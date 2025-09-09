England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns

BELGRADE: England’s players have held internal discussions about how they will respond if subjected to racist abuse during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Serbia, captain Harry Kane has said, amid concerns over fan behavior in Belgrade.

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) has appealed to supporters in a statement to “create a positive atmosphere” and “to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud.”

“We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols that are in place, more from UEFA’s point of view, (but) I don’t think we like to discuss it too much,” Kane told reporters on Monday.

“Our focus is on the game. Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch.

“Anything can happen, of course, and we’re prepared for that but we’re thinking about the game and, like the (statement) Serbian FA put out, it’s about enjoying the spectacle, enjoying the game, and we hope that’s the case tomorrow.”

The FSS appeal came after UEFA ordered 15 percent of the 50,000 seats at Rajko Mitic Stadium be closed on Tuesday as punishment for racist behavior by Serbia fans against Andorra in June.

England players were the target of racist abuse in a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Bulgaria that was stopped twice as officials threatened to abandon the match. England won 6-0

“I thought we handled that situation away in Bulgaria really well, and (Tuesday) will be no different,” said Kane.

“These are things that are hard to talk about now because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not.

“But ultimately, in the event it does happen, we’ll be prepared to do what is necessary.”

Toughest test

Victory on Tuesday would put Thomas Tuchel’s England team, who lead Group K with four wins from four games, a step closer to qualifying for next year’s finals.

However, it is their toughest test so far.

Beyond the hostile environment expected in Belgrade, Serbia are England’s highest-ranked opponents in the group at 32.

While Tuchel’s fourth-ranked side have yet to concede a goal, their victories have been underwhelming. They needed an own goal to open the scoring during their 2-0 win over Andorra on Saturday, a nation ranked 170 places below them.

“Let’s see how the game plays out,” Tuchel said.

“We prepare for everything, we’re in a very emotional sporting country — they have world class sportsmen, amazing talents in football — and will have quality.

“Our first away game together in a traditional stadium. I think the occasion will bring out the best in us.”

Tuchel added that everyone, including defender Marc Guehi who was doubtful after suffering a sore groin against Andorra, is available to start on Tuesday.

Asked about the potential for racism, Tuchel said UEFA had discussed protocols with the squad.

“I always believe in the good and believe we will have a high-level sporting occasion,” the German said.

“I don’t want to put a focus on it because I believe in the beauty of the sport and the beauty of the game.”

England’s only previous meeting with Serbia was a 1-0 group stage win at Euro 2024.