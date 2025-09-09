You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco urges joint efforts to boost sustainability

Aramco urges joint efforts to boost sustainability

Aramco urges joint efforts to boost sustainability
Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter speaks at an event in Bahrain on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcc8y

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Aramco urges joint efforts to boost sustainability

Aramco urges joint efforts to boost sustainability
  • Al-Khowaiter highlights the company’s commitment to advancing solutions in water conservation and energy efficiency
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter on Tuesday emphasized greater collaboration to advance innovative solutions in water conservation and energy sustainability.

According to a press release, the top official was speaking at the Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress in Bahrain. It said that Al-Khowaiter highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing solutions in water conservation and energy efficiency, emphasizing that collaborative innovation is key to meaningful change.

On the need for greater collaboration, Al-Khowaiter said: “Meeting these global challenges requires a level of collaboration that is faster, deeper, and more inclusive than ever before. For me, collaboration is the catalyst for innovation — and innovation is the driver of global transformation. This cross-pollination of ideas is key to gaining fresh perspectives and scaling up cutting-edge solutions. By working together — truly as one team — we can accelerate the transformation needed to secure a more sustainable water and energy future for all.”

Addressing the importance of a realistic energy transition, he added: “Even with trillions of dollars invested in alternatives, we cannot simply abandon the oil and gas infrastructure that continues to power modern civilization. That is why technologies such as carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, and AI-driven efficiency improvements are not just promising — they are essential to achieving meaningful emissions reductions and a sustainable future.”

On Aramco’s water conservation initiatives, the official said: “At Aramco, we are committed to water stewardship through a range of initiatives, including diversifying our water supply. We are increasing wastewater reuse and we are minimizing water losses across our operations and communities. We are leveraging digital solutions to drive greater efficiency, and I am proud to share that last year alone, we reduced our freshwater consumption in Aramco by nearly 8 percent.”

The Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress, held from Sept. 9 to 11 under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, deputy prime minister of Bahrain, gathers over 5,000 international policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders. 

This year’s event is organized in collaboration with Aramco, the UN Environment Program, and Bahrain’s Ministry of Oil and Environment.

Topics: Aramco Ahmad Al-Khowaiter Energy sustainability water conservation

Related

Aramco keeps LPG prices unchanged for September
Business & Economy
Aramco keeps LPG prices unchanged for September
Aramco inks $11bn Jafurah gas deal with BlackRock-led consortium
Business & Economy
Aramco inks $11bn Jafurah gas deal with BlackRock-led consortium

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to 10,529

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to 10,529
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to 10,529

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to 10,529
  • Parallel market Nomu shed 146.25 points to close at 25,199.66
  • MSCI Tadawul Index rose 0.28% to 1,366.84
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed higher on Tuesday, gaining 32.12 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 10,529.17.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR4.33 billion ($1.15 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 99 declining.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 146.25 points to close at 25,199.66, while the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 0.28 percent to 1,366.84.

The best-performing stock on the main market was CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., which climbed 6.16 percent to SR33.76. 

Shares of Arabian Centres Co., also known as Cenomi Centers, advanced 4.74 percent to SR22.09, while Obeikan Glass Co. gained 4.09 percent to SR28.00.

Riyadh Cement Co. dropped 5.53 percent to SR28.34, and Alandalus Property Co. fell 4.46 percent to SR19.93.

In corporate announcements, Al-Rajhi Bank said it launched its dollar-denominated tier 2 social sukuk through a special purpose vehicle, offered to eligible investors inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

In a Tadawul filing, the bank said the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and offered under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The offering, which began on Sept. 9, will run through Sept. 10.

The bank added that the minimum subscription is $200,000, in increments of $1,000, while the final value and terms will be set based on market conditions. 

Al-Rajhi Bank’s share price rose 0.38 percent to SR93.20.

Sumou Real Estate Co. announced that it signed a Shariah-compliant facility agreement worth SR86.5 million with Saudi Awwal Bank.

According to its Tadawul statement, the facility will be used to finance the Areem Makkah project and to issue a bank guarantee letter in line with the contract signed between Sumou Real Estate and National Housing Co. for the design and construction of residential units in Makkah City.

Sumou Real Estate’s share price declined 1.65 percent to SR38.10.

Topics: TASI Tadawul MSCI 30 Tadawul Index NOMU Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593

Saudi Arabia opens debt market to crowdfunding, tightens governance of special purpose entities 

Saudi Arabia opens debt market to crowdfunding, tightens governance of special purpose entities 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia opens debt market to crowdfunding, tightens governance of special purpose entities 

Saudi Arabia opens debt market to crowdfunding, tightens governance of special purpose entities 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved a regulatory framework enabling licensed firms to offer sukuk and debt instruments through crowdfunding platforms, expanding financing access and diversifying funding sources. 

The framework, effective immediately, applies to institutions licensed for “arranging” activities and follows an experimental phase that began in the second quarter of 2021. 

