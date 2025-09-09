You are here

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns
England’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel addresses the media during a press conference on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L European qualification football match beetween Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, on Monday. (AFP)
Reuters
England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns
  • The FSS appeal came after UEFA ordered 15 percent of the 50,000 seats at Rajko Mitic Stadium be closed on Tuesday as punishment for racist behavior by Serbia fans against Andorra in June
  • Victory on Tuesday would put Thomas Tuchel’s England team, who lead Group K with four wins from four games, a step closer to qualifying for next year’s finals
Reuters
BELGRADE: England’s players have held internal discussions about how they will respond if subjected to racist abuse during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Serbia, captain Harry Kane has said, amid concerns over fan behavior in Belgrade.

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) has appealed to supporters in a statement to “create a positive atmosphere” and “to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud.”

“We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols that are in place, more from UEFA’s point of view, (but) I don’t think we like to discuss it too much,” Kane told reporters on Monday.

“Our focus is on the game. Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch.

“Anything can happen, of course, and we’re prepared for that but we’re thinking about the game and, like the (statement) Serbian FA put out, it’s about enjoying the spectacle, enjoying the game, and we hope that’s the case tomorrow.”

The FSS appeal came after UEFA ordered 15 percent of the 50,000 seats at Rajko Mitic Stadium be closed on Tuesday as punishment for racist behavior by Serbia fans against Andorra in June.

England players were the target of racist abuse in a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Bulgaria that was stopped twice as officials threatened to abandon the match. England won 6-0

“I thought we handled that situation away in Bulgaria really well, and (Tuesday) will be no different,” said Kane.

“These are things that are hard to talk about now because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not.

“But ultimately, in the event it does happen, we’ll be prepared to do what is necessary.”

 

Toughest test

Victory on Tuesday would put Thomas Tuchel’s England team, who lead Group K with four wins from four games, a step closer to qualifying for next year’s finals.

However, it is their toughest test so far.

Beyond the hostile environment expected in Belgrade, Serbia are England’s highest-ranked opponents in the group at 32.

While Tuchel’s fourth-ranked side have yet to concede a goal, their victories have been underwhelming. They needed an own goal to open the scoring during their 2-0 win over Andorra on Saturday, a nation ranked 170 places below them.

“Let’s see how the game plays out,” Tuchel said.

“We prepare for everything, we’re in a very emotional sporting country — they have world class sportsmen, amazing talents in football — and will have quality.

“Our first away game together in a traditional stadium. I think the occasion will bring out the best in us.”

Tuchel added that everyone, including defender Marc Guehi who was doubtful after suffering a sore groin against Andorra, is available to start on Tuesday.

Asked about the potential for racism, Tuchel said UEFA had discussed protocols with the squad.

“I always believe in the good and believe we will have a high-level sporting occasion,” the German said.

“I don’t want to put a focus on it because I believe in the beauty of the sport and the beauty of the game.”

England’s only previous meeting with Serbia was a 1-0 group stage win at Euro 2024.

Topics: England Serbia World Cup

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired
Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired
  • The Australian was fired by Tottenham in June, but has made swift return to the Premier League replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest
  • “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” said Marinakis.
LONDON: Ange Postecoglou is back in management after taking over as coach of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
The Australian was fired by Tottenham in June, but has made swift return to the Premier League — replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest.
“We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions,” said Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.
Postecoglou’s appointment concluded a frantic 24 hours at Forest, with Nuno’s departure confirmed shortly past midnight on Tuesday, UK time. Within hours Postecoglou emerged as the favorite to take over and he was confirmed in his new role that afternoon.
Postecoglou led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years last season when winning the Europa League and securing qualification to the Champions League. But that wasn’t enough to save his job at the end of a campaign that saw Spurs finish 17th in the 20 team English topflight — their worst position since the start of the Premier League in 1992. His team also lost 22 times in the league — a club record in the modern era.
Postecoglou will get the chance to compete in the Europa League again at Forest after Nuno guided the club back into Europe for the first time since 1996. Forest finished seventh last season — having mounted an unlikely challenge for Champions League qualification for much of the campaign — their best placing in the top flight since 1995.
“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey,” said Marinakis.
Point to prove
Postecoglou’s swift return to top level management will give him the chance to prove Tottenham were wrong to let him go after he ended their trophy drought.
The outspoken 60-year-old coach boldly claimed last year that he always wins a trophy in his second season, having done so with former clubs Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic. That streak looked highly unlikely as his Spurs team struggled for form all season, but an improbable run to the final of the Europa League ended with victory against Manchester United.
Forest haven’t won a major trophy since the English League Cup in 1990 and have spent long periods of the Premier League era outside of the topflight.
Clash of styles
Postecoglou is known for his ultra-attacking style of soccer, which some critics have labeled naive.
After a 4-3 win against United in the League Cup last season, he famously quipped “Are you not entertained?” during his post-match interview.
He takes over a team that proved themself to be one of the most difficult to beat in the Premier League under Nuno, with a more pragmatic approach than Postecoglou and it is unknown how the players will transition to a new style.
Nuno’s legacy
Nuno took Forest from a relegation battler to a Champions League contender.
Appointed in December 2023 when Forest were 17th in the standings, he secured Premier League survival despite the club being deducted four points for breaching financial rules. The next season Forest were fighting at the other end of the table and looked set to claim a top five finish until a late dip in form saw them win just one of their last five matches.
Forest also reached the semifinals of the FA Cup.
Despite such an impressive campaign Nuno said last month he was worried about his job over a deterioration in his relationship with club owner Marinakis.
Nuno is unlikely to be out of work for long.
He previously led Wolverhampton Wanderers to promotion to the Premier League and then established them as a topflight team. After an unsuccessful short-lived spell at Tottenham, he won the Saudi Arabian league with Al-Ittihad before taking over at Forest.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou English Premier League (EPL)

