What We Are Reading Today: ‘Insect Architecture’

Authors: Tom Jackson And Michael S. Engel
“Insect Architecture” takes you inside the amazing structures that insects build, from the paper galleries of yellow jacket wasps to elaborate termite mounds complete with royal chambers and air-conditioning systems.
Each chapter focuses on a group of insect architects, describing the materials and methods they use while exploring the structures themselves in detail.
Blending spectacular illustrations with illuminating case studies of representative species from around the world, this is the ultimate guide to insect artistry and innovation.