The authority introduced amendments to the Rules on the Offer of Securities and Continuing Obligations, the Rules for Special Purpose Entities, and the Capital Market Institutions Regulations. 

The CMA aims to broaden participation in the debt market, deepen its structure, and enhance liquidity by enabling crowdfunding-based debt offerings as part of exempt cases under the offering rules. Private placements are also permitted, potentially increasing the scope and size of such offerings. 

“The framework is designed to increase the number of capital market institutions engaged in fintech activities and supports diversification and sustainability of corporate funding sources,” the CMA said. 

During the experimental phase, the sukuk crowdfunding market witnessed growth, with issuance rising to SR3.4 billion ($905.94 million) in 2024 from SR1.5 billion in 2023. The number of firms licensed under the framework increased to 17, up from 14 the previous year.

The CMA also introduced governance reforms for SPEs, aimed at streamlining procedures and facilitating securitization transactions. 

Amendments broaden the eligibility criteria for sponsors, allow debt issuance via exempt offerings, and clarify the roles of board members and fund managers. They also mandate independent trustees to represent debt holders and require that board members be unaffiliated with sponsors or originators. 

The number of licensed SPEs rose to 1,239 by mid-2025, an 87.2 percent increase from the previous year, reflecting growing interest from fintech firms and small and medium-sized enterprises. 

The reforms are expected to boost liquidity, enhance market depth, and create new investment opportunities, particularly in the sukuk and asset-backed financing segments. 

The CMA’s recent regulatory actions reflect the continued expansion and diversification of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets. 

By the end of the second quarter of 2025, individual investment portfolios rose nearly 12 percent year on year to 13.91 million, while managed portfolios grew 29.5 percent. Total assets in these portfolios reached SR352.6 billion. 

The growth, alongside rising foreign investments and stronger engagement in international markets, underscores increasing investor participation and interest in a broader range of financial instruments beyond traditional equities. 

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) Saudi Arabia

Related

Deal to boost AI skills for Saudi students
Saudi Arabia
Deal to boost AI skills for Saudi students
Special Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Sport
Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Oman issues $233m in treasury bills for short-term liquidity

Oman issues $233m in treasury bills for short-term liquidity
Updated 09 September 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Oman issues $233m in treasury bills for short-term liquidity

Oman issues $233m in treasury bills for short-term liquidity
Updated 09 September 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Oman’s central bank allocated 89.85 million Omani rials ($233.3 million) in treasury bills this week as part of its routine operations to manage short-term liquidity. 

The offering consisted of 64.85 million rials in 91-day bills and 25 million rials in 182-day bills, according to the Oman News Agency, which cited data from the Central Bank of Oman. 

The 91-day securities were issued at an average price of 98.98 rials per 100 rials, with the lowest accepted bid at 98.97 rials. The average discount rate was 4.07 percent, while the average yield was 4.12 percent. 

The move comes amid broader efforts by the Gulf nation to stabilize its financial system and support liquidity as it navigates fiscal pressures, global interest rate fluctuations, and ongoing diversification efforts under its Vision 2040 economic plan. 

“Treasury bills are a short-term, guaranteed financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the issuance manager for these bills,” ONA said. 

The 182-day bills were allocated at an average price of 97.99 rials, which was also the lowest accepted bid. These instruments carried an average discount rate of 4.03 percent and an average yield of 4.11 percent. 

The central bank’s repo rate for these instruments was set at 5 percent, while the discount rate on treasury bill facilities remained at 5.50 percent. 

One of the key benefits of these instruments is their high liquidity, as they can be easily converted into cash through discounting with the central bank or by entering into repurchase agreements with the monetary authority. 

Licensed commercial banks can also conduct interbank repo transactions involving treasury bills. 

The instruments serve as a benchmark for short-term interest rates in the domestic financial market and the government can also utilize them as a flexible and efficient tool for financing certain expenditures. 

The issuance of treasury bills is seen as a key tool to maintain short-term funding channels while enhancing the depth and resilience of Oman’s domestic money market. 

Meanwhile, Oman’s public debt fell 2.08 percent year on year to 14.1 billion rials in the second quarter of 2025, supported by Finance Ministry payments to the private sector. 

The ministry disbursed over 749 million rials during the period, with transactions settled within an average of five working days, helping boost liquidity in local markets. 

The decline in debt highlights Muscat’s ongoing fiscal consolidation drive, supported by higher non-oil revenue and spending discipline. 

Topics: Oman oman economy

Related

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 
Business & Economy
Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 
Oman will launch ‘Golden Residency’ program to attract investors
Business & Economy
Oman will launch ‘Golden Residency’ program to attract investors

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
Updated 09 September 2025
REEM WALID 
Follow

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
  • Guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures
Updated 09 September 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s financial markets are set to strengthen investor communication and transparency with the launch of a new Unified Investor Relations Guide for 2025, the GCC Financial Markets Committee announced. 