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash
No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash
  • Sept. 14 game will be first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict in May this year
  • Reigning 20-overs world champions India are favorites to retain title, Pakistan are on high having beaten Afghanistan
DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha will not tell their teammates to temper aggression when the arch-rivals clash in a geopolitically-charged Asia Cup contest in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in May this year.

While players from both sides have shared cordial relations over the years despite geopolitical realities, both the captains were asked if they would instruct their players to dial down their aggression considering the larger context.

“Aggression (is) always there when we take the field,” a relaxed-looking Suryakumar said at the captains’ pre-tournament media interaction on Tuesday.

“Without (some degree of) aggression, I don’t think you can play the sport. I’m really excited to take the field.”

(L-R) Oman's captain Jatinder Singh, Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza, Pakistan captain Salman Agha, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, India's captain Surya Kumar Yadhav, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, Bangladesh captain Litton Das and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi attend a press conference of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 9, 2025. (AFP)

Opposite number Salman also found it unnecessary to try and curb a player’s natural aggression as long as it did not spill over the game’s confines.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player because every individual is different,” said Salman.

“If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that.

“When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going.

“So from my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays in the ground.”

While reigning 20-overs world champions India are the firm favorites to retain their title, Pakistan are on a high having beaten Afghanistan in the final of a tri-series, also involving hosts United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

India have not played T20 Internationals since the home series against England in February but Suryakumar would not call his team undercooked.

“Well, if your preparations are great then you are certainly confident when you take the field,” he said.

“Yes, we are playing after quite a while but we came here three-four days back and we had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament.” 

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Pakistan v India UAE Dubai international cricket stadium

Kane surprised by Levy's departure but praises former chairman's legacy at Spurs

Kane surprised by Levy’s departure but praises former chairman’s legacy at Spurs
Kane surprised by Levy’s departure but praises former chairman’s legacy at Spurs

Kane surprised by Levy’s departure but praises former chairman’s legacy at Spurs
  • “Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he’s been there
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was surprised by Daniel Levy’s decision to step down as executive chairman after nearly 25 years at the club but said the Englishman’s impact on the club had been transformative.
While he was unable to end Spurs’ wait for a first English top-flight title since 1961, Levy leaves behind a legacy that includes a new stadium and state-of-the-art training ground as well as a first major trophy since 2008 following their Europa League triumph last season.
“I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming,” Kane told British media ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia on Tuesday.
“Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he’s been there.
“Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think it’s been a big change, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well,” added Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in August 2023.
“Overall for Tottenham, it’s a new chapter they’re trying to create now.”
Speculation about a possible change of ownership has increased since Levy stepped down, though the club’s majority shareholder has said Spurs are not for sale.
While Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham described Levy’s contribution as “extraordinary” he downplayed the potential for upheaval following his departure.
“The club is well organized for succession, so we have a very strong executive team in place and, whilst it might feel like a slightly strange thing to say to the external world, although it’s big news, inside the club, it really is business as usual,” he told the club’s website on Monday.

Topics: Kane football

England's Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood

England’s Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood
England’s Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood

England’s Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood
  • “Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session,” Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live
  • Campbell said Stokes must play all five tests in Australia if England are to reclaim the Ashes urn
LONDON: England test captain Ben Stokes has resumed training and fast bowler Mark Wood is in line to return to action next week in a major boost to England’s preparations for the Ashes series in Australia later this year.
Stokes missed the fifth and final test against India at the Oval having hurt his shoulder in the previous match at Old Trafford in July.
Durham head coach Ryan Campbell said the 34-year-old had started batting in the nets and that he had no doubts about the all-rounder’s availability for the Ashes series beginning in Perth on Nov. 21.
“Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session,” Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily.”
Campbell said Stokes must play all five tests in Australia if England are to reclaim the Ashes urn.
“The guy is so good because he makes your batting line-up deep and is a genuine force as a third or fourth seamer,” he said. “He is going to bowl so many overs and can get you wickets.”
Wood, who has not played since February, was on the verge of returning to competitive action following knee surgery, Campbell added.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed that Wood plays for us next week,” Campbell said. “If that happens, it’s not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.”

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off
Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off
  • Super-middleweight title fight takes place on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated four-division superstar Terence “Bud” Crawford had their first fight-week face-off here on Monday ahead of their blockbuster clash on Sept. 13.

The event, held under the banner of Riyadh Season 2025 at the Bellagio hotel, was attended by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.

Also in attendance was UFC CEO Dana White, who has partnered with Alalshikh to bring the much-anticipated bout to fight fans globally.

Alalshikh has boosted Saudi Arabia’s role in world boxing, and has already showcased some of the world’s most intriguing matchups and rivalries in Riyadh and elsewhere.

Canelo and Crawford will fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Topics: Turki Alalshikh

