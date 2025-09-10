Djed Spence becomes first Muslim footballer to play for England national team

You are here

England manager Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to England's Djed Spence before he comes on as a substitute. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
  25-year-old defender comes on as second-half substitute during England's 5-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier victory against Serbia in Belgrade
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur fullback Djed Spence made history on Tuesday night when he became the first Muslim player to take to the field for England in a senior men’s international football match.

The 25-year-old defender came on as a substitute in the 69th minute during England’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade, which Thomas Tuchel’s side won 5-0.

Spence emerged from Fulham’s youth system before breaking through at Middlesbrough and spending time on loan at Nottingham Forest during their promotion-winning season in 2022. He earned a move to Spurs that summer, and had loan spells in France, Italy and at Leeds United before returning to London.

He previously featured for England at U-21 level but his debut in Belgrade marks the first time an openly Muslim footballer has played for the senior national men’s team.

Unbeaten England top their qualifying group on 15 points, seven clear of second-place Albania.

Topics: football soccer England Serbia FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tebogo’s legs to ‘do the talking’ in Lyles 200m worlds battle

Tebogo’s legs to ‘do the talking’ in Lyles 200m worlds battle
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

  Tebogo has said that athletics saved him from a life of crime and he is a global ambassador for the Kids Athletics development program
TOKYO: Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo said Tuesday he would let his “legs do the talking” in his battle with brash American Noah Lyles at the world championships in Tokyo.

The softly spoken Botswanan won his country’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport in Paris last year, where Lyles finished third.

Tebogo labeled his flamboyant American rival “arrogant” after the race, and Lyles’s outsized character is likely to command the global spotlight again when the world championships begin on Saturday.

Tebogo said he was comfortable with having “different personalities” in the sport, as he took part in an event with children at a primary school in Tokyo.

“I’m one person who always shies away from the media, but the sport forces me to step up, up my game into becoming a sports personality,” said the 22-year-old.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about what do you want to see: to be on the spotlight or off the spotlight.

“For me, I choose off the spotlight and then just my legs do the talking.”

Lyles got the better of Tebogo in the 200m in the Diamond League finals in Zurich two weeks ago, edging the Botswanan by two-hundredths of a second.

The pair are also set to square off in the 100m in Tokyo.

Tebogo is looking to win his first world title after picking up silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m in Budapest two years ago.

He said he felt like “a hero” to Botswanans after his historic Olympic success but vowed not to change his approach in Tokyo.

“Once you invite pressure inside yourself, then it means you are not doing it for yourself, you are doing it for the people,” he said.

“Yes, you should do it for the people but it’s you first and then the people later.”

“Once you put pressure inside yourself, it means you have done something wrong.”

Tebogo has said that athletics saved him from a life of crime and he is a global ambassador for the Kids Athletics development program.

He was all smiles during his school visit, banging a traditional Japanese drum to start a race that saw about 100 children scramble under nets and tip-toe over balance beams.

He said he felt a responsibility to “inspire kids all over the world.”

“I’m so excited to see how the Japanese relay culture works and I really can’t wait to work with these kids because we had a fun time in Botswana,” said Tebogo.

“I believe we’re also going to have fun here.”

Topics: Letsile Tebogo athelete Noah Lyles Botswana

Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

  • It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests
  • Race organizers took the times of riders with 8 kilometers to go
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

POIO, Spain: The 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the road a few kilometers from the finish line.
It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests at the three-week Grand Tour race in Spain.


Race organizers took the times of riders with 8 kilometers (5 miles) to go, giving Egan Bernal the stage win. Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race.
The decision was made after hundreds of protesters gathered at about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to go in the 168-kilometer (104-mile) stage in northwestern Spain.
Race officials told teams there was “a big protest at 3 kilometers before the line. We will decide the stage winner and take times at 8 kilometers before the line.”

Topics: War on Gaza Spanish Vuelta pro-Palestinian protesters

Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

  • The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations
  • The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

MILANO: The referee for the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan on Saturday will be equipped with a body camera for the first time, the Italian league said on Tuesday.
The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations such as free kicks, and in replays.
The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live.
The innovation has already been tested in the United States during the Club World Cup in July, and is part of a wider push by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to enhance coverage of elite competitions.
Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo said the camera would give supporters a unique perspective on the game.
“Serie A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, aware of the central role they play in the evolution of television viewing, in promoting our product globally, and in ensuring transparency in refereeing decisions,” he added.
The Premier League will also be testing out referee cameras in selected matches for the new season, the BBC reported last month.