Developed in partnership with key regional exchanges, including Boursa Kuwait, Saudi Tadawul, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Muscat Stock Exchange, and Qatar Stock Exchange, the guide lays out a structured framework to enhance disclosure practices, integrate environmental, social and governance considerations, and boost stakeholder engagement across listed firms. 

The guide aligns with broader initiatives to modernize the region’s financial ecosystem and position the region as an attractive destination for global capital. 

The timing of the guide’s release comes as Gulf equity markets continue to attract inflows from foreign investors. 

According to PwC Middle East’s analysis published in May, GCC initial public offerings raised $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 33 percent increase from a year earlier, with Saudi Arabia accounting for nearly 69 percent of proceeds. 

“This guide is a strategic step toward unifying investor relations standards and practices across the GCC’s capital markets, contributing to the enhancement of transparency, credibility, and strengthening investor confidence,” said Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the CEO of Boursa Kuwait. 

The guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures, designed to streamline investor relations while ensuring compliance with international standards. 

“It reflects the GCC Financial Markets Committee’s commitment to providing practical tools that enhance the communication channels between listed companies and their investors, as well as supporting the sustainable growth and development of capital markets,” he added. 

The guide’s recommendations include structured disclosure calendars, management of material events, insider watch-lists, and policies to address rumors and market manipulation. It further emphasizes ESG reporting as a growing requirement among global investors, encouraging firms to integrate sustainability metrics into strategic planning and reporting frameworks. 

“The GCC Unified IR Guideline 2025 is a key milestone in reinforcing transparency and investor trust across the region,” said Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

He added: “At ADX, we actively champion best-in-class investor relations, from training programs to ESG integration, empowering issuers to engage more effectively. We are proud to be part of shaping this framework that strengthens the GCC’s standing as a global investment hub.” 

While adoption of the guide remains optional, market participants view it as a key tool for fostering credibility and facilitating smoother access to both regional and international investors. 

As corporate governance and transparency gain prominence in capital markets, the guide aims to offer firms a roadmap to strengthen investor confidence and attract long-term investment flows, supporting broader economic diversification efforts across the GCC. 

Topics: GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Business & Economy
GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  
Follow

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Jeddah’s electric-vehicle charging network is set for expansion after the city’s transport authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Petromin Co. to develop new charging stations in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city. 

Under the agreement, Jeddah Transport Co. and Electromin — Petromin’s mobility subsidiary — will collaborate on site assessments, design, installation, and operational support for the facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The partnership forms part of the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to accelerate EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions. 

Quoting Yousef Al-Sayegh, CEO of Jeddah Transport Co., the SPA report stated that the company is committed to “support electric mobility and provide advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the future of transportation in Jeddah.” 

He added that the tie-up with Electromin marks a strategic step toward advancing sustainability goals and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike. 

Electromin, which launched Saudi Arabia’s first nationwide EV charging network in 2022, said the Jeddah pact will help transform the city into a model for electric mobility and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, according to CEO Mark Notkin. 

The initiative aligns with the Jeddah Public Transport Program, a sweeping mobility masterplan by Jeddah Transport Co., owned by the municipality, aimed at easing congestion in a city where cars account for over 98 percent of trips.  

The plan features four metro lines, three light rail routes, a corniche tram, bus rapid transit, a commuter rail line, a waterbus service, and 11 park-and-ride facilities. 

Saudi Arabia, long known for its oil wealth, is leading regional energy transition efforts and is working to build a full-fledged EV ecosystem. 

As part of this push, the Kingdom has invested in US-based EV maker Lucid through its sovereign wealth fund and launched Ceer, its homegrown electric vehicle brand, which is expected to roll out models by 2026. 

In April, Lucid became the first global automaker to join the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program, allowing it to carry the “Saudi Made” label on its products. The company also inaugurated its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia in September 2023. 

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility — the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant — can currently assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles annually in its initial phase. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce up to 155,000 electric cars a year.

Topics: Jeddah EV charding

Related

Electric vehicle sales growth eases to 21% in July, research firm says
Business & Economy
Electric vehicle sales growth eases to 21% in July, research firm says
Electric vehicles, air quality sensors proposed to curb severe winter pollution in Lahore video
Pakistan
Electric vehicles, air quality sensors proposed to curb severe winter pollution in Lahore

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia at prosecutors’ conference in Singapore
Saudi Arabia at prosecutors’ conference in Singapore
Makkah catering contest to enhance pilgrim services
Makkah catering contest to enhance pilgrim services
New calligraphy courses to preserve Arab artform
The courses, focusing on the Naskh, Ruq’ah, Diwani and Thuluth scripts, will be held in Madinah from October to December. (SPA)
Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
Why Israel’s strikes inside Syria are fueling fears of unrest and partition
Why Israel’s strikes inside Syria are fueling fears of unrest and partition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.