Jewelry expo ‘SAJEX 2025’ to boost Saudi-India trade

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in collaboration with the Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council of India and the Embassy of India in Riyadh, is set to present the Saudi Arabia Jewelry Exposition 2025. The event is backed by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Jeddah and Makkah Chambers of Commerce. The landmark international B2B jewelry exhibition will take place from Sept. 11 to 13 at Jeddah Superdome.
As a lead-up to the main exposition, curtain raiser events were held in Jeddah on July 6 and Riyadh on July 8. Both programs witnessed an excellent turnout from the industry, generating strong interest and enthusiasm from stakeholders in India and Saudi Arabia. These engagements have set the stage for what promises to be a milestone event in the region’s jewelry sector.
The opening ceremony on Sept. 11 will be a glittering affair, graced by Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Consul General of India Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, senior dignitaries from Saudi Arabia and India, and other guests. The inaugural program will also feature a specially curated fashion show by a noted Indian designer, showcasing unique jewelry–apparel pairings, along with a cultural performance by an Indian musical ensemble.
The exhibition will bring together more than 200 leading exhibitors across 250+ booths, representing key jewelry markets including Saudi Arabia, India, the UAE, and others. More than 2,000 business visitors and international buyers are expected to attend. The showcase will feature the finest craftsmanship and designs — from diamond and colored gemstone jewelry to gold (18, 21 and 22 carat), lab-grown diamond creations, bridal collections, gifting ranges, and the latest innovations in jewelry technology.
Adding to the business dimension of the exposition, the Global Jewelry Investment Forum will follow the inauguration, featuring panel discussions and roundtables on key topics, including: Investment prospects for the gem and jewelry industry: facilitating seamless trade between India and Saudi Arabia; Retail and manufacturing: shaping the future of jewelry for the GCC consumer; and Labs and associations: driving consumer awareness and demand.
The sessions will be led by senior dignitaries from Saudi Arabia, global industry leaders, and experts, and will include special presentations by GJEPC, MISA, and the Industries Department of the government of Maharashtra, India.
SAJEX 2025, envisaged to be a premier trade platform for the gems and jewelry sector, will bring together leading jewelers, designers, manufacturers and industry professionals from around the world. With its scale, international participation, and strong institutional backing, the exhibition is poised to become a cornerstone for strengthening bilateral trade, fostering new investments, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a vibrant hub in the global jewelry value chain.
The Indian Consulate is calling on exhibitors, buyers, investors, and visitors to be a part of SAJEX 2025 and witness “this celebration of design, craftsmanship, and collaboration in the heart of Jeddah.”
Registrations for business visitors are still open and can be completed through the following link: https://iijs.gjepc.org/r/67adb88b12a94c3291c3d953.