Topics: Italian Serie A referees body cam

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

  • M.O.D UAE secured second place, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club came in third
  • Zayd Eagleton: The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship has solidified its position as one of the most prominent tournaments on the international stage
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded over the weekend after three days of global competition, organized by Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro, with the participation of over 1,000 male and female athletes across the juniors, masters, amateurs, and professionals divisions, representing dozens of clubs from around the world.

The event was held at Mubadala Arena in the UAE capital.

In the professionals division, Commando Group claimed first place with 42,100 points, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place with 23,400 points, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third with 11,200 points.

In the amateurs and masters divisions, Commando Group continued its dominance, topping the leaderboard with 127,000 points. M.O.D UAE placed second with 53,650 points, while Abu Dhabi Team came in third with 18,270 points.

In the kids, cadets (U-16), and juveniles (U-18) categories, ADMA Academy clinched first place with 51,890 points, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second with 48,950 points, and Palms Sports — Team 777 in third with 47,970 points.

The championship awarded 889 medals in total: 325 gold, 306 silver, and 258 bronze. The event was marked by intense, exciting competition that reflected the significant growth of jiu-jitsu and its increasing popularity regionally and globally.

Zayd Eagleton, operations manager at International Vision Sports Management, one of the tournament’s organizers, said: “The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship has solidified its position as one of the most prominent tournaments on the international stage, bringing together elite professional athletes from black, brown, and purple belts. They delivered high-level performances that highlighted their readiness and determination to reach the podium, underscoring the tournament’s global and professional stature.”

He added: “The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the most important events on the AJP calendar, granting athletes valuable ranking points that enhance their chances of qualifying and competing for titles at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

  • The Australian was fired by Tottenham in June, but has made swift return to the Premier League replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest
  • “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” said Marinakis.
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

LONDON: Ange Postecoglou is back in management after taking over as coach of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
The Australian was fired by Tottenham in June, but has made swift return to the Premier League — replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest.
“We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions,” said Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.
Postecoglou’s appointment concluded a frantic 24 hours at Forest, with Nuno’s departure confirmed shortly past midnight on Tuesday, UK time. Within hours Postecoglou emerged as the favorite to take over and he was confirmed in his new role that afternoon.
Postecoglou led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years last season when winning the Europa League and securing qualification to the Champions League. But that wasn’t enough to save his job at the end of a campaign that saw Spurs finish 17th in the 20 team English topflight — their worst position since the start of the Premier League in 1992. His team also lost 22 times in the league — a club record in the modern era.
Postecoglou will get the chance to compete in the Europa League again at Forest after Nuno guided the club back into Europe for the first time since 1996. Forest finished seventh last season — having mounted an unlikely challenge for Champions League qualification for much of the campaign — their best placing in the top flight since 1995.
“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey,” said Marinakis.
Point to prove
Postecoglou’s swift return to top level management will give him the chance to prove Tottenham were wrong to let him go after he ended their trophy drought.
The outspoken 60-year-old coach boldly claimed last year that he always wins a trophy in his second season, having done so with former clubs Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic. That streak looked highly unlikely as his Spurs team struggled for form all season, but an improbable run to the final of the Europa League ended with victory against Manchester United.
Forest haven’t won a major trophy since the English League Cup in 1990 and have spent long periods of the Premier League era outside of the topflight.
Clash of styles
Postecoglou is known for his ultra-attacking style of soccer, which some critics have labeled naive.
After a 4-3 win against United in the League Cup last season, he famously quipped “Are you not entertained?” during his post-match interview.
He takes over a team that proved themself to be one of the most difficult to beat in the Premier League under Nuno, with a more pragmatic approach than Postecoglou and it is unknown how the players will transition to a new style.
Nuno’s legacy
Nuno took Forest from a relegation battler to a Champions League contender.
Appointed in December 2023 when Forest were 17th in the standings, he secured Premier League survival despite the club being deducted four points for breaching financial rules. The next season Forest were fighting at the other end of the table and looked set to claim a top five finish until a late dip in form saw them win just one of their last five matches.
Forest also reached the semifinals of the FA Cup.
Despite such an impressive campaign Nuno said last month he was worried about his job over a deterioration in his relationship with club owner Marinakis.
Nuno is unlikely to be out of work for long.
He previously led Wolverhampton Wanderers to promotion to the Premier League and then established them as a topflight team. After an unsuccessful short-lived spell at Tottenham, he won the Saudi Arabian league with Al-Ittihad before taking over at Forest.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou English Premier League (EPL)

