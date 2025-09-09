Aramco urges joint efforts to boost sustainability

RIYADH: Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter on Tuesday emphasized greater collaboration to advance innovative solutions in water conservation and energy sustainability.

According to a press release, the top official was speaking at the Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress in Bahrain. It said that Al-Khowaiter highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing solutions in water conservation and energy efficiency, emphasizing that collaborative innovation is key to meaningful change.

On the need for greater collaboration, Al-Khowaiter said: “Meeting these global challenges requires a level of collaboration that is faster, deeper, and more inclusive than ever before. For me, collaboration is the catalyst for innovation — and innovation is the driver of global transformation. This cross-pollination of ideas is key to gaining fresh perspectives and scaling up cutting-edge solutions. By working together — truly as one team — we can accelerate the transformation needed to secure a more sustainable water and energy future for all.”

Addressing the importance of a realistic energy transition, he added: “Even with trillions of dollars invested in alternatives, we cannot simply abandon the oil and gas infrastructure that continues to power modern civilization. That is why technologies such as carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, and AI-driven efficiency improvements are not just promising — they are essential to achieving meaningful emissions reductions and a sustainable future.”

On Aramco’s water conservation initiatives, the official said: “At Aramco, we are committed to water stewardship through a range of initiatives, including diversifying our water supply. We are increasing wastewater reuse and we are minimizing water losses across our operations and communities. We are leveraging digital solutions to drive greater efficiency, and I am proud to share that last year alone, we reduced our freshwater consumption in Aramco by nearly 8 percent.”

The Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress, held from Sept. 9 to 11 under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, deputy prime minister of Bahrain, gathers over 5,000 international policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders.

This year’s event is organized in collaboration with Aramco, the UN Environment Program, and Bahrain’s Ministry of Oil and Environment.