Group of 60 politicians write to British PM to voice concern at visit
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to London on Wednesday has prompted controversy in the UK, with campaigners calling for his arrest and MPs voicing their concern about the trip.

The Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign group has filed a request to the director of public prosecutions for an arrest warrant to be issued against Herzog for alleged war crimes.

The claim centers around statements made by him in the aftermath of the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, after which he said “the entire Palestinian nation” was responsible.

Those words, it is claimed in the request, were used by Israeli soldiers as justification for their actions in the subsequent war in Gaza.

A lawyer advising the group said normally heads of state would be immune from arrest and prosecution in the UK, but a precedent had been set by the International Criminal Court’s issuing of arrest warrants for heads of state.

The lawyer added that in England, private individuals could also ask the director of public prosecutions to issue arrest warrants for private prosecutions, rather than leave them to the Crown Prosecution Service for state action.

Earlier this year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for senior Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A leader of a country that carries out gross human right violations and indiscriminate killing should not be allowed in the UK,” said the founder of Friends of Al-Aqsa, Ismail Patel.

“Britain has failed to defend Palestinian rights and champion the rule of law. There is now an opportunity to correct the failings and issue an arrest warrant to investigate into Herzog’s incitement to attacks on Gaza.”

Meanwhile, a group of 60 politicians have written to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to express their misgivings about Herzog’s visit.

They said the UK, as a signatory of the 1948 Genocide Convention, has a duty “to take active steps to prevent and punish genocide and incitement to it wherever it occurs. This obligation includes ensuring that individuals credibly implicated in the commission or incitement of such crimes are not afforded political legitimacy or hospitality by our government.”

They added that the International Court of Justice had said there is a possibility that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and asked the government to “clarify what legal advice they have received regarding this visit, whether President Herzog’s entry to the UK is compatible with our obligations under the Genocide Convention, and what steps will be taken to ensure that Britain is not complicit in shielding or legitimising those accused of grave international crimes.”

Andy McDonald MP, one of the letter’s signatories, said: “It is of real concern the government has not concluded that Israel is acting with the intent of causing genocide, and that the government does not consider ICJ Provisional Measures should be regarded as warning of the risk of genocide.

“We all see mass civilian killings. Destruction of hospitals. Withholding vital aid. Israeli Ministers stating ‘no food, no water.’ The International Association of Genocide Scholars, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty and the ICJ have all warned states to uphold the Genocide Convention. The UK is failing to do so and that must change.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said Herzog is an “architect” of the “genocide in Gaza,” and the UK’s decision to welcome him “has caused outrage and revulsion amongst supporters of Palestinian rights.”

Ben Jamal, director of the PSC, said in a statement: “The president of a state recognised by a consensus of international law and genocide scholars to be committing the crime of genocide should be welcomed by nobody on a visit to the UK. 

“It is bad enough that the government is not acting to deny him a visa; the news that Keir Starmer appears prepared to sit down with him at Downing Street is further confirmation of his government’s complicity in this genocide. 

“A man who has issued a genocidal statements that dehumanise all Palestinians as Herzog has, belongs not in a comfy chair in Downing Street but in the dock at the Hague.”

