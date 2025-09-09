You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'Insect Architecture'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Insect Architecture’
Updated 09 September 2025
Authors: Tom Jackson And Michael S. Engel

“Insect Architecture” takes you inside the amazing structures that insects build, from the paper galleries of yellow jacket wasps to elaborate termite mounds complete with royal chambers and air-conditioning systems.

Each chapter focuses on a group of insect architects, describing the materials and methods they use while exploring the structures themselves in detail.

Blending spectacular illustrations with illuminating case studies of representative species from around the world, this is the ultimate guide to insect artistry and innovation.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News

Mainstream theories of the brain are often expressed through engineering concepts—computation, code, control, reverse-engineering, optimization. 

These theories cast the living organism as a machine and the brain as a computer. 

The fact that cognition is a biological phenomenon seems merely anecdotal; biology is considered just “implementation.” 

In “The Brain, In Theory,” Romain Brette argues that the brain is not a “biological computer” because living organisms are not engineered.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘AI, Automation, and War’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘AI, Automation, and War’

Photo/Supplied
  • King explains that military commanders, enabled by the data processing power of AI, will be able to see the battlespace at a previously unattainable depth, fidelity, and speed
Updated 05 September 2025
Arab News

Author: Anthony King

Is AI about to automate war? Will autonomous drone swarms and killer robots controlled by AI dominate the battlespace and determine the winner? In “AI, Automation, and War,” Anthony King debunks this science fiction–tinged narrative of AI’s military potential, exploring instead the actual applications of AI by the armed forces over the last decade.

He finds that AI is not going to replace human commanders and combatants; the machines are not about to take over. Rather, the military has used, and will continue to use, AI to process data at a scale and speed that exceeds the capacity of humans. AI will be used primarily to improve military understanding and intelligence.

King explains that military commanders, enabled by the data processing power of AI, will be able to see the battlespace at a previously unattainable depth, fidelity, and speed.

AI will help the armed forces plan, target, and conduct cyber operations faster and more effectively.

 

