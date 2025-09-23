You are here

Saudi Arabia deepens economic ties with China and Japan through ministerial visits

Saudi Arabia deepens economic ties with China and Japan through ministerial visits
Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with leaders of ZGC Group as part of his trip to China. X/@Jarrah_4
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia advanced its industrial and investment partnerships with China and Japan through two separate high-level ministerial visits aimed at expanding strategic cooperation, technology transfer, and private-sector investment. 

In Beijing, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with leaders of ZGC Group, a government-backed innovation platform, to explore collaborations including advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, smart mobility, and aerospace technologies.  

These discussions included plans for ZGC to establish operations in Riyadh in partnership with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

These initiatives build on the growing depth of Saudi–China economic ties. China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, accounting for 14 percent of the Kingdom’s exports and 28.9 percent of its imports in May, according to official statistics.   

Alkhorayef’s official visit to China, which runs from Sept, 22 to 26, includes a series of high-level meetings with senior Chinese government officials such as the minister of natural resources, the minister of industry and information technology, the chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, and the chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.   

He is also scheduled to meet with executives from leading industrial and mining companies including BOE, Kyland, and TBEA, as well as Ganfeng Lithium, China Minmetals Corporation, and Gotion Hi-tech, with discussions focused on technology transfer, advanced manufacturing, and investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.  

As part of the program, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources will sign a work plan with the China Mining Association to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector.  

The initiative is expected to cover knowledge exchange, identification of mineral opportunities, and new efforts to support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s mining industry, a central component of Vision 2030.  

The Kingdom will also participate as guest of honor at the China International Industrial Fair in Shanghai in November, where it will present its industrial transformation agenda and highlight opportunities for collaboration with Chinese partners.  

ZGC also presented a detailed showcase of its key factories and future plans for establishing a presence in Riyadh.  

In a press statement published on its official X handle, the ministry stated: “The visit aims to broaden economic partnerships between the two countries, attract high-quality investments, and transfer the latest technologies in the industrial and mining sectors.”  

The minister's tour included visits to several ZGC subsidiaries. These included FlightWin, a company specializing in the manufacturing of helicopters and drones; UISEE, which develops autonomous vehicles used in airports and logistics operations; and China Power Energy Storage Energy, known for its innovations in energy storage and integrated renewable power systems.  

 ZGC Group’s potential entry into Riyadh through NIDLP highlights the relevance of its role as Beijing’s innovation platform.  

The group supports companies across the “Idea–IP–Industry–IPO” chain, making it a strategic partner for localizing advanced manufacturing and research and development in Saudi Arabia.   

Subsidiaries such as FlightWin and UISEE align directly with Vision 2030 goals.  

FlightWin’s expertise in helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles supports the Kingdom’s objective to localize 50 percent of defense procurement and expand aerospace services, while UISEE’s autonomous mobility solutions match efforts to digitize logistics and advance smart-city operations.  

The focus on energy storage technology reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader renewable energy transition.   

The Kingdom aims to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030. This has already created demand for large-scale storage.  

Alkhorayef was joined by Saleh Al-Solami, CEO of the National Industrial Development Center, Jamil Al-Ghamdi, acting CEO of NIDLP, and other senior officials from the Saudi industrial and mining ecosystem.  

Saudi-Japan ties strengthen with investment minister visit

In Japan, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih chaired the 8th Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Committee alongside Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisayuki Fujii. The meeting reviewed bilateral progress and concluded with the signing of official minutes to reaffirm commitments under Vision 2030. 




Khalid Al-Falih with Masayuki Hyodo, vice chair of Keidanren. X/@MISA

The high-level visit by Al-Falih highlights Saudi-Japanese collaboration, with trade between the two countries reaching $138.2 billion in 2024, making Japan Saudi Arabia’s third-largest trading partner, while Japanese investment in the Kingdom totaled $23.1 billion, focused on energy, water and waste management, transport and logistics, and manufacturing. 

On its official X handle, the ministry stated: “The Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih met leading financiers at the Saudi-Japan Financial Roundtable to explore sectoral opportunities, financial complementarities, and global challenges, while advancing cooperation between peers in the Kingdom and Japan.” 

It added: “Held under the Saudi–Japan Vision 2030 framework, the roundtable congregated 40 senior leaders of Japan’s major industrial firms. The Ministry of Investment–Keidanren Strategic Investment Platform was launched to foster quality investments and private-sector initiatives.” 

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Masayuki Hyodo, vice chair of Keidanren, also took part in the roundtable discussions.

Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Oman’s Islamic finance industry is expected to exceed $40 billion between the second half of 2025 and 2026, supported by ongoing regulatory reforms and strong demand for Shariah-compliant financial services, according to Fitch Ratings.   

Despite being the smallest Islamic finance market in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Oman continues to post double-digit growth in Islamic banking and sukuk issuance.  

Fitch estimated the industry’s size at $36 billion as of end-August 2025, with Islamic banking assets comprising nearly two-thirds of the total.   

Islamic finance in the broader region continues to expand at scale. In the UAE the industry surpassed $285 billion in assets by the end of the first quarter of 2025, supported by strong demand and a deepening sukuk market, another Fitch report stated.   