Topics: War on Gaza United Kingdom (UK) Isaac Herzog

Germany to back Ukraine with 'deep-strike' drones

Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones

Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones
  • At a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in London, Pistorius said Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery”
  • Healey said the UK would also continue sending one-way attack drones “vital for Ukraine’s defense“
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Germany will launch a new “deep-strike initiative” to provide Ukraine with “several thousand long-range drones” to help it repel Russia’s invasion, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.
At a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in London, Pistorius said Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery in the hinterland, providing an effective defense.”
That includes boosting “support for the procurement of long-range drones with Ukraine’s defense industry,” he noted.
“As part of this initiative we are concluding a number of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises amounting to a total of 300 million euros” ($350 million), Pistorius said.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in May, during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Berlin would help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets in Russian territory.
Merz said at the time that both countries’ defense ministers would sign a memorandum of understanding for the production of the long-range weapons systems, noting there would be no range restrictions on their use.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the 50-strong Ukraine Defense Contact Group, British Defense Minister John Healey said the UK would also continue sending one-way attack drones “vital for Ukraine’s defense.”
“Over the next 12 months, the UK will fund the delivery of thousands of long-range one-way attack drones, built in the UK, and supporting our 100-year partnership with Ukraine,” Healey told the meeting, which was partly virtual and partly in-person.
It follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Zelensky cementing a deal to jointly produce military drones during a UK visit by the Ukrainian leader in June.
A British announcement at the time said the pact aimed to deliver Ukraine “large numbers of battle-proven drones.”
London also announced in January that it would lead, alongside Latvia, an international coalition aiming to send 30,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine, through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).
The fund, which receives donations from Ukraine’s allies and partners, procures priority military equipment, including air defense and artillery systems.
Updating allies on its progress, Healey said the fund had now raised more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion).
He added the “funding milestone... is symbolic of unity, with 11 countries working together with the UK to ensure Ukraine receives the urgent support it needs.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict drones Germany

Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
  • Ben Gvir and Smotrich are already the target of sanctions by Western countries including Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

MADRID: Spain and Israel’s relations plunged to new depths on Tuesday as Madrid barred two far-right Israeli government ministers, a day after announcing measures aimed at stopping what it called “the genocide in Gaza.”
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would be sanctioned and “not be able to enter Spanish territory,” Madrid’s top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares told a press conference.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday had unveiled nine measures in response to the devastating war in Gaza, launched after Palestinian militant group Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel in 2023.
The measures included an entry ban on “all those people participating directly in the genocide, the violation of human rights and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.”
Ben Gvir and Smotrich are already the target of sanctions by Western countries including Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia.
Spain had already placed 13 Israeli settlers on its sanctions list.
Monday’s announcement triggered a furious reaction from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who accused the Spanish government of antisemitism and barred two of its far-left members.
Spain in turn rejected what it called the “slanderous” accusations and recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv. Albares said on Tuesday there was “no scheduled return date” for her.
Relations were already poor, with Spain maintaining outspoken criticism of the Israeli offensive in Gaza and recognizing a Palestinian state last year.
The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also seized 251 hostages, with 47 still held in Gaza, including 25 believed to be dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,605 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Spain

Poland detains 'Belarusian agent', expels diplomat

Poland detains ‘Belarusian agent’, expels diplomat
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Poland detains ‘Belarusian agent’, expels diplomat

Poland detains ‘Belarusian agent’, expels diplomat
  • Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, relations between Poland, and neighboring Belarus have sunk to a low
  • Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak identified the Belarusian agent as Uladzislau N
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister said on Tuesday that its security agency had detained a “Belarusian agent,” adding that the EU member would also expel a Belarusian diplomat for “supporting aggressive activity” against Poland.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, relations between Poland, one of Kyiv’s main supporters in the European Union, and neighboring Belarus, a Moscow ally, have sunk to a low.
Besides their tense relations over the Ukraine conflict, Poland also accuses Belarus of arranging for a wave of asylum seekers from third countries to cross the border into Poland, in what Warsaw says is a bid to destabilize the EU.
Poland’s ABW internal security agency “detained a Belarusian agent yesterday. The detention was the result of cooperation between the (intelligence) services of Romania and the Czech Republic among others,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.
Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak identified the Belarusian agent as Uladzislau N.
He said the intelligence services of Hungary and Moldova had also been involved in the operation that resulted in the detention.
“The suspect conducted intelligence activity on Polish and Hungarian territory,” Siemoniak said on X, adding that prosecutors had charged him with espionage.
Tusk said that “a Belarusian diplomat supporting aggressive activity by Belarusian services against our country will also be expelled from Poland.”
Siemoniak said the foreign ministry had summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires to inform him that the diplomat’s accreditation had been revoked and the envoy designated as personan non grata in Poland.
Siemoniak said the diplomat had been “directly involved in intelligence activity.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Poland belarus

