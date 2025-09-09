What We Are Reading Today: ‘Insect Architecture’

What We Are Reading Today: The Border by Diarmaid Ferriter

This book will help you understand why the Brexit issue is so intractable, saying that it has always been the ordinary people of Northern Ireland who have paid the price. They deserve better.

The border has been a topic of dispute for over a century, first in Dublin, Belfast and Westminster and, post Brexit referendum, in Brussels.

Yet, despite the passions of Nationalists and Unionists in the North, neither found deep wells of support in the countries they identified with politically.

The writer reveals the political, economic, social and cultural consequences of the border in Ireland.

The book is a timely intervention by a renowned historian into one of the most misunderstood issues of our time, according to a review on goodreads.com.