In Saudi Arabia, S&P Global forecasts sustainable sukuk issuance will reach between $10 billion and $12 billion in 2025, reflecting continued sovereign and corporate demand.   

Meanwhile, the Association of South East Asian Nations’s Islamic finance assets neared $950 billion by mid-2025, with projections topping $1 trillion by 2026.  

Regarding Oman, Fitch stated that “growth will be supported by regulatory reforms, Islamic banks’ product and service enhancements, expanding branch and digital banking networks, rising public awareness, and the rise of sukuk as a key funding tool.”  

Islamic banking assets stood at approximately $23.6 billion at the end of July, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent.   

This growth significantly outpaced the 5.7 percent rise recorded by conventional banks over the same period.   

Islamic banks and windows now account for about 20 percent of the total banking system assets, up from 18.1 percent at the end of the first half of 2024.  

The Islamic windows of six conventional banks held 63 percent of total Islamic banking assets in the first half of 2025, up from 40 percent in the third quarter of 2022, leveraging their parent banks' infrastructure and client base.   

The remaining assets are concentrated in two full-fledged Islamic banks. The Central Bank of Oman has introduced key structural reforms, including a regulatory framework for digital banks launched in June, and a new banking law issued in the first half of the year with dedicated provisions for Islamic banking.  

The sukuk market continues to play a pivotal role in funding, accounting for about 30 percent of total Islamic finance assets.   

It also represented 31 percent of total debt capital market issuance in the first eight months of 2025, excluding treasury bills.   

Despite a slowdown in issuance due to the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, Oman issued its first Islamic commercial paper earlier this year.  

Fitch Ratings noted $7.25 billion in outstanding Omani sukuk as of mid-2025, all rated ‘BB+’ with a positive outlook and no defaults.  

Liquidity management in the Islamic banking sector has improved following the CBO’s rollout of new instruments that allow it to provide liquidity against Shariah-compliant securities.  

Additionally, the regulator issued a draft framework for Shariah-compliant finance and leasing operations.   

However, the sector continues to face structural limitations, including underdeveloped Islamic hedging products and limited foreign investor participation in riyal-denominated sukuk due to the lack of connections with international securities depositories.  

Beyond banking, the takaful segment reported an 18 percent market share of gross direct premiums as of end-2024, with premiums rising 19.3 percent year on year to $238.4 million.  

Meanwhile, assets under management in Islamic funds remain small, estimated at about $400 million as of August, and are expected to stay limited in the medium term.  

Fitch noted that while Oman’s Islamic finance industry remains the smallest in the Gulf Cooperation Council due to the country’s relatively late adoption and smaller economy, ongoing reforms under the government’s ‘Vision 2040’ strategy present growth opportunities.   

“Business conditions remain favourable for Omani banks – Islamic and conventional – due to still-high, albeit moderating, oil prices,” the report stated, adding that the proposed five percent income tax from 2028 is likely to have only a limited impact on banks, though Islamic banks may be slightly. 

Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Norway are set to deepen economic cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, and digitization following a two-day business forum in Oslo. 

A delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi included 30 senior officials from key government entities and the private sector, and engaged in a series of ministerial meetings and business sessions to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The talks took place against the backdrop of a 360 percent surge in bilateral trade between the countries from 2020 to 2024, reaching $828 million. 

During the forum, Al-Kassabi highlighted the economic transformation driven by Saudi Vision 2030.  

On his official X account, he said: “I discussed with my friend His Excellency the Minister of State for Labor and Social Integration, Kjetil Vevle, and the Minister of State for Fisheries and Ocean Affairs, Even Tronstad Sagbakken, areas of cooperation between the business sectors to develop skills that meet the aspirations of future labor markets, maritime logistics services, and smart mobility systems.” 

He noted that the Kingdom has implemented more than 900 legislative and regulatory reforms to build a competitive economy, helping to propel Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product to over $1.3 trillion, making it the largest economy in the Middle East.    

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi. X/@malkassabi

The minister told more than 130 government and private-sector leaders that Norwegian companies are already active in the Kingdom, with plans to expand cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, and digitization. 

The ministerial agenda included meetings with Norwegian officials, including Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth on trade and reform experiences, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Kjetil Vevle on skills development, and Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Even Tronstad Sagebakken on port development, maritime logistics, and smart mobility systems. 

The business segment featured a meeting with Svein Tore Holsether, president of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise. Holsether said Saudi Vision 2030 has encouraged many Norwegian companies to collaborate with Saudi partners, noting that over 100 Norwegian companies visited the Kingdom in the past year. 

The forum also held three specialized workshops focused on maritime technology, innovation in aquaculture and fish farming, and promoting circular economy and industrial decarbonization solutions. 

Delegates visited leading Norwegian companies on the second day, including DNV, a global leader in maritime risk management and quality assurance; TOMRA, a circular economy solutions provider through reverse vending and sorting systems; and Fishglobe, which specializes in sustainable aquaculture technology. 

The visit concluded with a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day at the Saudi Embassy in Oslo, attended by Norwegian officials and members of the diplomatic corps. 

Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The World Bank has opened a new regional hub in Riyadh to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, as the Washington-based lender continues to boost its presence in the region. 

According to a press statement, the new Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council regional office, bringing its leadership closer to country teams, clients, and regional partners.

The opening of the new regional hub signals the deepening ties between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia, as in December, the lender signed a strategic agreement to launch a new global knowledge hub in Riyadh to facilitate regional and global knowledge exchange, joint research, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at advancing global development impact.

Commenting on the opening of the new regional hub, Ousmane Dione, vice president of the World Bank for the MENAAP region, said: “Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation.” 

He added: “It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge.” 

In the press statement, the lender added that the opening of the new regional hub aligns with the 50th anniversary of technical cooperation between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia. 

In recent months, the institution has awarded a $650 million disaster management loan for Turkiye, a $146 million grant to Syria to help restore reliable, affordable electricity, and $930 million in financing to help improve Iraq’s railway performance, boost domestic trade, and diversify the country’s economy away from oil. 

The regional hub development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s government-backed regional headquarters program, launched in 2021, which offers incentives such as a 30-year corporate income tax exemption and withholding tax relief, alongside regulatory support for multinationals operating in the Kingdom.

A Saudi Press Agency report in March said that over 600 international companies, including Northern Trust, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Deloitte, have already established their regional bases in Saudi Arabia.

MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Dubai secured the top global spot for greenfield foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2025, with 643 new ventures, extending its lead for an eighth straight half-year, a new ranking showed. 

The emirate drew the highest half-year tally since records began in 2003, according to Financial Times’ fDi Markets data cited by the Emirates News Agency, or WAM. That was nearly 500 more than the second-ranked city. 

This inflow of investment reflects confidence in the emirate’s long-term economic plans, including the Dubai Economic Agenda, which targets doubling its economy by 2033. 

This follows broader regional trends, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar posting notable gains. The Kingdom’s FDI inflows rose 24 percent to SR119 billion ($31.7 billion) in 2024, while Qatar attracted $2.74 billion through 241 projects, creating 9,348 jobs last year. 

Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, attributed this achievement to the city’s futuristic development vision. “The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” he said, as reported by WAM. 

Al-Maktoum linked the success to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033. 

Key highlights from the first half of 2025 showed that Dubai advanced to second place worldwide for total FDI capital, a jump from its fourth-place position in the first half of 2024. 

The city also climbed to third place globally for jobs created by FDI. 

The city ranked first globally in several growth sectors, including technology — with strengths in artificial intelligence and fintech — along with creative industries, life sciences, and financial services. 

This was accompanied by growth across the board, with FDI capital rising 62 percent to 40.4 billion dirhams ($11 billion), projects increasing 28.7 percent to 1,090, and new jobs up 46.7 percent to more than 38,400. 

Investment covered sectors such as business services, construction, retail, and logistics, with the US as the largest source of capital, followed by the UK, France, and India. 

Helal Saeed Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the results reflect the city’s “resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations.” 

He added: “It is also a reflection of the trust that international investors, multinational corporations and start-ups continue to place in Dubai.”

Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange closed higher on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index climbing 0.63 percent to finish at 10,876.42 points, gaining 67.74 points from the previous session.   

A total of 261.25 million shares were traded, with a turnover of SR5.16 billion ($1.37 billion). Market breadth was negative, as 101 stocks advanced while 146 declined.  

The parallel market Nomu slipped 0.20 percent, closing at 25,299.42 points, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.98 percent to 1,414.81 points.  

Among the top performers, Raoom Trading Co. surged 9.95 percent to SR61.90, followed by Saudi Cable Co., which rose 6.56 percent to SR152.70.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries gained 6.12 percent to SR36.06, while Arab National Bank advanced 4.91 percent to SR23.50.

Baazeem Trading Co. also added 4.63 percent to close at SR6.10.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the losses, falling 6.27 percent to SR26.90. Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction dropped 2.82 percent to SR23.44, and East Pipes Integrated slid 2.64 percent to SR114.50.

Americana Restaurants International PLC lost 2.54 percent to close at SR1.92, and Saudi Steel Pipe Co. declined 2.51 percent to end the session at SR49.28.  

On the announcement front, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. confirmed the completion of all procedures related to the registration and transfer of ownership of land in Jeddah valued at SR4.46 billion.   

The company said the deal, covering an area of over one million square meters, is the largest real estate transaction completed in the history of Jeddah City.   

Dar Al Arkan’s share in the land ownership amounts to 80 percent. Its shares closed at SR16.12, up 2.09 percent.  

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., known as 2P, announced it has been awarded a project worth SR100 million from the General Organization for Social Insurance to manage and operate contact center services.   

The contract, which involves infrastructure, technology solutions, and workforce training, is expected to be signed on Nov. 2, 2025.  

Shares of 2P ended the day at SR10.54, rising 0.19 percent.  

Meanwhile, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. declared an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025 totaling SR255.94 million, representing SR8 per share, or 80 percent of the share’s nominal value.   

The distribution date is set for Oct. 14, with eligibility for shareholders recorded on Sept. 25.  

SADAFCO shares closed at SR264, gaining 1.69 percent.  

